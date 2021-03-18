Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1716 Albany Court, $136,000, Estate of Charlotte R. Lawler, deceased to Andrea Kaufman
208 W. Devonshire Road, $55,000, Mary A. Cruser to Steven M. Bledsoe
100 E. Court Drive, $127,000, Dean Brothers Painting and More LLC to Cameron Harrison
1004 E. Elodorado St., $75,000, Community State Bank to SJW Properties LLC
4205 E. Glenwood Ave., $44,000, Caitlin Carlson to Matthew C. Spain
215 S. Hillcrest Blvd., $370,000, J. Christopher and Christina M. Branham to Raymond W. and Kim C. Fields
4560 Forest Pkwy., $157,000, Tyler J. Pietsch to Benjamin R. Phillips
1850 W. Garfield Ave., $62,000, Carrie L. Aubert to Jade Marie Tate
1487 W. Glenn Drive, $135,000, Michael and Lisa Barber to Terry Meadows
580 S. Joynt Road, $160,000, Estate of Gary L. Roberts, deceased to Stephanie L. Nettlerville
3177 Kathy Court, $117,000, Laramie R. and Jarred C. Street to Carole Starzinger
2495 Knollwood Drive, $200,000, Paul A., and Jane M. Rogers to William Fisher III
2670 Lake Reunion Pkwy, $392,500, Dieter Neumann to David and Mamie Cooks
68 Madison Drive, $66,000, Joseph M. Grossman Trust to John Samuel Burchard
2233 N. Main St., $99,900, Michael Brandt to Howard Coon and Danielle Drum
2307 E. Main St., $43,000, Melinda M. Weaver to Bach Investment Group, LLC
1553 N. Maple Ave., $30,000, Amanda L. Richards to Kylie M. Hale
3654 N. Mounford Ave., $80,000, Rodney A. Snow to Chyna M. Hughes
3858 N. Northbrook Drive, $108,000, Matthew S. and Rachel L. Reynolds to Cheziona Reed
1355 E. Olive St., $7,300, Gerald Hardwick and Beverly Hardwick (deceased) to Terrance McCrory
1474 Post Court, $279,500, Gregory D. and Melissa Eskue to Dominic Santomassimo and Jennifer Youngblood
55 Ridgedale Drive, $83,000, Malinda Marjorie Jackson to William Bodine
144 N. Summit Ave., $83,500, Estate of John E. Fitzgerald Sr., deceased to Emily Bone
2145 N. Summit Ave., $145,000, Casey Reynders to Kinvatta Yanders and Tasha Perry
3954 N. Warren St., $78,000, Estate of Hubert Bone, deceased, to Robert Bambuch
240 and 250 N. Witt St., $1,200, Life Changers Church, Inc., to The Inc Spot
930 W. Wood St., $38,000, Curtis and Jessica Miller to John M. Nance
955 E. Wood St., $10,000, Estate of Marylanne M. Gollahon to Michael Seeley
1570 N. 31st St., $14,000, Mary and Paul McVeigh to Jeremy Richardson
Dalton City
8478 Russell Circle, $290,000, Claude J. and Shelby M. Cook to Cartus Financial Corporation
8478 Russell Circle, $290,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew R. Shonkwiler
Warrensburg
170 S. Roosevelt St., $39,500, Robert M. Ross to Sarah Joy Baertschi
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.