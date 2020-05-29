Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Decatur

36 Allen Bend Drive, $294,900, Philip Cassani and Kevin Moroney to Matthew W. Evers and Annie Evers

2704 Brookville Place, $135,500, Mark Carder to Erica L. Colee

7 Brownlow Drive, $75,900, Chelsea Kraft to Amy Moran

851 E. Cantrell St., $30,000, William A. and Jennifer M. Sorensen to Kurt Terry Yancey

1641 E. Cleveland Ave., $23,000, Chester Michael Bradford, Debra Ann Alexander, Kay Marie Maschoff to Polley Rentals LLC

1739 W. Decatur St., $21,500, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Clayton S. McElroy

615 S. Dennis Ave., $86,800, David Sean and Ashley Beasley to Michael R. and Madison G. Longbons

2575 S. Esther Ave., $110,000, Rick Morse and Wendy Morse to Steven C. Lee and Michelle Lee

3310 E. Fitzgerald Road, $150,000, Rickey L. Bean to Mark Carder and Janice Carder

42 Green Oak Drive, $169,900, William D. Willis and Crystal Willis to Allison C. Behrends

104 Isabella Drive, $75,000, Valerie L. Doran fka Garner to Blake D. Best and Ashley N. Best

631 W. Karen Drive, $128,500, Amelia Sipe to Michael P. Patzwitz and Tara L. Patwitz

41 Lake Grove Club, $16,000, estate of Robert Edward Whitney to Robert and Virginia Tipton

3205 Las Vegas Drive, $145,000, Thomas P. Crum and Jill A. Crum to Robert J. Murray and Kelli Michelle Murray

1547 W. Main St., $123,000, Thomas W. Eichenauer to Bradley Daugherty and Rachel Daugherty

4104 E. Marietta St., $14,000, Larry A. Ridgeway to Gary B. Osborne

441 S. Seigel St., $1,500, Kristopher D. Thompson to Cherish Russell

1930 Shore Oak Drive, $249,000, Daniel J. Sullivan to Leslie C. Barsema

325 Southampton Drive, $87,500, William Q. Jackson and Kathryn F. Jackson to Madison Moreland and Hunter Gehrken

164 Southmoreland Place, $202,500, William C. Kefalas and Gail E. Kefalas to Rebecca Ann Johnston 

1550 W. Waggoner St., $21,786.14, Gerry A. Helfrich and Irma P. Helfrich to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Assn. 

Macon

232 W. Bell St., $31,335, estate of Michael D. Siesenop to Steven L. and Lisa R. Royal

245 E. Cook St., $81,500, Keith A. Ellis and Rebecca R. Ellis to Jaclyn L. Irvin

Maroa

11335 Country Garden Lane, $365,000, Karl Kemnitz and Amber Kemnitz to BGRS Relocation Inc.  

11335 Country Garden Lane, $365,000, BGRS Relocation Inc. to David E. Dick and Rachel C. Dick

Mount Zion

1225 W. Main St., $112,000, Nancy Ashcraft to Madison L. Huskey

1433 Rich Lane, $125,000, Robert A. Howell to Larry L. Garner and Julia J. Garner 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in May.

 

