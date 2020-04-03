Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2275 Appletree Lane, $74,500, Marian A. Dondeville to Gerald Lee Dowdy and Shannon Marie Dowdy

2333 W. Ash Ave., $139,500, Larry L. Luka and Phyllis Ann Luka to Joshua J. Dubbelde

975 N. Bender Road, $19,000, Nathan Byrd and Melissa Byrd to James R. Zerfowski

6455 Birchwood Lane, $251,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Brian E. Keto and Elizabeth A. Keto

538 Bradley Court, $77,257, NSP Residential LLC to Dawn Pyles

345 E. Cantrell St., $1,250, Albert Evans to Community Temple Church of God in Christ

3 N.E. Carroll Drive, $25,000, Marsha L. Miller to James L. Forehand

3235 E. Chestnut Ave., $84,500, Aaron T. Fritzgerald and Abigail Fritzgerald to Jacqueline Hensen

2708 Deerpath Park Drive, $127,000, Michael F. Budziszewski and Kendra Budziszewski to Daniel H. Muir and Cynthia A. Muir

1995 N. Dennis Ave., $25,500, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Lashard Property Solutions LLC

2134 E. Dickinson Ave., $55,000, Meghann M. Shipley to Davis Wegmann and Gabrielle Damarin

296 Dover Drive, $78,000, Jason Dunakey to Brian Powell

3077 E. Fitzgerald Road, $182,900, Sarah Elaine Trigg to Zachary Ryan Miller

3507 Fontenac Court, $75,000, Jack McCormick and Angela McCormick to Bill Calvert

2229 S. Franzy Drive, $110,000, Arvin J. Donley to Cameron Milani

4243 E. Glenwood Ave., $69,000, Kelly R. Clary to Triston Richardson

303 S. Gravel Pit Road, $189,800, Nicholas G. Orndorff to Thomas E. Chapman and Danette E. Chapman

852 W. Karen Drive, $150,000, Dennis I. Toohill and Martha J. Toohill to Richard S. Howe and Kimberly R. Howe

1225 W. King St., $20,000, Paulette D. Frazier to Sajed Qattoum

32 LaSalle Drive, $20,500, Macon County sheriff to MLIPO2LLC

4636 Lawson Drive, $109,000, Miley E. Palmer and Janet E. Palmer to Anh Nhu Tieu and Sang L. Ly

3417 E. Leafdale Ave., $35,000, Gary Plunkett to Krista Dunn

2025 W. Main St., $72,000, Stephanie D. Bublitz to Barbara A. Huff

544 S. McClellan St., $73,000, Lauren Leming to David Kappler and O. Mok Kappler

3645 Meadowlark Drive, $61,000, Randy W. Hull and Karen Hull to Thomas E. Georgeson and Anita K. Georgeson

1990 W. Melrose Drive, $45,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rodney P. Bullock

721 Millstream Place, Unit D-2, $81,000, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services Inc. to Thomas G. Bergin and Kathy L. Bergin

403 N. Newcastle Drive, $45,000, Lesa Ann Petri to James and Tiffany Nihiser

1645 E. North St., $38,000, Kelly K. Basil to Suzanne M. Mette

3960 N. Northbrook Drive, $117,500, Joshua Brinkley to John Larcher

2650 S. Pine Meadow Court, Unit 25, $127,500, Margaret Mary Gist estate, deceased to Ivan D. Hamilton and Artie J. Hamilton

1414 Post Court, $168,000, Akeem Topps to Terrence A. Taylor

117 Ridgeway Drive, $56,500, Nicholas M. Koshinski to Haven M. Watrous

1659 W. Riverview Ave., $103,500, Ryan Tucker and Shannon Tucker to Robert A. Weilmuenster

315 Scovill Court, $124,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles R. Vaughn and Margaret L. Stafford

483 S. Seigel St., $14,500, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Charles E. Constant

338 Shoreline Place, $253,000, John Kiley and Sarah Kiley to Maria M. Daly

74 South Shores Drive, $290,000,John B. Snell and Linda Snell Day to Valerie L. Doran

4159 N. Sunderland Drive, $88,000, Ross A. Keefer to William R. Holmlund

1048 W. Tuttle St., $6,500, Micarol Copeland to Joshua Hernandez

6021 Verona Drive, $135,000, Mary Jo Stewart to Robert Carlson Jr. and Lori A. Carlson

875 W. Waggoner St., $5,000, Mark Peck and David Peck to Bujar Limani

50 Webster Court, $12,500, Delma A. Taylor to Kristopher Thompson

1133 Wedgewood Court, $445,000, Azhar Aslam and Shahnaz Aslam to Christopher Green

2089 E. Whitmer St., $43,500, Bruce W. Cramm and Mary J. Cramm to Jacob A. Martinez

7895 W. William St., $38,000, Macon County sheriff to MLIPO2 LLC

7895 W. William St., $55,000, MLIPO2 LLC to Janna S. Drew

1560 W. Wood St., $68,400, James Drayton to Roger Fabia and Michael Taylor

441 Woodside Trail, Unit F-9, $35,900, Daniel G. Mogged and Tracy L. Mogged to Keegan Erlenbush and Dominique Minner

1911 N. 24th St., $19,711, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lida M. Cook

1750 N. 27th St., $20,100 (contract dated 2016), Tony Henson to Brandi Roof

1433 S. 31st St., $81,500, Nicholas Thompson and Kristen Thompson to Caryolyn Durbin

540 N. 35th St., $49,900, David E. and Lisa M. England to Jeremy Mahoney

Argenta

10430 Newburg Court, $70,000, Darryl Hiser and Vicki Hiser to Rebekah S. Thompson and Gary L Rolofson

Dalton City

8865 Hunters Crossing, $250,950, Jeffrey Longbons and Junie Longbons to Brandon M. Huber and Britnie R. Huber

Forsyth

255 Magnolia Drive, $60,000, Justin Lyon to Chad Johnson

Macon

280 W. Dunn St., $77,000, Craig Fry to Dakota Ragsdale

Maroa 

221 E. Garfield St., $90,000, Jose Ornelas to Richard E. Kaufman and Robert A. Bray

424 W. Main St., $130,750, Robert Wilber and Andrea Wilber to Alan M. Clary and Kelly R. Clary

517 N. Maple St., $20,000, William R. McDonald to John Neumann, Maricar Neumann and Wade Plowman

Mount Zion

631 Bucks Lair Court, $115,000, c/o Tanglewood Village to Gzim Bekteshi

140 Lexington Circle, $265,000, Stacey G. Brohard and Pamela Jo Brohard to Dennis K. Hannah and Paula E. Hannah

845 N. Whitetail Circle, $107,500, Denise Pullen to Mark Hunter

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in March.

