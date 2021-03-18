 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur  

1716 Albany Court, $136,000, Estate of Charlotte R. Lawler, deceased to Andrea Kaufman

208 W. Devonshire Road, $55,000, Mary A. Cruser to Steven M. Bledsoe

100 E. Court Drive, $127,000, Dean Brothers Painting and More LLC to Cameron Harrison 

1004 E. Elodorado St., $75,000, Community State Bank to SJW Properties LLC

4205 E. Glenwood Ave., $44,000, Caitlin Carlson to Matthew C. Spain 

215 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $370,000, J. Christopher and Christina M. Branham to Raymond W. and Kim C. Fields

4560 Forest Pkwy., $157,000, Tyler J. Pietsch to Benjamin R. Phillips

1850 W. Garfield Ave., $62,000, Carrie L. Aubert to Jade Marie Tate

1487 W. Glenn Drive, $135,000, Michael and Lisa Barber to Terry Meadows

580 S. Joynt Road, $160,000, Estate of Gary L. Roberts, deceased to Stephanie L. Nettlerville

3177 Kathy Court, $117,000, Laramie R. and Jarred C. Street to Carole Starzinger 

2495 Knollwood Drive, $200,000, Paul A., and Jane M. Rogers to William Fisher III

2670 Lake Reunion Pkwy, $392,500, Dieter Neumann to David and Mamie Cooks

68 Madison Drive, $66,000, Joseph M. Grossman Trust to John Samuel Burchard

2233 N. Main St., $99,900, Michael Brandt to Howard Coon and Danielle Drum

2307 E. Main St., $43,000, Melinda M. Weaver to Bach Investment Group, LLC 

1553 N. Maple Ave., $30,000, Amanda L. Richards to Kylie M. Hale

3654 N. Mounford Ave., $80,000, Rodney A. Snow to Chyna M. Hughes

3858 N. Northbrook Drive, $108,000, Matthew S. and Rachel L. Reynolds to Cheziona Reed 

1355 E. Olive St., $7,300, Gerald Hardwick and Beverly Hardwick (deceased) to Terrance McCrory

1474 Post Court, $279,500, Gregory D. and Melissa Eskue to Dominic Santomassimo and Jennifer Youngblood

55 Ridgedale Drive, $83,000, Malinda Marjorie Jackson to William Bodine

144 N. Summit Ave., $83,500, Estate of John E. Fitzgerald Sr., deceased to Emily Bone

2145 N. Summit Ave., $145,000, Casey Reynders to Kinvatta Yanders and Tasha Perry

3954 N. Warren St., $78,000, Estate of Hubert Bone, deceased, to Robert Bambuch

240 and 250 N. Witt St., $1,200, Life Changers Church, Inc., to The Inc Spot

930 W. Wood St., $38,000, Curtis and Jessica Miller to John M. Nance

955 E. Wood St., $10,000, Estate of Marylanne M. Gollahon to Michael Seeley

1570 N. 31st St., $14,000, Mary and Paul McVeigh to Jeremy Richardson

Dalton City

8478 Russell Circle, $290,000, Claude J. and Shelby M. Cook to Cartus Financial Corporation

8478 Russell Circle, $290,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew R. Shonkwiler

Warrensburg

170 S. Roosevelt St., $39,500, Robert M. Ross to Sarah Joy Baertschi

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

