Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
37 Allen Bend Drive, $120,000, New Salem Baptist Church, an Illinois Not-for-profit corporation to Paul A. Lewis
1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $258,000, Deanna Black-Royer to Robb-Ling, Inc.
4580 Birch Church Road, $175,000, Trust B created under the Marshall and Nancy Conway family Trust to Jacob Neal Griffin
1006 N. Brush College Road, $140,000, Real Life Assembly of God to Amazing Ministries of God Baptist
1540 E. Buena Vista Ave., $53,000, Harry B. Pardue to Steven and Melissa Clayton
1855 Burning Tree Drive, $277,000, Donna Hardy to Michael Wayne and Heather Marie Koprek
2500 Carolyn Ave., $285,000, Daniel E. Cantrell to Brent and Chelsea Robertson
344 W. Cerro Gordo St., $75,000, New Vision Urban Ministries to Ricardo A. Juarez
2144 E. Clay St., $2,500, Publicani Investment Corp. to Jason Beasley and Earnice Smith
226 S. Crea St., $20,000, New Vision Urban Ministries to Steve Motayne
1820 N. Graceland Ave., $1,500, Jared S. Perry to Kierston Jackson
4636 Jamestown Court, $284,500, CDZ Trust and GJZ Trust dated June 12, 2012 to Paul A. and Stacy Benda
1630 W. Kenwood Court, $50,000, Prairie State Bank and Trust to Gracie Majeres
3590 L and A Industrial Drive, $456,960, R&H Decatur LLC to Scannell Properties No. 596, LLC
3690 L and A Industrial Drive, $457,020, Long Creek Properties LLC to Scannell Properties No. 596, LLC
7 Lynette Drive, $70,000, Michael L. Fearheiley, as Trustee of Trust to Francisco Lopez Banderas and Elizabeth Banderas Aguirre
3820 E. Marietta St., $10,500, Rick Rawlings to Katrina L. Young
569 S. Monroe St., $65,000, White Stable Properties, LLC to Jessica L. Fisher
Mound Road and Brush College Road, $1,721,704, Burnell D. Kraft to Scannell Properties No. 596, LLC
92 Northland Drive, $111,000, Amber Cruz to Eric Miller
3525 Periwinkle Court, $87,000, Casa Development LLC to Charles and Jennifer Richardson
1195 E. Pershing Road, $280,000, Mer-Car Corp. to Vijay Singh Kang and Prabhjot Kaur Hundal
316 Point Bluff Drive, $194,500, James J. and Leslie A. Meyer to David Chand
489 Shadow Lane, $125,000, Robert B. Lien to Tyler Wynn
273 Southmoreland Place, $160,000, James E. White, deceased to Laura K. Tucker
2776 E. Wallace St., $11,000, Gary L. and Gloria J. Allison Trust Agreement dated May 15, 2012 and known as Allison Land Trust No. 3 to Skylar Green
2300 Wayside Place, $135,000, Jacob N. Griffin to Neil and Jennifer Finch
2671 and 2681 N. 27th St., vacant land, $5,682,248, IL Keen Land, LLC to SFG ISF Keen Decatur, LLC
1845 S. 34th Place, $36,289, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel Roark
Blue Mound
321 North St., $110,500, Kelly S. Hadden to Anthony G. and Deeanna Stalets
Macon
166 W. Echardt St., $33,227, Sharon Kay Law to Jacquelyn Lee Walker
Maroa
123 Montgomery Court, $144,000, Blake O. West to Darrah Hulva
320 S. Oak St., 93,500, Steven L. Shepherd to Eric and Melissa Stolz
Mount Zion
1425 Ashland Ave., $425,000, Perry D. and Karyn A. Rezinas to Michelle L. Reynolds
740 Bell St., $107,000, David S. and Tona M. Anderson to Andrea Fair and Penny Hood
1355 Nolan Court, $75,000, Bradley D. Foor to Enos and Clinton Pennypacker
Oreana
305 W. South St., $50,000, Estate of Lore Oldweiler to Daniel M. Lightner
Warrensburg
9 Highland Drive, $79,900, MLIP02 LLC to Francisco Lopez Banderas and Elizabeth Banderas Aguirre
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR