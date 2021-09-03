Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

770 W. Center St., $24,500, Stanley K. Dial to Darryllina Young

64 Corman Court, $92,000, Janet L. Cox to Kimberly and Jeffrey Brown

4464 Country Manor Lane, $206,000, Michael T. and Victoria Ivy, Jr. to Adam and Melissa Schulz

3299 Dove Drive, $87,000, Estate of Janice K. Sneddon to Marcus W. Rose

3637 Dove Drive, $85,000, Philip Bui to Jeffrey and Audum Black

2820 Grove Court, $69,500, Lucas D. Cycotte to Marques Stewart

1434 Fair St., $142,000, Michael S. and Heather A. Spainhour to Michael Andrew

2365 N. Fairview Ave., $113,000, Kyle A. Ginger to Shannon Matney

210 E. Holiday Drive, $98,000, Tammy R. Robinson to Keith Eugene Turner and Tami Cohoon

338 W. Imboden Drive, $64,000, Terri S. Booker to Louis E. and Laura Jo Kappler II

1911 N. Jasper St., $652,500, Agarwal Properties, LLC to Sultani Ventures, LLC. Multiple addresses included: 1027 E. Riverside Ave.; 989 W. Packard St.; 683 S. Sycamore St.; 444 W. Garfield Ave.; 2057 N. Charles St.; 2025 N. Charles St.; 711 S. Miller Court; 955 S. Maffit St.; 920 S. Maffit St.; 651 W. Wood St.; 1256 S. Hilton St.

5442 Jeanair Drive, $108,525, Zachary W. Tupy to Kassandra Jane Case

855 E. Lake Shore Drive, $194,900, Robert Lynn and Rosemarie Hauskins to Carla D. Latham

4838 E. Lincoln Ave., $154,500, Anthony L. and Pamela R. Bonds to Bruce L. and Kathy J. Vaca

4082 N. MacArthur Road, $145,000, Erika Lee and Alysa Marie Berhardt to Brian and Tracie Kalata

2146 N. Main St., $8,300, Kent A. Rhoads to Kathy Richard

6330 Maple Crest Court, $4,148, Roger and Dyann Craig to Deanna Hitchens

950 E. Marlin Drive, $232,000, Stephen A. and Brenda L. Kraus to Michael and Heather Spainhour

1608 W. Melrose Court, $70,500, Thomas E. Altig to Diane R. Rager

9 Ohio Drive, $99,990, Thomas and Melissa Miller to Donald Madden

3509 E. Orchard Drive, $40,000, Debra Rathje to James A. Carney

2053 Ramsey Drive, $115,000, Danielle S. Kinney to Dawnyelle M. Forbes

3161 Redlich Drive, $128,000, Sara Weaver to Levi Cole Tano

1579 W. Riedel Ave., $172,000, Barnes Family Revocable Living Trust to Nathan and Sara Lowry

1355 Rock Springs Road, $6,000 (land only), Robert K. Darst, Trustee of the Robert E. Darst Trust to John and Phyllis Vogel

203 Scenic Blvd., $291,260, (apartment building- 6 units), Christopher Hill and Mary Alice Johns to Kanyen LLC

2828 N. Summit Ave., $100,000, Benjamin A. and Julie G. Jedlicka to John Daniel and Shannon D. Jedlicka

1536 W. Waggoner St., $27,000, First York II, LLC to Thousand Keys Acquisitions 2E LLC

1945 W. Division St., $11,500, Donald L. and Pamela S. Ellis to Leonard Granger and Terry Probus

4661 E. Willowbrook Lane, $139,900, Ryan William and Amy Aikman to Ricky L. and Michelle Fombelle

1577 W. Wood St., $73,500, Kelly Gagnon to Danielle and Justin Curtis

3686 N. Woodridge Drive, $210,000, Daron E. and Penny M. Davis to Anthony L. and Pamela R. Bonds

1311 S. 32nd St., $214,000, Terry D. and Julie A. Causey to David Shawn Cearlock

1850 N. 32nd St., $10,000, James O. Landis, Independent Administrator to Jeff Parker

1025 N. 35th St., $59,000, Zachary M. Smith to Edgar Winkel

Forsyth

484 Greenbrier Lane, $400,000, Shane G. and Jennifer L. Brandel to Steven K. and Tichie Jackson

767 Schroll Court, $278,000, Bradley W. and Janie L. Kane to Drake and Elizabeth Lambdin

880 Weaver Road, $400,000, Paul D. and Beth (Fatland) Bloom to David J. Evelti

Macon

192 W. Eckhardt St., $106,000, Nathan E. Lowry to Nicole Dial

Maroa

15167 Bantam Road, $150,000, Heather L. and Shaun B. Lyon to Karrie A. and Todd A. Brelssord

204 N. Birch St., $94,900, Zachary R. and Christine R. Harding to Joshua D. Perkins

Mount Zion

740 Pearl Court, $255,000, Carolyn S. Badorek to Ryan and Amy Aikman

Oreana

213 Rayjon Drive, $92,500, Ryan A. Harter to Lane Campbell

Warrensburg

Michele Drive, $16,000, (land only), Gloria S. Parton to Franklin R. Conaway

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

