Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Real estate transfers

Decatur

1324 N. Edward St., $17,500, U.S. Bank National Association to Solid Rock Holdings LLC

3429 Greenlake Drive, $90,000, Carle Durbin to Matthew James Lofland

62 N. Greenridge Drive, $114,500, Leigh L. Myers to Patrick D. Miller Sr. 

1315 N. Gulick Ave., $10,000, Melissa K. Melton to Linda R. Weinman

31 Lake Grove Club, $49,036, John T. Karakachos Jr. and Chana Karakachos to Nicholas Karakachos

31 Lake Grove Club, $47,000, Nicholas Karakachos to Starq Services LLC

2206 Lilac Drive, $97,000, Margaret D. Larry aka Margaret D. Weddle to Damon Suddarth Sr. and Crystal D. Suddarth

4255 E. Lincoln Ave., $58,900, Blake Mansur and Catherine J. Mansur to Roderic Choisser

369 W. Macon St., $47,500, Regions Bank d/b/a/Regions Mortgage to Carmen Bradshaw

2476 S. Marquette Court, $97,000, Britnie Huber fka Curtis to Mitchell J. Schultz

1196 Nickey Ave., $42,500, Prairie State Bank and Trust to David C. Carter and Lisa A. Carter

1066 N. Oakcrest Ave., $59,500, Karen S. Werkman to Amber M. Baker

2260 Oaklawn Drive, $75,000, Josh R. Hammer to Derek Lahey

119 Phillips Drive, $53,000, Green Star Properties of Illinois LLC to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

632 W. Prairie Ave., $70,000, Melody Ellis Cundiff to Kristen Kathleen Eilts

1450 W. Rock Springs Road, $158,500, William G. Mattingly to Kirk Henneberry and Jeanette Henneberry

4635 W. Rock Springs Road, $71,000, Lisa A. Edwards to James W. Hall and Saramanda J. Hall

229 E. Stuart Ave., $7,000, estate of Stephen A. White, deceased to Shanice Johnson

50 Whippoorwill Drive, $33,000, Christina A. Little to Salomon M. Milla Orellana

755 S. 21st St., $36,000, Douglas S. Theroff to Tony Jay Woolum

 

Forsyth

866 W. Forsyth Parkway, $264,000, John S. Huhman to Lucas Nelson and Rachel Nelson

529 Jacobs Way, $194,750, Lucas B. Nelson and Rachel Nelson to Rydick Joe Allen Braden and Allie Marie Hislope

673 Jacobs Way, $162,000, Doris L. Earl to Jeanette Hoyt

Macon

5830 Blue Mound Road, $69,000, Kevin D. McPeak to Kaleb A. Yancey

269 W. Eckhardt St., $88,200, Eric and Holly Mowry to Debra L. Wells

Warrensburg

 286 S. Roosevelt Road, $67,000, William Bourne Sr. to Evan M. Hall

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

