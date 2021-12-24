Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
89 Benton Drive, $155,000, Gene A. Velchek to Clint Hymes
3122 Brettwood Circle, $120,000, First Mid Bank & Trust, Successor by merger to Soy Capital Bank & Trust Company, as trustee of agreement dated July 15, 2008, Trust No. 8113 to LR Wright Properties
2735 Burgener Drive, $164,900, Madonna I. Von de Bur to Jarek D. Shafer
19 E. Carroll Drive, $60,000, Russell E. and Beverly A. Vanrheeden to Steve Wolter
304 E. Christine Drive, $123,000, Daniel A. Bennett to Georgenia A. Mabry
1735 S. Commonwealth Ave., $50,000, Kathryn L. Gasser to Vicki L. Gulick
1103 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $16,000, North Illinois Investments LLC to TSA Holding Group LLC
1530 W. Cushing Ave., $15,000, Macon County Sheriff to Tiffany Bell
1311 E. Dickinson Ave., $24,500, Norma Wooten to Leshawn Gordon
715 W. Division St., $47,500, Carrie M. Bramel to Loretha Princess Members
1343 N. Edwards St., $4,500, Larry Sombrisht to Dalila Arzate-Medoza
5275 E. Firehouse Road, $100,000, Dale M. Rhoades to Gloria A. Thompson
3693 E. Fitzgerald Road, $96,000, Estate of Betty J. Todd, deceased to Mount Zion Investments, LLC
516 W. Forest Ave., $16,500, Christine L. Welch Marshall to Edward A. and Carla F. Powell
2673 S, Forrest Green Drive, $178,500, Jason Largent to Brandon Michael Hickman
2345 S. Franklin Street Road, $100,000, A. D. Brooks to Karen S. Mowry
166 E. Hamilton St., $124,900, Brandon I. and Traci R. Dyer Townsend to H
3874 E. Hickory St., $89,900, Larry D. Huddleston, Jr to Douglas Smoltich
4232 Huston Hills Road, $57,801, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew
1307 S. Jasper St., $35,000, Stephenie F. McCay to Heather Wood
3415 N. Klein Ave., $135,000, Shireen Carberry to Taylor Deetz
1 Lincoln Park Drive, $110,000, C. Dean Cuttill to Jeffrey Wilkes
14 Madison Drive, $74,000, Daniel K. Likins to Matthew Dobbs
2520 W. Main St., $180,000, Brian Christopher Craft to Tyler J. Allen
1624 W. Melrose Court, $84,900, Stephan Barry to Carrie Bramel
5676 Mill Road, $295,500, David G. Hale to Jamaal D. Harris
4617 Mission Drive, $87,000, Adrian S. Walker to Tiffany N. Lamb
414 S. Monroe St., $40,000, Cecil Brown to Hope Gonzales
1910 S. Mount Zion Road, $6,200,000, Tamron LLC to AJM LLC Macon County
4514 Nicklaus Court, $169,000, Lenore B. Salefski to Theodore R. Peoples III
2041 E. North St., $23,500, Daniel L. Buckley to Michael R. Hall
1710 W. Olive St., $16,500, Christal M. Ridgley to Cassandra Rachel Emmerich-Beck
1650 W. Packard St., $12,000, Rodney Nash to David Chaney
115 W. Pershing Road, $225,000, Central Illinois Investment Partners, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company to Patel Law, an Illinois Corporation
1495 E. Pershing Road, $1,604,192, Miller Group, LLC to Turbo Restaurant, LLC
2092 Ramsey Drive, $87,000, Sara E. Nave to Dawn Allen
3708 W. Ravina Park Road, $120,000, Andrew Mueller to Cole Edward Kendworth
1351 E. Riverside Ave., $25,000, Macon County Sheriff to James Beams
3181 Sandcreek Road, $68,000, Shirley A. Bridge to Colby L. Chaney
1650 Schellabarger Road, $240,000, Charles R. Antrim to Sawyer M. Jackson-Donnell
