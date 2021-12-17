Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3796 N. Ashley Court, $151,000, Jacqueline Bell to Ryan C. and Amy L. Porter
355 Bayshore Drive, $155,000, Staley Credit Union to Joshua S. Karch
1285 N. Bender Road, $220,000, Kim Kiger to West Point Properties Illinois, LLC
1031 Bunker Lane, $234,500, Martha R. McNamara, as trustee under declaration of trust dated Dec. 8, 1987 and known Trust No. MRM-120887 to Ruben Peterson
2565 Cherokee Drive, $159,000, Raquel L. Kerr to Pamela J. Corman
1172 N. Church St., $29,000, Jelani Porter to Kayleigh L. Conley
6 Colorado Drive, $94,000, Raymond L. Brown to Linda Williams
5680 N. Country Club Road, $72,000, Zach and Julie Shields to Paul F. Hart, Jr
677 W. Cushing St., $15,000, Gladys Taylor to Tamiko Johnson
879 W. Cushing St., $35,000, Jeffrey L. and Stacy A. Watts to Family Lease LLC
635 Davis Court, $143,000, Estate of Sandra K. Larson, deceased to Woodridge USA Properties, L.P. a Texas Limited Partnership
3684 Dove Drive, $27,000, Dana L. Wise to Kiwon Song
314 W. Decatur St., $120,000, John and Maria Milton to Tammy Koelling and Brian Woods
3312 E. Fitzgerald Road, $155,000, Shirley Hale to David G. Hale
1456 W. Forest Ave., $54,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Angela Reid
1648 N. Forest Ave., 115,500, Marshall B. Bergen to Tara M. Ridgeway
2081 W. Forest Ave., $149,900, Bryce G. Dixson to Jeffrey E. Ashby
2195 N. Graceland Ave., $10,500, Robert Yeager to Kristopher D. Thompson
960 W. Green St., $1,000, Restoration Urban Ministries to Danny Brown
1944 N. Gulick Ave., $47,700, Caleb Jaron Sims to Kenneth Allen Shaffer
1657 Highland Court, $95,000, Glynda Hagymasy to Richard A. and Jillian M. Ellis
7345 W. Hill Road, $87,601, Macon County Sheriff to Nina McDonald
1772 E. Johns Ave., $1,500, Kristopher Thompson to Richard Ernst
115 N. Lake Shore Drive, $110,000, Richard M. Rodriguez to Ryan and Brittany Huff
3734 E. Lake Shore Drive, $135,000, Cody Bilyeu to Joshua Lester and Ashley Berg
996 N. Linden Ave., $30,000, Ronald G. Frazier to Jessica Dickenson
3089 N. MacArthur Road, $97,000, the John Niederbrach Trust to Donna G. Nihiser
562 W. Main St., $44,000, David Calder to Xenon Arendovich
1223 N. Main St., $1,000, Hob Corporation to Sajed Qattoum
1235 N. Main St., $5,000, Cathernone A. Ballinger to Sajed Qattoum
1255 N. Main St., $74,000, Gracec Properties, Inc. to Sajed Qattoum
7270 W. Main St., $123,000, Patrick D. Whitaker to Olivia D. Wilkinson
946 N. McClellan St., $42,000, Dennis R. Thomas to Abby Lynn Schoolman and Jason William Lubich
3414 N. Moundford Ave., $104,000, Wanda K. Zink to Justin Largent and Kaitlyn Lutz
311 N. Oakcrest Ave., $107,000, Carle N. Hagan to Barbara Buford
2517 E. Prairie St., $36,000, Jason M. Sankowski and Jason R. Dunn to Allen Huenfeld
2363 Rolling Creek Drive, $26,000, Airport Plaza Joint Venture LLC to Tyson B. Arthur
603 Sarah Drive, $88,000, Justin Gray to Donald M. Madden
448 Southampton Drive, $114,000, Paul N. Boyd to Emily Montero
1910 N. Sunnyside Road, $110,000, Terry D. and Cathy R. Rhodes to Thomas and Deborah Seitz
131 N. Taylor Ave., $88,000, Scott Dixon to James M. Poyhonen and Abigail J. Smith
2315 Thunderbird Drive, $146,000, Jeff and Melissa Scheibly to Jennifer K. Weilmuenster
1653 E. Walnut St., $10,000, Hassan H. and Pamela J. Helm to Bryan Greene
4 West Drive, $24,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober
7996 Whisper Court, $249,900, Kristopher Highley to Marcus Durand
164 N. Woodlawn Ave., $106,000, Paul and Susan Marien to Clayton Schinzler and Shannon Cook
635 S. 17th St., $45,800, J&H Properties of Illinois, LLC to Solid Rock Holdings LLLC
429 S. 23rd St., $300 (Land only), Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
1960 N. 33rd St., $33,000, Carle Smith to Gary Currin, Sr
854 N. 35th St., $68,000, Ralph Stewart and Jeanette Coleman to Nicole Sinnard
Argenta
7414 Jordan Road, $105,000, Phillip J. Gehrken and Michelle Guffey to Willie Singleton
Blue Mound
220 Lincoln St., $15,000, Steven D. Cruthfield to Kristopher D. Thompson
143 McClelland St., $87,000, Peter J. Bourisaw to Legacy Grain Cooperative. An Illinois Agricultural Cooperative
Forsyth
749 Spyglass Blvd., $276,000, Cole Klendworth to Jordan and Tabitha Brandenburg
759 Spyglass Blvd., $283,000, Michael L. and Betty F. Wright to Philip Schepper and Becah Gruenwald
Macon
262 W. Glenn St., $11,000, Publicani Investment Corp. to Kristopher D. Thompson
2249 W. Ramsey Road, $40,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober
12083 Tally Court, $179,900, Donald J. and Julie A. Koehler to Jared L. and Shannon M. Bridges
290 Towson St., $87,500, Kurt E. and Kayla K. Parker to Dustin and Brandi Dunn
Maroa
247 N. Ash St., $30,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
411 N. Maple St., $132,000, Joshua P. Lester and Ashley Berg to Craig A. Bogle
Mount Zion
1335 Brierwood Drive, $183,000, Paul J. and Lily P. Lepaul to Hoa and Rachel Tran
315 McGaughey Drive, $137,000, Marcus A. and Chelsea L. Durand to Austin Conour
400 N. State Route 121, $115,000, Casey Hale to Roger L. Wilson
Oakley
120 E. Shelby St., $89,000, Tiffany Marie Bell to Tyler Shick
Oreana
618 Westmoor Drive, $89,000, Donald W. Sapp to MMT Partners LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR