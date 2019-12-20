Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2410 Boiling Springs Road, $55,000, Boiling Springs Church of God to Steven L. Shepherd and Pamela S. Shepherd

1111 E. Buena Vista Ave., $58,500, Gerald E. Mathias Jr. to Timmy B. Box

3434 N. Christine Drive, $60,000, GAP Ventures Inc. to Jose Romero

695 Country Manor Drive, $250,000, Lynn A. Rufener and Kenneth A. Rufener to Gregory S. Aarons and Callie D. Aarons

1628 W. Decatur St., $23,500, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Kristopher Thompson

3316 Dell Oak Drive, $102,000, Phillip R. Sturgeon and Susan J. Sturgeon to Krystal Sturgeon

312 S. Delmar Ave., $49,500, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dennis Drew

3321 Ferris Drive, $155,000, Jon R. Ricker and Anita S. Ricker to Luke A. McKenzie and Sarah A. McKenzie

2295 W. Forest Ave., $110,000, Andrew S. Leynes and Sharon B. Leynes to Julius E. Jackson

2420 E. Geddes Ave., $21,500, Trust MAB062295 to DLP Real Estate LLC

4023 E. Greenhill Road, $75,500, Richard C. Riley and Sandra L. Riley to Greg Mihaylov

58 Hillcrest Way, $148,000, Linda Kay Kehart to Michael D. Christy and N. Elizabeth Christy

56 E. Imboden Drive, $75,000, Luke A. McKenzie and Sarah A. McKenzie to Preston Lindsey

1229 W. King St., $14,500, Brennon E. Manske to Clinton E. Hughes and Mary Beth Hughes

8 Maple Court, $50,000, Megan R. Kirkland and Brian M. Poston to Richard M. Simpson

1740 E. Moore St., $35,500, Richard Dean Blancett to Anna Staggs

1090 N. Oakcrest Ave., $47,500, Kari Haines to Lynda K. Neaql

5235 N. Oakland Ave., $340,000, Frederick C. Baietto and Patricia S. Baietto to Brad M. Newland and Janet A. Newland

2300 E. Olive St., $8,000, Georgina Hinton to Eugene T. Smith

1089 W. Packard St., $29,900, Joan Dale to Allen Ayen

76 Phillips Drive, $73,000, Michael Sunderland and Crystal Sunderland to Dylan M. Sunderland and Tanya R. Sunderland

1528 W. Riverview Ave., $77,000, Pixie Fennessey to Catherine A. Croy and Jason D. Croy

1592 W. Riverview Ave., $82,500, Kimberly Seman and Steve Seman to Carrie E.M. Barrick

2 Ridge Court, $100,000, Thomas T. Ellison and Darljean Ellison to Kory M. Beitel

3230 Susan Drive, $80,000, Judith A. Querrey, trustee of Mary F. Querrey to Heidi Alexander and Nicholas A. Alexander

860 W. Waggoner St., $5,000, Cheryl Riley to Bill Marshall

2321 E. Wood St., $13,000, Timothy Bron Callahan to Frank Whittington

460 Woodside Trail, $40,000, Lyndal Guenther Brand and Jeffrey R. Guenther to Stephen R. Waller and Peggy Waller

2139 S. 45th St., $150,000, Mark Moore and Sheryl Moore to Michael J. Durbin Jr. and Shonnie J. Durbin

Cisco

14133 Friends Creek Road, $340,000, Terry L. Martin and Jennifer G. Martin to Christopher S. Scott an Rachel A. Rippy-Scott

Forsyth

525 Greenbrier Lane, $322,500, George A. Perujo to Amanda M. Giles

Maroa

514 N. Maple St., Maroa, $109,500, Christopher Doak and Cara M. Doak to Jeremy M. Jewell

Mount Zion

320 Carrington Ave., $356,210, Casa Development LLC to James W. Ridenour and Melissa L. Ridenour

1645 Hunters Pointe Court, $268,000, Steven L. Orrick Jr. and Kristina M. Orrick to Vincent H. Conlee Jr. and Brooke L. Zehr Conlee

109 Meadow Rose Court, $234,500, Kyle J. Knapp nka Kyle J. Davidsen to Amy Krabel

680 Pearl Court, $237,900, Jonathan R. Wills and Ashley R. Wills to Steven J. Orrick and Kristina M. Orrick

Oreana

7918 Maccory Drive, $80,000, Raymond O. Maddox to Brittany N. Chandler and Billy Ray Chandler

7326 Wilbur Road, $305,000, Stephen M. Bellinger and Karen S. Bellinger to Edward Duane Polley and Lori Renae Polley

Warrensburg

458 S. Durfee St., $36,500, Jamie D. Durbin to Madelyn Rose Meyer and Brandon Meyer

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.

