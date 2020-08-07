Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1044 W. Ashwood Trail, $155,000, Ellsworth M. and Jeannine Kinney to Mary Eileen James
20 Barclay Court, $90,250, Brandon M. and Crystal A. McVey to Janet M. Ransdell
9780 W. Bruce, $165,000, James D. Ash to David Arthur Stahl and Susan Phares Billman
3911 Cambridge Drive, $92,340, Travell and Tiona Farrington to Kailey Herter
1050 Columbia Drive, $127,000, Travis B. and Tammy Nelson to David and Loma Ndembe
1804 E. Dacatur St., $18,000, Robert and Marilyn Ashinhurst to Lukia Wheeler
1576 W. Decatur St., $64,000, Amy and Jason Themer to Taylor G. Buley, James and Betty Pugh
215 S. Delmar Ave., $80,000, Sharon A. Brill to Mathew A. Styments
1038 N. Dennis Ave., $21,500, Rodger L. Coventry Trustee to Morgan T. Russell
1812 Dipper Lane, $185,000, Ricki L. Vaughn to Randel Eugene and Karen Marie Zilz
1360 E. Division St., $19,000, Richard E. Backstein Jr., Trust dated July 18, 2011 to John D. Bond and Cristy M. Redmon
864 W. Forest Ave., $17,000, Lynn Oxendale Trust dated 8/15/94 to Sergei Gladkikh
2725 Glenwood Drive, $340,000, Tiffany Gleeson to Brenten D. and Abby M. Minick
810 S. Green Meadow Drive, $75,600, Bank of New York, Trustee, Certificate Series 2006-24 to Jaimie Lee Lane
18 Greenridge Drive, $46,000, Rose M. Bradford to Randal G. Spitzer
4649 E. Hayden Drive, $69,000, David M. and Gayle Annette Zaske to Gzim Bekteshi
462 E. Holiday Drive, $99,500, Derek and Michelle Melton to Matthew R. Williams
8 E. Imboden Drive, $62,000, Daniel and Nicole Cantrell to Kenneth R. and Leanna M. Scheiter
821 W. Karen Drive, $156,000, Kevin E. and Stacey L. Roberts to Blaze E. Rowland
1970 King Arthur Drive, $69,000, Michael J. Salmieri to Amy R. Wilson
175 N. Lake Shore Drive, $108,900, Richard B. McCoy to Aaron R. and Donna M. Smith
1104 E. Lake Shore Drive, $63,000, William J. and Shirley M. Cummins to Gregory Wayne Love
695 E. Main St., $152,500, Carol A. Wydick to Raegan B. and Joshua B. Fletcher
2452 N. Maple Ave., $60,900, Natalie Click to Preston Scott Herring
305 N. Newcastle Drive, $89,500, Barbara J. Labbe to Janell Ann McKinney
464 N. Newcastle Drive, $102,500, Joshua Saul to Gregory and Penny Lichtenwalter
3917 N. Newcastle Drive, $51,000, Jon A. Randolph to Fortress Properties LLC
2101 W. Rock Springs Road, $200,000, Maurice R. and Amanda J. Crabtree to Kevin D. and Phyllis C. Mathias
311 Timber Place, $232,000, Eric C. Orlemann and Elizabeth Jones to Erin K. Evans Trust
1401 E. Williams St., $7,000, Ridley and Alma O. Miller to Demarte and Niylan Bullock
726 S. Willow St., $5,000, Darrell Gilmore II to Brentton Bell Sr.
4656 Wisteria Court, $170,000, David S. and Julie L. Smith to Blair W. Bruns
2450 S. 34th St., $75,000, Richard H. Heinkel to Brandon Shanks
2450 S. 34th St., $64,000, Brandon Shanks to Matilda Growth Management Corporation
Blue Mound
314 Saint Marie St., $126,000, Charles J. and Deborah L. Doheryy, Jr. to Matthew and Celene Trimble
Forsyth
826 Fairway Drive, $277,500, Brad D. and Bernadette Birkholtz to Mark A. and Karson C. Schwarze
558 Phillip Circle, $230,178, Jeremy D. Good to Dennis Sehgal
136 Prairie Lane, $389,900, Victoria K. Dippold to Andrew Birschbach
1218 Raptor Lane, $382,000, Chris Espinoza to Gurmeet and Ranvir Singh
832 Stevens Creek Blvd., $278.500, David and Candace Benner to Tangy Hackleman and Peter A. Hackleman II
Macon
445 W. Andrews St., $108,000, Dennis L. and Brenda F. Clark to Evin T. Faught
245 W. Jones St., $90,000, Chad Rentschler to Hailey Marie Quinlan
333 N. Shaw St., $170,000, Brenton Curtis Jostes, Trust No. 010852 to James A. Colbrook, Jr.
Maroa
115 W. McKinley St., $99,900, Kenneth W. and Dennis M. Sarna to Cynthia Janus
Mount Zion
740 Antler Drive, $133,000, Rachel Winger to Russell E. Johnson Sr.
1515 Ashland Ave., $393,000, Terence and Nancy Woods to Charles Rand and Heather O'Hara
4640 Benton Drive, $135,000, Brooke M. Brill to John Brill
605 Bell St., $87,900, Hermann Construction to Bette L. Gardner
740 Bell St., $93,500, Denny R. and Marjori I. Benner Trust to Davis S. Anderson
720 Crestview Drive, $98,500, Mervin Leroy Dillow to Gerald and Cynthia Anderson
130 Lexington Drive, $281,500, David and Jodi Watson to Joshua and Sarah Terrain
940 W. Main St., $96,600, Mount Zion Properties 326, LLC to Ashliegh Danielle Shooultz
110 Meadow Rose Court, $210,000, Matthew and Samantha Strouse to Nuper Verma
655 Pearl Court, $278,000, Casa Development, LLC to Christopher Collazo and Megan Boeddeler
1055 S. Wildwood Drive, $162,000, Austin and Karis Smith to Keshia D. Newton and Jeremy F. Williams
Niantic
124 Lewis St., $8,000, Chester Provines to Brian Antal
621 Romulus Road, $44,500, Fannie Mae Federal Nation Mortgage Corporation to LAMV Properties LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
