 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0

Decatur  

6265 Camp Warren Road, $110,000, Estate of Nola K. Robinson, deceased to Faith Shuck

2598 N. Church St., $42,000, Denzil Hughes to Jason A. Mason 

3333 E. Chestnut Ave., $90,000, Ethan B. Snively to Sally Spitzer

1 N. Greenridge Drive, $175,000, Matthew T. Summers to Federico and Teresita Abaca

2141 Oakcrest Court, $159,900, Michael T. and Candace Poe to Ethan B. and Melanie Lynn Bilbrey Snively 

2445 N. Summit Ave., $85,000, Isiah J. and Sara S. Winings to Rosemary Dickson 

3275 S. Taylor Road, $250,000, Travis and Lindsay Green to Danny and Jodi VanFleet

3950 N. Taylor Ave., $118,700, Diana L. Finley to Terry Hoyt and Melody Wood

5690 through 5694 E. Timberlake Drive, $620,000, Herbert J. and Paulette Jackson Jr. to Rui Wang 

People are also reading…

615 E. Wood St., $16,845, Jakandria Currie to Charles F. Cox

1560 E. Hickory St., $20,000, Danny R. and Rebecca L. Asken to Amanda L. Thompson

870 W. Wood St., $52,000, Lashard Property Solutions, LLC to Vernon L. Rule 

2560 E. William St., $60,000, Jacoby T. Wheeler to Michael and Shari Bruce

Argenta

10388 Cabin Road, $118,040, Ellen M. Stogsdill to Josh Sawyer

Blue Mound

130 Sunnyside Drive, $121,500, Justin Dunmire to Kurt E. and Kayla K. Parker

Maroa

247 N. Ash St., $142,000, Jeremy  A. Richardson to Stephen Coppenbarger 

Mount Zion

860 Kirk Drive, $132,900, Rodney S. Miller to Steffone Carney 

1650 Robin Court, $139,900, Richard L. Bailey to Kimberly Moore

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept. 

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News