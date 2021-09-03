Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
770 W. Center St., $24,500, Stanley K. Dial to Darryllina Young
64 Corman Court, $92,000, Janet L. Cox to Kimberly and Jeffrey Brown
4464 Country Manor Lane, $206,000, Michael T. and Victoria Ivy, Jr. to Adam and Melissa Schulz
3299 Dove Drive, $87,000, Estate of Janice K. Sneddon to Marcus W. Rose
3637 Dove Drive, $85,000, Philip Bui to Jeffrey and Audum Black
2820 Grove Court, $69,500, Lucas D. Cycotte to Marques Stewart
1434 Fair St., $142,000, Michael S. and Heather A. Spainhour to Michael Andrew
2365 N. Fairview Ave., $113,000, Kyle A. Ginger to Shannon Matney
210 E. Holiday Drive, $98,000, Tammy R. Robinson to Keith Eugene Turner and Tami Cohoon
338 W. Imboden Drive, $64,000, Terri S. Booker to Louis E. and Laura Jo Kappler II
1911 N. Jasper St., $652,500, Agarwal Properties, LLC to Sultani Ventures, LLC. Multiple addresses included: 1027 E. Riverside Ave.; 989 W. Packard St.; 683 S. Sycamore St.; 444 W. Garfield Ave.; 2057 N. Charles St.; 2025 N. Charles St.; 711 S. Miller Court; 955 S. Maffit St.; 920 S. Maffit St.; 651 W. Wood St.; 1256 S. Hilton St.
5442 Jeanair Drive, $108,525, Zachary W. Tupy to Kassandra Jane Case
855 E. Lake Shore Drive, $194,900, Robert Lynn and Rosemarie Hauskins to Carla D. Latham
4838 E. Lincoln Ave., $154,500, Anthony L. and Pamela R. Bonds to Bruce L. and Kathy J. Vaca
4082 N. MacArthur Road, $145,000, Erika Lee and Alysa Marie Berhardt to Brian and Tracie Kalata
2146 N. Main St., $8,300, Kent A. Rhoads to Kathy Richard
6330 Maple Crest Court, $4,148, Roger and Dyann Craig to Deanna Hitchens
950 E. Marlin Drive, $232,000, Stephen A. and Brenda L. Kraus to Michael and Heather Spainhour
1608 W. Melrose Court, $70,500, Thomas E. Altig to Diane R. Rager
9 Ohio Drive, $99,990, Thomas and Melissa Miller to Donald Madden
3509 E. Orchard Drive, $40,000, Debra Rathje to James A. Carney
2053 Ramsey Drive, $115,000, Danielle S. Kinney to Dawnyelle M. Forbes
3161 Redlich Drive, $128,000, Sara Weaver to Levi Cole Tano
1579 W. Riedel Ave., $172,000, Barnes Family Revocable Living Trust to Nathan and Sara Lowry
1355 Rock Springs Road, $6,000 (land only), Robert K. Darst, Trustee of the Robert E. Darst Trust to John and Phyllis Vogel
203 Scenic Blvd., $291,260, (apartment building- 6 units), Christopher Hill and Mary Alice Johns to Kanyen LLC
2828 N. Summit Ave., $100,000, Benjamin A. and Julie G. Jedlicka to John Daniel and Shannon D. Jedlicka
1536 W. Waggoner St., $27,000, First York II, LLC to Thousand Keys Acquisitions 2E LLC
1945 W. Division St., $11,500, Donald L. and Pamela S. Ellis to Leonard Granger and Terry Probus
4661 E. Willowbrook Lane, $139,900, Ryan William and Amy Aikman to Ricky L. and Michelle Fombelle
1577 W. Wood St., $73,500, Kelly Gagnon to Danielle and Justin Curtis
3686 N. Woodridge Drive, $210,000, Daron E. and Penny M. Davis to Anthony L. and Pamela R. Bonds
1311 S. 32nd St., $214,000, Terry D. and Julie A. Causey to David Shawn Cearlock
1850 N. 32nd St., $10,000, James O. Landis, Independent Administrator to Jeff Parker
1025 N. 35th St., $59,000, Zachary M. Smith to Edgar Winkel
Forsyth
484 Greenbrier Lane, $400,000, Shane G. and Jennifer L. Brandel to Steven K. and Tichie Jackson
767 Schroll Court, $278,000, Bradley W. and Janie L. Kane to Drake and Elizabeth Lambdin
880 Weaver Road, $400,000, Paul D. and Beth (Fatland) Bloom to David J. Evelti
Macon
192 W. Eckhardt St., $106,000, Nathan E. Lowry to Nicole Dial
Maroa
15167 Bantam Road, $150,000, Heather L. and Shaun B. Lyon to Karrie A. and Todd A. Brelssord
204 N. Birch St., $94,900, Zachary R. and Christine R. Harding to Joshua D. Perkins
Mount Zion
740 Pearl Court, $255,000, Carolyn S. Badorek to Ryan and Amy Aikman
Oreana
213 Rayjon Drive, $92,500, Ryan A. Harter to Lane Campbell
Warrensburg
Michele Drive, $16,000, (land only), Gloria S. Parton to Franklin R. Conaway
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.