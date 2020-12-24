 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur 

4749 Boyd Road, $60,000, David L. McLaughlin to John Bland

2052 E. Clay St., $16,000, Darrick A. Williams to Tiana Cook

1653 W. Forest Ave., $84,999, Wendy K. King to Jennifer Wolf 

3264 Greenlake Drive, $70,000, Estate of Francis E. McDaniel, deceased to Davis S. Maple

746 W. Harrison Ave., $25,000, Estate of Darlene Mae Peveler, deceased to William Muns Peveler

1002 W. Harrison Ave., $40,000, Gary T. Kincaid to James Romano

1383 W. Main St., $65,000, Debra Ryan and Gregg Meisnehelter to Home Again Properties LLC

1455 Meadowview Drive, $196,700, Bradley R. Whitten to Kecia D. Wilson

2270 Nell Drive, $263,900, Ronald D. and Susan I. Tapscott to Jordan Roy

582 S. Oakland Ave., $7,000, Carol Bell to Lakeshia Fox-Mizell

48 Oak Ridge Drive, $115,000, William J. and Nancy K. Platzbecker to Matthew E. and Debra K. Jackson

770 W. Olive St., 950 S. Franklin St., and 1505 E. Walnut St., $5,000, Angel Capital Investment Group LLC to Stacey Wenskunas

770 W. Olive St., $3,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Lamar Turner

3352 E. Orchard Drive, $6,000, Susan Denise Swanson, trustee of Trust dated July 21, 2005 to M. Gail Sanner and Audra Cottrell

2662 Saddle Trek Road, $129,900, Timothy M. Knorr to Dillion T. and Hunter M. Damarin 

6745 Sherry Court, $185,500, Kevin S. and Suzanne D. Williams Gould to Christopher M. and Christina N. Schroth 

1002 N. Westlawn Ave., $47,000, Jodi L. Cole to Taveon Bork

2106 W. Waggoner St., $35,000, Andrew Robinson to Jarrett Crawford and Evette Watkins

1055 E. Whitmer St., $20,000, Home America Fund II, LP to Pinnacle Properties LLC

1920 S. 34th Place, $33,000, Karla J. Sollini to Tim Vieweg

Argenta

246 Oldweiler Court, $98,900, Peter and Lacey Nicholls to Sa'lena Rios

Blue Mound

218 College St., $90,000, Debbie Lee Durbin to Ryan and Alezandrea Terlep

Harristown

1585 North Meridian, $60,000, Clarice Deal to James Brinkoetter

Macon

246 W. Glenn St., $5,025, City of Macon to James G. Benson

Mount Zion

850 Mintler Drive, $114,900, Russell Wayne and Sandra L. Bright, Sr. to William and Elizabeth Sparks III

1260 S. State Hwy 121, $107,000, Regions Bank and Trust to Anthony T. Mancini

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

