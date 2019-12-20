Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2410 Boiling Springs Road, $55,000, Boiling Springs Church of God to Steven L. Shepherd and Pamela S. Shepherd
1111 E. Buena Vista Ave., $58,500, Gerald E. Mathias Jr. to Timmy B. Box
3434 N. Christine Drive, $60,000, GAP Ventures Inc. to Jose Romero
695 Country Manor Drive, $250,000, Lynn A. Rufener and Kenneth A. Rufener to Gregory S. Aarons and Callie D. Aarons
1628 W. Decatur St., $23,500, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Kristopher Thompson
3316 Dell Oak Drive, $102,000, Phillip R. Sturgeon and Susan J. Sturgeon to Krystal Sturgeon
312 S. Delmar Ave., $49,500, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Dennis Drew
3321 Ferris Drive, $155,000, Jon R. Ricker and Anita S. Ricker to Luke A. McKenzie and Sarah A. McKenzie
2295 W. Forest Ave., $110,000, Andrew S. Leynes and Sharon B. Leynes to Julius E. Jackson
2420 E. Geddes Ave., $21,500, Trust MAB062295 to DLP Real Estate LLC
4023 E. Greenhill Road, $75,500, Richard C. Riley and Sandra L. Riley to Greg Mihaylov
58 Hillcrest Way, $148,000, Linda Kay Kehart to Michael D. Christy and N. Elizabeth Christy
56 E. Imboden Drive, $75,000, Luke A. McKenzie and Sarah A. McKenzie to Preston Lindsey
1229 W. King St., $14,500, Brennon E. Manske to Clinton E. Hughes and Mary Beth Hughes
8 Maple Court, $50,000, Megan R. Kirkland and Brian M. Poston to Richard M. Simpson
1740 E. Moore St., $35,500, Richard Dean Blancett to Anna Staggs
1090 N. Oakcrest Ave., $47,500, Kari Haines to Lynda K. Neaql
5235 N. Oakland Ave., $340,000, Frederick C. Baietto and Patricia S. Baietto to Brad M. Newland and Janet A. Newland
2300 E. Olive St., $8,000, Georgina Hinton to Eugene T. Smith
1089 W. Packard St., $29,900, Joan Dale to Allen Ayen
76 Phillips Drive, $73,000, Michael Sunderland and Crystal Sunderland to Dylan M. Sunderland and Tanya R. Sunderland
1528 W. Riverview Ave., $77,000, Pixie Fennessey to Catherine A. Croy and Jason D. Croy
1592 W. Riverview Ave., $82,500, Kimberly Seman and Steve Seman to Carrie E.M. Barrick
2 Ridge Court, $100,000, Thomas T. Ellison and Darljean Ellison to Kory M. Beitel
3230 Susan Drive, $80,000, Judith A. Querrey, trustee of Mary F. Querrey to Heidi Alexander and Nicholas A. Alexander
860 W. Waggoner St., $5,000, Cheryl Riley to Bill Marshall
2321 E. Wood St., $13,000, Timothy Bron Callahan to Frank Whittington
460 Woodside Trail, $40,000, Lyndal Guenther Brand and Jeffrey R. Guenther to Stephen R. Waller and Peggy Waller
2139 S. 45th St., $150,000, Mark Moore and Sheryl Moore to Michael J. Durbin Jr. and Shonnie J. Durbin
Cisco
14133 Friends Creek Road, $340,000, Terry L. Martin and Jennifer G. Martin to Christopher S. Scott an Rachel A. Rippy-Scott
Forsyth
525 Greenbrier Lane, $322,500, George A. Perujo to Amanda M. Giles
Maroa
514 N. Maple St., Maroa, $109,500, Christopher Doak and Cara M. Doak to Jeremy M. Jewell
Mount Zion
320 Carrington Ave., $356,210, Casa Development LLC to James W. Ridenour and Melissa L. Ridenour
1645 Hunters Pointe Court, $268,000, Steven L. Orrick Jr. and Kristina M. Orrick to Vincent H. Conlee Jr. and Brooke L. Zehr Conlee
109 Meadow Rose Court, $234,500, Kyle J. Knapp nka Kyle J. Davidsen to Amy Krabel
680 Pearl Court, $237,900, Jonathan R. Wills and Ashley R. Wills to Steven J. Orrick and Kristina M. Orrick
Oreana
7918 Maccory Drive, $80,000, Raymond O. Maddox to Brittany N. Chandler and Billy Ray Chandler
7326 Wilbur Road, $305,000, Stephen M. Bellinger and Karen S. Bellinger to Edward Duane Polley and Lori Renae Polley
Warrensburg
458 S. Durfee St., $36,500, Jamie D. Durbin to Madelyn Rose Meyer and Brandon Meyer
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in December.