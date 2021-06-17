Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

6915 Angela Drive, $280,000, Amy Beth Schmahl to Brett and Angela Poe

2324 S. Baltimore Ave., $370,000, Laurel A. Walton and William A. Walter III to Aaron and Trisha Gerling

2717 S. Baltimore Ave., $164,000, Tyler C. McCormick to Thomas N. Brooks Jr.

3195 S. Baltimore Ave., $360,000, Susan Plies to Amy Schmahl

3592 N. Charles St., $57,000, Estate of Ellen Ann Massey to Lincoln Land Trust

561 N. Church St., $50,000, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Decatur to Patrick Hahn

2140 N. Church St., $31,000, Brandon E. and Christine A. Giorgi to Family Lease, LLC, An Arizona Limited Liability Company

3285 E. Dove Drive, $30,000, Juan Negrete to Omar Araujo

1585 W. Dunwood Lane, $85,000, Andrew R. and Kristen N. Hendrian to Karen S. Carr

1601 Dunwood Lane, $89,000, Jacob Shasteen to Barbara A. Rhodes

1980 W. Forest Ave., $94,500, Casey A. Wilen to William S. Harris

5 Fourth Drive, $85,500, Shawn P. Stahulak to Cory Martinie

2065 Friel Court, $75,500, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Anna N. Younker

104 S. Glencoe Ave., $175,000, Lesley J. Seay to William Carrell and Katherine E. Flewelling

1601 W. Grand Ave., $50,000, Allen D. and Lesley R. Albert to Sajed Quttoum

3985 E. Harrison Ave., $718,678, Weisemann Investment Group, LTD., to Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.

568 S. Haworth Ave., $78,500, Alex and Molly Berry to Christopher and Bridget A. Brewer

2702 W. Hunt St., $79,000, Scott Cory to Thelma Rose Gordon

134 Isabella Drive, $47,500, Betty J. Bering Guardianship to Bach Investment Group, LLC

314 E. Kellar Lane, $37,000, Roosevelt and Elizabeth Thompson to FLH Real Estate Co.

2380 Kenwood Court, $151,000, Parvinder S. and Harjinder K. Sangha to Andrew and Dora Banks

175 N. Lake Shore Drive, $145,000, Aaron R. Smith to Sarah Yolanda Martinez

17 Lincoln Place, $117,000, Larry D. and Karen S. Wade to Alex and Molly Berry

1041 N. Linden Ave., $94,000, Tarsheka Green to Earl K. Mathews

2320-2340 E. Logan St., $112,500, Logan Street Properties, LLC, a Missouri LLC to A.R. Bennick, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company

2721 E. Lost Bridge Road, $195,000, Estate of Howard P. Doyle, deceased to Tonya and Bryan Feller

447 W. Main St., $122,500, Douglas Lee to Clark and Barbara Cobb

402 S. McClellan St., $63,500, Michael W. and Hacqueline Hollis-George to Courtney N. and Galen C. Broaddus

3176 N. MacArthur Road, $86,000, Crystal R. Nicholls to Frank Lafata

235 W. Oak Lane, $110,000, Bettyna E. Shafer to Richard T. Hooker

3431 E. Orchard Drive, $326,000, Vonnie Lamb to Wesley and Hannah Gray

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

3014 N. Norwood Ave., 4120,000, Paul H. Ophus to Johnathon H. Morgan

1351 W. Pershing Road, $79,000, Yvette A. Ambeau nka Yvette A. Murbarger to Joshua Newton

6 Phillips Drive, $49,000, Richard A. and Dedra L. Hauffe to Benjamin Taylor

77 Ridgeway Drive, $79,900, HPB Trust # 0268 to Joey Menendez

2660 Rosemary Court, 4188,500, Danin M. and Danielle H. Diskey to Zackary Sparling

225 S. Stevens Ave., $135,500, Joel and Heide J. Woodward to Larry D. and Karen S. Wade

14 Tanager Drive, $38,000, Donna Reeves to Steven D. and Julie D. Blossom

2141 S. Taylor Road, $215,000, The Phillip W. Odle Trust Dated May 20, 2015 to John Scherer

1233 N. Water St., $33,000, Zannie Ray Spates to James P. Ganley

3320 E. Welles St., $74,950, Michael D., Ead Craig O'Neill, Stacey O'Neill Clark, and Joey O'Neill-Hollins to David P. Parker

3320 E. Welles St., $74,950, Estate of Louise E. McBride, deceased C/O Vicki Gregg to David B. Parker

537 E. William St., $115,000, Elizabert Kay Dummermuch Revocable Trust to Anthony D. and Anita L. Brent

Argenta

491 E. Park Ave., $87,500, Tim Gibson to Brandon Nein

Blue Mound

245 Powers St., $84,500, Kevin E. Woodruff to Stephan Lynn

Forsyth

795 Christopher Drive, $299,900, Michael R. and Tamera L. Shaw to Todd Janes and Tamara Shaw

770 Fairway Drive, $450,000, Adam J. and Libby N. Mize to Matthew R. Birmingham

741 W. Hickory Point Road, $225,000, Bryan and Tony Feller to Brandi L. Binder

Macon

408 W. Cole St., $21,000, Richard E. Weller Estate to Justin Laird

270 E. Cook St., $87,500, Dallas R. and Barbara McElroy to Sonja Coon

Maroa

229 N. Pine St., $75,000, Lucy Nord to Randy Allen and Margaret Edye Hatton

Mount Zion

214 Cheryl Drive, $135,000, Timothy and Rachel McElroy to Michael B. Baggett and Katie Whitehead Baggett

1110 Dee Lee Lane, $100,000, Gary and Elizabeth Hull to Matthew Niesman

445 Elm St., $116,000, Travor P. and April N. Petro to Edward Burns and Dylan Gant

1150 S. Route 121, $265,000, Bradley D. and Regina D. Wise to Stephen J. and Tina D. Romano

Oreana

115 E. Bower St., $77,500, Elizabeth Joann Parenti to Stephen Thornton

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0