1963 Sir Richard Court, $63,000, Kirsten Roemer to Matthew Howard
494 Shoreline Drive, $289,900, Dewaine C. Ellis to Ryan Pritts
545 Shoreline Drive, $177,500, Carrie Lynn Eckes to Dewaine C. Ellis
2442 N. State Route 121, $420,000, Center for Sight of Central Illinois to Tanzyus Logan Storehouse, LLC
3375 Sulfhur Springs Road, $260,000, Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois to Kraft Farms Illinois, L.L.C., an Arizona Limited Liability Company
1520 W. Sunset Ave., $125,000, Brian Hauschildt to Loree M. Hunter
357 S. Taylor Ave., $52,500, Susan J. Hemp to Bach Investment Group LLC
3747 Tulane Drive, $185,000, Theodore R. and Michelle Peoples III to Matthew Edward and Kirsten Lynn Maschmann
1035 N. University Ave., $12,850, Mark S. and Janiece Sterling to Great Team Realty LLC
740 W. Waggoner St., $26,000, Jerry Glenn Wolfe to Stephen Grant Baylor
1835 W. Waggoner St., $25,000, Robert W. and Norma F. Zindars AS Co-Trustees of the Norma E. Zindars Trust dated Dec. 29, 2004 to Aaron Zindars
1835 W. Waggoner St., $37,000, Aaron Zindars to Biyun Liu, as trustee the Hao Nan Wu Trust
1114 N. Westlawn Ave.,$69,900, Robert L. Allen to Tina M. Marshall
2357 E. William St., $22,500, Estate of Mildred Ewing, deceased to Kristopher D. Thompson
1437 N. Wilson Ave., $7,500, Snow & Turner, Inc. to Lucia Snow
702 E. Wood St., $30,000, Donald R. Roberts to Property Smith, LLC
205 N. Woodlawn Ave., $130,000, James M. Howley to Chelsea Hauschildt
1024 N. Woodlawn Ave., $30,000, Doris J. and Derald G. Logan to Dianna Pugsley
855 S. 18th St., $21,000, Leroy Hall to AS Posh Properties, LLLC
431 S. 19th St., $25,000, Judicial Deed - The Honorable Thomas E. Little to John Dozier
433 S. 22nd St., $14,900, Joe E. Carnahan Jr. to Rosabella E. Hernandez-Martinez
1500 N. 22nd St., $100,000, First Mid Bank and Trust National Association fka First Mid-Illinois BanK and Trust to Parks Properties, LLC
2557 S. 34th St., $107,500, Brittany N. Caldwell to Crystal Robinson
Blue Mound
229 N. Bolls St., $41,901, Macon County Sheriff to MLIP02, LLC
Forsyth
124 Highland Drive, $1,803,500, SEBS Properties LLC, SEBS Forsyth, LLC to John R. and Beverly J. Mancebo Revocable Living Trust, dated July 27, 1995
258 Highland Drive, $50,000, Robert L. Wells by Jeffre Wells, guardian of the person and Estate of Robert L. Wells to Thuy Diem Huynh Nguyen
975 Stevens Creek Circle, $427,000, James D. Upchurch to Bee Leng Tang
Macon
209 N. Miller St., $139,500, Karen Hammond to Brianne Olinger
Maroa
103 W. Jefferson St., $126,000, James Underwood, as Successor Trustee of the Robert Underwood Trust dated April 21, 2016 to Shawn Renfro
Mount Zion
125 Bell St., $112,900, Alan H. Williams to Emmalee R. Hortenstine
621 Bucks Lair Court, $138,500, Cherie Glasscock to Kyle McCay
1624 Hunters View Drive, $375,000, Ian Michael Rhode to Heather Weinbauer-Literski
503 Shonna Drive, $139,900, Nolan Properties LLC Series No. 3 to Kevin Woods
1030 Westside Drive, $235,000, David D. Parr to Brandon Ingram Townsend
Niantic
188 N. East St., $198,500, Carpe Diem Niantic, LLC to White Fence Properties, LLC
Oreana
603 W. South St., $73,000, Sheriff to Dennis Drew
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
