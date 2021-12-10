Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2975 Bentley Court, $50,000, Rodney A. Karasch and Jamiee S. to Dennis and Heather Warner

1880 N. Bush College Road, $242,000, First State Bank of Bloomington, Trustee Trust No. 05-1298 to City of Decatur, Illinois

2 Calumet Road, $120,000, Barbara Ann Josserand to Charity J. Releford

3197 N. Christine Drive, $93,500, Jeffrey W. McNutt to Clifford D. Cobb, Jr

561 N. Church St., $41,000, Alvin Jerge to Darry Nicholson

3129 Colorado Drive, $117,000, Sara Winings to Casey Hale

1619 W. Division St., $10,000, Brian Gee to Sally Francisco

2590 S. Esther Ave., $83,000, Paul Mason to Bryan Shelton

3527 Eugene Drive, $89,000, Janet Devore to Diana L. Benton

2390 N. Federal Drive, $575,000, EROP, LLC to Flip Side Technologies, LLC

2615 French Drive, $82,000, Aaron M. Stimson to Forsyth Properties, LLC

420 S. Glencoe Ave., $103,900, Paul A. Grabowski to Malynda Dunn

2290 Grandview Drive, $66,500, Jennifer R. Emmerich to Atip D. Islamoski

4131 N. Greenswitch Road, $150,000, Matthew J. Sekosky to Daniel E, Cantrell

3505 Gunnar Court, $135,000, Joanne E. Jackson Trust to Stephen J. Jackson Trust

3157 N. Holly Drive, $112,000, Christine M. Moore to Chester S. and Dahlia A. Lee Thompson

1540 Home Park Ave., $60,000, Tara Ridgeway to Paul Jacobs

2730 W. Hunt St., $92,000, Carol Sue Raney to Terese L. Smith

1951 King Arthur Drive, $55,000, Gregory H. Washburn to Trang T. Hoang

1455 E. Lawrence St., $27,000, Marla Melissa Deuble to David and Tammy McBride

1431 E. Leafland Ave., $3,000, Ural Wynns to H&G Properties, LLC

1775 E. Lincoln Ave., $20,000, Dewitt Savings Bank to Timothy Scott Lane

1245 E. Logan St., $8,000, Elmer, Jason, Danny and Wendy Webb to Ashton C. Hanson

2234 S. Lost Bridge Road, $89,900, Allen K. Rosdail to Donald D. Hall

933 N. McClellan St., $67,900, Mary F. Barton to Schuyler T. Sparks

579 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $47,500, Gloria D. Williams to DeAngelo L. Stoner

2760 N. Main St., $30,000, PNC Bank, National Association, as Successor to First of America Trust Company, as Trustee of the Martha E. Cohen Trust agreement dated April 25, 1988, as amended and restated April 24, 1994 to Remi B. Martin

641 N. Moffett Lane, $60,000, Jeffrey Schoetlin to Solid Rock Holdings LLC

2088 N. Monroe St., $33,000, Mark S. and Stephanie K. Ekiss to Breanna M. Benson

4193 N. Neeley Ave., $230,000, Sydney R. Frey to Stephanie and John Brownlee

1150 Nickey Ave., $58,000, John C. Vogel to Dylan S. Rager

985 E. North St., $6.000, Ruderick Itinmon to Greehannah Johnson

1120 N. Oakcrest Ave., $45,100, Heidi Peters and Christopher, Honz and Clint Carter to First Family Enterprises, LLC

5735 E. Ocean Trail Road, $214,900, Cloyd and Deborah Smock to Ryan T. and Kendra C. Griffin

3568 S. Periwinkle Court, $325,000, Janes Carol Fultz to David Rose

2065 W. Rock Springs Road, $128,000, Robert D. Yocum to David Fore

515 S. Seigel St., $55,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Timothy Dane Reynolds

6 South Drive, 20,000, Jamie D. Bone to Cherry A. Brewer-Laffoon

2972 Southland Road, $80,000, Sara J. Six to Charles R. Walters

966 S. Stone St., $22,000, Ronald Wagner to Antional Randle

3314 N. Taylor Road, $50,000, Michael Alan Newhart to Bujar Limahi

1618 N. Water St., $440,000, David W. Brown to Lonebridge Ohio LLC

2273 N. Water St., $80,000, Jeannine T. Peters to Mark Kovach

1121 Wedgewood Court, $385,000, Rita A. Kneezel to Collin Madding Revocable Trust dated Dec. 19,2007

3126 S. Wheatland Road, $160,000, Alex J. Coffman to Carly N. Sarff

1950 N. 30th St., $37,001, PNC Bank, N.A. to Bach Investment Group LLC

Argenta

9419 Caleb Road, $210,000, Dan L. Luka to Mary Logue

8660 Hickory Hills Drive, $255,000, Brian Guidish to Douglas Louis Martin Kirk, Jr

341 E. Park St., $139,900, Douglas Kirk to Ryan Metsker

Blue Mound

David P. Scales, as Trustee under the provisions of a Trust Agreement dated Oct. 15, 1992 to Sara Six

Forsyth

151 S. Elwood St., $87,000, Lisa A. Bogle to Dough Property Group, LLC

752 Spyglass Court, $320,000, Vincent Cambruzzi to Brian J. Damm

One Woodland Acres, $369,000, Jerry Brilley Rev. Inter Vivos Trust to Nathaniel Sager

Maroa

230 W. Main St., $32,000, Estate of Maurice Day to Brock W. Cochran

Mount Zion

805 Mintler Drive, $154,900, Tabatha Janes to Sydney R. Frey

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

