Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2323 W. Ash Ave., $154,500, Andrew J. and Emily A. Boleyn to Erika Getz
1831 S. Baltimore Ave., $50,000, Steven Nihiser to George D. Matherly
20 Berry Drive, $151,900, Teresa Lee Sims to Susan L. and Brenda Isermann
1417 E. Buena Vista Ave., $56,000, Ramona Olson to Donald R. and Crystal M. Fay
2542 Burgener Drive, $127,000, Tamara Lynn Boeker to Paul and Tammi Stiner
2801 E. Cardinal Drive, $45,000, Jon and Sherry S. Plain to Kiwon Song and Sandy Yang
2916 E. Cardinal Drive, $35,000, The Vanmeter Family Trust to Bramble National LLC
3464 N. Christine Drive, $421, City of Decatur Sheriff to James E. Beams
1232 W. Division St., $3,400, Robert D. Camp to David EH Mathes Sr.
3290 E. Fitzgerald Road, $224,000, Caroline J. Borcherding Trust to Brenda Nolan
2854 S. Forrest Lane, $252,650, Judy K. Dallner to Sherry Nees
1427 E. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Steven J. Sheppard Jr. to Stephen L. Ewing
2893 Grove Court, $70,500, Billie Goetz to Domenica A. Barrett
3196 Kathy Court, $10,000, Glen E. Snow to Veronica Garner
5727 Kentland Drive, $112,500, Jacob P. Stewart to Gina Chappell
1635 W. Kenwood Court, $33,000, Dorothy Becker and Cecilia Bengele to Timothy J. Skelley
3632 N. MacArthur Road, $82,500, Estate of Linda S. Deceased c/o Vicki Jo Schultz to Kathryn Marquis
1010 W. Main St., $62,500, David, Janice and Chris Redman to RAJYALAXMI LLC
1903 E. Main St., $6,500, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sow Community Development Corp.
2557 E. Main St., $542,000, Phillip J. and Leigh Ann Miner to Carren L. Hoadley
34 Medial Drive, $72,000, Brian D. Clague to John D. Lercher
291 W. Michael Ave., $129,900, Estate of Carol J. Colbeck, deceased, c/o Tracy E. Hay to Michael Lipscomb
119 Pennsylvania Drive, $67,000, Rosalba R. Negrete and Juan J. Castellanos to Maria Rosa Ortiz Colunga
3470 Plover Drive, $73,000, Laverne W. Malone, one of trustees of The Laverne and Sharon Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 to Ronald E. and Mizuela C. Lewis
3639 Plover Drive, $73,000, Ronald E. and Miquela C. Lewis to Marshaya Sangster
1636 E. Prairie St., $15,000, Cathy S. Carter to Natalie Fuller
19 Sandcreek Drive, $60,000, Victoria S. and Charles A. Ernst to Matthew and Tanya Current
39 Sandcreek Drive, $58,000, Adam Daniel Carie to Rebecca L. Pratt
4647 White Oak Lane, $152,000, Joshua J. Chatterton to Claudis and Skailiaria Morton
1261 E. Willard Ave., $10,000, Kristopher Thompson to Tara C. Evans
1565 E. Willard Ave., $32,500, Darin K. Gray to Tracie S. Carter and James R. Ballard
2424 E. Wood St., $25,835, Norman E. and Rose M. Jargon to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
320 S. Woodale Ave., $77,500, William McCarty to Trent Ekiss
427 Woodside Trail, $59,000, Charles Mark Mundy to Joseph Eagleton
124 S. 19th St., $15,000, Gary L. Manuel Trust to Trenton L. Ward
Forsyth
225 W. Forsyth Road, 4135,000, Hillary C. Ekiss to Collin E. and Brett A. Swallow
515 Greenbrier Lane, $300,000, Kristin L. Lafollette to Veerabhadrarao Madireddi and Pavani Vaddi
Oreana
4413 Jordan Road, $65,000, Larry E. Hupp to Roger E. Hupp
7655 Kirby Road, $ 225,000, Brian W. and Michele D. Earles to Mitchel M. and Stacey M. Williams
Macon
262 E. Cook, $83,500, Brandon J. Curran to Barbara E. Carlson
Mount Zion
683 Antler Drive, $146,500, Grant Rosenfelder to Andrea Wakeland
1533 August Hill Place, $276,000, Lewis Property Development LLC to William F. and Lois M. Lehnhardt
732 Bucks Lair Court, $118,500, Ty Clinton and Jennifer Douglass to Matthew Little
645 Sunset Drive, $113,000, Estate of Esther McEvoy by Roseanna J. Wiegand, Executor to Jason T. and Elizabeth K. Durbin
Niantic