Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

386 W. Ash Ave., $99,900, Marjorie May to Klomy Diomonde

1932 S. Baltimore Ave., $35,000, Karen K. and Raymond O. Cook to Bobby Gene and Melinda Lou Grider

309 E. Christine Drive, $190,000, Northside Apartments LLC to Eldridge Management LLC

3551 E. Condit St., $17,000 (contract dated 2020), William May to Robert Dillon Henderson 

1437 W. Glenn Drive, $33,000, James E. Petty John to Christopher A. and Rogenia M. Culp

786 W. Harrison Ave., $67,750, Harrison Avenue LLC to Eldridge Management LLC

729 W. Hazel St., $50,000, Theodore Ray and Rae Ann Stoner to C. Alexander Holste

103 Heather Hills Drive, $165,000, Keith and Cathy Stricker to Matthew Grossman and Nicole Lee

2004 Home Park Ave., $109,500, Jacob J. Martin to Drake R. and Mikayiah E. Perry

3 Josephine Drive, $115,500, Troy R. Moore to James Barone

133 E. Keller Lane, $87,000, Kathy Williams to Margaret J. and Gary E. Jones

2423 E. Kile St., $22,000, Connie E. Moon and Donna R. Dillman to Michael Taylor

1313 N. Lake Shore Drive, $142,000, Philip M. Ceci, Sr. to Rick L. and Joyce E. Thacker

1425 N. Lake Shore Drive, $132,500, Jerry E. and Catrina M. Purlee to Karen S. Yunker

2200 N. Main St., $40,000, John W. and Mendie D. Larry to Terry L. Brown

2210 W. Main St., $50,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Carmen L. Rivera and Jose Mendoza-Gutierrez

1202 Meadowview Drive, $235,000, Carl S. Lahme to Ezra and Gabrielle Penermon

999 Montgomery Court, $130,000, Trena and Gary Baker to Alyssa Baker

2659 N. Monroe St., $38,000, Theodore R. and Ray Ann Stoner to Clayton R. Hastings and Amanda M. Thomas

315 S. Nelson Drive, $32,000, Clinton J. McMillian to Katerra Brown

23 Nolen Drive, $105,000, estate of Mildred L. Cole, deceased to Mark and Rebecca Tozer

23 E. North Court Drive, $114,000, Clarence A. Elliot to Steven L. and Linda A. Angle 

380 W. Oak Lane, $132,500, Brian L. and Katherine Hubbard to Joshua David Reynolds 

2132 Oakcrest Court, $115,000, Lawrence L. and Cheryl Whitten to Jeremy L. Ferguson 

363 E. Pierson Ave., $72,000, Thomas J. and Nancy J. Bryson (co-trustees) to Mary F. Barton

2777 S. Point Pleasant Road, $5,000, Darin and Kristin Buttz to William and Melissa Petersen

4804 E. Powers Blvd., $185,000, Deanna M. and Leslie R. Lightfoot to Jeffrey A. and Connie L. Tish

717 W. Prairie Ave., $72, 000 (contract 2019), Cindy Patrick to Scot W. Wrighton

50 Ridge Lane Drive, $60,000, Katie J. Cushing to Branne and Jonathan Trusner

3965 Sandcreek Road, $165,000, Jordan K. and Paige N. Sheraden to Richard and Tina Stine

6825 Sherry Court, $176,000, Kevin S. and Cynthia J. Voight to Jack Taylor

3795 Sims Drive, $175,000, Randall B. and Connie A. Parson, co-trustees, to Mark P. and Lynn B. Cooper

24 South Drive, $35,000, Michael Christy to Charles R. and Jane W. Courtnay

6 2nd South Shores Ave., $86,900, GS  Business Group, LLC to Peyton M. Lees and Hannah Bellessa

1902 W. Sunset Ave., $130,000, J. Todd and Pamela E. Robinson to Christopher Ronald and Emily Marie Raymond

5130 Swashbuckler Lane, $265,800, Michael J. and Angela J. Dugan to Nina K. McDonald

408 Timber Drive, $144,000, Kyler Phillips to Brandon Justice 

7025 E. US Route 36, $100,000, Elizabeth M. Gogolin to Benjamin Misner

609 N. Virginia Ave., $78,000, Zachary T. Kretsinger to Danielle Poling

3954 N. Warren St., $71,000, William and Crystal Willis to Hubert Bone

2214 Western Drive, $170,000, estate of Sarah Martha Chiligiris, deceased, to Derek and Whitney Bradshaw

1120 N. Westlawn Ave., $38,000, James A. Nidiffer  and Sarah N. Hapsmire to Steven Zander

2120 E. Whitmer St., $50,000, S 21st LLC to Eldridge Management LLC

2396 E. Wood St., $500,000, Robert W. Kirkland to Lamant Sanford 

329 S. Woodale Ave., $62,500, Wooddale LLC to Eldridge Management LLC

3250 Woodland Shores Drive, $650,000, Daniel E. and Cynthia L. Larson

2446 S. 34th St., $86,000, Tamara M. Chandler to Julie A. MacDonna

2622 S. 35th St., $128,500, Cody J. and Caitlyn J. Ferland to Robert J. Sargent

2692 S. 34TH St., $37,777, U.S. Bank Successor Trustee 2005-HE 11 Trust to Dennis Drew

Argenta

10129 N. Cemetery Road, $110,000, Michael S. Fawcett, deceased to Lawrence C. Barbee

Forsyth

971 Stevens Creek Circle, $327,500, Tyler and Danielle Rose to Glen C. Dahl and Kaitlyn A. Smith 

Macon

457 N. Woodcock St., $69,900, Steven C. Craft to Carl and Melanie Sanders

Mount Zion

1370 Florian Ave., $235,000, John S. and Jennifer J. Latshaw to Ross J. Munsterman

1120 Souders Court, $96.500, Harold E. and Stephanie J. Johnson to Jace  and Amber Mathews

1410 Wildwood Court, $124,000, Andrew Brabender and Melinda Humphrey and Carol Hancock

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.

