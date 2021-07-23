Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4725 Arbor Court, $115,000, Robert Frank Stahl and Craig Eckhart as Trustees of the Helen G. Stahl Trust dated June 30, 1995 to Carolyn J. Hughes

1022 W. Aspen Trail, $150,000, Loraine D. Birmingham to Catherin L. Richert

468 S. Boyd Ave., $4,000, Tony Henson to Brandy Morrell

1119 E. Buena Vista Ave., $13,000, Estate of John W. Snow, deceased to Karmina Rental Properties, LLC

6918 Camp Warren Road, $154,900, General Assembly Church of God in Illinois to Rory Jestis

3455 E. Chestnut Ave., $5,000, Karen S. Wendel to Chad A. Baker

4344 E. Du Frain Ave., 481,500, Timothy M. Vieweg to Wesley Walsh

950 S. Franklin St., $7,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Halahan Properties, LLC

1338 N. Gulick Ave., $6,500, Terry Sweeney to Summer Backstein

755 W. Harrison Ave., $35,000, Colyn List to Bach Investment Group LLC

7330 E. High Meadows Lane, $25,000, Jones Masonary Construction Co., to Angela Thompson

1612 W. Hunt St., $27,000, Timothy Vieweg to Crystal Ellis

1203 S. Illinois St., $20,000, Lawrence and Georgia Montgomery to Janice Morgan

510 E. Johnson St., $500, Kristopher Thompson to Cherronda R. Dear and Arrion McClelland

1250 Koester Road, $390,000, Thuy Nguyen to Paken Partners

3254 E. Maryland St., $146,000, Steven G. and Michele Turner to Michael E. Weber

1805 N. Oakcrest Ave., $135,000, Elijah T. and Tara E. Harms to Leland and Olivia Thomas

156 N. Oakdale Blvd., $77,250, Jack E. Nichols to Mary E. Wetzel

936 N. Oakland Ave., $22,000, Lou E. Hicks to Jewel Richmond

4 Tall Oaks Lane, $410,000, Michael W. and Deborah K. Queen to Christopher and Christina Entler

1323 W. Ravina Park Road, $20,000, Paul and Joyce A. Noland to Morgan Kelly Allen

2254 Sands Drive, $150,000, Adam and Nicole Godfrey to Daniel Logan

704 Shorewood Drive, $90,000, The Davie W. and Rosalie Poland Common Trust dated March 18, 2003 to Steven G. Weise

2535 S. Twin Bridge Road, $9,00, William and Carol Smith to Ronald II and Jamie Dalluge

217 Wayside Ave., $55,000, The Martin J. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Matthew P. Wolter

2336 S. Windsor Road, $100,000, Donald K. and Mary L. Graham to Alejandro Andrade and Rocio Leija

2669 E. Wood St., $49,900, David and Pamela Martin to Paul W. Robinson III

Argenta

133 N. Main St., $50,000,Estate of William D. Hammer, deceased to Laura Diane Rittenhouse

235 N. Melrose St., $133,000, Travis E. and Tamela Pagel to Amanda Dillman

Blue Mound

143 Sunnyside Drive, $103,500, Richard and Cynthia Hill to Peyton Denton

Forsyth

685 S. Elwood St., $105,000, Estate of O'Neal V. Roberts, deceased to Goldie M. Cochran

798 Fairway Drive, $348,900, Larry King to Michael W. and Deborah King

170 Jack Lane, $287,500, Evelyn F. Fishel Trust to Dillon M. Locke and Amanda H. Jones

730 Phillips Circle, $260,500, Wayne Kent to Glory McDonald

Macon

2988 Walker Road, $179,900, Craig Hite to Matthew Roberts

Maroa

11604 N. Greenswitch Road, $120,000, Marcia L. Weikle to James D. Moyer

Mount Zion

18 Buttonridge Place, $378,000, James E. and Kimberly Carlson to Wayne D. and Leslie W. Kent

1515 Westside Drive, $122,500, James and Angela Neeley to Christopher E. and Halee R. Robinson

1120 Wildwood Drive, $161,500, John E. Larrison to Casey L. and Alley E. Bardfield

Moweaqua

740 E. Hilvety Road, $295,000, Craig and Deborah Vignery to Lyle L. and Andrea L. Lehman

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

