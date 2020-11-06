Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
264 W. Ash Ave., $92,000, Estate if Beverly K. Kirk deceased to Amber L. Baker
1298 E. Buena Vista Ave., $26,000, J&H Properties of Illinois LLLC to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston
1541 E. Buena Vista Ave., $22,500, J&H Properties of Illinois LLLC to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston
6780 Camp Warren Road, $104,777, PNC Bank, National Assoc. to Janna S. Drew
2048 N. Charles St., $6,000, Robert and Stacy Sheets to Michael T. and Violet I. Tucker
34 Dancey Court, $35,000, Dale E. Mason Jr. to Richard L. Heavner, Heavner, Scott, Beyers nd Mihlar LLC
1 Edgewood Court, $42,500, Jeremiah and Katie George to Taylor Vannatta and Valerie Wallace
330 Glendale Ave., $86,000, Nicholas and Kristina Webster to Agnes L. Coverstone
1837 Ferris Drive, $158,000, Darren M. and Kristina L. Gates to John J. Scribner Jr.
466 E. Fitzgerald Road, $215,000, Richard D. and Deborah Highcock to Mark R. and Angie L. Chapman Highcock
1451 W. Forest Ave., $74,500, Pierce J. "Peter" Royers and Linda S. Royers, co-trustees of the Royers Family Trust dated 8/24/16 to Amanda D. Gurley
2630 Forrest Green Drive, $126,500, Audrey Jo Loud to Tammy Abernathy
1472 N. Foster Ave, $59,000, Debra R. and Charles Brown to Mark Haner
423 S. McClellan Ave., $20,048.12 (contract 2011), G. Patton Penhallegon to Kivia S. Taylor
1474 Meadowview Drive, $103,500, Mary E. Wight to Amy N. Whitten
710 Mill St., $97,500, Terry G. Ryder to Dominick A. Danbury
39 Norwood Drive, $103,200, Gilbert Escobar to Austin W. Mundwiler and Madison Wells
1388 Oak Park Drive, $95,000, Alston and Emily Pike to Emitt T. and Kaitlyn G. Grimes
101 Oakridege Drive, $395,000, Theresa E. Morgan to Jonathan I. Martinez
525 W. Olive St., $5,500, Harold Cravens to Jonathan Blanchard
304 E. Pierson Ave., $52,000, Ruth Ann Laverty to Janet Fay Denton
363 E. Pierson Ave., $67,000, Mary F. Barton to Ashley L. Johnson
1451 E. Prairie Ave, $7,000 (contract dated 2019), BT Properties of Vermilion County LLC to Anna Reynolds
2237 Ramsey Drive, $62,500, Heirs and Devisees of Donald L. Carter, deceased to Mount Zion Investment LLC
1010 Rosewood Drive, $199,000, Douglas J. and Julie G. Shafer to Terry G. and Elizabeth Ryder
3775 E. Sydney Court, $12,000, Pope Construction Services to Matthew and Brittany Pope
1540 W. Williams St., $65,000, Ellen L. Sheffer to Brandee Nicole Carver
1477 W. Wood St., $75,000, Jodi Herring to Tara Manion
2824 N. 25th St., $52,000, Stanley P. Herring to Randy Phipps
140 N. 33rd St., $66,526, James R. Malecek to Sondra Hastings
1510 S. 35th St., $68,900, Stanley H. Hill to Doris J. Shookman
Dalton City
5353 S. 85th St., $560,000, Rodney D. Naron, Trustee, Trust dated 24th day of July, 2006 to Jason Tolly
Forsyth
719 Gunnar Lane, $176,000, Lisa Pugsley to Frederick L. Miller Jr.
118 Shadow Ridge Court, $385,000, Stosh T. and Casey L. Eichenauer to Zane and Kristen Anderson
Macon
249 W. Ruby St., $55,000, Ausman Trust to Dawn Burge
Mount Zion
6377 Cavalcade Drive, $120,000, James Michael Cooper, Admin of the Estate of Gary L. Cooper to Matthew J. and Christina Rosinski
915 Kirk Drive, $155,500, CTAP LLC to Laura E. Law
5667 S. Kruse Road, $169,500, David W. and Kathleen R. Hursh to Christopher R. and Alexandria E. Smith
12 Morning Glory Court, $199,950, Robert M. Stahlheber to Taeia and Jeremy Valeck
630 North Drive, $126,500, Pamela Brueggemann to Andrew D. and Barbara Gibbons
715 Pearl Court, $265,000, Carlos R. Travassos Pereira to Landro Primo Govatto
375 S. Whitetail Circle, $140,000, Christopher R. and Alexandria Smith to Christina Watkins
1085 S. Wildwood Drive, $195,000, Kevin D. Kirby to Megan S. Grubbs and Eric C. Smith
1090 S. Wildwood Drive, $120,000, Bruce N. and Barbara S. Barber, co-trustees of Common Trust Dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Donita Corman
635 Woodland Drive, $85,000, Stephen M. Milnor, trustee of Trust Agreement dated Jan. 7, 2003 to Thomas W. and Deborah K. Seitz
Warrensburg
185 Powers Court, $25,000, John R. Lutz Heir of Ralph Lutz Jr. and Susan Y. Thotz to Janna S. Drew
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.