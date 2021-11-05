Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
133 Bretton Court, $117,000, Larry E. and Eloise Warfield to James Boatman, IV
5150 W. Cantrell St., $177,000, Michael Thomas Brincken to Eric Neill
3310 E. Chestnut Ave., $42,573, Adam Haynes to Timothy A. Walker
3876 E. Corman St., $85,000, Donna Sperry to Michelle Treadway
552 N. Country Club Road, $159,000, Sharon L. Beatty to Xavier Otto Chism
4622 Cresthaven Lane, $170,000, David O. and Marlys K. Wessels to Samuel S. and Ruth Poland Baum
724 Crystal Court, $270.000, Michael D. and Sharon J. Bonds Heger and Sharon to James Drone
735 W. Decatur St., $580,000, 735 W. Decatur, LLC to Ade Investment, LCC
2575 Deerfield Court, $179,000, Drusilla Hollingsworth TO Melinda Mosley
2196 N. Dennis Ave., $120,000, Ashley C. Patton to Talyia Green
1328 E. Division St., $2,000, The Wilk Co. of Illinois, LTD to Andrea Washington
2245 S. File Drive, $82,000, Megan Bowden to Jonathan Crest
1246 Florida Ave., $32,100, Elizabeth Mears to Thomas W. and Heather Seitz, Jr
330 W. Garfield Ave., $13,000, The Acciavatti Trust dated Oct. 30, 2009 to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC
1645 W. Garfield Ave., $55,000, Julie Price to Darian Shaw
304 Greenway Lane, $380,000, Christopher Entler to Janay and Christina Gause
351 Hackberry Place, $158,000, Amanda Kremer Frazier to Vincent G. and Kayla Salmieri
1033 E. Harrison Ave., $30,000, Brian Eugene Lindbeck to Stefan Begovac and Brittiny Prothro
737 W. Harold Circle, $180,000, Yvonne M. Ranney to William Goetsch and Sara Tharp
1628 Home Park Ave., $110,000, Bruce R. and Debra K. Whitney to Barbara A. Goodwin
122 Isabella Drive, $75,000, Valerie Doran to Elizabeth Herbord
758 E. Johns Ave., $12,000, Four Season Rentals, LLC to Denise and Oswald Fisher
1255 E. Johns Ave., $20,000, Donna M. and Lawrence G. McGentry to Daitos Enterprise, LLC
4290 E. Lakewood Ave., $38,000 (contract 2017), Jeff Freeman to Cody Richert
4290 Lakewood Ave., $37,200, Cody Richert to Dane Michael Barrett
279 S. Linden Ave., $67,000, David and Anne Matthews to Lena J. Rotramel and Justin E. Hayes
1553 W. Main St., $167,000, Bradley and Samantha Knackmuhs to Carol Laquardia
2116 W. Marietta St., $105,000, Melissa L. Hayes nka Melissa Schulz to Christopher D. Hart
31 Medial Place, $80,000, Kristina Whitney to Jennifer Munjoy
62 Medial Drive, $66,500, Matilda Growth Management Corporation to Peyton Lamb
1686 Midland Road, $160,000, Glen D. Cox to Alexia B. Todd and Rusty Hill
752 S. Miller Court, $15,000, Robert A. and Mary Yeager to Timothy M. Vieweg
3686 N. Moundford Ave., $99,000, Estate of Lenora K. Gentry to Oscar Vargus Abalos
10 Northern Drive, $60,000, Debra Rathje to Tre Cawvey-Bullock
2224 Oaklawn Drive, $69,000, Carolyn S. Selby to Noel Oettle
2261 W. Packard St., $134,500, James F. and Carolyn Kresse to John D. Campbell
7 E. Pepperidge Court, $41,000, Dewitt Savings Bank to Liberty Home Properties, LLC
3510 S. Periwinkle Court, $93,500, Casa Development LLC to William and Jessica Gaitros
420 Powers Lane, $57,000, Estate of Michael D. Hagen, deceased to Arthur Hatcher
230 S. Redwood Lane, $111,000, Kimberly A. Mangan to Matthew D. Holman and Lisa Welch
103 Ridgeway Drive, $150,000, Steven E. and Laurie Brady to Eric James Walters
1351 W. Riverview Ave., $95,000, Kirstin A. Jurgensen to Emma Jane Collier
1575 W. Riverview Ave., $85,700, Donna K. Bellessa to Angel Jackson
4677 E. Rosewood Road, $70,000, Elizabeth Rambo nka Elizabeth Lowry and Anthony Fratini to Gerald Hardwick
309 S. Saint Marie St., $87,500, Bob A. Mathias to Robert W. Scott III
3850 N. Skippy Drive, $112,000, Ryan W. Fraiedrich to Jonathan Logue
158 Southland Drive, $70,000, Jeffrey J. Park to Infinity Grounds LLC
111 S. Stevens Ave., $151,000, Kaylee Sangster to Joshua Willis
1330 N. Summit Ave., $580,000, Renowned Holdings, LLC - Series 5 to Ade Investment, LLC
1920 Venus Court, $139,500, Fred E. and Christy J. Worrell to Matthew and Kaelee Queary
133 N. Western Ave., $90,119, Gary W. and Shari Bowen to Jennifer and Joseph Albright
2120 E. Whitmer St., $10,500, Steve Halford to Darrius Cliff
601 E. William St., $650,000, Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Decatur Newspapers Inc., and Lee Enterprises dba Decatur Herald and Review to Prairie State Bank and Trust
7350 W. William St., $123,500, Cheryl J. Cathcart to Mildren and Ralph Challans
1804 and 1812 E. William St., $12,000, Melvin Keith and Sandra Jean Johnson, trustees to Stephen R. Johnson
2878 E. Wood St., $48,000, Ronald H. Goldsborough to Lincoln Land Trust
1150 N. 19th St., $13,000, Staci J. Dick to Michael D. Dick and Rachel Sattley
1404 N. 24th St., $8,500, John F. Garrison to FJ Properties of Illinois LLC, Series #5
489 N. 34th St., $85,000, William S. and GuiselleHaws to Debra Powell
1255 S. 44th St., $17,000, Debra Rathje to Naomi and Phil Workman
1275 S. 44th St., $13,000, Debra Rathje to Naomi and Phil Workman
Elwin
4585 S. Taylor Road, $150,000, Jennifer L. Stern and Joelle Harris to Kim E. Wierman
Forsyth
922 Stevens Creek Circle, $410,000, Mark Adamczak to Brian Sweeley
Macon
248 E. Cook St., $74,000, ASO Holdings, Inc. a Georgia Corporation to Amber R. Call
Maroa
419 S. Oak St., $145,000, Richard E. Young to Laura Anderson
Mount Zion
210 Bell Court, $110,000, Thomas W. and Barbara P. McKay to Gracie and George Lee
1035 Country Manor Drive, $245,000, Andrew and Caroline Bruder to Gavin Wright
1020 Dee Lee Lane, $148,000, Joseph W. and Rhonda J. Hodge to James E. and Amy R. Gahwiler
Niantic
Niantic Township, $10,000 (land only) Linda Jo Hinton to Jacob Eckhart
Oreana
300 W. Plains Drive, $105,000, Shara Diana Oyler to David W. and Tamla E. Hoffman
Warrensburg
264 N. West St., $120,000, Mary Evelyn Sandlin Robbins to Cole R. Bishop
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.
