Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1626 E. Barrington Ave., $18,500, James A. Gregory to Wendy A. Gregory
8346 Cerro Gordo Blacktop, $3,000, Walter N. and Doris N. Morganthaler to Tyler an Jodi L. Morganthaler
2119 N. Charles St., $1,000, Shawna Juan Bunica to Juan Calixto Dominguez
2150 E. Clay St., $80,000, Gregory J. and Pheba Ellen Macholl to Foster's Homes LLC
2130 E. Cleveland Ave., $34,000, Steven C. Hart to Shawn S. Brown
1628 W. Decatur St., $156,500, Kristopher Thompson to Brenda Burwell
868 N. Edward St., $2,000, God's Shelter of Love, Inc. to Brenda Boey
1044 W. Eldorado St., $300,000, Ruby J. Smith to Lavdrime and Zejna Islamoski
34 N. Greenridge Drive, $85,000, Brylan M. Kennedy to Michael P. Soper Jr.
1508 E. Hickory St., $17,000, Nicholas Weaver to Raymond Allwine
2305 E. Hickory St., $55,000, Estate of Rosetta Nunn, deceased to Elizabeth Jane Travers
141 Hightide Drive, $242,000, Matthew and Alexis Geggie to Neil Thomas and Leanna Angeline Elder
7280 W. Hill Road, $80,000, Bernadine Berry to Austin Wickline
333 Hillshire Road, $70,000, Nicolle A. Dion to Erin L. Dukeman
7 Lake Grove Club, $55,000, Lesa M. Scharnett to Jacoby Wheeler
7930 Lehman Road, $199,000, Shawn Jacob and Elaina Elder to Denver L. Ford Jr.
2350 E. Logan St., $160,000, Commercial Real Estate Group LLC to Procoat Painting Plus LLC
483 S. Main St., $50,000, Gloria Parton to Gregory Hardy
2050 W. Main St., $120,000, Estate of Rodney A. Reining, deceased c/o of Jerry L. Matteson
2417 E. Main St., $21,000, Kent B. Dixson to Merickia E. Singer
976 W. Marietta St., $9,000, Douglas and Carla Robow to Nicholas Owens
1451 W. Marietta St., $50,000, Kevin D. Mathias and Lori Love to Earl and Rachel Dixon
5495 W. McKinley Road, $82,500, David Strocher to Brandi Sue Salmons
1968 Queen Mary Court, $79,500, Amy R. Wilson to Kassie L. Kirby
3275 Robin Drive, $62,500, Meredith L. Johnson to Stephen T. Daily
743 E. Rogers Ave., $13,000, Isaac Hudson to Angel Enoch
6259 S. Route 48, $5,000, Donald W. Harvey to Parks Properties Illinois LLC Series #12
658 W. Sawyer St., $18,800, Earl C. Taylor to Samuel M. Onate
740 Simpson Ave., $94,500, Joseph W. and Rachel E. Morrow to Benjamin A. McQueary
5533 W. Suburban Road, $107,500, Russell and Eleanor Deverick Trust to Tabitha Knight
1445 W. Sunset Ave., $135,000, Ted Smith to Kim M. Mueller
8153 Timber Trail Road, $320,000, Angela S. Kramer to Jonathan P. Erickson
961 W. William St., $75,000, Len Walter Everts II to Amanda S. Hayden
2110 W. William St., $155,000, Jonathan P. Erickson to Shaun and Rachel Montgomery
583 N. 34th St., $100,000, Robby L and Melissa R. Morse to Joshua Albert
184 S. 27th St., $80,000, 1st Choice Properties, LLC to Kirk and Loretta Sunderland
Argenta
383 N. Warren St., $97,500, Marilyn Weber to Dane Houser
Blue Mound
410 N. Bolls St., $57,000, Gregory A. Weltmer to Brett A. Thomas
214 N. Niles St., $210,000, Janice S. Bandy to Noland Farms, Inc.
114 Sunnyside Drive, 470,000, Dennis J. and Dani J. Noland to Noland Farms, Inc.
Forsyth
922 Stevens Creek Circle, $327,000, Michael R. and Helen Gayle Heneghan to Mark Aamczak
Macon
115 E. Eckhardt St., $41,000, Suzanne L. Johnson, Gua and Marcia L. Wharton to Dylan Marshall, Dale Marshall and Cassandra Wright
363 S. Front St., $4,000, City of Macon to Daniel and Candice Massey-Young
Maroa
336 N. Walnut St., $64,000, H. Gene Hoffman to Jerry L. and Marsha K. Huffman
Warrensburg
640 N. Illinois St., $130,000, Pansy E. Kirgan to Freeman Brandt
10 Redlick Court, $135,000, Kurt B. Bickes as Trustee to agreement dated the 5th of Oct. 2017, known as #10 to Travis Hudson