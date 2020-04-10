Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1324 N. Edward St., $17,500, U.S. Bank National Association to Solid Rock Holdings LLC
3429 Greenlake Drive, $90,000, Carle Durbin to Matthew James Lofland
62 N. Greenridge Drive, $114,500, Leigh L. Myers to Patrick D. Miller Sr.
1315 N. Gulick Ave., $10,000, Melissa K. Melton to Linda R. Weinman
31 Lake Grove Club, $49,036, John T. Karakachos Jr. and Chana Karakachos to Nicholas Karakachos
31 Lake Grove Club, $47,000, Nicholas Karakachos to Starq Services LLC
2206 Lilac Drive, $97,000, Margaret D. Larry aka Margaret D. Weddle to Damon Suddarth Sr. and Crystal D. Suddarth
4255 E. Lincoln Ave., $58,900, Blake Mansur and Catherine J. Mansur to Roderic Choisser
369 W. Macon St., $47,500, Regions Bank d/b/a/Regions Mortgage to Carmen Bradshaw
2476 S. Marquette Court, $97,000, Britnie Huber fka Curtis to Mitchell J. Schultz
1196 Nickey Ave., $42,500, Prairie State Bank and Trust to David C. Carter and Lisa A. Carter
1066 N. Oakcrest Ave., $59,500, Karen S. Werkman to Amber M. Baker
2260 Oaklawn Drive, $75,000, Josh R. Hammer to Derek Lahey
119 Phillips Drive, $53,000, Green Star Properties of Illinois LLC to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
632 W. Prairie Ave., $70,000, Melody Ellis Cundiff to Kristen Kathleen Eilts
1450 W. Rock Springs Road, $158,500, William G. Mattingly to Kirk Henneberry and Jeanette Henneberry
4635 W. Rock Springs Road, $71,000, Lisa A. Edwards to James W. Hall and Saramanda J. Hall
229 E. Stuart Ave., $7,000, estate of Stephen A. White, deceased to Shanice Johnson
50 Whippoorwill Drive, $33,000, Christina A. Little to Salomon M. Milla Orellana
755 S. 21st St., $36,000, Douglas S. Theroff to Tony Jay Woolum
Forsyth
866 W. Forsyth Parkway, $264,000, John S. Huhman to Lucas Nelson and Rachel Nelson
529 Jacobs Way, $194,750, Lucas B. Nelson and Rachel Nelson to Rydick Joe Allen Braden and Allie Marie Hislope
673 Jacobs Way, $162,000, Doris L. Earl to Jeanette Hoyt
Macon
5830 Blue Mound Road, $69,000, Kevin D. McPeak to Kaleb A. Yancey
269 W. Eckhardt St., $88,200, Eric and Holly Mowry to Debra L. Wells
Warrensburg
286 S. Roosevelt Road, $67,000, William Bourne Sr. to Evan M. Hall
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
