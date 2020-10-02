 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2735 S. Baltimore Ave., $105,000, Raymond Curtis Marley to Linda R. Bentz and Avida Jo Bruns

3358 N. Brett Ave., $83,000, Brenda Doty to Brandon Doty 

2210 Boiling Spring Road, $111,000, Phyllis S. Janvrin to Gary W. and Dorothy M. Janvrin

14 Brownlow Drive, $68,000, Charles Kyger to Amanda Hoffman 

2124 N. Charles St., $2,000, Richard J. Ernst Jr. to Pyerex Vision

755 W. Center St., $8,500, Tiffany C. Cleary to Jesse A. Davis

20 N. Country Club Drive, $75,000, John P. Elliott Trust to Valerie A. Vondrehle 

1520 W. Cushing St., $23,500, Samuel, Renee, Jennifer Lee and Makala Crump to Kelly Sue Burnett 

330 E. Kellar Lane, $42,000, Erin R. Lingenfelter to Sheryl J. Maltsberger 

1745 E. Eldorado St., $130,000, Declaration of Common Trust of John W. and Kathy E. Stubblefield to HD47, Inc. 

2440 S. Esther Ave., $160,000, Christopher M. and Christina N. Schroth and Katie F. Petrowsky

3600 Hardy St., $22,000, Stephen R. Hines to Michelle Guffey 

3618 Hardy St., $43,000, Stephen R. Hines to Michelle Guffey

1047 W. Leafland Ave., $34,500, Bonnie Ostling to AS Posh Properties LLC

1405 W. Macon St., $96,500, Robert Mielke, Joseph and Cathryn Tiemann to Cody Ray and Jamie Schniederjan

1626 W. Main St., $54,000, Donald F. Hutchens, Exec. of Charles E. Hutchens Estate to Edward E. and Susan C. Bacon

969 W. Marietta St., $4,000 (2019 contract), BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Cristal Acosta

127 N. Oakdale Blvd., $96,500, Jeffrey A. Hughes to Hannah Wolfe 

3325 E. Oakwood Ave., $73,000, Robert Kinsler to Robert Ticknor 

2606 Prestwick Place, $162,500, On the Brink LLC to Dalton and Amber Allison 

2311 Sands Drive, $130,000, Raymond J. and Martha A. Young to Robert H. Jr. and Karen Hart

2036 W. Saint Louis Bridge Road, $146,000, Kenneth and Diana McGlade to Laurel Evans 

2445 Sangamon Road, $117,000, Linda E. Bentz to Austin W. and Andrea Gibbons

478 Shadow Drive, $112,500, Mary S. Hadden to Nathan K. Payne 

537 Sheffield Court, $115,000, Estate of Jeannette Tarro, Deceased to Andrew T. Jones

2670 South Lake Pkwy, $435,000, Saint John and Susan McCaughey to Jason T. and Phyllis J. Marquitz

3073 Turpin Road, $150,000, Mark D. and Susie Burns Smith to Jason E. Jones

2110 W. Waggoner St., $59,900, Estate of Junior M. Fox, deceased, c/o Owen D. Fox, executor to Darrell Dale 

405 S. Westlawn Ave., $122,000, Hari Kasula and Deepthi Manoj to Yunior Caso 

1405 W. Wood St., $35,900, C & C Investment Properties Inc, an Illinois Corporation to Terry and Danielle Lindsey

2113 E. Wood St., $26,000, Dan and Michell Sullivan to James Beams

2252 Yorkshire Drive, $68,000, Jason E. and Sarah E. Jones to Dusty Pulliam 

2074 S. 32nd Place, $135,000, Bruce K, and Debra K. Cassell to Christopher Michael Rohman

Argenta

7414 Jordan Road, $74,000, John R. and Abigail R. Holt Allen to Phillip Gehrken and Michelle R. Guffey

Maroa

10897 N. Oakland Ave., $242,000, Pricilla A. Pappas-Walker to James R. Hulstine

Blue Mound

7516 Nevada Road, $252,000, Frank P. and Carolyn J. Meyer to Johnathan M. and Amy L. Oliver 

215 W. Niles St., $50,000, Lorilee DeClerk and Jeff Foulks to Alan Easter

240 N. Railroad Ave., $13,000, Raymond E. and Faye M. Likes to William D. Scott

Mount Zion

4804 Fletcher Lane, $499,000, Julie A. Curry to Sean and Ashley Brewer 

135 Lexington Circle, $305,000, David E. and Shauna R.W. Ejeh to Van T. Nguyen and Diep Hang

Niantic

344 E. Montgomery St., $47,000 (contract 2018), Robyn Szczelaszczyk to Sharon Coker

344 E. Montgomery St., $104,900, Sharon Coker to Austin Harding

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

