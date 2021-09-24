Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1909 W. Ash Ave., $139,900, Angi D. Cooper to Robert Wagers
4053 N. Camelot Drive, $30,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew
22 E. Carroll Drive, $74,000, Brittany Ollis to Ryan Grimm
2324 Central Drive, $59,000, Allie and Mark Burgener NKA Allison T. Walden to Whitney Carey and Lisa Hopkins
2088 Clearmont Ave., $45,300, Nancy L. Law to Taylor Peterson and Valerie Wallace
1140 Columbia Drive, $222,775, Robert A. and Judy K. Busing to Mark and Johanne Maple
165 E. Court Manor Place, $112,000, Charity Fisher to Ryan Voyles and Laura Scoville
764 Crystal Court, $250,000, Douglas W. and Cynthia Soebbing to Alisha E. Phillips
2308 W. Cushing St., $49,000, Carie Andrus to Richard Disney
Lot 35 Day Brook Estates Fourth Addition, $13,000, Jennifer S. Lourash Mahannah and Rosemary E. Jones-Hupp to Joseph and Crystal Jackson
2192 E. Decatur St., $17,500, Sheriff of Macon County to Kristopher D. Thompson
3930 N. East Court Drive, $111,000, Doris J. Clendenen to James and Stacey Chrispen
205 S. Edward St., $29,250, Robert Tirado to Bach Investment Group, LLC
835 W. Elm St., $14,500, 11T IL, LLC to Novella Veal
450 S. Ewing Ave., $18,000, Kelli N. Mitchell to Marie Bleus-Francois
2840 S. Forrest Green Drive, $233,000, Mark A. and Deborah L. Reynolds to Chris and Danielle Seider
2239 Franzy Drive, $273,000, Gregory E. and Carolynn S. Moyer to Jarrett T. Applegate and Julie D. Hovis
329 Glendale Ave., $107,000, John Dunker to Robin J. Ray
417 W. Grove Road, $130,000, Christopher M. Sprock to Chad Purk
847 Harper St., $30,000, Sandra Ann Leeds to LTZ Properties, LLC
2267 E. Hickory St., $500, Austin Cray to Tymon Scott
1580 Highland Place, $145,000, Mary P. Kraus Trust to Beverly Turner
510 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $37,250, Terry L. Park, deceased to Andrew C. Clem
1237 Jennell Drive, $130,000, Andrew D. Rucker Jr. to Alex J. Coffman and Mariah L. Cook
1615 E. Lawrence St., $13,100, North Illinois Investments, LLC to TSA Holding Group, LLC
1290 Legion Drive, $302,500, Arnold L. and Cynthia K Holliday to Shawn and Elissa McLane
1421 E. Leafland Ave., $4,500, Melvin T. Wynne to H & G Properties LLC
2682 Lourash Drive, $387,000, Brenda Kay and Timothy Duane Pearison to Angela Thompson
801 S. Main St., $50,000, Sky's The Limit Tree Service, Inc. to Clippers Lawn and Landscaping, Inc.
3165 Marble Point, $236,500, Shaun Mihal to Arnold L. and Cynthia Holliday
580 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $27,000, Linda L. Norton to Christina Blankenship
1462 Masters Lane, $49,000, Kerra N. Williams to Charles and Sidney Shonkwiler
44 Meadowlark Drive, $63,500, Marshall S. Wisley to Susan Swisher
489 N. Megan Drive, $47,000, Robert A. and Mary J. Yeager to Bach Investment Group, LLC
4452 Mount Vernon Place, $310,000, Stephen C. and Na Liu Van Winkle to William B. and Nanette P. Frank
3918 N. Newcastle Drive, $105,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Jordan Anderson
339 W. North St., $10,000, Debbie S. Wathan to Tina German-Roberts and Laura Roberts-German
306 W. Oak Lane, $127,000, George R. Lebo, Sr. to Zachary R. Harding and Rebecca R. McCartan
3321 N. Oakland Ave., $58,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Trust 775753029
2406 S. Peachtree Court, $164,900, Austin M. Mann to Travis Keller
1215 W. Pineview Court, $175,000, Kathleen M. Davis to Lisa Ann Marquis
1245 E. Prairie St., $8,000 (contract 2016), Sharon Nance to Sheila K. Luthy
123 S. Redwood Lane, $132,000, Carrie L. Wade to Monte and Aleta Froman
315 Sheridan St., $10,400, North Illinois Investments LLC to TSA Holding Group LLC
514 S. Sheridan Drive, $55,000, Wayne Riley to Dawn Yuhas
321 Southmoreland Place, $224,920, First Mid Wealth Management as Successor and Trustee of Trust No. 44-0710-10 to Brian and Michele Earles
4150 N. Sunderland Drive, $140,000, Matthew R. and Catherine E. Hettinger to Roosevelt L. Clifton and Nortricia R. Ward
1344 W. Sunset Ave., $35,550 (contract 2018), Brad Beil to Denice C. Conlin
4460 S. Taylor Road, $160,000, Kenneth D. Biggers to Sarah Ping
630 Tohill Road, $215,000, Mitchell S. and Rachel Strode, Jr. to Shaun Mihal
5520 E. Twin Bridge Road, $135,000, Virginia C. Ziverts to Jennifer Lourash-Mahannah
119 Wayside Ave., $100,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Trust No. 5675 to Alex and Hannah Beery
26 Whippoorwill Drive, $59,900, Todd C. and Susan E.Eggers, Sr. to Tyresse Dee Jackson and Kaylene Marie Cohoon
51 Whippoorwill Drive, $13,600, Sheriff of Macon County to Kristopher D. Thompson
1611 E. Whitmer Court, $26,000, Jack, Lin and Jack A. Jr. Vance to Dewight Smith
4606 Wisteria Court, $214,000, Julie D. Hovis to Scott C. Moss
Argenta
7708 Argenta Road, $100,000, The Donna Benz Trust, Successor Trustee Mary J. Schenek to Taran Scott Trudeau
Blue Mound
410 Territim Drive, $65,000, James R. Walters to Bradley Wagahoff
Forsyth
715 Cortez Drive, $220,000, Eric and Ella Hintersteiner to Sharon Law
Maroa
229 E. Washington St., $16,000, Maroa Lumber Company to Maroa Washington Development, LLC
11950 N. Wyckles Road, $400,000, Laverne W. and Sharon W. Malone Trust under agreement dated May 31, 2008 to Dalton and Kelsey Van Fleet
Mount Zion
230 Bell Court, $130,000, Robert E. Oleson to Allison Terese and Lane Allen Walden
645 Pearl Court, $303,250, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Cynthia A. Grabowski
120 W. Walnut St., $5,000 (land only), Ken A. Barnes to Doug Gosnell
770 S. Whitetail Circle, $141,500, James W. and Debra A. Hays to Charles and Marsha Miller
610 W. Wildwood Drive, $141,000, Larry and Lisa Wright to James W. and Debra A. Hays
Niantic
159 Buckles Drive, $99,900, Diane Burchard Lahr to Jeff S. and Sherri L. Keppler
Oakley
3366 Swallow Lane, $58,000, Kenneth W. and Linda Ray to Mason M. Neisslie
Oreana
124 N. Orchard St., $150,000, Trent Lee Trudeau and Cali Marie Melton to Gregory Bournias
Warrensburg
273 N. Main St., $25,500, Robert C. Shafer, Trustee of the Robin L. Shafer Trust to James R. and Darlene A. White
