Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3796 N. Ashley Court, $151,000, Jacqueline Bell to Ryan C. and Amy L. Porter

355 Bayshore Drive, $155,000, Staley Credit Union to Joshua S. Karch

1285 N. Bender Road, $220,000, Kim Kiger to West Point Properties Illinois, LLC

1031 Bunker Lane, $234,500, Martha R. McNamara, as trustee under declaration of trust dated Dec. 8, 1987 and known Trust No. MRM-120887 to Ruben Peterson

2565 Cherokee Drive, $159,000, Raquel L. Kerr to Pamela J. Corman

1172 N. Church St., $29,000, Jelani Porter to Kayleigh L. Conley

6 Colorado Drive, $94,000, Raymond L. Brown to Linda Williams

5680 N. Country Club Road, $72,000, Zach and Julie Shields to Paul F. Hart, Jr

677 W. Cushing St., $15,000, Gladys Taylor to Tamiko Johnson

879 W. Cushing St., $35,000, Jeffrey L. and Stacy A. Watts to Family Lease LLC

635 Davis Court, $143,000, Estate of Sandra K. Larson, deceased to Woodridge USA Properties, L.P. a Texas Limited Partnership

3684 Dove Drive, $27,000, Dana L. Wise to Kiwon Song

314 W. Decatur St., $120,000, John and Maria Milton to Tammy Koelling and Brian Woods

3312 E. Fitzgerald Road, $155,000, Shirley Hale to David G. Hale

1456 W. Forest Ave., $54,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Angela Reid

1648 N. Forest Ave., 115,500, Marshall B. Bergen to Tara M. Ridgeway

2081 W. Forest Ave., $149,900, Bryce G. Dixson to Jeffrey E. Ashby

2195 N. Graceland Ave., $10,500, Robert Yeager to Kristopher D. Thompson

960 W. Green St., $1,000, Restoration Urban Ministries to Danny Brown

1944 N. Gulick Ave., $47,700, Caleb Jaron Sims to Kenneth Allen Shaffer

1657 Highland Court, $95,000, Glynda Hagymasy to Richard A. and Jillian M. Ellis

7345 W. Hill Road, $87,601, Macon County Sheriff to Nina McDonald

1772 E. Johns Ave., $1,500, Kristopher Thompson to Richard Ernst

115 N. Lake Shore Drive, $110,000, Richard M. Rodriguez to Ryan and Brittany Huff

3734 E. Lake Shore Drive, $135,000, Cody Bilyeu to Joshua Lester and Ashley Berg

996 N. Linden Ave., $30,000, Ronald G. Frazier to Jessica Dickenson

3089 N. MacArthur Road, $97,000, the John Niederbrach Trust to Donna G. Nihiser

562 W. Main St., $44,000, David Calder to Xenon Arendovich

1223 N. Main St., $1,000, Hob Corporation to Sajed Qattoum

1235 N. Main St., $5,000, Cathernone A. Ballinger to Sajed Qattoum

1255 N. Main St., $74,000, Gracec Properties, Inc. to Sajed Qattoum

7270 W. Main St., $123,000, Patrick D. Whitaker to Olivia D. Wilkinson

946 N. McClellan St., $42,000, Dennis R. Thomas to Abby Lynn Schoolman and Jason William Lubich

3414 N. Moundford Ave., $104,000, Wanda K. Zink to Justin Largent and Kaitlyn Lutz

311 N. Oakcrest Ave., $107,000, Carle N. Hagan to Barbara Buford

2517 E. Prairie St., $36,000, Jason M. Sankowski and Jason R. Dunn to Allen Huenfeld

2363 Rolling Creek Drive, $26,000, Airport Plaza Joint Venture LLC to Tyson B. Arthur

603 Sarah Drive, $88,000, Justin Gray to Donald M. Madden

448 Southampton Drive, $114,000, Paul N. Boyd to Emily Montero

1910 N. Sunnyside Road, $110,000, Terry D. and Cathy R. Rhodes to Thomas and Deborah Seitz

131 N. Taylor Ave., $88,000, Scott Dixon to James M. Poyhonen and Abigail J. Smith

2315 Thunderbird Drive, $146,000, Jeff and Melissa Scheibly to Jennifer K. Weilmuenster

1653 E. Walnut St., $10,000, Hassan H. and Pamela J. Helm to Bryan Greene

4 West Drive, $24,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober

7996 Whisper Court, $249,900, Kristopher Highley to Marcus Durand

164 N. Woodlawn Ave., $106,000, Paul and Susan Marien to Clayton Schinzler and Shannon Cook

635 S. 17th St., $45,800, J&H Properties of Illinois, LLC to Solid Rock Holdings LLLC

429 S. 23rd St., $300 (Land only), Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

1960 N. 33rd St., $33,000, Carle Smith to Gary Currin, Sr

854 N. 35th St., $68,000, Ralph Stewart and Jeanette Coleman to Nicole Sinnard

Argenta

7414 Jordan Road, $105,000, Phillip J. Gehrken and Michelle Guffey to Willie Singleton

Blue Mound

220 Lincoln St., $15,000, Steven D. Cruthfield to Kristopher D. Thompson

143 McClelland St., $87,000, Peter J. Bourisaw to Legacy Grain Cooperative. An Illinois Agricultural Cooperative

Forsyth

749 Spyglass Blvd., $276,000, Cole Klendworth to Jordan and Tabitha Brandenburg

759 Spyglass Blvd., $283,000, Michael L. and Betty F. Wright to Philip Schepper and Becah Gruenwald

Macon

262 W. Glenn St., $11,000, Publicani Investment Corp. to Kristopher D. Thompson

2249 W. Ramsey Road, $40,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober

12083 Tally Court, $179,900, Donald J. and Julie A. Koehler to Jared L. and Shannon M. Bridges

290 Towson St., $87,500, Kurt E. and Kayla K. Parker to Dustin and Brandi Dunn

Maroa

247 N. Ash St., $30,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

411 N. Maple St., $132,000, Joshua P. Lester and Ashley Berg to Craig A. Bogle

Mount Zion

1335 Brierwood Drive, $183,000, Paul J. and Lily P. Lepaul to Hoa and Rachel Tran

315 McGaughey Drive, $137,000, Marcus A. and Chelsea L. Durand to Austin Conour

400 N. State Route 121, $115,000, Casey Hale to Roger L. Wilson

Oakley

120 E. Shelby St., $89,000, Tiffany Marie Bell to Tyler Shick

Oreana

618 Westmoor Drive, $89,000, Donald W. Sapp to MMT Partners LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

