Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2185 W. Barding Ave., $87,000, Paul D. Doolen and C. Christine Doolen to Melany L. Stout

1761 E. Clay St., $20,000, Timothy W. Kite to Aisha Lengane

1535 N. College St., $2,500, Home Bank to Allison R. Weger

345 N. Country Club Road, $70,000, Larry Eugene Cordray and Nancy Sue Cordray to Martin Dale Robbins and Mary Jane Robbins

642 Crestline Drive, $122,000, Rebecca M. Hefley to Jerry A. Spain and Kaylee N. Spain

3817 N. East Court Drive, $18,000, Douglas Shane Walston to Bruce P. Washburn

22 Edgewood Court, $45,000, estate of Charles Christison, deceased to Valerie Wallace and Taylor Van Natta

5560 E. Firehouse Road, $117,500, Thomas Morgan and Brittany Morgan to Dylan O'Neill and Tabitha Sinclair

1504 W. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Linda Waller and Susan Walker to Josh Scroggins

740 W. Karen Court, $137,000, Justin Six and Patricia D. Six to Sonya A. Flores

26 Kaydon Drive, $13,333, John P. Martin to Stacia Martin

32 LaSalle Drive, $72,900, MLIPO2 LLC to Margaret Phipps

1734 E. Lincoln Ave., $17,000, estate of Charlotte Jean McCoy, deceased to Kiwon Song and Sandy Yang

962 N. Linden Ave., $147,000, Justin Haynes and Bailey Haynes to Gerald G. Freeman and Marilyn J. Freeman

1830 N. Lowber St., $12,500, G. William Friesner and Nancy L. Kramer to Jason Stuebs and Christina Stuebs

325 E. Melrose Court, $17,000, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Jurwan La Tease Rhodes

731 S. Miller Court, $39,000, J&H Properties of Illinois LLC to Kiwon Song and Sandy Yang

1749 S. Montrose Ave., $39,000, Melinda May Boyster to Charles Jenkins and Patricia Jenkins

1429 E. Moore St., $8,500, Oscar Dale Hadley, John Robert Hadley, Mark Jay Hadley, Denise Helena Mason, Jennifer Lynn Muth to Lukia M. Wheeler

10 E. North Court Drive, $58,000, U.S. Bank National Assn. to Dennis Richard Drew

3950 Northbrook Drive, $137,000, Matthew W. Cushing and Angela O'Neal nka Angela Cushing to Trent L. Chapple and Linda Chapple

163 N. Oakdale Blvd., $47,000, Rita Perry to Jensen N. Cearlock, Dena R. Cearlock, Tracy A. Cearlock

1604 W. Olive St., $23,000, Susan L. Dean to Francis Edward Bland Jr. and Maryedith A. Bland

3357 E. Orchard Drive, $175,000, Gregory C. Bassana and Cheri J. Bassana to James D. Mills and Shirley Susan Mills

510 E. Pierson Ave., $35,000, Artis R. Proctor and Sherry Currie-Proctor, trustees to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

1629 W. Riverview Ave., $69,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to C. Alexander Holste

2214 Rolling Creek Drive, $397,483.99, R. Isom Inc. to William T. Kingery and Ciara Kingery

13 Southern Drive, $124,900, Dennis Harris and Linda Harris to Ellen M. Stare

1930 Venus Court, $89,500, estate of David A. Spence, deceased c/o Olivia Spence to Jodi L. Herring

635 N. Virginia Ave., $19,000, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Haylee McQuality

1135 N. Westlawn Ave., $91,900, David A. Chaney and Kimberly G. Chaney to Andrew Skrodenis and Patricia Skrodenis

3717 Windsong Court, $234,000, Gregory R. Hooks and Maureen A. Hooks to Justin M. Six

464 N. 33rd St., $48,000, Stephen Dennis to Barry M. Dennis

2663 S. 35th St., $74,000, Lewis Caldwell to Samuel McArthur

Argenta

11508 Donavan Road, $289,000, Robin Shively and Michelle Shively to Michael P. Roach and Beth A. Roach

Dalton City

8680 Hunters Crosing, $245,000, Daniel L. Park and Jennifer S. Park to Joshua S. Crossin and Chelsea J. Crossin

Forsyth

788 Gunnar Lane, $175,000, Darrell L. and Jacqueline E. McCool to James D. and Sherri Miller

Macon

5334 Blue Mound Road, $180,000, Lauren Sprung and Cody Sprung to Terri Carr

Mount Zion

335 McGaughey St., $90,000, John D. Freeland to Nathan L. Crowder

Niantic

10855 W. Pebble Road, $249,000, C. Daniel Carr to Amanda Lubich and Joshua Hilbert

652 Roy Snead Road, $140,500, Megan L. Crist to Noah J. Wolpert and Elizabeth N. Wolpert

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April and May.

