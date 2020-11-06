 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

264 W. Ash Ave., $92,000, Estate if Beverly K. Kirk deceased to Amber L. Baker

1298 E. Buena Vista Ave., $26,000, J&H Properties of Illinois LLLC to Brandon  and Nicole Pinkston

1541 E. Buena Vista Ave., $22,500, J&H Properties of Illinois LLLC to Brandon  and Nicole Pinkston

6780 Camp Warren Road, $104,777, PNC Bank, National Assoc. to Janna S. Drew

2048 N. Charles St., $6,000, Robert and Stacy Sheets to Michael T. and Violet I. Tucker

34 Dancey Court, $35,000, Dale E. Mason Jr. to Richard L. Heavner, Heavner, Scott, Beyers nd Mihlar LLC

1 Edgewood Court, $42,500, Jeremiah and Katie George to Taylor Vannatta and Valerie Wallace

330 Glendale Ave., $86,000, Nicholas and Kristina Webster to Agnes L. Coverstone

1837 Ferris Drive, $158,000, Darren M. and Kristina L. Gates to John J. Scribner Jr.

466 E. Fitzgerald Road, $215,000, Richard D. and Deborah Highcock to Mark R. and Angie L. Chapman Highcock

1451 W. Forest Ave., $74,500, Pierce J. "Peter" Royers and Linda S. Royers, co-trustees of the Royers Family Trust dated 8/24/16 to Amanda D. Gurley

2630 Forrest Green Drive, $126,500, Audrey Jo Loud to Tammy Abernathy 

 

1472 N. Foster Ave, $59,000, Debra R. and Charles Brown to Mark Haner 

423 S. McClellan Ave., $20,048.12 (contract 2011), G. Patton Penhallegon to Kivia S. Taylor

1474 Meadowview Drive, $103,500, Mary E. Wight to Amy N. Whitten

710 Mill St., $97,500, Terry G. Ryder to Dominick A. Danbury 

39 Norwood Drive, $103,200, Gilbert Escobar to Austin W. Mundwiler and Madison Wells

1388 Oak Park Drive, $95,000, Alston and Emily Pike to Emitt T. and Kaitlyn G. Grimes 

101 Oakridege Drive, $395,000, Theresa E. Morgan to Jonathan I. Martinez

525 W. Olive St., $5,500, Harold Cravens to Jonathan Blanchard

304 E. Pierson Ave., $52,000, Ruth Ann Laverty to Janet Fay Denton 

363 E. Pierson Ave., $67,000, Mary F. Barton to Ashley L. Johnson 

1451 E. Prairie Ave, $7,000 (contract dated 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Anna Reynolds

2237 Ramsey Drive, $62,500, Heirs and Devisees of Donald L. Carter, deceased to Mount Zion Investment LLC

1010 Rosewood Drive, $199,000, Douglas J. and Julie G. Shafer to Terry G. and Elizabeth Ryder

3775 E. Sydney Court, $12,000, Pope Construction Services to Matthew and Brittany Pope

1540 W. Williams St., $65,000, Ellen L. Sheffer to Brandee Nicole Carver

1477 W. Wood St., $75,000, Jodi Herring to Tara Manion 

2824 N. 25th St., $52,000, Stanley P. Herring to Randy Phipps 

140 N. 33rd St., $66,526, James R. Malecek to Sondra Hastings 

1510 S. 35th St., $68,900, Stanley H. Hill to Doris J. Shookman

Dalton City

5353 S. 85th St., $560,000, Rodney D. Naron, Trustee, Trust dated 24th day of July, 2006 to Jason Tolly

Forsyth

719 Gunnar Lane, $176,000, Lisa Pugsley to Frederick L. Miller Jr.

118 Shadow Ridge Court, $385,000, Stosh T. and Casey L. Eichenauer to Zane and Kristen Anderson

Macon 

249 W. Ruby St., $55,000, Ausman Trust to Dawn Burge

Mount Zion 

 6377 Cavalcade Drive, $120,000, James Michael Cooper, Admin of the Estate of Gary L. Cooper to Matthew J. and Christina Rosinski

915 Kirk Drive, $155,500, CTAP LLC to Laura E. Law 

5667 S. Kruse Road, $169,500, David W. and Kathleen R. Hursh to Christopher R. and Alexandria E. Smith 

12 Morning Glory Court, $199,950, Robert M. Stahlheber to Taeia and Jeremy Valeck 

630 North Drive, $126,500, Pamela Brueggemann to Andrew D. and Barbara Gibbons 

715 Pearl Court, $265,000, Carlos R. Travassos Pereira to Landro Primo Govatto

375 S. Whitetail Circle, $140,000, Christopher R. and Alexandria Smith to Christina Watkins 

1085 S. Wildwood Drive, $195,000, Kevin D. Kirby to Megan S. Grubbs and Eric C. Smith 

1090 S. Wildwood Drive, $120,000, Bruce N. and Barbara S. Barber, co-trustees of Common Trust Dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Donita Corman

635 Woodland Drive, $85,000, Stephen M. Milnor, trustee of Trust Agreement dated Jan. 7, 2003 to Thomas W. and Deborah K. Seitz

Warrensburg

185 Powers Court, $25,000, John R. Lutz Heir of Ralph Lutz Jr. and Susan Y. Thotz to Janna S. Drew  

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

