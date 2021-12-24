Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

89 Benton Drive, $155,000, Gene A. Velchek to Clint Hymes

3122 Brettwood Circle, $120,000, First Mid Bank & Trust, Successor by merger to Soy Capital Bank & Trust Company, as trustee of agreement dated July 15, 2008, Trust No. 8113 to LR Wright Properties

2735 Burgener Drive, $164,900, Madonna I. Von de Bur to Jarek D. Shafer

19 E. Carroll Drive, $60,000, Russell E. and Beverly A. Vanrheeden to Steve Wolter

304 E. Christine Drive, $123,000, Daniel A. Bennett to Georgenia A. Mabry

1735 S. Commonwealth Ave., $50,000, Kathryn L. Gasser to Vicki L. Gulick

1103 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $16,000, North Illinois Investments LLC to TSA Holding Group LLC

1530 W. Cushing Ave., $15,000, Macon County Sheriff to Tiffany Bell

1311 E. Dickinson Ave., $24,500, Norma Wooten to Leshawn Gordon

715 W. Division St., $47,500, Carrie M. Bramel to Loretha Princess Members

1343 N. Edwards St., $4,500, Larry Sombrisht to Dalila Arzate-Medoza

5275 E. Firehouse Road, $100,000, Dale M. Rhoades to Gloria A. Thompson

3693 E. Fitzgerald Road, $96,000, Estate of Betty J. Todd, deceased to Mount Zion Investments, LLC

516 W. Forest Ave., $16,500, Christine L. Welch Marshall to Edward A. and Carla F. Powell

2673 S, Forrest Green Drive, $178,500, Jason Largent to Brandon Michael Hickman

2345 S. Franklin Street Road, $100,000, A. D. Brooks to Karen S. Mowry

166 E. Hamilton St., $124,900, Brandon I. and Traci R. Dyer Townsend to H

3874 E. Hickory St., $89,900, Larry D. Huddleston, Jr to Douglas Smoltich

4232 Huston Hills Road, $57,801, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew

1307 S. Jasper St., $35,000, Stephenie F. McCay to Heather Wood

3415 N. Klein Ave., $135,000, Shireen Carberry to Taylor Deetz

1 Lincoln Park Drive, $110,000, C. Dean Cuttill to Jeffrey Wilkes

14 Madison Drive, $74,000, Daniel K. Likins to Matthew Dobbs

2520 W. Main St., $180,000, Brian Christopher Craft to Tyler J. Allen

1624 W. Melrose Court, $84,900, Stephan Barry to Carrie Bramel

5676 Mill Road, $295,500, David G. Hale to Jamaal D. Harris

4617 Mission Drive, $87,000, Adrian S. Walker to Tiffany N. Lamb

414 S. Monroe St., $40,000, Cecil Brown to Hope Gonzales

1910 S. Mount Zion Road, $6,200,000, Tamron LLC to AJM LLC Macon County

4514 Nicklaus Court, $169,000, Lenore B. Salefski to Theodore R. Peoples III

2041 E. North St., $23,500, Daniel L. Buckley to Michael R. Hall

1710 W. Olive St., $16,500, Christal M. Ridgley to Cassandra Rachel Emmerich-Beck

1650 W. Packard St., $12,000, Rodney Nash to David Chaney

115 W. Pershing Road, $225,000, Central Illinois Investment Partners, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company to Patel Law, an Illinois Corporation

1495 E. Pershing Road, $1,604,192, Miller Group, LLC to Turbo Restaurant, LLC

2092 Ramsey Drive, $87,000, Sara E. Nave to Dawn Allen

3708 W. Ravina Park Road, $120,000, Andrew Mueller to Cole Edward Kendworth

1351 E. Riverside Ave., $25,000, Macon County Sheriff to James Beams

3181 Sandcreek Road, $68,000, Shirley A. Bridge to Colby L. Chaney

1650 Schellabarger Road, $240,000, Charles R. Antrim to Sawyer M. Jackson-Donnell

1963 Sir Richard Court, $63,000, Kirsten Roemer to Matthew Howard

494 Shoreline Drive, $289,900, Dewaine C. Ellis to Ryan Pritts

545 Shoreline Drive, $177,500, Carrie Lynn Eckes to Dewaine C. Ellis

2442 N. State Route 121, $420,000, Center for Sight of Central Illinois to Tanzyus Logan Storehouse, LLC

3375 Sulfhur Springs Road, $260,000, Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois to Kraft Farms Illinois, L.L.C., an Arizona Limited Liability Company

