Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2423 Alice Lane, $90,000, Joshua A. and Amanda Hunt to Carol J. Smith
4110 Bearsdale Road, 4$48,756.44, Andrew R. Hendrian to Lyle E. Shinkle
4110 Bearsdale Road, $50,000, Lyle E. Shinkle to Bruce Jones
4101 Briar Lane, $450,000, Jeffrey W. and Pamela D. Sidwell to John Damarin
6780 Camp Warren Road, $185,000, Janna S. Drew to Andrew and Melissa Niebrugge
923 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $180,000, Bret R. and Candy Kay Petersen to Beth Woodcock
2130 E. Cleveland Ave., $24,997, Shawn S. Brown to Bach Investment Group LLC
847 W. Cushing St., $13,897, Amanda Stockon to Patsy Woodland
1234 W. Dickinson Ave., $22,500, Estate of Dorothy J. Wallace, deceased to Susan A. Willis
6 East Drive, $55,000, Brian J. Bach to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
2116 N. Edward St., $36,000, Zachary R. Luka to Prentice and Clara Hall
4 W. Enlow Drive, $74,500, Prestige Property Investors, LLC to Hunter D. Jackson
2038 Evergreen Drive, $88,000, Daniel S. Davidson to Haley Owens
2930 S. Franklin Street Drive, $160,000, Michelle A. Stewart to Katie Lewis
740 E. Grove Road, $183,000, Aaron A. Sigfried to Douglas S. and Amy N. Frazier
2827 Grove Court, $71,000, Chicago Title Land Trust #55056 to Shelby Dailey
2833 Grove Court, $60,000, Cheryl A. Reichert Wise to Carolyn Malm
245 Heather Drive, $217,500, Jordan T. and Amber L. Girard to Kevin M. Colene M. Anderson
3 Highland Court, $142,500, Nelson E. and Laura J. Lock to Sara Fahrenholz
1346 S. Jasper St., $64,000, Weston Wigginton to Karah Pritchett
228 W. Johnson Ave., $350, City of Decatur to Autumn Woolsey
1721 W. Kenwood Court, $43,000, Dominic S. Green to Jonathan Offermann
4217 E. Lake Shore Drive, $154,500, Estate of Randy D. Fisher, deceased to Travis and Kimberly Nave
1625 E. Lincoln Ave., $26,000, James Drayton to Elm Rentals LLC
2671 W. Macon St., $154,000, The Paskert Living Trust Dated Dec. 3, 1999 to Rhalo Thomas
1583 W. Main St., $89,900, Kathleen R. Robinson and Channing C., Brian D., and Barry F. Bell and Krisitann H.M. Ruderman to Felicia Wills
2422 N. Maple Ave., $76,000, Nancy Conway to William Gubbins
408 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $700, Ryan Blankenship to City of Decatur
680 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $700, Marvin Joyner to City of Decatur
1280 W. Masters Lane, $220,000, Nancy Beth Chastain Trust to George L. and Lynette A. Fleming
512 Maywood Court, $56,000, Kim L. Miller to Troy McClelland
24 Medial Drive, $68,500, Janet F. Chott-Beasley Ttee to Lori L. Fyke
24 Medial Drive, $71,000, Lori L. Fyle to David T. Pittenger
346 E. Melrose Court, $58,500, Mark S. Ekiss to Mary J. Foster
2375 E. Mound Road, $65,000, James L. Forehand as trustee of the JLF Trust dated 1/13/2016 to April Beckmeier and Tommy Burkey
1051 E. Mueller Ave., $10,000, Ryan Auvil to Demtrius Mann
3967 N. Neeley Ave., $79,000, William Lee and Cynthia Jane Moore to Mark and Janice Sterling
1720 E. North St., and 1703 e. Eldorado St., $30,000, Trust of John W. and Kathy E. Stubblefield, dated June 4, 2010 to Hardik J. Shah
1093 N. Oakdale Ave., $35,000, Danny Binge to Tiffany Peck
346 W. Oak Lane, $117,000, Douglas A. and Sara M. Cox to Camero Taylor McClimon
675 n. Oakland Ave., $31,000, Charles Cox to Macon County Development Group LLC
1731 Oakmont Drive, $195,000, Marjorie A. Robinson Trust to Jacob and Holly Shasteen
254 N. Pine St., $105,000, Joseph L. Trimmer to Christina Thalia Conway
2285 E. Prairie St., $35,000, Tiffany A. LeGrande to Christina M. Blankenship
1236 Ravina Ave., $67,000, Estate of Leroy Wilks, deceased to Ashley Knecht
1661 W. Riverview Ave., $61,000, Norman J. Gromen Jr. to Michelle A. Stewart
5346 W. Rock Springs Road, $149,900, Douglas K. and Ruth A. Atwater to Tyler S. Gillen and Laci J. Davis
235 N. Taylor Ave., $79,900, Kristopher Thompson to Libby Covington
263 N. Taylor Ave., $152,500, Home Opportunity LLC to Jazz Up Indy Inc.
263 N. Taylor Ave., $15,250, Jasmine Williams to Michael D. Bakke DBA Max Jump LLC
4104 N. Taylor Ave., $65,000, Leslie E. and Barbara C. Naab to Joe E. Jr. and Beverly J. Allen
2065 N. Water St., $9,000, Todd Gober to Leroy Ray Hall
1152 Wedgewood Court, $264,900, Don and Sheila Myers to Michael and Emma Snearly
3939 N. Westland Ave., $75,000, Leroy Hall to Travis and Jill Bodden
985 E. Wood St., $12,500, Terry Lovekamp to Randy Cliff
945 N. 34th St., $20,000, Burl A. Edwards to Kim S. Brown
1528 S. 44th St., $129,000, Kyle and Amanda Roberts to Kyle Logan and Veronica L. McQuire
Argenta
420 E. Park St., $100,000, Estate of Norma Louise Davis, deceased to Leah A. Camp and Randy L. Miller
Forsyth
1341 Katies Way, $310,000, Wael Otaibi to Milton G. Stevens
Maroa
222 W. Lincoln St., $140,100, Ryan D. Redman to Donald A. Stubblefield
Mount Zion
1 Blakeridge Place, $282,500, Randy L. and Tami Hill to Darcie M. Rosenthal and Matthew Robert Towner
1410 Brierwood Drive, $145,000, James and Shirley Mills to Jordan Meredith
1030 Meadowview Drive, $145,000, Larry D. and Marilyn S. Morehead to Timothy and Christina Cobren
1442 Spitler Park Drive, $216,000, Austin and Kortney Clark to Andrew Nunn and Carrie Wade
Oreana
116 E. Bower St., $83,000, Michael W. Spaeth to Marla S. and Laurie A. Stephens
15 Park Court, $150,000, Melinda Heckman to Vicki R. Degelmann
Warrensburg
284 E. Hamilton St., $7,289, Samuel K. and Bobbi M. Perryman to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
260 Powers St., $7,289, Stephen R. and Elizabeth A. Perryman to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.