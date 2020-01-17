Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4741 Barberry Court, $57,100, Macon County sheriff to Justin Lyon
18 Circle Drive, $51,000, Regions Bank to Andrew Semelke
1664 N. Dennis Ave., $30,000, Chad A. Baker to Todd M. Gober
2127 N. Dennis Ave., $31,715, Federal National Mortgage Association to Decatur Rental Properties LLC
1927 Florida Court, $31,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Crystal Marquis
2222 S. Franzy Drive, $136,500, Shirley A. Kroll to Brian J. Gottman
3964 E. Grand Ave., $20,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Frederick Duane Monska
920 S. Hancock Drive, $103,000, Taylor Eubanks and Elizabeth Eubanks to Courtney Patterson
1505 E. Hickory St., $9,600, Linda Jo Hinton to David Stahl
1653 Home Park Ave., $79,900 Kristopher D. Thompson to Demarco M. Knapp
549 N. Lake Shore Drive, $72,500, Cooper C. Jaros and Christina L. Jaros to James M. Cooper and Jennifer L. Cooper
2943 Lakeland Blvd., $138,900, Vince H. Conlee Jr. and Brooke L. Conlee to Jerry W. Smith and Christine R. Smith
2899 E. Locust St., $8,500, Chris Brown to James Banning
6486 Majors Lane, $315,000, Bradley M. Knapp and Brooke O. Knapp to Scott J. Nelson and Amanda B. Nelson
43 Maple Court, $38,000, Winifred J. Hoots to Andy Gilman
350 N. Megan Drive, $76,500, Patricia A. Myers to Morgan Wolter and Steven Wolter
2055 N. Monroe St., $27,000 (contract dated 2015), Gary Foley and Beck Foley to Allen Lord and Marlesha Lord
2420 W. Olive St., $62,000, Jerry G. Price to Darren L. Jameson
23 Peggy Ann Drive, $67,000, Wendel D. Boyd and Anita C. Boyd to Brock K. Grueter
2925 Sandcreek Road, $215,000, The Wilk Co. to Melissa B. Stanley
3240 Susan Drive, $50,000, Doris A. Basnett to Construction and Property Investors Inc.
2380 Warwick Drive, $97,000, Suzanne J. Wilkins and Richard B. Wilkins to Cooper C. Jaros and Christina I. Jaros
2303 Western Drive, $187,500, Andrew C. Gibby and Heather N. Gibby to Randall E. Jackson and Nichole R. Jackson
1135 N. Westlawn Ave., $42,000, estate of Susan J. Hinrichs, deceased to David A. Chaney and Kimberly G. Chaney
417 S. Westlawn Ave., $185,000, Jonathan Downing and Aubrey T. Downing to Mindy Smith and Carissa Smith
1075 E. William St., $10,000, New Vision Community Services to Radik J. Shah
2545 E. William St., $10,000, William Burg to G.S. Business Group LLC
Blue Mound
517 N. Bolls St., $65,000, Heidi M. Cisco to Madyson Weller and Brady Dambacher
221 S. Jackson St., $30,000, First Bankers Trust Co. N.A. to William D. Scott
Maroa
3072 E. Emery Road, $40,000, Todd M. Gober to Chad A. Baker
201 S. Walnut St., $130,000, estate of Rose Mary Keyes, deceased to Todd Zisholtz
Mount Zion
1610 Oakcrest St., $132,500, Earl B. Anderson and Suzanne Anderson to Wendel D. Boyd and Anita C. Boyd
41 Queen Anne Court, $222,000, John E. McCord and Kathryn D. McCord to Melissa Ann Goetz
1460 Silver Leaf Ave., $74,600, Casa Development LLC to Randolph McEldowney Jr. and Paige McEldowney
620 E. Walnut St., $129,900, Gregory A. Hayes and Carissa D. Hayes to Brandon Poling
Oreana
5354 White Oak Court, $189,900, Dale Jestis and Catherine I. Jestis to Tyler E. Fox
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.
