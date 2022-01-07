Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
6265 Camp Warren Road, $110,000, Estate of Nola K. Robinson, deceased to Faith Shuck
2598 N. Church St., $42,000, Denzil Hughes to Jason A. Mason
3333 E. Chestnut Ave., $90,000, Ethan B. Snively to Sally Spitzer
1 N. Greenridge Drive, $175,000, Matthew T. Summers to Federico and Teresita Abaca
2141 Oakcrest Court, $159,900, Michael T. and Candace Poe to Ethan B. and Melanie Lynn Bilbrey Snively
2445 N. Summit Ave., $85,000, Isiah J. and Sara S. Winings to Rosemary Dickson
3275 S. Taylor Road, $250,000, Travis and Lindsay Green to Danny and Jodi VanFleet
3950 N. Taylor Ave., $118,700, Diana L. Finley to Terry Hoyt and Melody Wood
5690 through 5694 E. Timberlake Drive, $620,000, Herbert J. and Paulette Jackson Jr. to Rui Wang
People are also reading…
615 E. Wood St., $16,845, Jakandria Currie to Charles F. Cox
1560 E. Hickory St., $20,000, Danny R. and Rebecca L. Asken to Amanda L. Thompson
870 W. Wood St., $52,000, Lashard Property Solutions, LLC to Vernon L. Rule
2560 E. William St., $60,000, Jacoby T. Wheeler to Michael and Shari Bruce
Argenta
10388 Cabin Road, $118,040, Ellen M. Stogsdill to Josh Sawyer
Blue Mound
130 Sunnyside Drive, $121,500, Justin Dunmire to Kurt E. and Kayla K. Parker
Maroa
247 N. Ash St., $142,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Stephen Coppenbarger
Mount Zion
860 Kirk Drive, $132,900, Rodney S. Miller to Steffone Carney
1650 Robin Court, $139,900, Richard L. Bailey to Kimberly Moore
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR