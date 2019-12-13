Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1880 Buckhead Lane, $365,000, James and Evelyn Mitchell to Amy McCarthy

1021 E. Cantrell, $602, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson

1027 Cornell Ave., $72,050, Sheriff's Office to Joseph L. Wagner

644 E. Elm Ave., $50,000, estate of Anna E. Jones, deceased, to H&G Properties, LLC

1829 Ferris Drive, $122,500, Michael and Judy Grossman Irrevocable Trust to Misty Hilton

1798 W. Forest Ave., $35,000, Matawin Ventures Trust to Brian Allen

1660 N. Folk St., $10,500, Gavin E. McKee to Kristopher D. Thompson

612 W. Harrison St., $14,750, (contract 2018), Jennifer Shard and June Bunning to Andrew Leynes

9 Hilltop Drive, $108,000, Michael P. and Frances Loud to Larry J. Stice

1779 E. Lawrence St., $8,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

1229 E. Leafland St., $3,200, Andrew R. Hendrian to Michael W. Dozier

236 Marlene Ave., $139,000, Cummins Family Trust to Carol Hancock

1451 N. McClellan St., $45,000, Linda C. Niester to Newt Investments, LLC

157 S. Mcclellan St., $50,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Christian McQuality

112 E. Mueller, $4,000, BT Properties of Vermillion county, LLC to Tamera K. Cook

1098 N. Oakdale Ave., $25,000, Samantha R. Beyers to Emily Sinks

70 Oriole Drive, $55,000, Roger W. and Cheri L. Wheeler to Robert Bradford

2063 Ramsey Drive, $25,503, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Dallas G. Heckman, Jr.

2028 W. Ravina Park Road, $140,000, Wole K. and Abiola J. Adeoye to Glenn and Jonelle A. Lewis

1814 W. Riverview Ave., $88,500, Jason and Jillian Wentworth to Natasha B. Shea

883 W. Sawyer St., $4,500, Angela C. Hill to David E.H. Mathes, Sr.

2936 Sherwood Drive, $45,801, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson

24 South Shores Drive, $550,000, John W. Ridley and Amy E. Chronister-Ridley to Kimberly Ann Genenbacher and Gary Gerard Genebacher, trustees KG3 Land Trust

1041 Veech Lane, $105,000, Shu Ji Lin and Xiao Xia Zhou to Shi Qi Liu

1142 Wedgewood Court, $200,000, Sefah and Akua Bediakoh to Tracy Kent

136 White Pine Circle, $141,500, Douglas E. and Julia K. Wolfe to Matthew L. Griffith

1837 E. Whitmer St., $3,000, Susan Tate and Lisa Fraell to Devin Sternberg

3870 E. William St. Road, $30,000, (Contract 2018), John R. Pryor to Pamela McCoy and Lisa Ann Howell

1345 E. Wood St., $13,000, Tim and Carla Wallis to Cathy L. Francisco and Homer T. Hanson

340 N. 35th St., $15,000, (Contract 2016), Turtle Pines, LLC to Kenneth W. Tucker and Melody A. Wren.

Forsyth

1341 Kathies Way, $287,000, Richard A. and Becky S. Schultz to Wael Otaibi

225 Magnolia Drive, $108,000, Kevin E. Roberts to Preferred Rentals, LLC

415 Phillip Circle, $240,000, Michael and Jaime D. Barra to Michael Lawary

796 Stevens Creek Blvd, $270,000, JJJBCR Enterprises, LLC to Richard A. Series, Jr.

350 Ventura Drive, $124,000, Clint D. and Jennifer R. Jurgens to Stephanie M. Oyler

6 Woodland Drive, $140,000, Stephen E. Zeller to Cartus Financial Corporation

6 Woodland Drive, $140,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Arvin Tabios Quicho

Warrensburg

415 E. Main St., $52,500, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Mount Zion Investments, LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.

