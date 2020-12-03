Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1739 S. Albany Place, $105,000, Marsha McCauley and Robert Blacet to Sheila A. Overheul
1805 Buckhead Lane, $420,000, Justin A. and Kara R. Weigler to Debra Naylor and Cynthia Lynn Moore
1745 E. Clay St., $9,000, Tabatha C. Braden to DLP Real Estate LLC
1530 W. Decatur St., $49,750, Jack E. Bolen to Mark A. and Christine R. Gadberry
46 W. Enlow Drive, $59,900, James and Rebecca Hutton to Dustin K. Jones
880 W. Frank Drive, $118,000, Kelly J. Bolt to Kevin Wujek
2182 S. Franklin Street Road, $64,000, Christina Luka to Anthony and Sarah Tudor
4006 N. Greenridge Drive, $103,900, BP Assets LLC to William Troxell
639 S. Haworth Ave., $12,600, Mary E. Ray to Betty C. Phillips
2144 Hoyt Drive, $125,000, James M. Perona Jr. to Olivia J. McCray
1402 W. King St., $44,000, Margaret Moomey and Eric Marler to Sarah Sanchez
2344 Longwood Place, $138,200, Billy and Mia Jackson Tyus to Jamil Richard
1429 W. Macon St., $59,900, Beth A. Cook to Michael N. Watson
236 W. Mark Ave., $92,000, Audrey A. Thompson to Ivy Handley
1942 W. Main St., $45,000, Laurie A. Glencross to Erin and Erin Janvrin
2573 E. Main St., $45,000, Daniel Goebel to Ruth Matchette
2103 Millstone Road, $82,000, Catherine Chang, Executor of the Estate of Anthony S. Harshman to Classie M. Hardin
4747 Mission Drive, $151,500, Estate of Martha Diefenthaler, deceased to Christopher and Rogena Culp
2241 E. Mound Drive, $102,500, Gary D. Scott to Elijah Evans
431 N. Oakcrest Ave., $79,900, Victoria E. Lopez to Jennifer Wagner
1063 N. Oakcrest Ave., $38,900, Carolyn Durbin to Brian J. and Shawna Damm
6 Fair Oaks Drive, $210,000, David J. and Lorey J. Johnson to Carroll Robert and Ann Marie Webb
114 Pennsylvania Drive, $122,000, Kent W. and Billie J. Howell to Herman Gary Lancaster
125 S. Price St., $69,500, Bradley U. Huson to Tori and Zephariah M. Crist
1690 NW Route 121, $63,000, Brian W. Jones to Bujar Limani
495 Scovill Court, $160,000, The David and Kathleen Hanley Family Trust dated Jan. 14, 2019 to Donna M. and Jan Kaczunski
3118 Southland Road, $66,950, Patricia A. Dunne to Justin and Tory L. Stephens
337 E. Stuart Ave., $11,572, Stephon Holmes to Charity Call
3070 Turpin Road, $280,000, Robin D. and Karen L. Powell to Mike Hansen
704 N. University Ave., $34,900, New Vision Community Services, Inc. to Cuong Hoang
2084 N. Water St., $3,500, Ruth L. Cortright to Waseem Abbas
4537 Wicker Drive, $127,000, Lisa Benton to Timothy J. Goodhue
1811 S. Windsor Court, $101,000, James R. Summers to Marche Cooper
495 N. 34th St., $79,900, Sara Waller NKA Sara Daykin to Darryl Tyrone and Tina Louise Coates
Argenta
9677 Cabin Road, $325,000, Geraldine Van Winkle to Matthew G. Campbell
282 W. Elm St, $149,000, Melissa B. Stanley to Andrea Spurling
Forsyth
1008 Malinda Court, $285,000, Jeffrey R. and Ronda Sutherland to Zhao Pan and Wenyan Jiang
361 Phillip Circle, $267,500, Jon D. and Julie L. Miller to Dilini Ranasinghe
Harristown
1590 N. Meridian Ave., $127,000, Judith Ann Hankins to Michael Trebacz
Macon
11764 Jacobs Road, $135,100, Elsie Fay Zindel to Tyler W. Horton
246 W. Eckhardt St., $87,000, Brye and Caeylai Stower to Brianna P. Livingston
Mount Zion
1804 Baltimore Ave., $260,000, Richard Grant Smith to Zachary R. and Angela C. Lancaster
635 W. Wildwood Drive, $133,500, Martin and Laurie Bergschneider to Judith Hankins
Oreana
203 S. View St., $83,500, Helen I. Lance to Lindsey J. Taylor
Warrensburg
375 E. Warren St., $270,000, Christopher A. and Rogenia M. Culp to Kaleb Swarts
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
