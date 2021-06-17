 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

6915 Angela Drive, $280,000, Amy Beth Schmahl to Brett and Angela Poe

2324 S. Baltimore Ave., $370,000, Laurel A. Walton and William A. Walter III to Aaron and Trisha Gerling

2717 S. Baltimore Ave., $164,000, Tyler C. McCormick to Thomas N. Brooks Jr. 

3195 S. Baltimore Ave., $360,000, Susan Plies to Amy Schmahl 

3592 N. Charles St., $57,000, Estate of Ellen Ann Massey to Lincoln Land Trust

561 N. Church St., $50,000, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Decatur to Patrick Hahn 

2140 N. Church St., $31,000, Brandon E. and Christine A. Giorgi to Family Lease, LLC, An Arizona Limited Liability Company

3285 E. Dove Drive, $30,000, Juan Negrete to Omar Araujo

1585 W. Dunwood Lane, $85,000, Andrew R. and Kristen N. Hendrian to Karen S. Carr

1601 Dunwood Lane, $89,000, Jacob Shasteen to Barbara A. Rhodes

1980 W. Forest Ave., $94,500, Casey A. Wilen to William S. Harris

5 Fourth Drive, $85,500, Shawn P. Stahulak to Cory Martinie

People are also reading…

2065 Friel Court, $75,500, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Anna N. Younker 

104 S. Glencoe Ave., $175,000, Lesley J. Seay to William Carrell and Katherine E. Flewelling 

1601 W. Grand Ave., $50,000, Allen D. and Lesley R. Albert to Sajed Quttoum

3985 E. Harrison Ave., $718,678, Weisemann Investment Group, LTD., to Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.

568 S. Haworth Ave., $78,500, Alex and Molly Berry to Christopher and Bridget A. Brewer

2702 W. Hunt St., $79,000, Scott Cory to Thelma Rose Gordon 

134 Isabella Drive, $47,500, Betty J. Bering Guardianship to Bach Investment Group, LLC

314 E. Kellar Lane, $37,000, Roosevelt and Elizabeth Thompson to FLH Real Estate Co.

2380 Kenwood Court, $151,000, Parvinder S. and Harjinder K. Sangha to Andrew and Dora Banks 

175 N. Lake Shore Drive, $145,000, Aaron R. Smith to Sarah Yolanda Martinez

17 Lincoln Place, $117,000, Larry D. and Karen S. Wade to Alex and Molly Berry 

1041 N. Linden Ave., $94,000, Tarsheka Green to Earl K. Mathews

2320-2340 E. Logan St., $112,500, Logan Street Properties, LLC, a Missouri LLC to A.R. Bennick, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company

2721 E. Lost Bridge Road, $195,000, Estate of Howard P. Doyle, deceased to Tonya and Bryan Feller

447 W. Main St., $122,500, Douglas Lee to Clark and Barbara Cobb

402 S. McClellan St., $63,500, Michael W.  and Hacqueline Hollis-George to Courtney N. and Galen C. Broaddus

3176 N. MacArthur Road, $86,000, Crystal R. Nicholls to Frank Lafata

235 W. Oak Lane, $110,000, Bettyna E. Shafer to Richard T. Hooker 

3431 E. Orchard Drive, $326,000, Vonnie Lamb to Wesley and Hannah Gray

3014 N. Norwood Ave., 4120,000, Paul H. Ophus to Johnathon H. Morgan 

1351 W. Pershing Road, $79,000, Yvette A. Ambeau nka Yvette A. Murbarger to Joshua Newton

6 Phillips Drive, $49,000, Richard A. and Dedra L. Hauffe to Benjamin Taylor 

77 Ridgeway Drive, $79,900, HPB Trust # 0268 to Joey Menendez

2660 Rosemary Court, 4188,500, Danin M.  and Danielle H. Diskey to Zackary Sparling

225 S. Stevens Ave., $135,500, Joel and Heide J. Woodward to Larry D. and Karen S. Wade 

14 Tanager Drive, $38,000, Donna Reeves to Steven D. and Julie D. Blossom

2141 S. Taylor Road, $215,000, The Phillip W. Odle Trust Dated May 20, 2015 to John Scherer

1233 N. Water St., $33,000, Zannie Ray Spates to James P. Ganley 

3320 E. Welles St., $74,950, Michael D., Ead Craig O'Neill, Stacey O'Neill Clark, and Joey O'Neill-Hollins to David P. Parker 

3320 E. Welles St., $74,950, Estate of Louise E. McBride, deceased C/O Vicki Gregg to David B. Parker

537 E. William St., $115,000, Elizabert Kay Dummermuch Revocable Trust to Anthony D. and Anita L. Brent 

Argenta

491 E. Park Ave., $87,500, Tim Gibson to Brandon Nein

Blue Mound

245 Powers St., $84,500, Kevin E. Woodruff to Stephan Lynn  

Forsyth

 795 Christopher Drive, $299,900, Michael R. and Tamera L. Shaw to Todd Janes and Tamara Shaw

770 Fairway Drive, $450,000, Adam J. and Libby N. Mize to Matthew R. Birmingham

741 W. Hickory Point Road, $225,000, Bryan and Tony Feller to Brandi L. Binder 

Macon

408 W. Cole St., $21,000, Richard E. Weller Estate to Justin Laird 

270 E. Cook St., $87,500, Dallas R. and Barbara McElroy to Sonja Coon

Maroa

229 N. Pine St., $75,000, Lucy Nord to Randy Allen and Margaret Edye Hatton  

Mount Zion

214 Cheryl Drive, $135,000, Timothy and Rachel McElroy to Michael B. Baggett and Katie Whitehead Baggett

1110 Dee Lee Lane, $100,000, Gary and Elizabeth Hull to Matthew Niesman 

445 Elm St., $116,000, Travor P. and April N. Petro to Edward Burns and Dylan Gant 

1150 S. Route 121, $265,000, Bradley D. and Regina D. Wise to Stephen J. and Tina D. Romano 

Oreana

115 E. Bower St., $77,500, Elizabeth Joann Parenti to Stephen Thornton 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Congress Votes to Make Juneteenth National Holiday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News