Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
6323 Autumn Ridge Court, $599,900, William M. and Katherine J. Severns as co-trustees of the WMS Trust to Landholdings Land Trust No. 1434
2181 Barding Ave., $55,001, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew
1563 E. Barrington Ave., $93,879, Rodney A. Snow to Scott E. and Barbara L. Ballee, and Christina Rachel and Carlos Alberto Jr. Grijalva
4875 Boyd Road, $150,000, Christil M. Smalley to Katrina A. Smalley and Stephanie D. Zimmerman
2230 N. Brush College Road, $150,000, Brush College Holdings LLC to J T Real Estate Development LLC
1905 Buckhead Court, $42,000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Debra Naylor and Cynthia Lynn Moore
935 E. Cantrell St., $38,000, Patrick J. and Editha M. Stokes to Bradley Linder and Timothy LeClaire
1149 Columbia Drive, $212,900, James and Pamela Stewart to Kevin and Celia Babcock
1067 W. Decatur St., $9,500, Lynn Oxendale Trust to Bilal Z. Fiad
2559 E. Division St., $36,000, Maria Venus McMannigell Bodine
286 Dover Drive, $128,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Lataghia Harper
3273 Dove Drive, $75,000, Hickory Point Bank & Trust No. 0268 to Katie Clanton and Jaron Katzen
3859 N. East Court Drive, $118,000, Mark T. and Johanne D. Maple to Kristopher Rollin
955 Elmhurst Ave., $27,000, Decatur Phx Investors LLC to James Shipley
1676 E. Elwin Drive, $207,500, Blake Mansur to Jeremy L. Gephart
254 Francis Drive, $75,000, Estate of Ronald Householder, deceased C/O James Householder to Jeffery A. and Trisha L. Nichols
2035 S. Franklin St. Road, $155,000, Dawn M. McElroy to Calvin C. Jenkins
3280 E. Fitzgerald Road, $315,000, Brown Hawkins & Basola and Valerie L. Potts to ASC Infinity Holdings LLC
6 Lake Grove Club, $157,000, Margaret Maureen Wienke to Daniel Meyer
1555 Highland Place, $136,500, Cheryl L. Schmidt to Thomas E. and Zachary T. Shubert
1603 E. Hindsdale Ave., $42,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew
159 W. Karen Drive, $155,000, Nancy Jo Hall to Bradley L. Sweeney
2025 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, Lilly Lepaul to Amber Flagg
1125 W. Leafland Ave., $25,000, Wellspring Properties to Christopher Creath
1155 E. Lincoln Ave., $10,000, Doris A. Scott to Charles W. Tiner, Jr
2004 S. Linden Ave., $38,000, First National Bank of Decatur to Home Again Properties LLC
3418 n. MacArthur Road, $176,000, Devon L. Gant NKA Devon L. Cherry to Tyler E. Allen
1480 W. Macon St., $165,000, Michael W. and Heather Koprek to Anthony Raffety
1487 W. Macon St., $92,500, Constance R. Frey to Mathew Westbrook and Kathleen Thompson
1495 W. Macon St., $23,000, Christ T. and Carol A. Gardner to Brian A. Miller
324 S. Maffit St., $500 (Land only), City of Decatur to Quenteria Grimes and Brandon Clark
1568 N. Main St., $6,000, Jeremy C. Ruderman to Jonathan Jaimes
2510 E. Main St., $21,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 5675 to Quincy D. Houston Jr
3645 W. Main St., $68,500, Aaron Burgener to Brande Jackson
491 N. Moffet Ave., $22,000, Robert and Mary Yeager to Jason and Heidi Costello
495 S. Monroe St., $45,000, David Dezelan to Carla Powell
967 Montgomery Court, $114,900, Kimberly Fauke-Havener to Takyra D. Hill-Patterson
1760 Moundford Court, $131,500, James R. and Gail Tuggle Jr to Tamika S. Reed
