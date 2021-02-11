 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Decatur 

2275 Baker Lane, $1,595, Brett Kunzman to David L. and Laurie E.  Montgomery

79 Allen Bend Drive, $63,500, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as owner trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-D to Crystal Hall

1840 Buckhead Estates, $36,000, Romano Family Partnership to Tracy A. Viden

1557 N. Church St., $500, Carol Lawton to Pearlie Bench

11 Cloyd Drive, $52,500, Michele L. Brown to Daniel and Kendahl Meinders

1254 E. Cantrell St., $10,000, Michael Boliard to Marisa Andrea Meola 

983 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $149,900, The William C. McCoy and Lori A. Ferrari-McCoy Revocable Trust dated March 23, 2007 to Arturo J. Reyes-Leon and Rosalba Peralta-Casillas

66 N. Country Club Drive, $77,000, Daniel Schultz to Erik Davenport

22 Deer Run Court, $35,000, Lifestyle Enterprises to James R. and Lori A. Root

3235 Dove Drive, $43,000, Jon and Sherry S. Plain to Family Lease LLC

3 Fair Oaks Drive, $150,000, David J. Smith to Scott and Beverly Root 

2523 Fairway Court, $150,000, Steve Bledsoe to Patricia Shadwell

3270 Fields Court, $198,475, Beverly White-Root to Gregory Flynn

3531 Fontenac Drive, $132,000, Andrew Hendrian to Spencer E. and Carolyn R. Shipley

2587 French Drive, $162,000, Travis W. and Brittany A. White to Gavin A. and Samantha D. Kitson 

1427 E. Garfield Ave., $28,000, Stephen L. Ewing to Samuel Onate

2016 N. Graceland Ave., $1,000, Todd Gober to Tim Kilian and Gina Baldwin

7 Green Oak Drive, $166,500, Jeffrey N. Nichols to Lieutenant, Jr. and Annette Topps

830 W. Harrison Ave., $25,000, Lea and Douglas Stukins to Melissa Stukins

2354 Hawthorne Drive, $183,000, Janis K. Kahler to Jeremy Sy

3269 N. Holly Drive, $55,000, Charles C. and Carolyn S. Sprague to Ian W. Harrison and Madeline C. Capps

2371 E. John Ave., $30,000, Charles E. and Connie M. Tull to Tracy and Gary R. Miller 

621 W. Karen Drive, $70,000, Estate of Howard P. Doyle, deceased to James W. Pickett

1 Lake Crest Drive, $115,881.29 (contract dated 2017), John F. and Tonya M. Larry to Massoud Aliabdi

1945 E. Main St., $5,000, Gregory J. and Ellen Macholl to Jacki Whisler

Between 854 and 876 N. Monroe St., $700, City of Decatur to Central Illinois Commercial, LLLC

3483 Nancy Road, $125,000, James A. and Debbie R. Quisenberry to Olivia Redding

628 S. Oakland Court, $19,000, Skornia-Russell Investment LLC to Hui Wang

1644 N. Oakland Ave., $4,000, Estate of Rita Kirkland, deceased, David B. Reed Executor dated Oct. 2, 2019 to Waseem Abass

2542 Redlich Court, $122,000, Amie L. England to Brittney L. Comage

18 Ridge Drive, $79,000, Amy L. Douglas to Brenda Sue Mestas

85 Ridge Lane Drive, $65,000, Two City Investments LLC to June Eileen Conette

1652 W. Riverview Ave., $108,000, Curtis M. and Rocio Y. Carriere to Luis Guzman and Aslina Chua 

1020 W. Southside Drive, $650,000, Robert C. O'Connell to Stecknell, LLC, an Illinois LLC 

4378 N. Taylor Ave., $90,000, Chang H. and Chong S. Kim to Dennis and Elizabeth Paul

451 Tohill Road, $85,500, Michael S. Stogsdill to Lindsay Beane

932 W. View St., $500, FX1, LLC to Genesis Chetrancolo

1764 E. Walnut St., $28,000, John E. and Barbara A. Ward to Bryan Greene

1500 W. William St., $82,000, Brandee Carver to Michael Stubblefield 

1648 E. Whitmer St., $9,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober

1835 W. William St., $35,900, Executor of the Estate of Alma B. Schueler, deceased to Wray and Carolyn Offerman

2918 N. 22nd St., $46,000, Estate of Barbara J. Rambo, deceased to Angela M. Vandevanter and Jack Walters

Argenta

105 N. Melrose St., $120,000, Shirley J. Wallace to Richard L. Wallace

Forsyth

1003 Schroll Drive, $302,000, Weixuan Yang and Qingyuan Wang to Cartus Financial Corporation

1003 Schroll Drive, $302,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew M. Sebek

Maroa

229 W. Washington St., $230,000, Sheri Lynn Hoffman Trust Agreement to Heather Danielle Vance

Niantic

274 E. North St., $1,000, Debra M. Seitz to William Harper

Oreana

7398 Wilber Road, $264,500, Karole Johnson to Tyler B. and Kellie M. Penn

Warrensburg

175 W. Warren St., $22,000, Bank of Chestnut to Sam E. Rayburn 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

