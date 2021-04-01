 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur  

2975 S. Bentley Court, $48,000, CJM Enterprises LLC to Rodney A. Karasch 

1930 E. Clay St., $9,130, W. Kent and Sabrina K. Macklin to Brian Anthony Miller 

761 W. Olive St., $1,000, Rodney P. Bullock to Michael E. Malone to Brandy L. Peek

 2102 Clearmont Ave., $101,000, Linda S. Roberts and Leigh Anne Sinclair to Kathy Jarrett

56 N. Country Club Road, $104,500, Waverly R. Smothers to Kerry Ann Lasswell

1543 E. Barrington Ave., $82,500, Estate of Melvin C. Rubin and Ricky White

223 W. Division St., $10,000, Gary R. and Chris A. Hall to Ebony R. Meyers

1476 W. Forest Ave., $62,000, Ruthie Gadson to Daniel Dykstra

1469 W. Glenn Drive, $99,000, Rita C. Gray and Stephanie L. Sloan to Joshua W. Nihiser 

 4414 Havenwood Drive, $145,000, Terry L. Myers to Fares Alkabsh

2156 E. Hendrix St., $49,500, Andrea G. Anders to Beckham Adam and Pamela June Stewart

1155 Indiana Court, $22,500, Phyllis and Thomas Hargis to Oliver Residential Properties LLC

849 E. Johns Ave., $22,000, Christine and Cathy Byrd to City of Decatur

1065 E. Johns Ave., $25,000 (contract 2017), Lonzo Leaks to Frederick Porter

1701 W. Leafland Ave., $36,500, Jennifer M. Britt to Billy Mayberry

64 Lynette Drive, $165,000, Ryan E. Howell to Adrianna M. Pitrelli and Deron R. Molen

605 W. Macon St., $70,000, Myra Dreibelbis to Infinity Grounds LLC

7420 W. Main St., $83,900, Aaron and Stephanie Netterville to Phillip Steele

2452 S. Marquette Court, $85,000, Liesbeth K. Bolyard to Kevin H. Johnson

10 E. North Court Drive, $169,900, Dennis Richard Drew to Lori and Billy R. Terrell

1653 E. North St., $1,300, City of Decatur to Suzanne Mette

2429 E. North St., $17,500, Rey Dedios to Samuel Onate

518 W. Prairie Ave., $35,000, Suzanne L. Johnson, ADM Estate of Nancy F. Mitsdarffer to M. Charlotte Hanks

2727 Southland Drive, $378,000, Robert J. and Michelle W. Cocker to  Adam S. to Chelsey J. Fitzgerald

43 1st South Shores Ave., $75,000, Jon R. and Sherry S. Plain to Matthew T. Wilson 

135 S. Twin Lakes Road, $10,000, Daniel L. Ellsworth to Patricia J. Jones

1845 W. Waggoner St., $8,000, Shannon Betram to Stacey Wenskunas

1739 E. Walnut St., $24,000 (contract 2014), RRB-AMB Trust, trustee Audry Black to Lawanda D. and TyceAnne Neal 

5614 E. William Street Road, $79,000, Nina M. Reynolds to Joseph G. and Shnayia E. Gagnier 

3710 W. Wood St., $12,000, Christopher J. Leming to Zachary Wicklund

434 S. 22nd Place, $75,000, Donald G. Myers Jr. Trust to  Chase R. Spitzer 

Blue Mound

413 S. Lewis St., $139,900, Tony R. and Tammy L. Johnston to Mark D. and Courtney S. Amenda 

321 Prairie St., $70,000, Charles E. and Caralynne M. Detmers to Deborah S. Bickers

Dalton City 

8730 Hunters Crossing, $245,000, Troy B. and Dana L. Garrren to Daniel A. and Lindsay J. Runion

Forsyth

455 Park Place Court, $229,900, Elaine M. Macon, trustee of the Elaine M. Macon Sept. 1996 amended to Michael R. Heneghan

Macon

11044 Cornthwaite Road, $52,500, Richard Boggs to Nutrien AG Solutions Inc

Maroa

223 S. Walnut St., $86,500, Linda A. Fields to Mark E. and Kacie L. Durbin 

Mount Zion

1500 Brierwood Drive, $169,900, Jarid and Colleen Thomson to Anthony M. and Andrea G. Anders 

650 Elm St., $70,000, Jason D. and Holly J. Garner to Jeffrey S. and Kimmy A. Homerding 

1503 Hunters View Drive, $320,000, John Beiler to Zachary T. and Morgan E. Anderson 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News