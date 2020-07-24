Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1553 W. Allison Drive, $79,500, Estate of Harold Wayne Auten, deceased to John Patrick & Susan Griesemer Murphy
103 Arbor Trail, $147,000, Ellen Reynolds to Deanna S. Romager
4868 Arbor Trail, $114,000, Estate of Kathryn T. Davis, deceased to Ellis S. and Nancy A. Van Meter
1845 Burning Tree Drive, $190,000, William D. and Jeanne A. Powell to Arius J. Young and Tonya M. Deberry
2 East Moreland Place, $110,000, Ashley Dugger, executor to Randall T. and Jacqueline Taylor
1524 W. Forest Ave., $63,000, Erin Hadden to Daniel Dystra
1428 W. Glenn Drive, $110,000, Max D. Rentfrow Jr., to Jarred Patient and Logan Stewart
81 Glenview Drive, $72,000, GS Business Group LLC to Christopher J. and Annette Leanne Leigh
3853 Graces Lane, $189,000, Jacob W. Maple to Floyd J. and Jamie L. Lovins
2748 Illiniwich Road, $239,000, Karson Schwarze to Sandra Fletcher
1136 E. Lake Shore Drive, $51,000, Linda and Rick Wooldridge, Matthew B. Lord to Stacey Ledbetter
4002 Lourdes Drive, $141,000, Estate of Lilly Ann Eckert, deceased c/o John Eckert to Jacqueline Danneberger
1404 E. Moore St., $9,500, Jerry W. Sadowski to Librada Castillo Mora and Carlos Armando Sanchez
54 Oriole Drive, $38,000, Janice Nellins to Maranda Lynn Bland
21 Ridge Drive, $85,000, Debbie D. Barker to Derek M. Fellows
42 Ridge Lane Drive, $85,000, Amy E. Stolley to Stacey L. Roberts
2513 E. Sunrise Ave., $59,900, Helen G. Wilkins c/o Richard Wilkins to Yamisleidis L. Matos Rodriguez
3104 Turnpin Road, $35,000, Melanie Yancey to Alan H. Williams
675 Waterford Lane, $247,500, Ronald E. Williams and Louise M. Williams Trust to Margaret E. McCurdy
1612 E. Wood St., $2,500, Everyday Home Burgers Inc., to Yancy Barbee
876 N. Union St., $15,000, Jose Anderson to Jacoby Wheeler
1638 N. 29th St., $35,000, James R., Leslie P., and Gregory J. Jenkins to Zachary and Meagan White
1817 N. 34th St., $22,500, Debra S. Valdahl, administrator of the estate of Phyllis J. Yunker deceased to Lewis and Carole Bray
Oreana
307 W. Bower St., $75,000, James R. and Fannie M. Fear to Anna Brock
Blue Mound
127 W. North St., $145,000, Timothy M. White to Erin A. Smith
Forsyth
730 Apache Drive, $160,000, Estate of Carolyn Justice, deceased to Jeffrey Kapper
586 Mayfern Ave., $135,000, Steve M. and Linda K. Copenbarger to Hannah Serbe
433 S. Smith St., $98,000, Traci L. Davenport to David and Kimberly Wasserkrug
619 Weaver Road, $182,000, Cory D. and Courtney Connelly Kinsler to John David Starbody
Macon
295 N. Miller St., $65,000, Amanda Thompson to Catherine L. Spellman
534 S. Miller St., $31,000, Neal and M. Sue Cole to Melanie A. Fisher and Suzanne L. Craycroft
Maroa
216 N. Olive St., $121,000, Vincent L. and Cheryl L. Sims to Emily J. Paslaski
508 N. Pine St., $168,600, Sinkosky Builders Inc. to Christopher and Cara Doak
Mount Zion
234 Cheryl Drive, $123,000, Harold and Divina Sullens to Careth Ann Jacoby
1325 Country Lane, $235,000, Jaun C. and Lisa M. Cervantes to Travis M. and Mallory P. Barry
640 Pearl Court, $275,500, Casa Development LLC to Lawrence J. and Delia A. Larkins
1430 Westside Drive, $125,000, Amelia L. Zinter to Juan and Lisa Cervantes
760 S. Whitetail Circle, $125,000, Travis Mark and Mallory Paige Barry to Kevin Smith
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
