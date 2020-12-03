 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur 

1739 S. Albany Place, $105,000, Marsha McCauley and Robert Blacet to Sheila A. Overheul

1805 Buckhead Lane, $420,000, Justin A. and Kara R. Weigler to Debra Naylor and Cynthia Lynn Moore

1745 E. Clay St., $9,000, Tabatha C. Braden to DLP Real Estate LLC

1530 W. Decatur St., $49,750, Jack E. Bolen to Mark A. and Christine R. Gadberry

46 W. Enlow Drive, $59,900, James and Rebecca Hutton to Dustin K. Jones

880 W. Frank Drive, $118,000, Kelly J. Bolt to Kevin Wujek 

2182 S. Franklin Street Road, $64,000, Christina Luka to Anthony and Sarah Tudor 

4006 N. Greenridge Drive, $103,900, BP Assets LLC to William Troxell

639 S. Haworth Ave., $12,600, Mary E. Ray to Betty C. Phillips

2144 Hoyt Drive, $125,000, James M. Perona Jr. to Olivia J. McCray

1402 W. King St., $44,000, Margaret Moomey and Eric Marler to Sarah Sanchez

2344 Longwood Place, $138,200, Billy and Mia Jackson Tyus to Jamil Richard

1429 W. Macon St., $59,900, Beth A. Cook to Michael N. Watson

236 W. Mark Ave., $92,000, Audrey A. Thompson to Ivy Handley

1942 W. Main St., $45,000, Laurie A. Glencross to Erin and Erin Janvrin 

2573 E. Main St., $45,000, Daniel Goebel to Ruth Matchette

2103 Millstone Road, $82,000, Catherine Chang, Executor of the Estate of Anthony S. Harshman to Classie M. Hardin 

4747 Mission Drive, $151,500, Estate of Martha Diefenthaler, deceased to Christopher and Rogena Culp

2241 E. Mound Drive, $102,500, Gary D. Scott to Elijah Evans

431 N. Oakcrest Ave., $79,900, Victoria E. Lopez to Jennifer Wagner

1063 N. Oakcrest Ave., $38,900, Carolyn Durbin to Brian J. and Shawna Damm

6 Fair Oaks Drive, $210,000, David J. and Lorey J. Johnson to Carroll Robert and Ann Marie Webb

114 Pennsylvania Drive, $122,000, Kent W. and Billie J. Howell to Herman Gary Lancaster

125 S. Price St., $69,500, Bradley U. Huson to Tori and Zephariah M. Crist 

1690 NW Route 121, $63,000, Brian W. Jones to Bujar Limani

495 Scovill Court, $160,000, The David and Kathleen Hanley Family Trust dated Jan. 14, 2019 to Donna M. and Jan Kaczunski

3118 Southland Road, $66,950, Patricia A. Dunne to Justin and Tory L. Stephens

337 E. Stuart Ave., $11,572, Stephon Holmes to Charity Call

3070 Turpin Road, $280,000, Robin D. and Karen L. Powell to Mike Hansen 

704 N. University Ave., $34,900, New Vision Community Services, Inc. to Cuong Hoang

2084 N. Water St., $3,500, Ruth L. Cortright to Waseem Abbas

4537 Wicker Drive, $127,000, Lisa Benton to Timothy J. Goodhue

1811 S. Windsor Court, $101,000, James R. Summers to Marche Cooper

495 N. 34th St., $79,900, Sara Waller NKA Sara Daykin to Darryl Tyrone and Tina Louise Coates

Argenta 

9677 Cabin Road, $325,000, Geraldine Van Winkle to Matthew G. Campbell

282 W. Elm St, $149,000, Melissa B. Stanley to Andrea Spurling 

Forsyth

1008 Malinda Court, $285,000, Jeffrey R. and Ronda Sutherland to Zhao Pan and Wenyan Jiang

361 Phillip Circle, $267,500, Jon D. and Julie L. Miller to Dilini Ranasinghe

Harristown

1590 N. Meridian Ave., $127,000, Judith Ann Hankins to Michael Trebacz

Macon

11764 Jacobs Road, $135,100, Elsie Fay Zindel to Tyler W. Horton 

246 W. Eckhardt St., $87,000, Brye and Caeylai Stower to Brianna P. Livingston 

Mount Zion 

1804 Baltimore Ave., $260,000, Richard Grant Smith to Zachary R. and Angela C. Lancaster

635 W. Wildwood Drive, $133,500, Martin and Laurie Bergschneider to Judith Hankins 

Oreana

203 S. View St., $83,500, Helen I. Lance to Lindsey J. Taylor

Warrensburg

375 E. Warren St., $270,000, Christopher A. and Rogenia M. Culp to Kaleb Swarts

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

