Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1044 W. Ashwood Trail, $155,000, Ellsworth M. and Jeannine Kinney to Mary Eileen James

20 Barclay Court, $90,250, Brandon M. and Crystal A. McVey to Janet M. Ransdell

9780 W. Bruce, $165,000, James D. Ash to David Arthur Stahl and Susan Phares Billman

3911 Cambridge Drive, $92,340, Travell and Tiona Farrington to Kailey Herter

1050 Columbia Drive, $127,000, Travis B. and Tammy Nelson to David and Loma Ndembe

1804 E. Dacatur St., $18,000, Robert and Marilyn Ashinhurst to Lukia Wheeler

1576 W. Decatur St., $64,000, Amy and Jason Themer to Taylor G. Buley, James and Betty Pugh

215 S. Delmar Ave., $80,000, Sharon A. Brill to Mathew A. Styments

1038 N. Dennis Ave., $21,500, Rodger L. Coventry Trustee to Morgan T. Russell

1812 Dipper Lane, $185,000, Ricki L. Vaughn to Randel Eugene and Karen Marie Zilz

1360 E. Division St., $19,000, Richard E. Backstein Jr., Trust dated July 18, 2011 to John D. Bond and Cristy M. Redmon

864 W. Forest Ave., $17,000, Lynn Oxendale Trust dated 8/15/94 to Sergei Gladkikh

2725 Glenwood Drive, $340,000, Tiffany Gleeson to Brenten D. and Abby M. Minick

810 S. Green Meadow Drive, $75,600, Bank of New York, Trustee, Certificate Series 2006-24 to Jaimie Lee Lane

18 Greenridge Drive, $46,000, Rose M. Bradford to Randal G. Spitzer

4649 E. Hayden Drive, $69,000, David M. and Gayle Annette Zaske to Gzim Bekteshi 

462 E. Holiday Drive, $99,500, Derek and Michelle Melton to Matthew R. Williams

8 E. Imboden Drive, $62,000, Daniel and Nicole Cantrell to Kenneth R. and Leanna M. Scheiter

821 W. Karen Drive, $156,000, Kevin E. and Stacey L. Roberts to Blaze E. Rowland

1970 King Arthur Drive, $69,000, Michael J. Salmieri to Amy R. Wilson 

175 N. Lake Shore Drive, $108,900, Richard B. McCoy to Aaron R. and Donna M. Smith

1104 E. Lake Shore Drive, $63,000, William J. and Shirley M. Cummins to Gregory Wayne Love

695 E. Main St., $152,500, Carol A. Wydick to Raegan B. and Joshua B. Fletcher

2452 N. Maple Ave., $60,900, Natalie Click to Preston Scott Herring

305 N. Newcastle Drive, $89,500, Barbara J. Labbe to Janell Ann McKinney 

464 N. Newcastle Drive, $102,500, Joshua Saul to Gregory and Penny Lichtenwalter

3917 N. Newcastle Drive, $51,000, Jon A. Randolph to Fortress Properties LLC

2101 W. Rock Springs Road, $200,000, Maurice R. and Amanda J. Crabtree to Kevin D.  and Phyllis C. Mathias

311 Timber Place, $232,000, Eric C. Orlemann and Elizabeth Jones to Erin K. Evans Trust

1401 E. Williams St., $7,000, Ridley and Alma O. Miller to Demarte and Niylan Bullock

726 S. Willow St., $5,000, Darrell Gilmore II to Brentton Bell Sr.

4656 Wisteria Court, $170,000, David S. and Julie L. Smith to Blair W. Bruns

2450 S. 34th St., $75,000, Richard H. Heinkel to Brandon Shanks

2450 S. 34th St., $64,000, Brandon Shanks to Matilda Growth Management Corporation

Blue Mound

314 Saint Marie St., $126,000, Charles J. and Deborah L. Doheryy, Jr. to Matthew and Celene Trimble

 Forsyth

826 Fairway Drive, $277,500, Brad D. and Bernadette Birkholtz to Mark A. and Karson C. Schwarze

558 Phillip Circle, $230,178, Jeremy D. Good to Dennis Sehgal

136 Prairie Lane, $389,900, Victoria K. Dippold to Andrew Birschbach

1218 Raptor Lane, $382,000, Chris Espinoza to Gurmeet and Ranvir Singh

832 Stevens Creek Blvd., $278.500, David and Candace Benner to Tangy Hackleman and Peter A. Hackleman II

Macon

445 W. Andrews St., $108,000, Dennis L. and Brenda F. Clark to Evin T. Faught

245 W. Jones St., $90,000, Chad Rentschler to Hailey Marie Quinlan

333 N. Shaw St., $170,000, Brenton Curtis Jostes, Trust No. 010852 to James A. Colbrook, Jr.

Maroa

115 W. McKinley St., $99,900, Kenneth W. and Dennis M. Sarna to Cynthia Janus

Mount Zion

740 Antler Drive, $133,000, Rachel Winger to Russell E. Johnson Sr.

1515 Ashland Ave., $393,000, Terence and Nancy Woods to Charles Rand and Heather O'Hara

4640 Benton Drive, $135,000, Brooke M. Brill to John Brill

605 Bell St., $87,900, Hermann Construction to Bette L. Gardner

740 Bell St., $93,500, Denny R. and Marjori I. Benner Trust to Davis S. Anderson

720 Crestview Drive, $98,500, Mervin Leroy Dillow to Gerald and Cynthia Anderson

130 Lexington Drive, $281,500, David and Jodi Watson to Joshua and Sarah Terrain

940 W. Main St., $96,600, Mount Zion Properties 326, LLC to Ashliegh Danielle Shooultz

110 Meadow Rose Court, $210,000, Matthew and Samantha Strouse to Nuper Verma

655 Pearl Court, $278,000, Casa Development, LLC to Christopher Collazo and Megan Boeddeler

1055 S. Wildwood Drive, $162,000, Austin and Karis Smith to Keshia D. Newton and Jeremy F. Williams

Niantic

124 Lewis St., $8,000, Chester Provines to Brian Antal

621 Romulus Road, $44,500, Fannie Mae Federal Nation Mortgage Corporation to LAMV Properties LLC

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

