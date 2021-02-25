Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4767 Arbor Court, $115,000, Zita Charlene Leonard to Jacqueline Wrigley
405 W. Ash Ave., $110,000, The Wilk Company of Illinois to Patrick T. McElroy
4750 N. Beechwood Trail, $159,900, Estate of Carol L. Stevens, deceased to Connie Boeckenstedt
2035 Buckhead Blvd., $47,630, The Romano Family Limited Partnership to Robert Wilson
891 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $210,000, Charlotte and Christopher Lee Thompson to Kelsi A. and Christopher J. Clem
415 E. Christine Drive, $83,900, Leesa Ann Crumly to Lisa Hackney
21 Circle Drive, $131,500, Renee E. and Brian Wallbaum to Eugene and Paree Evans
1576 N. College St., $6,000, Deborah L. Clark-Outlaw to Ventrez Aku Cotton
4217 Craig Drive, $75,000, Estate of Stephen M. Jacobus, deceased to Jeremy R. Suzewits
233 N. Edward St., $22,000, Mitchell B. Lowe to Kaitlyn Kaye Elliott
1424 N. Fairview Ave., $8,000, David H. Hars to Jeffry A. Chaney
2705 S. Franklin Street Road, $105,000, Lisa A. and David M. King to Tyler A. King
3435 Greenview Drive, 483,000, Tanya Brooks to Joseph W. Weishaar
950 W. King St., $35,000 (contract 2016), Frank L. Reed to Tina and Paul Beaman
235 S. Lake Shore Drive, $93,000, Jeremy Suzewits to Kassandra A. Swearingen
57 Lynette Drive, $119,000, John W. and Misty Lay to Jerry A. Wilson and Ashley N. Swarms
31 Medial Place, $68,000, Judy . Blome to Kristina Whitney
2309 Ramsey Drive, $70,000, Busey Bank to Mount Zion Investment, LLC
2215 Rolling Creek Drive, $33,000, Airport Plaza Joint Venture, LLC to David A. and Marcia A. Parr
3016 W. Saint Louis Bridge Road, $99,999, Robert H. Champion to Jerold R. Harding
4905 S. Taylor Road, $67,000, James M. Heatherton to John G. Plotner
3 W. Westway Drive, $90,000, Tyler E. Livingood to Ryan Stuart
Argenta
7798 Ocean Trail Road, $736,668, First Mid Wealth Management Company to Frederick and Agnes Baietto, co-trustees
7798 Ocean Trial Road, $770,000, First Mid Wealth Management Company to Rifle Ranch, LLC
Blue Mound
8089 Pleasant View Road, $237,000, Brett A. and Kia A. Thomas to Clint M. Gorden
Forsyth
21 Surrey Lane, $100,000, Robert Randall and Carol Saladin to Emily Artime
Mount Zion
930 Dee Lee Lane, $135,000, Christopher B. Snyder to Jacob D. Haycraft
630 Pearl Court, $280,000, Casa Development LLC to Colin James and Kelsey Karl Hogarty
730 N. State Route 121, $82,500, Terry W. Soberg to Shelby M. Walton
Oreana
7815 Kirby Road, $203,000, Glenn R. and Deitra D. White to Brian and Renee Wallbaum
5523 Ryan Drive, $351,151, Keystone Homes, Inc. to Patrick and Emily Lawson
Warrensburg
Vacant Lots Michelle Drive, $17,500, Gloria Parton to Vicki Shelley
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.