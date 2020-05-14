Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2185 W. Barding Ave., $87,000, Paul D. Doolen and C. Christine Doolen to Melany L. Stout
1761 E. Clay St., $20,000, Timothy W. Kite to Aisha Lengane
1535 N. College St., $2,500, Home Bank to Allison R. Weger
345 N. Country Club Road, $70,000, Larry Eugene Cordray and Nancy Sue Cordray to Martin Dale Robbins and Mary Jane Robbins
642 Crestline Drive, $122,000, Rebecca M. Hefley to Jerry A. Spain and Kaylee N. Spain
3817 N. East Court Drive, $18,000, Douglas Shane Walston to Bruce P. Washburn
22 Edgewood Court, $45,000, estate of Charles Christison, deceased to Valerie Wallace and Taylor Van Natta
5560 E. Firehouse Road, $117,500, Thomas Morgan and Brittany Morgan to Dylan O'Neill and Tabitha Sinclair
1504 W. Garfield Ave., $40,000, Linda Waller and Susan Walker to Josh Scroggins
740 W. Karen Court, $137,000, Justin Six and Patricia D. Six to Sonya A. Flores
26 Kaydon Drive, $13,333, John P. Martin to Stacia Martin
32 LaSalle Drive, $72,900, MLIPO2 LLC to Margaret Phipps
1734 E. Lincoln Ave., $17,000, estate of Charlotte Jean McCoy, deceased to Kiwon Song and Sandy Yang
962 N. Linden Ave., $147,000, Justin Haynes and Bailey Haynes to Gerald G. Freeman and Marilyn J. Freeman
1830 N. Lowber St., $12,500, G. William Friesner and Nancy L. Kramer to Jason Stuebs and Christina Stuebs
325 E. Melrose Court, $17,000, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Jurwan La Tease Rhodes
731 S. Miller Court, $39,000, J&H Properties of Illinois LLC to Kiwon Song and Sandy Yang
1749 S. Montrose Ave., $39,000, Melinda May Boyster to Charles Jenkins and Patricia Jenkins
1429 E. Moore St., $8,500, Oscar Dale Hadley, John Robert Hadley, Mark Jay Hadley, Denise Helena Mason, Jennifer Lynn Muth to Lukia M. Wheeler
10 E. North Court Drive, $58,000, U.S. Bank National Assn. to Dennis Richard Drew
3950 Northbrook Drive, $137,000, Matthew W. Cushing and Angela O'Neal nka Angela Cushing to Trent L. Chapple and Linda Chapple
163 N. Oakdale Blvd., $47,000, Rita Perry to Jensen N. Cearlock, Dena R. Cearlock, Tracy A. Cearlock
1604 W. Olive St., $23,000, Susan L. Dean to Francis Edward Bland Jr. and Maryedith A. Bland
3357 E. Orchard Drive, $175,000, Gregory C. Bassana and Cheri J. Bassana to James D. Mills and Shirley Susan Mills
510 E. Pierson Ave., $35,000, Artis R. Proctor and Sherry Currie-Proctor, trustees to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
1629 W. Riverview Ave., $69,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to C. Alexander Holste
2214 Rolling Creek Drive, $397,483.99, R. Isom Inc. to William T. Kingery and Ciara Kingery
13 Southern Drive, $124,900, Dennis Harris and Linda Harris to Ellen M. Stare
1930 Venus Court, $89,500, estate of David A. Spence, deceased c/o Olivia Spence to Jodi L. Herring
635 N. Virginia Ave., $19,000, Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Haylee McQuality
1135 N. Westlawn Ave., $91,900, David A. Chaney and Kimberly G. Chaney to Andrew Skrodenis and Patricia Skrodenis
3717 Windsong Court, $234,000, Gregory R. Hooks and Maureen A. Hooks to Justin M. Six
464 N. 33rd St., $48,000, Stephen Dennis to Barry M. Dennis
2663 S. 35th St., $74,000, Lewis Caldwell to Samuel McArthur
Argenta
11508 Donavan Road, $289,000, Robin Shively and Michelle Shively to Michael P. Roach and Beth A. Roach
Dalton City
8680 Hunters Crosing, $245,000, Daniel L. Park and Jennifer S. Park to Joshua S. Crossin and Chelsea J. Crossin
Forsyth
788 Gunnar Lane, $175,000, Darrell L. and Jacqueline E. McCool to James D. and Sherri Miller
Macon
5334 Blue Mound Road, $180,000, Lauren Sprung and Cody Sprung to Terri Carr
Mount Zion
335 McGaughey St., $90,000, John D. Freeland to Nathan L. Crowder
Niantic
10855 W. Pebble Road, $249,000, C. Daniel Carr to Amanda Lubich and Joshua Hilbert
652 Roy Snead Road, $140,500, Megan L. Crist to Noah J. Wolpert and Elizabeth N. Wolpert
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April and May.
