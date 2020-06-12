Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4621 Baker Woods Place, $107,000, estate of Georgeina Utterback to Hunter York and Mikaela Eddington

72 Benton Drive, $161,00, Brian J. Bach to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.

72 Benton Drive, $161,000, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Emily L. Burnett

3468 Burt Drive, $111,000, John and Amy Oliver to Terri Mathes

624 E. Cantrell St., $15,000, Douglas Koin to Heidi Taylor

3861 W. Center St., $69,000, Rodney Reining to Kenneth Eugene III and Lindsey Renae Fry

100 E. Court Drive, $10,000, co-administrators of Joyce A. Jacobs estate to Dean Brothers Painting and More LLC

2127 N. Dennis Ave., $43,000, Decatur Rental Properties, LLC to Ryan Christensen - Decatur Rental Properties, LLC

2466 De Soto Court, $69,900, Trisha Hale NKA Trisha Deckard to Chelsea R. Short

3246 Dove Drive, $60,000, Beverly Whipple to Aspen Nicole Belcher.

402 E. Devonshire, $40,000, Tina Malierer to Shannon and Michelle Stine

245 Dover Drive, $113,000, Austin Brettschneider to Jestin Thomas and Kayla Ingram

2570 S. Esther Ave., $74,000, Kenneth E. Fry III to Brayden J. Ahlin

2104 S. Franklin Street Road, $56,689, Lisa R. Pavetto to Mark E. Renshaw Jr.

4720 E. Fitzgerald Road, $270,000, Randy and Melinda Richards to Robert and Patricia Trimble

2015 W. Forest Ave., $83,000, Phyllis Hubbard-Reeter to Samuel W. Hardy

1645 W. Garfield Ave., $50,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Julia Price

1815 Granite Road, $76,250, Michelle Giese Flesch to Hailey Morrow

1904 N. Gebhart Court, $24,500, Timothy and Karen Massie to Paul and Jeanetta Huebner

4053 Greenswitch Road, $85,000, Nancy M. Behymer to Daniel E. and Nicole R. Cantrell

755 W. Harrison Ave., $21,000, Richard Lee Westerfield to Colyn List

250 Hickorywood Drive, $164,000, Danny L. and Susan V. Luka to Matthew R. Bolton

4344 Huston Hills Road, $20,061, Realtax Developers Ltd. to First Mid Wealth Management Company Land Trust

2135 E. Johns Ave., $23,660, Joe E. Carnahan Jr., to Cove Enterprises LLC

4 Kater Drive, $54,000, David A. Fair to Loryn Rericha

38 Larry Drive, $117,500, Stacey L. Wenskunas to Courtney and Alyse Carson

3305 Las Vegas, $115,000, John D. Wilson Jr. and Kathleen Anne Wilson to Benjamin and Chelsi J. Deal

3851 N. MacArthur Road, $70,000, John Tennyson to Robert C. and Nancy H. Searcy

719 McClellan St., $75,500, White Stable Property LLC to Daniel Dykstra

1768 E. Moore St., $16,000, Larry Cox to Jeff and Candy Lujan

2213 W. Oaklawn Drive, $76,900, Julie D. Harbarger to Vivian Wisdom

823 W. Packard St., $700, City of Decatur to Matthew A. Musick

3127 S. Pinehurst Drive, $189,491, First Mid Wealth Management Co. to Jack and Rockanne Wilkerson

221 S. Richmond Road, $92,500, Nicole Corrington to Laura Coins and Harley J. Skelton

31 Ridgecrest Drive, $69,000, Brenda Horve to Thomas J. Pratt

39 Ridgedale Drive, $76,000, Rebecca Ives NKA Rebecca Leach to Erica Cundiff

850 Sarah Drive, $111,000, William M. Sheehan to Sarah Burnes

646 S. Seigel St, $54,900, Trena Atterberry to Jeffrey Donald Farber

4571 Shadow Drive, $130,000, Helen M. Johnson to Darla Delzell Brooks

4062 Sheffield Drive, $65,000, Jessica Kelley to Mary E. Gaede

575 Shoreline Drive, $145,000, James L. Murphy to Brian E. and Carla M. Donnelly

3665 Sims Drive, $123,000, John W. and Janet R. Walters to Marlin D. Murphy

243 S. Sunnyside Road, $81,000, Bruce A. and Patricia A. Walker to Colten Scheibly

1915 W. Sunset Ave, $98,500, Angela Schmahl to Semaj U. Allen

2226 S. Taylor Road, $187,000, Keith A. and Vicki S. Clark to Michael McClanahan

2902 N. Westlawn Ave., $79,900, Eugene D. Brozio to Jerry G. and Florence C. Price

1242 E. Willard Ave., $40,000, Bruce Washburn to Andy R. Gilman

4611 E. Willowbrook Lane, $81,000, Brank K. Shookman to Stacey L. Hubbard

742 Wolf Road, $106,250, Don A. Perry to Rosalba Cruz and Jose Louis Cruz Barajas

1850 N. 34th St., $10,000, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sow Community Development Corp.

1163 S. 20th St., $8,000, Thomas E. Record to Belinda Sears

Blue Mound

102 N. St. Marie St., $142,500, Jacob A. Logue to Bradley L. Evenson

Dalton City

5301 Mary Court, $364,000, Douglas Wolber to Adam Opiekun

Forsyth

311 Loma Drive, $70,000, John W. Stubblefield to Janna S. Drew

S. Route 51, $45,000, Francis C. Finch to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust

484 S. Washington St., $25,000, Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford to Jeffry F. Eagler

Macon

383 W. Hight St., $128,000, State Bank of Bement to Kalani and Steffannie Heppe

Maroa

228 N. Ash St., $78,500, Mark L. and Phillip V. Smith to Kirstin L. Newby

Mount Zion

1369 Mount Zion Pkwy, $112,000, Rahsaan Ball to Shannon Born

Niantic

266 S. Broadway St., $5,000, Joseph Cooper to Cecil I. Brown

Oakley

6215 E. Buck Hollow Road, $18,000, Norman C. Sarver to Riley A. Reynolds

Oreana

49 View Circle, $210,000, Patricia A. and Emily S. Lawson to Early L. and Amanda J. West

Warrensburg

120 N. West St., $87,500, James L. Stapleton to John R. McNamara

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in June.

 

