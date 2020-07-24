Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1553 W. Allison Drive, $79,500, Estate of Harold Wayne Auten, deceased to John Patrick & Susan Griesemer Murphy

103 Arbor Trail, $147,000, Ellen Reynolds to Deanna S. Romager

4868 Arbor Trail, $114,000, Estate of Kathryn T. Davis, deceased to Ellis S. and Nancy A. Van Meter

1845 Burning Tree Drive, $190,000, William D. and Jeanne A. Powell to Arius J. Young and Tonya M. Deberry

2 East Moreland Place, $110,000, Ashley Dugger, executor to Randall T. and Jacqueline Taylor

 1524 W. Forest Ave., $63,000, Erin Hadden to Daniel Dystra

1428 W. Glenn Drive, $110,000, Max D. Rentfrow Jr., to Jarred Patient and Logan Stewart

81 Glenview Drive, $72,000, GS Business Group LLC to Christopher J. and Annette Leanne Leigh

3853 Graces Lane, $189,000, Jacob W. Maple to Floyd J. and Jamie L. Lovins

2748 Illiniwich Road, $239,000, Karson Schwarze to Sandra Fletcher

1136 E. Lake Shore Drive, $51,000, Linda and Rick Wooldridge, Matthew B. Lord to Stacey Ledbetter

4002 Lourdes Drive, $141,000, Estate of Lilly Ann Eckert, deceased c/o John Eckert to Jacqueline Danneberger

1404 E. Moore St., $9,500, Jerry W. Sadowski to Librada Castillo Mora and Carlos Armando Sanchez

54 Oriole Drive, $38,000, Janice Nellins to Maranda Lynn Bland

21 Ridge Drive, $85,000, Debbie D. Barker to Derek M. Fellows

42 Ridge Lane Drive, $85,000, Amy E. Stolley to Stacey L. Roberts

2513 E. Sunrise Ave., $59,900, Helen G. Wilkins c/o Richard Wilkins to Yamisleidis L. Matos Rodriguez

3104 Turnpin Road, $35,000, Melanie Yancey to Alan H. Williams

675 Waterford Lane, $247,500, Ronald E. Williams and Louise M. Williams Trust to Margaret E. McCurdy

1612 E. Wood St., $2,500, Everyday Home Burgers Inc., to Yancy Barbee

876 N. Union St., $15,000, Jose Anderson to Jacoby Wheeler

1638 N. 29th St., $35,000, James R., Leslie P., and Gregory J. Jenkins to Zachary and Meagan White

1817 N. 34th St., $22,500, Debra S. Valdahl, administrator of the estate of Phyllis J. Yunker deceased to Lewis and Carole Bray

 Oreana

307 W. Bower St., $75,000, James R. and Fannie M. Fear to Anna Brock 

Blue Mound

 127 W. North St., $145,000, Timothy M. White to Erin A. Smith

Forsyth

 730 Apache Drive, $160,000, Estate of Carolyn Justice, deceased to Jeffrey Kapper

586 Mayfern Ave., $135,000, Steve M. and Linda K. Copenbarger to Hannah Serbe

433 S. Smith St., $98,000, Traci L. Davenport to David and Kimberly Wasserkrug

619 Weaver Road, $182,000, Cory D. and Courtney Connelly Kinsler to John David Starbody

Macon

295 N. Miller St., $65,000, Amanda Thompson to Catherine L. Spellman

534 S. Miller St., $31,000, Neal and M. Sue Cole to Melanie A. Fisher and Suzanne L. Craycroft

 Maroa

216 N. Olive St., $121,000, Vincent L. and Cheryl L. Sims to Emily J. Paslaski

508 N. Pine St., $168,600, Sinkosky Builders Inc. to Christopher and Cara Doak

Mount Zion

 234 Cheryl Drive, $123,000, Harold and Divina Sullens to Careth Ann Jacoby

1325 Country Lane, $235,000, Jaun C. and Lisa M. Cervantes to Travis M. and Mallory P. Barry 

 640 Pearl Court, $275,500, Casa Development LLC to Lawrence J. and Delia A. Larkins

1430 Westside Drive, $125,000, Amelia L. Zinter to Juan and Lisa Cervantes

760 S. Whitetail Circle, $125,000, Travis Mark  and Mallory Paige Barry to Kevin Smith

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