1520 W. Sunset Ave., $125,000, Brian Hauschildt to Loree M. Hunter

357 S. Taylor Ave., $52,500, Susan J. Hemp to Bach Investment Group LLC

3747 Tulane Drive, $185,000, Theodore R. and Michelle Peoples III to Matthew Edward and Kirsten Lynn Maschmann

1035 N. University Ave., $12,850, Mark S. and Janiece Sterling to Great Team Realty LLC

740 W. Waggoner St., $26,000, Jerry Glenn Wolfe to Stephen Grant Baylor

1835 W. Waggoner St., $25,000, Robert W. and Norma F. Zindars AS Co-Trustees of the Norma E. Zindars Trust dated Dec. 29, 2004 to Aaron Zindars

1835 W. Waggoner St., $37,000, Aaron Zindars to Biyun Liu, as trustee the Hao Nan Wu Trust

1114 N. Westlawn Ave.,$69,900, Robert L. Allen to Tina M. Marshall

2357 E. William St., $22,500, Estate of Mildred Ewing, deceased to Kristopher D. Thompson

1437 N. Wilson Ave., $7,500, Snow & Turner, Inc. to Lucia Snow

702 E. Wood St., $30,000, Donald R. Roberts to Property Smith, LLC

205 N. Woodlawn Ave., $130,000, James M. Howley to Chelsea Hauschildt

1024 N. Woodlawn Ave., $30,000, Doris J. and Derald G. Logan to Dianna Pugsley

855 S. 18th St., $21,000, Leroy Hall to AS Posh Properties, LLLC

431 S. 19th St., $25,000, Judicial Deed - The Honorable Thomas E. Little to John Dozier

433 S. 22nd St., $14,900, Joe E. Carnahan Jr. to Rosabella E. Hernandez-Martinez

1500 N. 22nd St., $100,000, First Mid Bank and Trust National Association fka First Mid-Illinois BanK and Trust to Parks Properties, LLC

2557 S. 34th St., $107,500, Brittany N. Caldwell to Crystal Robinson

Blue Mound

229 N. Bolls St., $41,901, Macon County Sheriff to MLIP02, LLC

Forsyth

124 Highland Drive, $1,803,500, SEBS Properties LLC, SEBS Forsyth, LLC to John R. and Beverly J. Mancebo Revocable Living Trust, dated July 27, 1995

258 Highland Drive, $50,000, Robert L. Wells by Jeffre Wells, guardian of the person and Estate of Robert L. Wells to Thuy Diem Huynh Nguyen

975 Stevens Creek Circle, $427,000, James D. Upchurch to Bee Leng Tang

Macon

209 N. Miller St., $139,500, Karen Hammond to Brianne Olinger

Maroa

103 W. Jefferson St., $126,000, James Underwood, as Successor Trustee of the Robert Underwood Trust dated April 21, 2016 to Shawn Renfro

Mount Zion

125 Bell St., $112,900, Alan H. Williams to Emmalee R. Hortenstine

621 Bucks Lair Court, $138,500, Cherie Glasscock to Kyle McCay

1624 Hunters View Drive, $375,000, Ian Michael Rhode to Heather Weinbauer-Literski

503 Shonna Drive, $139,900, Nolan Properties LLC Series No. 3 to Kevin Woods

1030 Westside Drive, $235,000, David D. Parr to Brandon Ingram Townsend

Niantic

188 N. East St., $198,500, Carpe Diem Niantic, LLC to White Fence Properties, LLC

Oreana

603 W. South St., $73,000, Sheriff to Dennis Drew

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.



