Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2275 Baker Lane, $1,595, Brett Kunzman to David L. and Laurie E. Montgomery
79 Allen Bend Drive, $63,500, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as owner trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-D to Crystal Hall
1840 Buckhead Estates, $36,000, Romano Family Partnership to Tracy A. Viden
1557 N. Church St., $500, Carol Lawton to Pearlie Bench
11 Cloyd Drive, $52,500, Michele L. Brown to Daniel and Kendahl Meinders
1254 E. Cantrell St., $10,000, Michael Boliard to Marisa Andrea Meola
983 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $149,900, The William C. McCoy and Lori A. Ferrari-McCoy Revocable Trust dated March 23, 2007 to Arturo J. Reyes-Leon and Rosalba Peralta-Casillas
66 N. Country Club Drive, $77,000, Daniel Schultz to Erik Davenport
22 Deer Run Court, $35,000, Lifestyle Enterprises to James R. and Lori A. Root
3235 Dove Drive, $43,000, Jon and Sherry S. Plain to Family Lease LLC
3 Fair Oaks Drive, $150,000, David J. Smith to Scott and Beverly Root
2523 Fairway Court, $150,000, Steve Bledsoe to Patricia Shadwell
3270 Fields Court, $198,475, Beverly White-Root to Gregory Flynn
3531 Fontenac Drive, $132,000, Andrew Hendrian to Spencer E. and Carolyn R. Shipley
2587 French Drive, $162,000, Travis W. and Brittany A. White to Gavin A. and Samantha D. Kitson
1427 E. Garfield Ave., $28,000, Stephen L. Ewing to Samuel Onate
2016 N. Graceland Ave., $1,000, Todd Gober to Tim Kilian and Gina Baldwin
7 Green Oak Drive, $166,500, Jeffrey N. Nichols to Lieutenant, Jr. and Annette Topps
830 W. Harrison Ave., $25,000, Lea and Douglas Stukins to Melissa Stukins
2354 Hawthorne Drive, $183,000, Janis K. Kahler to Jeremy Sy
3269 N. Holly Drive, $55,000, Charles C. and Carolyn S. Sprague to Ian W. Harrison and Madeline C. Capps
2371 E. John Ave., $30,000, Charles E. and Connie M. Tull to Tracy and Gary R. Miller
621 W. Karen Drive, $70,000, Estate of Howard P. Doyle, deceased to James W. Pickett
1 Lake Crest Drive, $115,881.29 (contract dated 2017), John F. and Tonya M. Larry to Massoud Aliabdi
1945 E. Main St., $5,000, Gregory J. and Ellen Macholl to Jacki Whisler
Between 854 and 876 N. Monroe St., $700, City of Decatur to Central Illinois Commercial, LLLC
3483 Nancy Road, $125,000, James A. and Debbie R. Quisenberry to Olivia Redding
628 S. Oakland Court, $19,000, Skornia-Russell Investment LLC to Hui Wang
1644 N. Oakland Ave., $4,000, Estate of Rita Kirkland, deceased, David B. Reed Executor dated Oct. 2, 2019 to Waseem Abass
2542 Redlich Court, $122,000, Amie L. England to Brittney L. Comage
18 Ridge Drive, $79,000, Amy L. Douglas to Brenda Sue Mestas
85 Ridge Lane Drive, $65,000, Two City Investments LLC to June Eileen Conette
1652 W. Riverview Ave., $108,000, Curtis M. and Rocio Y. Carriere to Luis Guzman and Aslina Chua
1020 W. Southside Drive, $650,000, Robert C. O'Connell to Stecknell, LLC, an Illinois LLC
4378 N. Taylor Ave., $90,000, Chang H. and Chong S. Kim to Dennis and Elizabeth Paul
451 Tohill Road, $85,500, Michael S. Stogsdill to Lindsay Beane
932 W. View St., $500, FX1, LLC to Genesis Chetrancolo
1764 E. Walnut St., $28,000, John E. and Barbara A. Ward to Bryan Greene
1500 W. William St., $82,000, Brandee Carver to Michael Stubblefield
1648 E. Whitmer St., $9,000, Macon County Sheriff to Todd Gober
1835 W. William St., $35,900, Executor of the Estate of Alma B. Schueler, deceased to Wray and Carolyn Offerman
2918 N. 22nd St., $46,000, Estate of Barbara J. Rambo, deceased to Angela M. Vandevanter and Jack Walters
Argenta
105 N. Melrose St., $120,000, Shirley J. Wallace to Richard L. Wallace
Forsyth
1003 Schroll Drive, $302,000, Weixuan Yang and Qingyuan Wang to Cartus Financial Corporation
1003 Schroll Drive, $302,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew M. Sebek
Maroa
229 W. Washington St., $230,000, Sheri Lynn Hoffman Trust Agreement to Heather Danielle Vance
Niantic
274 E. North St., $1,000, Debra M. Seitz to William Harper
Oreana
7398 Wilber Road, $264,500, Karole Johnson to Tyler B. and Kellie M. Penn
Warrensburg
175 W. Warren St., $22,000, Bank of Chestnut to Sam E. Rayburn
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.