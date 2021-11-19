Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

37 Allen Bend Drive, $120,000, New Salem Baptist Church, an Illinois Not-for-profit corporation to Paul A. Lewis

1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $258,000, Deanna Black-Royer to Robb-Ling, Inc.

4580 Birch Church Road, $175,000, Trust B created under the Marshall and Nancy Conway family Trust to Jacob Neal Griffin

1006 N. Brush College Road, $140,000, Real Life Assembly of God to Amazing Ministries of God Baptist

1540 E. Buena Vista Ave., $53,000, Harry B. Pardue to Steven and Melissa Clayton

1855 Burning Tree Drive, $277,000, Donna Hardy to Michael Wayne and Heather Marie Koprek

2500 Carolyn Ave., $285,000, Daniel E. Cantrell to Brent and Chelsea Robertson

344 W. Cerro Gordo St., $75,000, New Vision Urban Ministries to Ricardo A. Juarez

2144 E. Clay St., $2,500, Publicani Investment Corp. to Jason Beasley and Earnice Smith

226 S. Crea St., $20,000, New Vision Urban Ministries to Steve Motayne

1820 N. Graceland Ave., $1,500, Jared S. Perry to Kierston Jackson

4636 Jamestown Court, $284,500, CDZ Trust and GJZ Trust dated June 12, 2012 to Paul A. and Stacy Benda

1630 W. Kenwood Court, $50,000, Prairie State Bank and Trust to Gracie Majeres

3590 L and A Industrial Drive, $456,960, R&H Decatur LLC to Scannell Properties No. 596, LLC

3690 L and A Industrial Drive, $457,020, Long Creek Properties LLC to Scannell Properties No. 596, LLC

7 Lynette Drive, $70,000, Michael L. Fearheiley, as Trustee of Trust to Francisco Lopez Banderas and Elizabeth Banderas Aguirre

3820 E. Marietta St., $10,500, Rick Rawlings to Katrina L. Young

569 S. Monroe St., $65,000, White Stable Properties, LLC to Jessica L. Fisher

Mound Road and Brush College Road, $1,721,704, Burnell D. Kraft to Scannell Properties No. 596, LLC

92 Northland Drive, $111,000, Amber Cruz to Eric Miller

3525 Periwinkle Court, $87,000, Casa Development LLC to Charles and Jennifer Richardson

1195 E. Pershing Road, $280,000, Mer-Car Corp. to Vijay Singh Kang and Prabhjot Kaur Hundal

316 Point Bluff Drive, $194,500, James J. and Leslie A. Meyer to David Chand

489 Shadow Lane, $125,000, Robert B. Lien to Tyler Wynn

273 Southmoreland Place, $160,000, James E. White, deceased to Laura K. Tucker

2776 E. Wallace St., $11,000, Gary L. and Gloria J. Allison Trust Agreement dated May 15, 2012 and known as Allison Land Trust No. 3 to Skylar Green

2300 Wayside Place, $135,000, Jacob N. Griffin to Neil and Jennifer Finch

2671 and 2681 N. 27th St., vacant land, $5,682,248, IL Keen Land, LLC to SFG ISF Keen Decatur, LLC

1845 S. 34th Place, $36,289, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel Roark

Blue Mound

321 North St., $110,500, Kelly S. Hadden to Anthony G. and Deeanna Stalets

Macon

166 W. Echardt St., $33,227, Sharon Kay Law to Jacquelyn Lee Walker

Maroa

123 Montgomery Court, $144,000, Blake O. West to Darrah Hulva

320 S. Oak St., 93,500, Steven L. Shepherd to Eric and Melissa Stolz

Mount Zion

1425 Ashland Ave., $425,000, Perry D. and Karyn A. Rezinas to Michelle L. Reynolds

740 Bell St., $107,000, David S. and Tona M. Anderson to Andrea Fair and Penny Hood

1355 Nolan Court, $75,000, Bradley D. Foor to Enos and Clinton Pennypacker

Oreana

305 W. South St., $50,000, Estate of Lore Oldweiler to Daniel M. Lightner

Warrensburg

9 Highland Drive, $79,900, MLIP02 LLC to Francisco Lopez Banderas and Elizabeth Banderas Aguirre

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

