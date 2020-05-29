Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
36 Allen Bend Drive, $294,900, Philip Cassani and Kevin Moroney to Matthew W. Evers and Annie Evers
2704 Brookville Place, $135,500, Mark Carder to Erica L. Colee
7 Brownlow Drive, $75,900, Chelsea Kraft to Amy Moran
851 E. Cantrell St., $30,000, William A. and Jennifer M. Sorensen to Kurt Terry Yancey
1641 E. Cleveland Ave., $23,000, Chester Michael Bradford, Debra Ann Alexander, Kay Marie Maschoff to Polley Rentals LLC
1739 W. Decatur St., $21,500, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Clayton S. McElroy
615 S. Dennis Ave., $86,800, David Sean and Ashley Beasley to Michael R. and Madison G. Longbons
2575 S. Esther Ave., $110,000, Rick Morse and Wendy Morse to Steven C. Lee and Michelle Lee
3310 E. Fitzgerald Road, $150,000, Rickey L. Bean to Mark Carder and Janice Carder
42 Green Oak Drive, $169,900, William D. Willis and Crystal Willis to Allison C. Behrends
104 Isabella Drive, $75,000, Valerie L. Doran fka Garner to Blake D. Best and Ashley N. Best
631 W. Karen Drive, $128,500, Amelia Sipe to Michael P. Patzwitz and Tara L. Patwitz
41 Lake Grove Club, $16,000, estate of Robert Edward Whitney to Robert and Virginia Tipton
3205 Las Vegas Drive, $145,000, Thomas P. Crum and Jill A. Crum to Robert J. Murray and Kelli Michelle Murray
1547 W. Main St., $123,000, Thomas W. Eichenauer to Bradley Daugherty and Rachel Daugherty
4104 E. Marietta St., $14,000, Larry A. Ridgeway to Gary B. Osborne
441 S. Seigel St., $1,500, Kristopher D. Thompson to Cherish Russell
1930 Shore Oak Drive, $249,000, Daniel J. Sullivan to Leslie C. Barsema
325 Southampton Drive, $87,500, William Q. Jackson and Kathryn F. Jackson to Madison Moreland and Hunter Gehrken
164 Southmoreland Place, $202,500, William C. Kefalas and Gail E. Kefalas to Rebecca Ann Johnston
1550 W. Waggoner St., $21,786.14, Gerry A. Helfrich and Irma P. Helfrich to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Assn.
Macon
232 W. Bell St., $31,335, estate of Michael D. Siesenop to Steven L. and Lisa R. Royal
245 E. Cook St., $81,500, Keith A. Ellis and Rebecca R. Ellis to Jaclyn L. Irvin
Maroa
11335 Country Garden Lane, $365,000, Karl Kemnitz and Amber Kemnitz to BGRS Relocation Inc.
11335 Country Garden Lane, $365,000, BGRS Relocation Inc. to David E. Dick and Rachel C. Dick
Mount Zion
1225 W. Main St., $112,000, Nancy Ashcraft to Madison L. Huskey
1433 Rich Lane, $125,000, Robert A. Howell to Larry L. Garner and Julia J. Garner
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in May.
