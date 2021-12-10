Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2975 Bentley Court, $50,000, Rodney A. Karasch and Jamiee S. to Dennis and Heather Warner
1880 N. Bush College Road, $242,000, First State Bank of Bloomington, Trustee Trust No. 05-1298 to City of Decatur, Illinois
2 Calumet Road, $120,000, Barbara Ann Josserand to Charity J. Releford
3197 N. Christine Drive, $93,500, Jeffrey W. McNutt to Clifford D. Cobb, Jr
561 N. Church St., $41,000, Alvin Jerge to Darry Nicholson
3129 Colorado Drive, $117,000, Sara Winings to Casey Hale
1619 W. Division St., $10,000, Brian Gee to Sally Francisco
2590 S. Esther Ave., $83,000, Paul Mason to Bryan Shelton
3527 Eugene Drive, $89,000, Janet Devore to Diana L. Benton
2390 N. Federal Drive, $575,000, EROP, LLC to Flip Side Technologies, LLC
2615 French Drive, $82,000, Aaron M. Stimson to Forsyth Properties, LLC
420 S. Glencoe Ave., $103,900, Paul A. Grabowski to Malynda Dunn
2290 Grandview Drive, $66,500, Jennifer R. Emmerich to Atip D. Islamoski
4131 N. Greenswitch Road, $150,000, Matthew J. Sekosky to Daniel E, Cantrell
3505 Gunnar Court, $135,000, Joanne E. Jackson Trust to Stephen J. Jackson Trust
3157 N. Holly Drive, $112,000, Christine M. Moore to Chester S. and Dahlia A. Lee Thompson
1540 Home Park Ave., $60,000, Tara Ridgeway to Paul Jacobs
2730 W. Hunt St., $92,000, Carol Sue Raney to Terese L. Smith
1951 King Arthur Drive, $55,000, Gregory H. Washburn to Trang T. Hoang
1455 E. Lawrence St., $27,000, Marla Melissa Deuble to David and Tammy McBride
1431 E. Leafland Ave., $3,000, Ural Wynns to H&G Properties, LLC
1775 E. Lincoln Ave., $20,000, Dewitt Savings Bank to Timothy Scott Lane
1245 E. Logan St., $8,000, Elmer, Jason, Danny and Wendy Webb to Ashton C. Hanson
2234 S. Lost Bridge Road, $89,900, Allen K. Rosdail to Donald D. Hall
933 N. McClellan St., $67,900, Mary F. Barton to Schuyler T. Sparks
579 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $47,500, Gloria D. Williams to DeAngelo L. Stoner
2760 N. Main St., $30,000, PNC Bank, National Association, as Successor to First of America Trust Company, as Trustee of the Martha E. Cohen Trust agreement dated April 25, 1988, as amended and restated April 24, 1994 to Remi B. Martin
641 N. Moffett Lane, $60,000, Jeffrey Schoetlin to Solid Rock Holdings LLC
2088 N. Monroe St., $33,000, Mark S. and Stephanie K. Ekiss to Breanna M. Benson
4193 N. Neeley Ave., $230,000, Sydney R. Frey to Stephanie and John Brownlee
1150 Nickey Ave., $58,000, John C. Vogel to Dylan S. Rager
985 E. North St., $6.000, Ruderick Itinmon to Greehannah Johnson
1120 N. Oakcrest Ave., $45,100, Heidi Peters and Christopher, Honz and Clint Carter to First Family Enterprises, LLC
5735 E. Ocean Trail Road, $214,900, Cloyd and Deborah Smock to Ryan T. and Kendra C. Griffin
3568 S. Periwinkle Court, $325,000, Janes Carol Fultz to David Rose
2065 W. Rock Springs Road, $128,000, Robert D. Yocum to David Fore
515 S. Seigel St., $55,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Timothy Dane Reynolds
6 South Drive, 20,000, Jamie D. Bone to Cherry A. Brewer-Laffoon
2972 Southland Road, $80,000, Sara J. Six to Charles R. Walters
966 S. Stone St., $22,000, Ronald Wagner to Antional Randle
3314 N. Taylor Road, $50,000, Michael Alan Newhart to Bujar Limahi
1618 N. Water St., $440,000, David W. Brown to Lonebridge Ohio LLC
2273 N. Water St., $80,000, Jeannine T. Peters to Mark Kovach
1121 Wedgewood Court, $385,000, Rita A. Kneezel to Collin Madding Revocable Trust dated Dec. 19,2007
3126 S. Wheatland Road, $160,000, Alex J. Coffman to Carly N. Sarff
1950 N. 30th St., $37,001, PNC Bank, N.A. to Bach Investment Group LLC
Argenta
9419 Caleb Road, $210,000, Dan L. Luka to Mary Logue
8660 Hickory Hills Drive, $255,000, Brian Guidish to Douglas Louis Martin Kirk, Jr
341 E. Park St., $139,900, Douglas Kirk to Ryan Metsker
Blue Mound
David P. Scales, as Trustee under the provisions of a Trust Agreement dated Oct. 15, 1992 to Sara Six
Forsyth
151 S. Elwood St., $87,000, Lisa A. Bogle to Dough Property Group, LLC
752 Spyglass Court, $320,000, Vincent Cambruzzi to Brian J. Damm
One Woodland Acres, $369,000, Jerry Brilley Rev. Inter Vivos Trust to Nathaniel Sager
Maroa
230 W. Main St., $32,000, Estate of Maurice Day to Brock W. Cochran
Mount Zion
805 Mintler Drive, $154,900, Tabatha Janes to Sydney R. Frey
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR