Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4725 Arbor Court, $115,000, Robert Frank Stahl and Craig Eckhart as Trustees of the Helen G. Stahl Trust dated June 30, 1995 to Carolyn J. Hughes
1022 W. Aspen Trail, $150,000, Loraine D. Birmingham to Catherin L. Richert
468 S. Boyd Ave., $4,000, Tony Henson to Brandy Morrell
1119 E. Buena Vista Ave., $13,000, Estate of John W. Snow, deceased to Karmina Rental Properties, LLC
6918 Camp Warren Road, $154,900, General Assembly Church of God in Illinois to Rory Jestis
3455 E. Chestnut Ave., $5,000, Karen S. Wendel to Chad A. Baker
4344 E. Du Frain Ave., 481,500, Timothy M. Vieweg to Wesley Walsh
950 S. Franklin St., $7,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Halahan Properties, LLC
1338 N. Gulick Ave., $6,500, Terry Sweeney to Summer Backstein
755 W. Harrison Ave., $35,000, Colyn List to Bach Investment Group LLC
7330 E. High Meadows Lane, $25,000, Jones Masonary Construction Co., to Angela Thompson
1612 W. Hunt St., $27,000, Timothy Vieweg to Crystal Ellis
1203 S. Illinois St., $20,000, Lawrence and Georgia Montgomery to Janice Morgan
510 E. Johnson St., $500, Kristopher Thompson to Cherronda R. Dear and Arrion McClelland
1250 Koester Road, $390,000, Thuy Nguyen to Paken Partners
3254 E. Maryland St., $146,000, Steven G. and Michele Turner to Michael E. Weber
1805 N. Oakcrest Ave., $135,000, Elijah T. and Tara E. Harms to Leland and Olivia Thomas
156 N. Oakdale Blvd., $77,250, Jack E. Nichols to Mary E. Wetzel
936 N. Oakland Ave., $22,000, Lou E. Hicks to Jewel Richmond
4 Tall Oaks Lane, $410,000, Michael W. and Deborah K. Queen to Christopher and Christina Entler
1323 W. Ravina Park Road, $20,000, Paul and Joyce A. Noland to Morgan Kelly Allen
2254 Sands Drive, $150,000, Adam and Nicole Godfrey to Daniel Logan
704 Shorewood Drive, $90,000, The Davie W. and Rosalie Poland Common Trust dated March 18, 2003 to Steven G. Weise
2535 S. Twin Bridge Road, $9,00, William and Carol Smith to Ronald II and Jamie Dalluge
217 Wayside Ave., $55,000, The Martin J. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Matthew P. Wolter
2336 S. Windsor Road, $100,000, Donald K. and Mary L. Graham to Alejandro Andrade and Rocio Leija
2669 E. Wood St., $49,900, David and Pamela Martin to Paul W. Robinson III
Argenta
133 N. Main St., $50,000,Estate of William D. Hammer, deceased to Laura Diane Rittenhouse
235 N. Melrose St., $133,000, Travis E. and Tamela Pagel to Amanda Dillman
Blue Mound
143 Sunnyside Drive, $103,500, Richard and Cynthia Hill to Peyton Denton
Forsyth
685 S. Elwood St., $105,000, Estate of O'Neal V. Roberts, deceased to Goldie M. Cochran
798 Fairway Drive, $348,900, Larry King to Michael W. and Deborah King
170 Jack Lane, $287,500, Evelyn F. Fishel Trust to Dillon M. Locke and Amanda H. Jones
730 Phillips Circle, $260,500, Wayne Kent to Glory McDonald
Macon
2988 Walker Road, $179,900, Craig Hite to Matthew Roberts
Maroa
11604 N. Greenswitch Road, $120,000, Marcia L. Weikle to James D. Moyer
Mount Zion
18 Buttonridge Place, $378,000, James E. and Kimberly Carlson to Wayne D. and Leslie W. Kent
1515 Westside Drive, $122,500, James and Angela Neeley to Christopher E. and Halee R. Robinson
1120 Wildwood Drive, $161,500, John E. Larrison to Casey L. and Alley E. Bardfield
Moweaqua
740 E. Hilvety Road, $295,000, Craig and Deborah Vignery to Lyle L. and Andrea L. Lehman
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.