Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur  

1626 E. Barrington Ave., $18,500, James A. Gregory to Wendy A. Gregory

8346 Cerro Gordo Blacktop, $3,000, Walter N. and Doris N. Morganthaler to Tyler an Jodi L. Morganthaler

2119 N. Charles St., $1,000, Shawna Juan Bunica to Juan Calixto Dominguez

2150 E. Clay St., $80,000, Gregory J. and Pheba Ellen Macholl to Foster's Homes LLC

2130 E. Cleveland Ave., $34,000, Steven C. Hart to Shawn S. Brown

1628 W. Decatur St., $156,500, Kristopher Thompson to Brenda Burwell 

868 N. Edward St., $2,000, God's Shelter of Love, Inc. to Brenda Boey

1044 W. Eldorado St., $300,000, Ruby J. Smith to Lavdrime and Zejna Islamoski

34 N. Greenridge Drive, $85,000, Brylan M. Kennedy to Michael P. Soper Jr. 

1508 E. Hickory St., $17,000, Nicholas Weaver to Raymond Allwine

2305 E. Hickory St., $55,000, Estate of Rosetta Nunn, deceased to Elizabeth Jane Travers

141 Hightide Drive, $242,000, Matthew and Alexis Geggie to Neil Thomas and Leanna Angeline Elder

7280 W. Hill Road, $80,000, Bernadine Berry to Austin Wickline

333 Hillshire Road, $70,000, Nicolle A. Dion to Erin L. Dukeman

7 Lake Grove Club, $55,000, Lesa M. Scharnett to Jacoby Wheeler

7930 Lehman Road, $199,000, Shawn Jacob and Elaina Elder to Denver L. Ford Jr.

2350 E. Logan St., $160,000, Commercial Real Estate Group LLC to Procoat Painting Plus LLC

483 S. Main St., $50,000, Gloria Parton to Gregory Hardy

2050 W. Main St., $120,000, Estate of Rodney A. Reining, deceased c/o of Jerry L. Matteson

2417 E. Main St., $21,000, Kent B. Dixson to Merickia E. Singer

976 W. Marietta St., $9,000, Douglas and Carla Robow to Nicholas Owens

1451 W. Marietta St., $50,000, Kevin D. Mathias and Lori Love to Earl and Rachel Dixon

5495 W. McKinley Road, $82,500, David Strocher to Brandi Sue Salmons

1968 Queen Mary Court, $79,500, Amy R. Wilson to Kassie L. Kirby 

3275 Robin Drive, $62,500, Meredith L. Johnson to Stephen T. Daily 

743 E. Rogers Ave., $13,000, Isaac Hudson to Angel Enoch

6259 S. Route 48, $5,000, Donald W. Harvey to Parks Properties Illinois LLC Series #12

658 W. Sawyer St., $18,800, Earl C. Taylor to Samuel M. Onate

740 Simpson Ave., $94,500, Joseph W. and Rachel E. Morrow to Benjamin A. McQueary

5533 W. Suburban Road, $107,500, Russell and Eleanor Deverick Trust to Tabitha Knight

1445 W. Sunset Ave., $135,000, Ted Smith to Kim M. Mueller

8153 Timber Trail Road, $320,000, Angela S. Kramer to Jonathan P. Erickson

961 W. William St., $75,000, Len Walter Everts II to Amanda S. Hayden

2110 W. William St., $155,000, Jonathan P. Erickson to Shaun and Rachel Montgomery

583 N. 34th St., $100,000, Robby L and Melissa R. Morse to Joshua Albert

184 S. 27th St., $80,000, 1st Choice Properties, LLC to Kirk and Loretta Sunderland

Argenta

383 N. Warren St., $97,500, Marilyn Weber to Dane Houser 

Blue Mound

410 N. Bolls St., $57,000, Gregory A. Weltmer to Brett A. Thomas

214 N. Niles St., $210,000, Janice S. Bandy to Noland Farms, Inc. 

114 Sunnyside Drive, 470,000, Dennis J. and Dani J. Noland to Noland Farms, Inc. 

Forsyth

922 Stevens Creek Circle, $327,000, Michael R. and Helen Gayle Heneghan to Mark Aamczak

Macon

115 E. Eckhardt St., $41,000, Suzanne L. Johnson, Gua and Marcia L. Wharton to Dylan Marshall, Dale Marshall and Cassandra Wright

363 S. Front St., $4,000, City of Macon to Daniel and Candice Massey-Young

Maroa

336 N. Walnut St., $64,000, H. Gene Hoffman to Jerry L. and Marsha K. Huffman

 

Warrensburg

640 N. Illinois St., $130,000, Pansy E. Kirgan to Freeman Brandt

10 Redlick Court, $135,000, Kurt B. Bickes as Trustee to agreement dated the 5th of Oct. 2017, known as #10 to Travis Hudson 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

