Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
6915 Angela Drive, $280,000, Amy Beth Schmahl to Brett and Angela Poe
2324 S. Baltimore Ave., $370,000, Laurel A. Walton and William A. Walter III to Aaron and Trisha Gerling
2717 S. Baltimore Ave., $164,000, Tyler C. McCormick to Thomas N. Brooks Jr.
3195 S. Baltimore Ave., $360,000, Susan Plies to Amy Schmahl
3592 N. Charles St., $57,000, Estate of Ellen Ann Massey to Lincoln Land Trust
561 N. Church St., $50,000, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Decatur to Patrick Hahn
2140 N. Church St., $31,000, Brandon E. and Christine A. Giorgi to Family Lease, LLC, An Arizona Limited Liability Company
3285 E. Dove Drive, $30,000, Juan Negrete to Omar Araujo
1585 W. Dunwood Lane, $85,000, Andrew R. and Kristen N. Hendrian to Karen S. Carr
1601 Dunwood Lane, $89,000, Jacob Shasteen to Barbara A. Rhodes
1980 W. Forest Ave., $94,500, Casey A. Wilen to William S. Harris
5 Fourth Drive, $85,500, Shawn P. Stahulak to Cory Martinie
People are also reading…
2065 Friel Court, $75,500, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Anna N. Younker
104 S. Glencoe Ave., $175,000, Lesley J. Seay to William Carrell and Katherine E. Flewelling
1601 W. Grand Ave., $50,000, Allen D. and Lesley R. Albert to Sajed Quttoum
3985 E. Harrison Ave., $718,678, Weisemann Investment Group, LTD., to Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.
568 S. Haworth Ave., $78,500, Alex and Molly Berry to Christopher and Bridget A. Brewer
2702 W. Hunt St., $79,000, Scott Cory to Thelma Rose Gordon
134 Isabella Drive, $47,500, Betty J. Bering Guardianship to Bach Investment Group, LLC
314 E. Kellar Lane, $37,000, Roosevelt and Elizabeth Thompson to FLH Real Estate Co.
2380 Kenwood Court, $151,000, Parvinder S. and Harjinder K. Sangha to Andrew and Dora Banks
175 N. Lake Shore Drive, $145,000, Aaron R. Smith to Sarah Yolanda Martinez
17 Lincoln Place, $117,000, Larry D. and Karen S. Wade to Alex and Molly Berry
1041 N. Linden Ave., $94,000, Tarsheka Green to Earl K. Mathews
2320-2340 E. Logan St., $112,500, Logan Street Properties, LLC, a Missouri LLC to A.R. Bennick, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company
2721 E. Lost Bridge Road, $195,000, Estate of Howard P. Doyle, deceased to Tonya and Bryan Feller
447 W. Main St., $122,500, Douglas Lee to Clark and Barbara Cobb
402 S. McClellan St., $63,500, Michael W. and Hacqueline Hollis-George to Courtney N. and Galen C. Broaddus
3176 N. MacArthur Road, $86,000, Crystal R. Nicholls to Frank Lafata
235 W. Oak Lane, $110,000, Bettyna E. Shafer to Richard T. Hooker
3431 E. Orchard Drive, $326,000, Vonnie Lamb to Wesley and Hannah Gray
3014 N. Norwood Ave., 4120,000, Paul H. Ophus to Johnathon H. Morgan
1351 W. Pershing Road, $79,000, Yvette A. Ambeau nka Yvette A. Murbarger to Joshua Newton
6 Phillips Drive, $49,000, Richard A. and Dedra L. Hauffe to Benjamin Taylor
77 Ridgeway Drive, $79,900, HPB Trust # 0268 to Joey Menendez
2660 Rosemary Court, 4188,500, Danin M. and Danielle H. Diskey to Zackary Sparling
225 S. Stevens Ave., $135,500, Joel and Heide J. Woodward to Larry D. and Karen S. Wade
14 Tanager Drive, $38,000, Donna Reeves to Steven D. and Julie D. Blossom
2141 S. Taylor Road, $215,000, The Phillip W. Odle Trust Dated May 20, 2015 to John Scherer
1233 N. Water St., $33,000, Zannie Ray Spates to James P. Ganley
3320 E. Welles St., $74,950, Michael D., Ead Craig O'Neill, Stacey O'Neill Clark, and Joey O'Neill-Hollins to David P. Parker
3320 E. Welles St., $74,950, Estate of Louise E. McBride, deceased C/O Vicki Gregg to David B. Parker
537 E. William St., $115,000, Elizabert Kay Dummermuch Revocable Trust to Anthony D. and Anita L. Brent
Argenta
491 E. Park Ave., $87,500, Tim Gibson to Brandon Nein
Blue Mound
245 Powers St., $84,500, Kevin E. Woodruff to Stephan Lynn
Forsyth
795 Christopher Drive, $299,900, Michael R. and Tamera L. Shaw to Todd Janes and Tamara Shaw
770 Fairway Drive, $450,000, Adam J. and Libby N. Mize to Matthew R. Birmingham
741 W. Hickory Point Road, $225,000, Bryan and Tony Feller to Brandi L. Binder
Macon
408 W. Cole St., $21,000, Richard E. Weller Estate to Justin Laird
270 E. Cook St., $87,500, Dallas R. and Barbara McElroy to Sonja Coon
Maroa
229 N. Pine St., $75,000, Lucy Nord to Randy Allen and Margaret Edye Hatton
Mount Zion
214 Cheryl Drive, $135,000, Timothy and Rachel McElroy to Michael B. Baggett and Katie Whitehead Baggett
1110 Dee Lee Lane, $100,000, Gary and Elizabeth Hull to Matthew Niesman
445 Elm St., $116,000, Travor P. and April N. Petro to Edward Burns and Dylan Gant
1150 S. Route 121, $265,000, Bradley D. and Regina D. Wise to Stephen J. and Tina D. Romano
Oreana
115 E. Bower St., $77,500, Elizabeth Joann Parenti to Stephen Thornton
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.