Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Real estate transfers

Decatur

4741 Barberry Court, $57,100, Macon County sheriff to Justin Lyon

18 Circle Drive, $51,000, Regions Bank to Andrew Semelke

1664 N. Dennis Ave., $30,000, Chad A. Baker to Todd M. Gober

2127 N. Dennis Ave., $31,715, Federal National Mortgage Association to Decatur Rental Properties LLC

1927 Florida Court, $31,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Crystal Marquis

2222 S. Franzy Drive, $136,500, Shirley A. Kroll to Brian J. Gottman

3964 E. Grand Ave., $20,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Frederick Duane Monska

920 S. Hancock Drive, $103,000, Taylor Eubanks and Elizabeth Eubanks to Courtney Patterson

1505 E. Hickory St., $9,600, Linda Jo Hinton to David Stahl

1653 Home Park Ave., $79,900 Kristopher D. Thompson to Demarco M. Knapp

549 N. Lake Shore Drive, $72,500, Cooper C. Jaros and Christina L. Jaros to James M. Cooper and Jennifer L. Cooper

2943 Lakeland Blvd., $138,900, Vince H. Conlee Jr. and Brooke L. Conlee to Jerry W. Smith and Christine R. Smith

2899 E. Locust St., $8,500, Chris Brown to James Banning

6486 Majors Lane, $315,000, Bradley M. Knapp and Brooke O. Knapp to Scott J. Nelson and Amanda B. Nelson

43 Maple Court, $38,000, Winifred J. Hoots to Andy Gilman

350 N. Megan Drive, $76,500, Patricia A. Myers to Morgan Wolter and Steven Wolter

2055 N. Monroe St., $27,000 (contract dated 2015), Gary Foley and Beck Foley to Allen Lord and Marlesha Lord

2420 W. Olive St., $62,000, Jerry G. Price to Darren L. Jameson

23 Peggy Ann Drive, $67,000, Wendel D. Boyd and Anita C. Boyd to Brock K. Grueter

2925 Sandcreek Road, $215,000, The Wilk Co. to Melissa B. Stanley

3240 Susan Drive, $50,000, Doris A. Basnett to Construction and Property Investors Inc.

2380 Warwick Drive, $97,000, Suzanne J. Wilkins and Richard B. Wilkins to Cooper C. Jaros and Christina I. Jaros

2303 Western Drive, $187,500, Andrew C. Gibby and Heather N. Gibby to Randall E. Jackson and Nichole R. Jackson

1135 N. Westlawn Ave., $42,000, estate of Susan J. Hinrichs, deceased to David A. Chaney and Kimberly G. Chaney

417 S. Westlawn Ave., $185,000, Jonathan Downing and Aubrey T. Downing to Mindy Smith and Carissa Smith

1075 E. William St., $10,000, New Vision Community Services to Radik J. Shah

2545 E. William St., $10,000, William Burg to G.S. Business Group LLC

Blue Mound

517 N. Bolls St., $65,000, Heidi M. Cisco to Madyson Weller and Brady Dambacher

221 S. Jackson St., $30,000, First Bankers Trust Co. N.A. to William D. Scott

Maroa

3072 E. Emery Road, $40,000, Todd M. Gober to Chad A. Baker

201 S. Walnut St., $130,000, estate of Rose Mary Keyes, deceased to Todd Zisholtz

Mount Zion

1610 Oakcrest St., $132,500, Earl B. Anderson and Suzanne Anderson to Wendel D. Boyd and Anita C. Boyd

41 Queen Anne Court, $222,000, John E. McCord and Kathryn D. McCord to Melissa Ann Goetz

1460 Silver Leaf Ave., $74,600, Casa Development LLC to Randolph McEldowney Jr.  and Paige McEldowney

620 E. Walnut St., $129,900, Gregory A. Hayes and Carissa D. Hayes to Brandon Poling

Oreana

5354 White Oak Court, $189,900, Dale Jestis and Catherine I. Jestis to Tyler E. Fox

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in January.

 

