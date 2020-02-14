Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4781 Barberry Court, $178,000, Michael K. Bruner to Kristin Lafollette
948 N. Brush College Road, $37,500, James C. Davis to Renaldo Ellis
4116 N. Camelot Drive, $35,000, Starla Walker and Christopher Walker to Sonya M. Williams
51 E. Carroll Drive, $66,000, James Drayton and Jessica Drayton to Henry Geng
661 E. Clay St., $7,000, Jerry Fisher, independent administrator of Michael E. Fisher estate, deceased to Homework Hangout Club Inc.
1514 E. Clay St., $7,000,Ronald E. Schenkel to Sweet Home Rentals LLC
664 Crestline Drive, $127,000, Matthew M. Loveless to Travis L. Ward and Cheri S. Ward
932 W. Cushing St., $27,500, William and Shirley Stoutenborough to Larry A. Benton
1722 N. Edward St., $17,500, Barding Revocable living trust and Christen D. Stimler to David Cech
1759 N. Foster Ave., $85,000, Kelly V. Ragsdale to Blake Ramsey
81 Glenview Drive, $35,500, Wells Fargo Bank National Association as trustee to GS Business Group LLC
1253 E. Grand Ave., $9,500 (contract dated Aug. 2017), Rickie L. and Debbie L. Sloan to April R. Pitts
1324 N. Huron St., $3,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Devon Majors
305 N. Jasper St., $25,000, Sharrel Tyus to Fares Alkabsh
758 W. King St., $8,000, John A. Schleper to Mary Margaret Robinson
120 S. Linden Ave., $52,000, Peter V. Churukian to Dennis C. Weatherford and Ruth D. Weatherford
1411 Linder Ave., $90,000, Steve E. Halford and Tammy Halford to Mark S. White Jr. and Nicolette R. Stokes
3215 E. Lost Bridge Road, $225,000, Gloria N. Shields to Gregory M. Cramer and Tina M. Cramer
1487 W. Macon St., $77,000, Joel M. Schilawski to Constance R. Frey
2405 N. Maple Ave., $25,300, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kirk and Jeannette Henneberry
3460 Martha Drive, $60,000, Dustin Rhoades to Mandy Christian
1613 E. Moore St., $26,000 (contract dated April 2013), Bruce P. Washburn to Darrius D. Cliff
1743 N. Oakcrest Ave., $120,000, Bonnie L. Metcalf to Kelly V. Ragsdale
1408 E. Olive St., $130,000, Jeanne M. Fisher to Fisher Brothers LLC
1537 E. Olive St., $30,000, estate of Mary Frances Gifford deceased to Jennifer Lake
5415 Pin Oak Lane, $230,000, Shane A. Koontz to Rachel A. Yardley and Christopher A. Yardley
4219 E. Rosewood Drive, $95,000, estate of Virginia Malloy deceased to Sara N. Ramsey
2412 Sands Drive, $153,000, Shirley J. Cross to James M. Gillen and Christina N. Baker
446 Shadow Drive, $83,900, Carolyn L. McKenzie to Heather E. Johnson
4689 Trevino Lane, $158,000, Preeti Jhawar trust and Snehlata Jhawar to Trista M. Ives-Thies and Brian M. Thies
1853 E. Wood St., $4,500, Bret H. Mckay estate, deceased to Matt Dutton
2157 W. Woodbine Drive, $127,500, c/o Anthony Charles Mormino to Austin Huitrado
1814 N. 29th St., $7,000, Anna V. Blackwell to Washeem Abbas
Argenta
162 N. Kenwood Drive, $115,500, Clint E. Walters and Robin A. Walters to Hector Reyes
Blue Mound
101 Kathy Court, $46,201, Macon County sheriff to MLIPO2 LLC
238 Snell St., $37,000, Jamie L. Declerck to Allison A. Largent
Forsyth
527 Park Place Court, $190,000, John C. Kleiss and Beverly A. Kleiss to Gloria N. Shields
612 Phillip Circle, $247,000, Bart Rose and Shannon Rose to Cole Shartzer and Andrea N. Shartzer
Macon
115 Cardinal Drive, $205,000, Fred A. Claussen IV and Kimberly D. Claussen to Brian L. Britton and Abbey L. Britton
Mount Zion
1510 Alexander Drive, $305,000, Toby D. Ragaini and Lisa M. Raraini to Daphne Bowman and Daren Bowman
945 Crestview Court, $78,000, Amy Durbin Zeleb to Shanda J. Pilger
640 Elm St., $70,000, David Gissler to CRF LLC
4541 Highcock Drive, $113,000, Blake Mansur and Catherine Mansur to Garrett S. Hockman
750 Mill St., $295,000, Donald R. Robinson Jr. and Tamara A. Robinson to Karl Harris
1515 N. Wildwood Drive, $130,000, Thomas L. Spry and Robyn G. Spry to Michael J. Beery and Jenny L. Beery
1070 S. Wildwood Drive, $175,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Kevin W. Ruffner
Warrensburg
345 W. Henson St., $10,000, Glenn Edwards to Philip Edwards
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in February.
