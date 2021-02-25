 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

4767 Arbor Court, $115,000, Zita Charlene Leonard to Jacqueline Wrigley

405 W. Ash Ave., $110,000, The Wilk Company of Illinois to Patrick T. McElroy

4750 N. Beechwood Trail, $159,900, Estate of Carol L. Stevens, deceased to Connie Boeckenstedt

2035 Buckhead Blvd., $47,630, The Romano Family Limited Partnership to Robert Wilson 

891 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $210,000, Charlotte and Christopher Lee Thompson to Kelsi A. and Christopher J. Clem

415 E. Christine Drive, $83,900, Leesa Ann Crumly to Lisa Hackney

21 Circle Drive, $131,500, Renee E. and Brian Wallbaum to Eugene  and Paree Evans

1576 N. College St., $6,000, Deborah L. Clark-Outlaw to Ventrez Aku Cotton

4217 Craig Drive, $75,000, Estate of Stephen M. Jacobus, deceased to Jeremy R. Suzewits

233 N. Edward St., $22,000, Mitchell B. Lowe to Kaitlyn Kaye Elliott

1424 N. Fairview Ave., $8,000, David H. Hars to Jeffry A. Chaney

2705 S. Franklin Street Road, $105,000, Lisa A. and David M. King to Tyler A. King 

3435 Greenview Drive, 483,000, Tanya Brooks to Joseph W. Weishaar

950 W. King St., $35,000 (contract 2016), Frank L. Reed to Tina and Paul Beaman

235 S. Lake Shore Drive, $93,000, Jeremy Suzewits to Kassandra A. Swearingen 

57 Lynette Drive, $119,000, John W. and Misty Lay to Jerry A. Wilson and Ashley N. Swarms

31 Medial Place, $68,000, Judy . Blome to Kristina Whitney 

2309 Ramsey Drive, $70,000, Busey Bank to Mount Zion Investment, LLC

2215 Rolling Creek Drive, $33,000, Airport Plaza Joint Venture, LLC to David A. and Marcia A. Parr

3016 W. Saint Louis Bridge Road, $99,999, Robert H. Champion to Jerold R. Harding 

4905 S. Taylor Road, $67,000, James M. Heatherton to John G. Plotner

3 W. Westway Drive, $90,000, Tyler E. Livingood to Ryan Stuart 

Argenta

7798 Ocean Trail Road, $736,668, First Mid Wealth Management Company to Frederick and Agnes Baietto, co-trustees 

7798 Ocean Trial Road, $770,000, First Mid Wealth Management Company  to Rifle Ranch, LLC

Blue Mound

8089 Pleasant View Road, $237,000, Brett A. and Kia A. Thomas to Clint M. Gorden

Forsyth

21 Surrey Lane, $100,000, Robert Randall and Carol Saladin to Emily Artime 

Mount Zion

930 Dee Lee Lane, $135,000, Christopher B. Snyder to Jacob D. Haycraft 

630 Pearl Court, $280,000, Casa Development LLC to Colin James and Kelsey Karl Hogarty 

730 N. State Route 121, $82,500, Terry W. Soberg to Shelby M. Walton

 

 Oreana

7815 Kirby Road, $203,000, Glenn R. and Deitra D. White to Brian and Renee Wallbaum 

5523 Ryan Drive, $351,151, Keystone Homes, Inc. to Patrick and Emily Lawson 

Warrensburg

Vacant Lots Michelle Drive, $17,500, Gloria Parton to Vicki Shelley 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

