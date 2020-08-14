Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3985 Cambridge Drive, $75,000, Keith Montgomery to Crystal A. Beckman
570 N. Country Club Meadows Court, $525,000, Mark R. and Tappi E. McLeod to Hickory Point Bank and Trust
2350 N. Dennis St., $112,500, Kirk S. and Jeanette A. Henneberry to Ricky L. and Janice M. Wilson
15 East Drive. $22,896, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Tiffany Marie Bell
2309 E. Eldorado St., $24,000, Lola M. Wright to Lester Edward Poe, Jr.
3516 Eugene Drive, $65,000, James and Cynthia Vickers to Madisen Cooley
2355 W. Forest Ave., $125,000, Jami Bennett to Gage Anthony Scharfenberg
1778 W. Garfield Ave., $12,000, Mark and Davena Ziemer to Patrick E. and Lisa A. Riley
4524 Havenwood Drive, $172,500, Ryan P. and Jenna McCrady to Melissa M. Schmersahl
1826 N. Jasper St., $10,000, BT Investments LLC to Sherry Walker
851 S. Jefferson Drive, $110,000, Jacob T. Gillis to Pensco Trust Company
51 Kaydon Drive, $72,500, Kathleen Reynolds to Rachel A. Byers and Charles Spencer Sulcer
445 Kelly Court, $197,000, David and Rita Rupert to Robert and Joanne Sieloff
10 Lake Crest Drive, $280,000, Selma M. Erhan to Daron L. and Tara Drake
4271 E. Lake Shore Drive, $200,000, Brandon and Katie Hartt to David F. and Margaret E. Lindgren
2660 Lake Reunion Pkwy, $549,000, Scott A. and Kimberly Roberts to Chris and Mandy Espinoza
8455 Lehman Road, $167,500, Patrick Leo and Julie M. Tomlinson to Jared Stephen Perry
2930 Lewallen Place, $155,000, Daisy I. Elbert to April Louise Lorenz
2450 N. Longwood Drive, $58,000, Federal Nation Mortgage Association to Matthew W. Chapman
1410 S. Lynnwood Drive, $170,000, Rebecca A. Johnston to Paul Van House
81 Madison Drive, $26,500, Estate of Steven L. Rosenberger to Jose Duran
29 Medial Place, $72,000, Rick E. and Karen E. Welton to Megan A. Welton
2426 E. Main St., $17,000, Justin and Leslie Powell to Angela Quick
1350 Manor Drive, $225,000, Edward A. and Karen S. Oliver to Khader and Iffath Farooqui
3951 E. Marietta St., $22,000, Douglas R. Fogerson to David K. Eastep
29 Medial Place., $85,500, Megan A. Welton to Lydia and Katelynn Mullins
4988 Melwood Ave., $97,000, Patricia K. Hursh to Joshua Wayne Shaffer
762 S. Miller Court, $7,100, Bridgy Ann Lytle Supplemental Needs Trust to Jeremy A. Richardson
998 Montgomery Court, $99,900, David A. Richardson to Taneka Marie Shipp
1003 N. Moffett Lane, $40,000, Terry A. and Cheryl L. Ellis to Leroy Hall
2031 N. Monroe St., $34,000, Thuy Kim Huynh Patten to Michael Seeley
930 E. Mueller Ave., $13,000, Leonard Jackson to Sindy Hernandez
4193 N. Neeley Ave., $189,900, Sarah Lobb to Sydney R. Frey
5235 N. Oakland St., $340,000, Brad M. and Janet A. Newland to Robert J. and Rhonda S. Luther
2231 W. Packard St., $136,000, Mariah Lynn Cook and Aelx J. Coffman to Tiona Farrington
2 Peggy Ann Drive, $84,900, Gerald L. and Patricia E. Downing to Michael Calab Smith and Jaclyn Clare Pound
7 Powers Lane, $207,000, Caleb E. Wurth to Jason Wicks
2062 Ramsey Drive, $33,777, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Melani M. Taylor
460 W. Ratchford Lane, $129,900, Kevin S. and Rachel E. Tavarczky to Jeffrey and Michelle Horve
1610 Ridgewood Court, $163,000, Mark and Carolyn Devivo to Matthew Jones
1344 W. Riverview Ave., $93,500, Thomas Robson to Amber Johnson
1560 W. Riverview Ave., $131,500, Eric and Karen Mercer to Amanda and Andrew Burger
610 W. Sawyer St., $24,500, Timothy and Karen Massie to Alicia Sangster
11 E. South Court Drive, $162,000, Charles and William Wrench, Admins for Estate of Florence Wrench, deceased to Johnathon D. McClanahan
