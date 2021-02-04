 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur 

2323 W. Ash Ave., $154,500, Andrew J. and Emily A. Boleyn to Erika Getz

1831 S. Baltimore Ave., $50,000, Steven Nihiser to George D. Matherly 

20 Berry Drive, $151,900, Teresa Lee Sims to Susan L. and Brenda Isermann  

1417 E. Buena Vista Ave., $56,000, Ramona Olson to Donald R. and Crystal M. Fay

2542 Burgener Drive, $127,000, Tamara Lynn Boeker to Paul and Tammi Stiner 

2801 E. Cardinal Drive, $45,000, Jon and Sherry S. Plain to Kiwon Song and Sandy Yang

2916 E. Cardinal Drive, $35,000, The Vanmeter Family Trust to Bramble National LLC

3464 N. Christine Drive, $421, City of Decatur Sheriff to James E. Beams

1232 W. Division St., $3,400, Robert D. Camp to David EH Mathes Sr.

3290 E. Fitzgerald Road, $224,000, Caroline J. Borcherding Trust to Brenda Nolan 

2854 S. Forrest Lane, $252,650, Judy K. Dallner to Sherry Nees

1427 E. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Steven J. Sheppard Jr. to Stephen L. Ewing

2893 Grove Court, $70,500, Billie Goetz to Domenica A. Barrett 

3196 Kathy Court, $10,000, Glen E. Snow to Veronica Garner

5727 Kentland Drive, $112,500, Jacob P. Stewart to Gina Chappell 

1635 W. Kenwood Court, $33,000, Dorothy Becker and Cecilia Bengele to Timothy J. Skelley 

3632 N. MacArthur Road, $82,500, Estate of Linda S. Deceased c/o Vicki Jo Schultz to Kathryn Marquis

1010 W. Main St., $62,500, David, Janice and Chris Redman to RAJYALAXMI LLC

1903 E. Main St., $6,500, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sow Community Development Corp.

2557 E. Main St., $542,000, Phillip J. and Leigh Ann Miner to Carren L. Hoadley 

34 Medial Drive, $72,000, Brian D. Clague to John D. Lercher 

291 W. Michael Ave., $129,900, Estate of Carol J. Colbeck, deceased, c/o Tracy E. Hay to Michael Lipscomb

119 Pennsylvania Drive, $67,000, Rosalba R. Negrete and Juan J. Castellanos to Maria Rosa Ortiz Colunga

3470 Plover Drive, $73,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of trustees of The Laverne and Sharon Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 to Ronald E. and Mizuela C. Lewis

3639 Plover Drive, $73,000, Ronald E. and Miquela C. Lewis to Marshaya Sangster

1636 E. Prairie St., $15,000, Cathy S. Carter to Natalie Fuller

19 Sandcreek Drive, $60,000, Victoria S. and Charles A. Ernst to Matthew and Tanya Current 

39 Sandcreek Drive, $58,000, Adam Daniel Carie to Rebecca L. Pratt

4647 White Oak Lane, $152,000, Joshua J. Chatterton to Claudis and Skailiaria Morton

1261 E. Willard Ave., $10,000, Kristopher Thompson to Tara C. Evans

1565 E. Willard Ave., $32,500, Darin K. Gray to Tracie S. Carter and James R. Ballard

2424 E. Wood St., $25,835, Norman E. and Rose M. Jargon to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

320 S. Woodale Ave., $77,500, William McCarty to Trent Ekiss

427 Woodside Trail, $59,000, Charles Mark Mundy to Joseph Eagleton 

124 S. 19th St., $15,000, Gary L. Manuel Trust to Trenton L. Ward

Forsyth

225 W. Forsyth Road, 4135,000, Hillary C. Ekiss to Collin E. and Brett A. Swallow 

515 Greenbrier Lane, $300,000, Kristin L. Lafollette to Veerabhadrarao Madireddi and Pavani Vaddi

Oreana

4413 Jordan Road, $65,000, Larry E. Hupp to Roger E. Hupp 

7655 Kirby Road, $ 225,000, Brian W. and Michele D. Earles to Mitchel M. and Stacey M. Williams 

Macon

262 E. Cook, $83,500, Brandon J. Curran to Barbara E. Carlson

Mount Zion

683 Antler Drive, $146,500, Grant Rosenfelder to Andrea Wakeland 

1533 August Hill Place, $276,000, Lewis Property Development LLC to William F. and Lois M. Lehnhardt

732 Bucks Lair Court, $118,500, Ty Clinton and Jennifer Douglass to Matthew Little

645 Sunset Drive, $113,000, Estate of Esther McEvoy by Roseanna J. Wiegand, Executor to Jason T. and Elizabeth K. Durbin 

Niantic

641 Romulus Drive, $103,500, Andrea Denise Howe to David Hartke

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

