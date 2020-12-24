Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4749 Boyd Road, $60,000, David L. McLaughlin to John Bland
2052 E. Clay St., $16,000, Darrick A. Williams to Tiana Cook
1653 W. Forest Ave., $84,999, Wendy K. King to Jennifer Wolf
3264 Greenlake Drive, $70,000, Estate of Francis E. McDaniel, deceased to Davis S. Maple
746 W. Harrison Ave., $25,000, Estate of Darlene Mae Peveler, deceased to William Muns Peveler
1002 W. Harrison Ave., $40,000, Gary T. Kincaid to James Romano
1383 W. Main St., $65,000, Debra Ryan and Gregg Meisnehelter to Home Again Properties LLC
1455 Meadowview Drive, $196,700, Bradley R. Whitten to Kecia D. Wilson
2270 Nell Drive, $263,900, Ronald D. and Susan I. Tapscott to Jordan Roy
582 S. Oakland Ave., $7,000, Carol Bell to Lakeshia Fox-Mizell
48 Oak Ridge Drive, $115,000, William J. and Nancy K. Platzbecker to Matthew E. and Debra K. Jackson
770 W. Olive St., 950 S. Franklin St., and 1505 E. Walnut St., $5,000, Angel Capital Investment Group LLC to Stacey Wenskunas
770 W. Olive St., $3,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Lamar Turner
3352 E. Orchard Drive, $6,000, Susan Denise Swanson, trustee of Trust dated July 21, 2005 to M. Gail Sanner and Audra Cottrell
2662 Saddle Trek Road, $129,900, Timothy M. Knorr to Dillion T. and Hunter M. Damarin
6745 Sherry Court, $185,500, Kevin S. and Suzanne D. Williams Gould to Christopher M. and Christina N. Schroth
1002 N. Westlawn Ave., $47,000, Jodi L. Cole to Taveon Bork
2106 W. Waggoner St., $35,000, Andrew Robinson to Jarrett Crawford and Evette Watkins
1055 E. Whitmer St., $20,000, Home America Fund II, LP to Pinnacle Properties LLC
1920 S. 34th Place, $33,000, Karla J. Sollini to Tim Vieweg
Argenta
246 Oldweiler Court, $98,900, Peter and Lacey Nicholls to Sa'lena Rios
Blue Mound
218 College St., $90,000, Debbie Lee Durbin to Ryan and Alezandrea Terlep
Harristown
1585 North Meridian, $60,000, Clarice Deal to James Brinkoetter
Macon
246 W. Glenn St., $5,025, City of Macon to James G. Benson
Mount Zion
850 Mintler Drive, $114,900, Russell Wayne and Sandra L. Bright, Sr. to William and Elizabeth Sparks III
1260 S. State Hwy 121, $107,000, Regions Bank and Trust to Anthony T. Mancini