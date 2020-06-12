Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4621 Baker Woods Place, $107,000, estate of Georgeina Utterback to Hunter York and Mikaela Eddington
72 Benton Drive, $161,00, Brian J. Bach to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.
72 Benton Drive, $161,000, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Emily L. Burnett
3468 Burt Drive, $111,000, John and Amy Oliver to Terri Mathes
624 E. Cantrell St., $15,000, Douglas Koin to Heidi Taylor
3861 W. Center St., $69,000, Rodney Reining to Kenneth Eugene III and Lindsey Renae Fry
100 E. Court Drive, $10,000, co-administrators of Joyce A. Jacobs estate to Dean Brothers Painting and More LLC
2127 N. Dennis Ave., $43,000, Decatur Rental Properties, LLC to Ryan Christensen - Decatur Rental Properties, LLC
2466 De Soto Court, $69,900, Trisha Hale NKA Trisha Deckard to Chelsea R. Short
3246 Dove Drive, $60,000, Beverly Whipple to Aspen Nicole Belcher.
402 E. Devonshire, $40,000, Tina Malierer to Shannon and Michelle Stine
245 Dover Drive, $113,000, Austin Brettschneider to Jestin Thomas and Kayla Ingram
2570 S. Esther Ave., $74,000, Kenneth E. Fry III to Brayden J. Ahlin
2104 S. Franklin Street Road, $56,689, Lisa R. Pavetto to Mark E. Renshaw Jr.
4720 E. Fitzgerald Road, $270,000, Randy and Melinda Richards to Robert and Patricia Trimble
2015 W. Forest Ave., $83,000, Phyllis Hubbard-Reeter to Samuel W. Hardy
1645 W. Garfield Ave., $50,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Julia Price
1815 Granite Road, $76,250, Michelle Giese Flesch to Hailey Morrow
1904 N. Gebhart Court, $24,500, Timothy and Karen Massie to Paul and Jeanetta Huebner
4053 Greenswitch Road, $85,000, Nancy M. Behymer to Daniel E. and Nicole R. Cantrell
755 W. Harrison Ave., $21,000, Richard Lee Westerfield to Colyn List
250 Hickorywood Drive, $164,000, Danny L. and Susan V. Luka to Matthew R. Bolton
4344 Huston Hills Road, $20,061, Realtax Developers Ltd. to First Mid Wealth Management Company Land Trust
2135 E. Johns Ave., $23,660, Joe E. Carnahan Jr., to Cove Enterprises LLC
4 Kater Drive, $54,000, David A. Fair to Loryn Rericha
38 Larry Drive, $117,500, Stacey L. Wenskunas to Courtney and Alyse Carson
3305 Las Vegas, $115,000, John D. Wilson Jr. and Kathleen Anne Wilson to Benjamin and Chelsi J. Deal
3851 N. MacArthur Road, $70,000, John Tennyson to Robert C. and Nancy H. Searcy
719 McClellan St., $75,500, White Stable Property LLC to Daniel Dykstra
1768 E. Moore St., $16,000, Larry Cox to Jeff and Candy Lujan
2213 W. Oaklawn Drive, $76,900, Julie D. Harbarger to Vivian Wisdom
823 W. Packard St., $700, City of Decatur to Matthew A. Musick
3127 S. Pinehurst Drive, $189,491, First Mid Wealth Management Co. to Jack and Rockanne Wilkerson
221 S. Richmond Road, $92,500, Nicole Corrington to Laura Coins and Harley J. Skelton
31 Ridgecrest Drive, $69,000, Brenda Horve to Thomas J. Pratt
39 Ridgedale Drive, $76,000, Rebecca Ives NKA Rebecca Leach to Erica Cundiff
850 Sarah Drive, $111,000, William M. Sheehan to Sarah Burnes
646 S. Seigel St, $54,900, Trena Atterberry to Jeffrey Donald Farber
4571 Shadow Drive, $130,000, Helen M. Johnson to Darla Delzell Brooks
4062 Sheffield Drive, $65,000, Jessica Kelley to Mary E. Gaede
575 Shoreline Drive, $145,000, James L. Murphy to Brian E. and Carla M. Donnelly
3665 Sims Drive, $123,000, John W. and Janet R. Walters to Marlin D. Murphy
243 S. Sunnyside Road, $81,000, Bruce A. and Patricia A. Walker to Colten Scheibly
1915 W. Sunset Ave, $98,500, Angela Schmahl to Semaj U. Allen
2226 S. Taylor Road, $187,000, Keith A. and Vicki S. Clark to Michael McClanahan
2902 N. Westlawn Ave., $79,900, Eugene D. Brozio to Jerry G. and Florence C. Price
1242 E. Willard Ave., $40,000, Bruce Washburn to Andy R. Gilman
4611 E. Willowbrook Lane, $81,000, Brank K. Shookman to Stacey L. Hubbard
742 Wolf Road, $106,250, Don A. Perry to Rosalba Cruz and Jose Louis Cruz Barajas
1850 N. 34th St., $10,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sow Community Development Corp.
1163 S. 20th St., $8,000, Thomas E. Record to Belinda Sears
Blue Mound
102 N. St. Marie St., $142,500, Jacob A. Logue to Bradley L. Evenson
Dalton City
5301 Mary Court, $364,000, Douglas Wolber to Adam Opiekun
Forsyth
311 Loma Drive, $70,000, John W. Stubblefield to Janna S. Drew
S. Route 51, $45,000, Francis C. Finch to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust
484 S. Washington St., $25,000, Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford to Jeffry F. Eagler
Macon
383 W. Hight St., $128,000, State Bank of Bement to Kalani and Steffannie Heppe
Maroa
228 N. Ash St., $78,500, Mark L. and Phillip V. Smith to Kirstin L. Newby
Mount Zion
1369 Mount Zion Pkwy, $112,000, Rahsaan Ball to Shannon Born
Niantic
266 S. Broadway St., $5,000, Joseph Cooper to Cecil I. Brown
Oakley
6215 E. Buck Hollow Road, $18,000, Norman C. Sarver to Riley A. Reynolds
Oreana
49 View Circle, $210,000, Patricia A. and Emily S. Lawson to Early L. and Amanda J. West
Warrensburg
120 N. West St., $87,500, James L. Stapleton to John R. McNamara
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.
