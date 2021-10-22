Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

6323 Autumn Ridge Court, $599,900, William M. and Katherine J. Severns as co-trustees of the WMS Trust to Landholdings Land Trust No. 1434

2181 Barding Ave., $55,001, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew

1563 E. Barrington Ave., $93,879, Rodney A. Snow to Scott E. and Barbara L. Ballee, and Christina Rachel and Carlos Alberto Jr. Grijalva

4875 Boyd Road, $150,000, Christil M. Smalley to Katrina A. Smalley and Stephanie D. Zimmerman

2230 N. Brush College Road, $150,000, Brush College Holdings LLC to J T Real Estate Development LLC

1905 Buckhead Court, $42,000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Debra Naylor and Cynthia Lynn Moore

935 E. Cantrell St., $38,000, Patrick J. and Editha M. Stokes to Bradley Linder and Timothy LeClaire

1149 Columbia Drive, $212,900, James and Pamela Stewart to Kevin and Celia Babcock

Recommended for you…

1067 W. Decatur St., $9,500, Lynn Oxendale Trust to Bilal Z. Fiad

2559 E. Division St., $36,000, Maria Venus McMannigell Bodine

286 Dover Drive, $128,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Lataghia Harper

3273 Dove Drive, $75,000, Hickory Point Bank & Trust No. 0268 to Katie Clanton and Jaron Katzen

3859 N. East Court Drive, $118,000, Mark T. and Johanne D. Maple to Kristopher Rollin

955 Elmhurst Ave., $27,000, Decatur Phx Investors LLC to James Shipley

1676 E. Elwin Drive, $207,500, Blake Mansur to Jeremy L. Gephart

254 Francis Drive, $75,000, Estate of Ronald Householder, deceased C/O James Householder to Jeffery A. and Trisha L. Nichols

2035 S. Franklin St. Road, $155,000, Dawn M. McElroy to Calvin C. Jenkins

3280 E. Fitzgerald Road, $315,000, Brown Hawkins & Basola and Valerie L. Potts to ASC Infinity Holdings LLC

6 Lake Grove Club, $157,000, Margaret Maureen Wienke to Daniel Meyer

1555 Highland Place, $136,500, Cheryl L. Schmidt to Thomas E. and Zachary T. Shubert

1603 E. Hindsdale Ave., $42,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew

159 W. Karen Drive, $155,000, Nancy Jo Hall to Bradley L. Sweeney

2025 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, Lilly Lepaul to Amber Flagg

1125 W. Leafland Ave., $25,000, Wellspring Properties to Christopher Creath

1155 E. Lincoln Ave., $10,000, Doris A. Scott to Charles W. Tiner, Jr

2004 S. Linden Ave., $38,000, First National Bank of Decatur to Home Again Properties LLC

3418 n. MacArthur Road, $176,000, Devon L. Gant NKA Devon L. Cherry to Tyler E. Allen

