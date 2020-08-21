Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
150 S. Acorn Drive, $115,000, Ralph A. Kuhn to Andrew D. Saurs
4545 Birch Church Road, $230,000, William J. and Stephanie K. Taraszewski to Steven A. and Regina E. Trichel
3289 E. Cherry Drive, $109,000, Joan Myers to Stacy H. and Elizabeth Mellyn Turner
73 Colorado Drive, $120,500, Marcus and Lana Carter to Cody Richert
3896 E. Corman St., $112,000, Barbara L. Vogelsang to Douglas Ray Wilcox
87 N. Country Club Road, $400,000, Chicago Title Land Trust Company, Trust No. 2926 to Timothy Boethin
17 Dakota Drive, $82,500, Travis Parker to Franklin Culter
461 W. Decatur St., $20,000, James and Jennifer Davis to Al Apartments, Inc.
183 N. Dennis Ave., $17,500, Georgia Morford to Simon LLC
57 Emerson Court, $147,500, James and Londa L. Newcome to Todd and Erin Moore
4845 E. Fitzgerald Drive, $15,000, Verna M. Hoffman, Executor to Charles F. Cox
3510 S. Franklin Street Road, $111,500, Jay Woodrum to Hunter Mast and Shelby Scribner
3890 E. Grand Ave., $37,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Car Direct Sales Inc
1528 E. Hickory St., $5,000, Ryan Blankenship to Danny Askren
1292 S. Illinois St., $15,000, Kevin and Julie Fritzsche to Elm Rentals LLC, Series 1
327 E. Kellar, $15,000, WestEnd Investments, LLC to Kimberly Talifino
115 N. Lake Shore Drive, $75,000, Lynn A. Hiser and Heather N. Emmerich to Richard M. Rodriguez
2765 S. Long Creek Road, $274,900, Abby M. Minick and Dinah L. Scannell to Robert and Jean Flider
4543 W. Main St., $35,000, Thomas and Martha Oakley to Blake Daniel Lowe and Courtney Michelle Thompson
1745 W. Melrose Court, $55,500, Alexandra R. Ufkes to George M. and Donna D. Rutledge
2239 N. Monroe St., $15,000, William J. and Natalie E. Gingrey to Andrew Leynes
2325 S. Mount Zion Road, $316.000, Robert F. and Jean A. Flider to Mark E. and Ashley B. Bradshaw
4604 Nicklaus Court, $165,000, Mark E. and Ashlea B. Bradshaw to Joshus A. and Marygrace Hjort
1705 E. North St., $20,000, Elizabeth Krall to Elm Rentals LLC
1345 Oak Park Drive, $50,000, Chance M. and Olivia Harris to John Tennyson
101 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $350,000, Howard G. Buffett Foundation to The Romano Family Limited Partnership
7240 W. Ravina Park Road, $164,900, Robert C. Frazier to Thomas and Elizabeth Mixson
1340 W. Ravina Park Road, $29,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
919 W. View St., $5,000, Ibraham and Sami Oden to Abdelmalik S. Alkabsh
48 Sadowski Court, $106,750, Norma L. Barton to William J. and Kathleen Brennan
3440 Sandcreek Road, $100,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Chad M. and Ginger B. Johnson
128 N. Victoria Ave., $85,000, Jason R. Vanalstine to Jerrica M. Doyle
801 N. Water St., $40,000, Northeast Community Fund, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation to city of Decatur, a municipal corporation
3939 N. Westlawn Ave., $50,000, Floyd Gene Eads, trustee to Leroy Hall
2936 W. Wilson Ave., $93,000, Shirley A. Sutton to Bruce Kevin and Debra Kay Cassell
1530 W. Wood St., $69,897, Elizabeth A. and Neal A. Cobren to Veronica Sangster
7595 W. Wood St., $139,000, Gordon Ray and Ronica A. Schrishuhn to Alexandra R. Ufkes
801 S. 21st St., $20,000, Kevin and Julie Fritzsche to Elm Rentals LLC, Series 1
Forsyth
425 W. Forsyth Road, $144,000, Betty Atchison Trust to Adrian Bracamonte
126 S. Grant St., $88,000, Charlotte Ruth Fear to Stacey L. Wenskunas
275 Magnolia Drive., $154,000, Fengquin and Wen Xiu Chen to Brian E. Thomas
813 Stevens Creek Lane, $303,000, Bradley A. and Megan L. Jesse to Jacob E. and Chelsea Jump
Macon
267 W. Glenn St., $132,000, Seth and Katherine Nasland to Brandon and Kayla Chappell
Maroa
423 E. Kennedy St., $212,500, Matthew R. and Elizabeth Goldman to Dayne and Trisha Mendenall
223 N. Walnut St., $15,500, Homer Jr. and Marsha Weikle to Dennis and Deborah Helton
Mount Zion
6510 John Drive, $149,900, Elmer T. and Clara M.Gerhardt Jr. to ASC Infinity Holdings, LLC
644 Antler Drive, $172,000, Donald Carl and Diana Lynn Koshinski to Jay and Magan Woodrum
660 Antler Drive, $110,000, Shon M. and Melanie D. Moore to Travis and Katelynn Parker
Oakley
3357 S. Lark Drive, $30,000, Kenneth W. and Linda M. Ray to Ned L. Penttinen
Oreana
209 W. Plains, $86,500, Karen E. Lee to Britney Marquis
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
