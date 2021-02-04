Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

2557 E. Main St., $542,000, Phillip J. and Leigh Ann Miner to Carren L. Hoadley

34 Medial Drive, $72,000, Brian D. Clague to John D. Lercher

291 W. Michael Ave., $129,900, Estate of Carol J. Colbeck, deceased, c/o Tracy E. Hay to Michael Lipscomb

119 Pennsylvania Drive, $67,000, Rosalba R. Negrete and Juan J. Castellanos to Maria Rosa Ortiz Colunga

3470 Plover Drive, $73,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of trustees of The Laverne and Sharon Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 to Ronald E. and Mizuela C. Lewis

3639 Plover Drive, $73,000, Ronald E. and Miquela C. Lewis to Marshaya Sangster

1636 E. Prairie St., $15,000, Cathy S. Carter to Natalie Fuller

19 Sandcreek Drive, $60,000, Victoria S. and Charles A. Ernst to Matthew and Tanya Current