4690 Needle Road, $172,500, Lucinda A. Brownlee to CalebFlinn-Hylton
4047 N. Neeley Ave., $103,000, Darrin Peyton to James Voyles
59 Northland Drive, $5,000, Estate of Larry J. Dean, deceased C/O Grant M. Dean to Daniel L. O'Loughlin
1245 W. Oak Park Drive, $69,000, John Tennyson to Betty Davis
2596 E. Olive St., $7,500, Lionel K. and Joanna C. Hunter to Jeanne Scharff
541 E. Pierson Ave., $64,000, Stephen W. Mattingly to Shavonna Sangster
2130 W. Ravina Park Road, $171,000, Herbert J. and Sandra Dexter to Benjamin G. and Abby Steele
3220 Reas Ridge Court, $125,000, Brown Hawkins and Basola to Brown Hawkins Basola
44 Reeder Drive, $79,500, Mitch Billington to Zachary and Paige Whitsel
24 Ridge Lane Drive, $87,900, Debra D. Boaz to Janet Ransdell and Lisa D. Creason
54 1st South Shores Ave., $76,000, Peter P. and Nelda E. Dunn to Carol Ann Sphar
54 1st South Shores Ave., $97,500, Carol Ann Sphar to Andrea Sue Dickerson
117 Southmoreland Place, $218,000, Debra G. Bright to James M. and Pamela Stewart III
720 S. Stone St., $35,000, Robert J. and Martina Binder to Kanyen, LLC
3065 Tempe Drive, $105,000, Joseph W. Patterson to Pedro Rivera Cabrera
5685 E. Timberlake Drive, $180,200, Kathryn A. Piotrowicz to Yimin Zhang
3150 E. Wallace St., $38,500, Luke A. Roberts to Bach Investment Group
1921 Walnut Grove, $5,500, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Tommy J. Burkey Jr
851 W. Waggoner St., $44,600, Rodney L. Riley to Bach Investment Group, LLC
90 Webster Court, $1,500 (Land only), Kristopher Thompson to Malika Walton
1434 E. Whitmer St., $37,500, John C. Aymer to Kanyen LLC
3720 E. William Street Road, $30,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Thomas Walker
4779 Wistera Court, $189,900, Jenna Eccleston, nka Jenna and Cody McClelland to Davey and Monica Cox
111 S. Woodale Ave., 7,900, Sheriff of Macon County to Andrew R. Hendrian
477 Woodside Trail, $66,500, Joseph Eagleton to Christl M. Smalley
1061 Valley View Court, $170,000, Dennis J. and Pamela Kates to Austin Jesse and Alex Laroche
702 N. Van Dyke St., $125,000, Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity, Illinois not-for-profit Corporation to MSL Limited LLC
6995 E. US Route 36, $25,000, Rodney Dean Rhoades to Michael Combs
7345 E. US Route 36, $85,000, Hubert W. and Wendi Marcus to Austin A. Marcus
1575 N. 34th St., $71,900, Janna S. Drew to Shelby Revis
2420 S. 70th St., $35,000, Rodney Dean Rhoades to Michael Combs
Blue Mound
402 Dunbar St., $193,900, William J. Holdener, Jr. to Debbie Bright
10910 Pleasant View Road, $325,000, Estate of Nelda E. Dalluge, deceased c/o Cheryl Denise Reedy
Forsyth
152 Prairie Lane, $399,900, John L. Hoaag and Najiba Benabess to Lynda J. Davis
183 E. Ruehl St., $120,000, Goldie M. Cochran to Austin Wyatt Mandrell
178 S. Smith St., $195,500, Randy and Diane Johner to Amy J. and Layne B. Sill
Macon
2145 W. Ridlen Road, $195,000, Roger Wilson to Christopher and Katrina Reed
MAROA
220 W. Jackson St., $66,000, R9obert E. Oakes to Copperman Properties LLC
Mount Zion
224 Cheryl Drive, $77,500, The Martin J. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Matthew Wolter
34 QUeen Anne Court, $250,000, Hillarie Ryann Hudson to Drew and Taylor Minton
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
