Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2735 S. Baltimore Ave., $105,000, Raymond Curtis Marley to Linda R. Bentz and Avida Jo Bruns
3358 N. Brett Ave., $83,000, Brenda Doty to Brandon Doty
2210 Boiling Spring Road, $111,000, Phyllis S. Janvrin to Gary W. and Dorothy M. Janvrin
14 Brownlow Drive, $68,000, Charles Kyger to Amanda Hoffman
2124 N. Charles St., $2,000, Richard J. Ernst Jr. to Pyerex Vision
755 W. Center St., $8,500, Tiffany C. Cleary to Jesse A. Davis
20 N. Country Club Drive, $75,000, John P. Elliott Trust to Valerie A. Vondrehle
1520 W. Cushing St., $23,500, Samuel, Renee, Jennifer Lee and Makala Crump to Kelly Sue Burnett
330 E. Kellar Lane, $42,000, Erin R. Lingenfelter to Sheryl J. Maltsberger
1745 E. Eldorado St., $130,000, Declaration of Common Trust of John W. and Kathy E. Stubblefield to HD47, Inc.
2440 S. Esther Ave., $160,000, Christopher M. and Christina N. Schroth and Katie F. Petrowsky
3600 Hardy St., $22,000, Stephen R. Hines to Michelle Guffey
3618 Hardy St., $43,000, Stephen R. Hines to Michelle Guffey
1047 W. Leafland Ave., $34,500, Bonnie Ostling to AS Posh Properties LLC
1405 W. Macon St., $96,500, Robert Mielke, Joseph and Cathryn Tiemann to Cody Ray and Jamie Schniederjan
1626 W. Main St., $54,000, Donald F. Hutchens, Exec. of Charles E. Hutchens Estate to Edward E. and Susan C. Bacon
969 W. Marietta St., $4,000 (2019 contract), BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Cristal Acosta
127 N. Oakdale Blvd., $96,500, Jeffrey A. Hughes to Hannah Wolfe
3325 E. Oakwood Ave., $73,000, Robert Kinsler to Robert Ticknor
2606 Prestwick Place, $162,500, On the Brink LLC to Dalton and Amber Allison
2311 Sands Drive, $130,000, Raymond J. and Martha A. Young to Robert H. Jr. and Karen Hart
2036 W. Saint Louis Bridge Road, $146,000, Kenneth and Diana McGlade to Laurel Evans
2445 Sangamon Road, $117,000, Linda E. Bentz to Austin W. and Andrea Gibbons
478 Shadow Drive, $112,500, Mary S. Hadden to Nathan K. Payne
537 Sheffield Court, $115,000, Estate of Jeannette Tarro, Deceased to Andrew T. Jones
2670 South Lake Pkwy, $435,000, Saint John and Susan McCaughey to Jason T. and Phyllis J. Marquitz
3073 Turpin Road, $150,000, Mark D. and Susie Burns Smith to Jason E. Jones
2110 W. Waggoner St., $59,900, Estate of Junior M. Fox, deceased, c/o Owen D. Fox, executor to Darrell Dale
405 S. Westlawn Ave., $122,000, Hari Kasula and Deepthi Manoj to Yunior Caso
1405 W. Wood St., $35,900, C & C Investment Properties Inc, an Illinois Corporation to Terry and Danielle Lindsey
2113 E. Wood St., $26,000, Dan and Michell Sullivan to James Beams
2252 Yorkshire Drive, $68,000, Jason E. and Sarah E. Jones to Dusty Pulliam
2074 S. 32nd Place, $135,000, Bruce K, and Debra K. Cassell to Christopher Michael Rohman
Argenta
7414 Jordan Road, $74,000, John R. and Abigail R. Holt Allen to Phillip Gehrken and Michelle R. Guffey
Maroa
10897 N. Oakland Ave., $242,000, Pricilla A. Pappas-Walker to James R. Hulstine
Blue Mound
7516 Nevada Road, $252,000, Frank P. and Carolyn J. Meyer to Johnathan M. and Amy L. Oliver
215 W. Niles St., $50,000, Lorilee DeClerk and Jeff Foulks to Alan Easter
240 N. Railroad Ave., $13,000, Raymond E. and Faye M. Likes to William D. Scott
Mount Zion
4804 Fletcher Lane, $499,000, Julie A. Curry to Sean and Ashley Brewer
135 Lexington Circle, $305,000, David E. and Shauna R.W. Ejeh to Van T. Nguyen and Diep Hang
Niantic
344 E. Montgomery St., $47,000 (contract 2018), Robyn Szczelaszczyk to Sharon Coker
344 E. Montgomery St., $104,900, Sharon Coker to Austin Harding
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
