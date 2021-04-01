Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2975 S. Bentley Court, $48,000, CJM Enterprises LLC to Rodney A. Karasch
1930 E. Clay St., $9,130, W. Kent and Sabrina K. Macklin to Brian Anthony Miller
761 W. Olive St., $1,000, Rodney P. Bullock to Michael E. Malone to Brandy L. Peek
2102 Clearmont Ave., $101,000, Linda S. Roberts and Leigh Anne Sinclair to Kathy Jarrett
56 N. Country Club Road, $104,500, Waverly R. Smothers to Kerry Ann Lasswell
1543 E. Barrington Ave., $82,500, Estate of Melvin C. Rubin and Ricky White
223 W. Division St., $10,000, Gary R. and Chris A. Hall to Ebony R. Meyers
1476 W. Forest Ave., $62,000, Ruthie Gadson to Daniel Dykstra
1469 W. Glenn Drive, $99,000, Rita C. Gray and Stephanie L. Sloan to Joshua W. Nihiser
4414 Havenwood Drive, $145,000, Terry L. Myers to Fares Alkabsh
2156 E. Hendrix St., $49,500, Andrea G. Anders to Beckham Adam and Pamela June Stewart
1155 Indiana Court, $22,500, Phyllis and Thomas Hargis to Oliver Residential Properties LLC
849 E. Johns Ave., $22,000, Christine and Cathy Byrd to City of Decatur
1065 E. Johns Ave., $25,000 (contract 2017), Lonzo Leaks to Frederick Porter
1701 W. Leafland Ave., $36,500, Jennifer M. Britt to Billy Mayberry
64 Lynette Drive, $165,000, Ryan E. Howell to Adrianna M. Pitrelli and Deron R. Molen
605 W. Macon St., $70,000, Myra Dreibelbis to Infinity Grounds LLC
7420 W. Main St., $83,900, Aaron and Stephanie Netterville to Phillip Steele
2452 S. Marquette Court, $85,000, Liesbeth K. Bolyard to Kevin H. Johnson
10 E. North Court Drive, $169,900, Dennis Richard Drew to Lori and Billy R. Terrell
1653 E. North St., $1,300, City of Decatur to Suzanne Mette
2429 E. North St., $17,500, Rey Dedios to Samuel Onate
518 W. Prairie Ave., $35,000, Suzanne L. Johnson, ADM Estate of Nancy F. Mitsdarffer to M. Charlotte Hanks
2727 Southland Drive, $378,000, Robert J. and Michelle W. Cocker to Adam S. to Chelsey J. Fitzgerald
43 1st South Shores Ave., $75,000, Jon R. and Sherry S. Plain to Matthew T. Wilson
135 S. Twin Lakes Road, $10,000, Daniel L. Ellsworth to Patricia J. Jones
1845 W. Waggoner St., $8,000, Shannon Betram to Stacey Wenskunas
1739 E. Walnut St., $24,000 (contract 2014), RRB-AMB Trust, trustee Audry Black to Lawanda D. and TyceAnne Neal
5614 E. William Street Road, $79,000, Nina M. Reynolds to Joseph G. and Shnayia E. Gagnier
3710 W. Wood St., $12,000, Christopher J. Leming to Zachary Wicklund
434 S. 22nd Place, $75,000, Donald G. Myers Jr. Trust to Chase R. Spitzer
Blue Mound
413 S. Lewis St., $139,900, Tony R. and Tammy L. Johnston to Mark D. and Courtney S. Amenda
321 Prairie St., $70,000, Charles E. and Caralynne M. Detmers to Deborah S. Bickers
Dalton City
8730 Hunters Crossing, $245,000, Troy B. and Dana L. Garrren to Daniel A. and Lindsay J. Runion
Forsyth
455 Park Place Court, $229,900, Elaine M. Macon, trustee of the Elaine M. Macon Sept. 1996 amended to Michael R. Heneghan
Macon
11044 Cornthwaite Road, $52,500, Richard Boggs to Nutrien AG Solutions Inc
Maroa
223 S. Walnut St., $86,500, Linda A. Fields to Mark E. and Kacie L. Durbin
Mount Zion
1500 Brierwood Drive, $169,900, Jarid and Colleen Thomson to Anthony M. and Andrea G. Anders
650 Elm St., $70,000, Jason D. and Holly J. Garner to Jeffrey S. and Kimmy A. Homerding
1503 Hunters View Drive, $320,000, John Beiler to Zachary T. and Morgan E. Anderson
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.