1480 W. Macon St., $165,000, Michael W. and Heather Koprek to Anthony Raffety

1487 W. Macon St., $92,500, Constance R. Frey to Mathew Westbrook and Kathleen Thompson

1495 W. Macon St., $23,000, Christ T. and Carol A. Gardner to Brian A. Miller

324 S. Maffit St., $500 (Land only), City of Decatur to Quenteria Grimes and Brandon Clark

1568 N. Main St., $6,000, Jeremy C. Ruderman to Jonathan Jaimes

2510 E. Main St., $21,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 5675 to Quincy D. Houston Jr

3645 W. Main St., $68,500, Aaron Burgener to Brande Jackson

491 N. Moffet Ave., $22,000, Robert and Mary Yeager to Jason and Heidi Costello

495 S. Monroe St., $45,000, David Dezelan to Carla Powell

967 Montgomery Court, $114,900, Kimberly Fauke-Havener to Takyra D. Hill-Patterson

1760 Moundford Court, $131,500, James R. and Gail Tuggle Jr to Tamika S. Reed

4690 Needle Road, $172,500, Lucinda A. Brownlee to CalebFlinn-Hylton

4047 N. Neeley Ave., $103,000, Darrin Peyton to James Voyles

59 Northland Drive, $5,000, Estate of Larry J. Dean, deceased C/O Grant M. Dean to Daniel L. O'Loughlin

1245 W. Oak Park Drive, $69,000, John Tennyson to Betty Davis

2596 E. Olive St., $7,500, Lionel K. and Joanna C. Hunter to Jeanne Scharff

541 E. Pierson Ave., $64,000, Stephen W. Mattingly to Shavonna Sangster

2130 W. Ravina Park Road, $171,000, Herbert J. and Sandra Dexter to Benjamin G. and Abby Steele

3220 Reas Ridge Court, $125,000, Brown Hawkins and Basola to Brown Hawkins Basola

44 Reeder Drive, $79,500, Mitch Billington to Zachary and Paige Whitsel

24 Ridge Lane Drive, $87,900, Debra D. Boaz to Janet Ransdell and Lisa D. Creason

54 1st South Shores Ave., $76,000, Peter P. and Nelda E. Dunn to Carol Ann Sphar

54 1st South Shores Ave., $97,500, Carol Ann Sphar to Andrea Sue Dickerson

117 Southmoreland Place, $218,000, Debra G. Bright to James M. and Pamela Stewart III

720 S. Stone St., $35,000, Robert J. and Martina Binder to Kanyen, LLC

3065 Tempe Drive, $105,000, Joseph W. Patterson to Pedro Rivera Cabrera

5685 E. Timberlake Drive, $180,200, Kathryn A. Piotrowicz to Yimin Zhang

3150 E. Wallace St., $38,500, Luke A. Roberts to Bach Investment Group

1921 Walnut Grove, $5,500, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Tommy J. Burkey Jr

851 W. Waggoner St., $44,600, Rodney L. Riley to Bach Investment Group, LLC

90 Webster Court, $1,500 (Land only), Kristopher Thompson to Malika Walton

1434 E. Whitmer St., $37,500, John C. Aymer to Kanyen LLC

3720 E. William Street Road, $30,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Thomas Walker

4779 Wistera Court, $189,900, Jenna Eccleston, nka Jenna and Cody McClelland to Davey and Monica Cox

111 S. Woodale Ave., 7,900, Sheriff of Macon County to Andrew R. Hendrian

477 Woodside Trail, $66,500, Joseph Eagleton to Christl M. Smalley

1061 Valley View Court, $170,000, Dennis J. and Pamela Kates to Austin Jesse and Alex Laroche

702 N. Van Dyke St., $125,000, Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, Illinois not-for-profit Corporation to MSL Limited LLC

6995 E. US Route 36, $25,000, Rodney Dean Rhoades to Michael Combs

7345 E. US Route 36, $85,000, Hubert W. and Wendi Marcus to Austin A. Marcus

1575 N. 34th St., $71,900, Janna S. Drew to Shelby Revis

2420 S. 70th St., $35,000, Rodney Dean Rhoades to Michael Combs

Blue Mound

402 Dunbar St., $193,900, William J. Holdener, Jr. to Debbie Bright

10910 Pleasant View Road, $325,000, Estate of Nelda E. Dalluge, deceased c/o Cheryl Denise Reedy

Forsyth

152 Prairie Lane, $399,900, John L. Hoaag and Najiba Benabess to Lynda J. Davis

183 E. Ruehl St., $120,000, Goldie M. Cochran to Austin Wyatt Mandrell

178 S. Smith St., $195,500, Randy and Diane Johner to Amy J. and Layne B. Sill

Macon

2145 W. Ridlen Road, $195,000, Roger Wilson to Christopher and Katrina Reed

MAROA

220 W. Jackson St., $66,000, R9obert E. Oakes to Copperman Properties LLC

Mount Zion

224 Cheryl Drive, $77,500, The Martin J. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Matthew Wolter

34 QUeen Anne Court, $250,000, Hillarie Ryann Hudson to Drew and Taylor Minton

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.