2580 South Shores Drive, $440,000, Andrew T. and Julie M. Wilkinson and Michael Wayne and Christa Alexejun Carr
1880 S. Spitler Drive, $150,000, Brian L. Heise to Hickory Point Bank and Trust, Trust #0933
327 E. Stuart St., $1,000, William and Traci Cunningham to Cindy O'Neal
4156 N. Sunderland Drive, $104,500, Mary F. Kilton, Trustee of Trust Dated June 26, 1997 (MKF-062687) to Brittany N. Ray
3680 E. Sydney Court, $190,000, David H. Rice to Michael J. Osei
635 W. Taft Ave., $21,000, Elizabeth Krall to RBR Properties, LLC
5360 Traughber Road, $330,000, Daniel J. and Angela M. Held to Kenneth and Laura Evans
1144 Turner Court, $87,000, Glenn R. and Joyce D. Knecht to Kathleen Reynolds
3420 N. University Ave., $149,000, James Paul Perry to Troy B. and Martha E. Castle
2441 Wakefield Drive, $140,000, Carol A. Wood to Dennis M. and Cheryl M. Dettling
100 Webster Court, $27,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC to Alicia Sanster
275 S. Westlawn Ave., $78,000, Jeanne Appel to Mark W. and Kathy L. Sorensen
7171 W. William St., $126,000, Hubert W. and Samantha J. Murray to James R. Summers
7430 Williams St., $21,500, Federal National Mortgage Association to Kris Highley and Mandi Mooney
1608 E. Winnetka Ave., $105,000, Marla A. Smith to Diacla Thompson
227 N. Witt St., $5,000, Bailey Dwight Lamar to Shane Tearolk Jr.
1945 E. Wood St., $9,000 (contract dated 2016), David R. Dyer, Trustee of trust dated July 10, 2008 to All About Properties, Inc
1642 E. Wood St., $28,500, Carol A. Barnes to Bourne Enterprises LLLC
2360 Yorkshire Drive, $39,501, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Donald Thompson
770 S. 16th St., $12,900, Cadeous and Tara Reed to Toni Stoner
855 S. 18th St., $20,000, Elizabeth Krall to Leroy Hall
351 N. 19th St., $13,000, James A. Carney to Derrick W. Keller
425 N 23rd St., $8,900, Elizabeth Rambo Lowry, heir and trustee of the Estate of Barbara Jean Rambo to Chanae Williams
139 N. 44th St., $400,000, Laura L. Pilling Trust to Ronald A. Koopman
Mount Zion
145 Carrington Ave., $300,000, John S. and Jessica D. Whitlock to Jacob Coffey and Addie Ingram
175 Carrington Ave., $36,000, Casa Development LLC to Robert M. and Mary E. Swartz
735 Fawn Court, $128,500, Donald R. and Patricia A. Oestreich and Marcus A. Smith
4846 Fletcher Lane, $47,500, William David Andricks to Rodney D. and Cheryl L. Naron
7820 Gosnell Road, $60,000, Carolyn Jane and Steven L. Woods Sr., to James W. Jr. and Malora Lowery
1620 Havenwood Court, $156,500, Jerry R. and Rita S. Birkey to Cory D. and Brittani A. Garner
145 Kensington Court, $275,000, Jo E. Husson to Robbin R. and Diane M. Goings
515 Park Drive, $96,500, Tracee D. Durham and Ronald Hobbs to Evan D. Moore
1460 E. Roberts St., $260,000, Kent L. and Gay J. Helgemo to Robert Dillion and Summer Mariah Henderson
Russell Circle, $35,000, Kyle and Amanda S. Pflum to Brandon D. and Lindsey C. Howell
1425 N State Route 121, $240,000, James Wiley and Charles Weatherford to Lewis Rental Properties LLC
535 Sunset Drive, $116,900, James W. Lowery Jr. to Austin Smith
730 N. Whitetail Circle, $157,000, David L. and Marla J. Burge to ASC Infinity Holdings LLC
Forsyth
250 Magnolia Drive, $146,900, Vernon Brunner, Jr. Estate to Lee and Heather Purdeu
5240 Navajo Drive, $288,000, Bruno and Cynthia L. Ejankowsko to Ryan and Shannon O'Connor
869 N. Oakland Ave., $275,000, Kristen Kendrick to Naci Akyildiz
212 Prairie Lane, $578,000, Michael G. and Jennifer L. Brown to Armelito and Vilma Rebong
760 Stevens Creek Blvd., $230,000, Michael Timmons to Tara Ann Voorhees
Blue Mound
318 Lewis St., $20,000, Nathan L. True to Jack E. Trimle
113 E. Power St., $207,000, Eric and Rachel Smith to Brandon Hilton
Kenny
10709 W. Lake Fork Road, $88,000, Thomas J. Jordan Sr., to Travis B. and Tammy M. Nelson
Oreana
46 View Circle, $235,000, Daniel L. and Linda L. Hassinger to Clay D. and Megan L. Haurberg
104 S. West St., $70,000, Aaron M. and Josyln R. Keathley to Robert Minnis
Maroa
304 S. Chestnut St., $122,000, Devin Pryde and Thomas McCoy II to Monty Greutman
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
