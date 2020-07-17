Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
386 W. Ash Ave., $99,900, Marjorie May to Klomy Diomonde
1932 S. Baltimore Ave., $35,000, Karen K. and Raymond O. Cook to Bobby Gene and Melinda Lou Grider
309 E. Christine Drive, $190,000, Northside Apartments LLC to Eldridge Management LLC
3551 E. Condit St., $17,000 (contract dated 2020), William May to Robert Dillon Henderson
1437 W. Glenn Drive, $33,000, James E. Petty John to Christopher A. and Rogenia M. Culp
786 W. Harrison Ave., $67,750, Harrison Avenue LLC to Eldridge Management LLC
729 W. Hazel St., $50,000, Theodore Ray and Rae Ann Stoner to C. Alexander Holste
103 Heather Hills Drive, $165,000, Keith and Cathy Stricker to Matthew Grossman and Nicole Lee
2004 Home Park Ave., $109,500, Jacob J. Martin to Drake R. and Mikayiah E. Perry
3 Josephine Drive, $115,500, Troy R. Moore to James Barone
133 E. Keller Lane, $87,000, Kathy Williams to Margaret J. and Gary E. Jones
2423 E. Kile St., $22,000, Connie E. Moon and Donna R. Dillman to Michael Taylor
1313 N. Lake Shore Drive, $142,000, Philip M. Ceci, Sr. to Rick L. and Joyce E. Thacker
1425 N. Lake Shore Drive, $132,500, Jerry E. and Catrina M. Purlee to Karen S. Yunker
2200 N. Main St., $40,000, John W. and Mendie D. Larry to Terry L. Brown
2210 W. Main St., $50,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Carmen L. Rivera and Jose Mendoza-Gutierrez
1202 Meadowview Drive, $235,000, Carl S. Lahme to Ezra and Gabrielle Penermon
999 Montgomery Court, $130,000, Trena and Gary Baker to Alyssa Baker
2659 N. Monroe St., $38,000, Theodore R. and Ray Ann Stoner to Clayton R. Hastings and Amanda M. Thomas
315 S. Nelson Drive, $32,000, Clinton J. McMillian to Katerra Brown
23 Nolen Drive, $105,000, estate of Mildred L. Cole, deceased to Mark and Rebecca Tozer
23 E. North Court Drive, $114,000, Clarence A. Elliot to Steven L. and Linda A. Angle
380 W. Oak Lane, $132,500, Brian L. and Katherine Hubbard to Joshua David Reynolds
2132 Oakcrest Court, $115,000, Lawrence L. and Cheryl Whitten to Jeremy L. Ferguson
363 E. Pierson Ave., $72,000, Thomas J. and Nancy J. Bryson (co-trustees) to Mary F. Barton
2777 S. Point Pleasant Road, $5,000, Darin and Kristin Buttz to William and Melissa Petersen
4804 E. Powers Blvd., $185,000, Deanna M. and Leslie R. Lightfoot to Jeffrey A. and Connie L. Tish
717 W. Prairie Ave., $72, 000 (contract 2019), Cindy Patrick to Scot W. Wrighton
50 Ridge Lane Drive, $60,000, Katie J. Cushing to Branne and Jonathan Trusner
3965 Sandcreek Road, $165,000, Jordan K. and Paige N. Sheraden to Richard and Tina Stine
6825 Sherry Court, $176,000, Kevin S. and Cynthia J. Voight to Jack Taylor
3795 Sims Drive, $175,000, Randall B. and Connie A. Parson, co-trustees, to Mark P. and Lynn B. Cooper
24 South Drive, $35,000, Michael Christy to Charles R. and Jane W. Courtnay
6 2nd South Shores Ave., $86,900, GS Business Group, LLC to Peyton M. Lees and Hannah Bellessa
1902 W. Sunset Ave., $130,000, J. Todd and Pamela E. Robinson to Christopher Ronald and Emily Marie Raymond
5130 Swashbuckler Lane, $265,800, Michael J. and Angela J. Dugan to Nina K. McDonald
408 Timber Drive, $144,000, Kyler Phillips to Brandon Justice
7025 E. US Route 36, $100,000, Elizabeth M. Gogolin to Benjamin Misner
609 N. Virginia Ave., $78,000, Zachary T. Kretsinger to Danielle Poling
3954 N. Warren St., $71,000, William and Crystal Willis to Hubert Bone
2214 Western Drive, $170,000, estate of Sarah Martha Chiligiris, deceased, to Derek and Whitney Bradshaw
1120 N. Westlawn Ave., $38,000, James A. Nidiffer and Sarah N. Hapsmire to Steven Zander
2120 E. Whitmer St., $50,000, S 21st LLC to Eldridge Management LLC
2396 E. Wood St., $500,000, Robert W. Kirkland to Lamant Sanford
329 S. Woodale Ave., $62,500, Wooddale LLC to Eldridge Management LLC
3250 Woodland Shores Drive, $650,000, Daniel E. and Cynthia L. Larson
2446 S. 34th St., $86,000, Tamara M. Chandler to Julie A. MacDonna
2622 S. 35th St., $128,500, Cody J. and Caitlyn J. Ferland to Robert J. Sargent
2692 S. 34TH St., $37,777, U.S. Bank Successor Trustee 2005-HE 11 Trust to Dennis Drew
Argenta
10129 N. Cemetery Road, $110,000, Michael S. Fawcett, deceased to Lawrence C. Barbee
Forsyth
971 Stevens Creek Circle, $327,500, Tyler and Danielle Rose to Glen C. Dahl and Kaitlyn A. Smith
Macon
457 N. Woodcock St., $69,900, Steven C. Craft to Carl and Melanie Sanders
Mount Zion
1370 Florian Ave., $235,000, John S. and Jennifer J. Latshaw to Ross J. Munsterman
1120 Souders Court, $96.500, Harold E. and Stephanie J. Johnson to Jace and Amber Mathews
1410 Wildwood Court, $124,000, Andrew Brabender and Melinda Humphrey and Carol Hancock
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.
