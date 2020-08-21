 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick top story
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

150 S. Acorn Drive, $115,000, Ralph A. Kuhn to Andrew D. Saurs

4545 Birch Church Road, $230,000, William J. and Stephanie K. Taraszewski to Steven A.  and Regina E. Trichel

3289 E. Cherry Drive, $109,000, Joan Myers to Stacy H. and Elizabeth Mellyn Turner

73 Colorado Drive, $120,500, Marcus and Lana Carter to Cody Richert

3896 E. Corman St., $112,000, Barbara L. Vogelsang to Douglas Ray Wilcox

87 N. Country Club Road, $400,000, Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Trust No. 2926 to Timothy Boethin

17 Dakota Drive, $82,500, Travis Parker to Franklin Culter

461 W. Decatur St., $20,000, James and Jennifer Davis to Al Apartments, Inc.

183 N. Dennis Ave., $17,500, Georgia Morford to Simon LLC

57 Emerson Court, $147,500, James and Londa L. Newcome to Todd and Erin Moore

4845 E. Fitzgerald Drive, $15,000, Verna M. Hoffman, Executor to Charles F. Cox

3510 S. Franklin Street Road, $111,500, Jay Woodrum to Hunter Mast and Shelby Scribner

3890 E. Grand Ave., $37,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Car Direct Sales Inc

1528 E. Hickory St., $5,000, Ryan Blankenship to Danny Askren 

1292 S. Illinois St., $15,000, Kevin and Julie Fritzsche to Elm Rentals LLC, Series 1

327 E. Kellar, $15,000, WestEnd Investments, LLC to Kimberly Talifino

115 N. Lake Shore Drive, $75,000, Lynn A. Hiser and Heather N. Emmerich to Richard M. Rodriguez

 2765 S. Long Creek Road, $274,900, Abby M. Minick and Dinah L. Scannell to Robert and Jean Flider

4543 W. Main St., $35,000, Thomas and Martha Oakley to Blake Daniel Lowe and Courtney Michelle Thompson

1745 W. Melrose Court, $55,500, Alexandra R. Ufkes to George M. and Donna D. Rutledge

2239 N. Monroe St., $15,000, William J. and Natalie E. Gingrey to Andrew Leynes

2325 S. Mount Zion Road, $316.000, Robert F. and Jean A. Flider to Mark E. and Ashley B. Bradshaw 

4604 Nicklaus Court, $165,000, Mark E. and Ashlea B. Bradshaw to Joshus A. and Marygrace Hjort

1705 E. North St., $20,000, Elizabeth Krall to Elm Rentals LLC

1345 Oak Park Drive, $50,000, Chance M. and Olivia Harris to John Tennyson

101 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $350,000, Howard G. Buffett Foundation to The Romano Family Limited Partnership

7240 W. Ravina Park Road, $164,900, Robert C. Frazier to Thomas and Elizabeth Mixson

1340 W. Ravina Park Road, $29,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson 

919 W. View St., $5,000, Ibraham and Sami Oden to Abdelmalik S. Alkabsh

48 Sadowski Court, $106,750, Norma L. Barton to William J. and Kathleen Brennan 

3440 Sandcreek Road, $100,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Chad M. and Ginger B. Johnson 

128 N. Victoria Ave., $85,000, Jason R. Vanalstine to Jerrica M. Doyle

801 N. Water St., $40,000, Northeast Community Fund, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation to city of Decatur, a municipal corporation

3939 N. Westlawn Ave., $50,000, Floyd Gene Eads, trustee to Leroy Hall

2936 W. Wilson Ave., $93,000, Shirley A. Sutton to Bruce Kevin and Debra Kay Cassell

1530 W. Wood St., $69,897, Elizabeth A. and Neal A. Cobren to Veronica Sangster

7595 W. Wood St., $139,000, Gordon Ray and Ronica A. Schrishuhn to Alexandra R. Ufkes

801 S. 21st St., $20,000, Kevin and Julie Fritzsche to Elm Rentals LLC, Series 1 

Forsyth

425 W. Forsyth Road, $144,000, Betty Atchison Trust to Adrian Bracamonte

126 S. Grant St., $88,000, Charlotte Ruth Fear to Stacey L. Wenskunas 

275 Magnolia Drive., $154,000, Fengquin and Wen Xiu Chen to Brian E. Thomas 

813 Stevens Creek Lane, $303,000, Bradley A. and Megan L. Jesse to Jacob E. and Chelsea Jump

Macon

267 W. Glenn St., $132,000, Seth and Katherine Nasland to Brandon and Kayla Chappell 

Maroa

423 E. Kennedy St., $212,500, Matthew R. and Elizabeth Goldman to Dayne and Trisha Mendenall

223 N. Walnut St., $15,500, Homer Jr. and Marsha Weikle to Dennis and Deborah Helton 

Mount Zion 

6510 John Drive, $149,900, Elmer T. and Clara M.Gerhardt Jr. to ASC Infinity Holdings, LLC

644 Antler Drive, $172,000, Donald Carl and Diana Lynn Koshinski to Jay and Magan Woodrum 

660 Antler Drive, $110,000, Shon M. and Melanie D. Moore to Travis and Katelynn Parker 

Oakley 

3357 S. Lark Drive, $30,000, Kenneth W. and Linda M. Ray to Ned L. Penttinen

Oreana

209 W. Plains, $86,500, Karen E. Lee to Britney Marquis

 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Business incubator for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois finds new location

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News