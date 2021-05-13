 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur  

5 Allen Bend Drive, $175,000, Andrew J. and Heather Clevenger to Brian and Michelle Townsend

2162 Barding Ave., $138,500, Marc A. and Rebecca D. Reardon to Carlos F. and Leslie A. Brown 

1122 Buckeye Lane, $145,500, Lisa D. Kelm to John C. and Betty J. Stowell 

1027 E. Buena Vista Ave., $58,000, Aron Buttram to Steven C. Dancer 

4045 Cambridge Drive, $95,000, Norman J. Johnson to Debra A. Goveia 

64 E. Carroll Drive, $74,500, Ashley N. Bennick to Donita L. Bryant

774 W. Center St., $6,000, Tyler Fegley to Earl Nawls 

49 Corman Court, $107,500, Mark A. and Jami S. Hunter to Caleb Gehrken

528 N. Country Club Road, $140,000, James Pusateri to Arunendu Chatterjee

535 Country Club Meadows, $439,000, Hickory Point Bank & Trust, Trust No. HPB0820 to Javier J. Madrigal, Sr.

165 E. Court Manor Place, $101,000, Stuart A. and Marilyn D. Meador to Charity Fisher 

8760 Countryside Drive, $312,500, Christopher and Carrie J. Aultman to Jordan T. and Amber L. Girard

1539 W. Decatur St., $95,000, Brandi Jones and Maurice K. Davis to Michelle Atkins 

41 Emerson Drive, $95,000, E. Roselle May Rcocable Trust to Natasha Jones and Victoria Austin

90 Fairview Place, $60,000, Richard L. and Georgia L. Clark to Linda D. Gideon

1875 W. Forest Ave., $128,000, Daron L. and Tara R. Drake to Amy L. Marshall

1715 N. Foster Ave., $60,500, Deborah L. Yancy to Darius Box 

255 Galloway Park Drive, $42,000 (contract 20190, Kristy Buam to Quincy Jr. and Matisha Houston

1478 W. Glenn Drive, $144,000, Jacqueline and Michael Hollis-George to Darius J. Box

1944 N. Gulick Ave., $19,000, Alberta Bond to Caleb Sims

1631 W. Harrison Ave., $90,000, Brenda K. Yates to Lamontrea Taylor 

2307 W. Hunt St., $48,000, Nancy Garner to Katherine J. Williston

400 W. Imboden Drive, $52,000, Lindsay Erbe to Lincoln Land Trust No. 4002021

1095 E. John St., $10,000, Aaron Troglia to Mary Jackson

984 W. Karen Drive, $194,900, David and Sandra K. Stockton to Paula Gonsalves

1916 King Arthur Drive, $85,000, Jackey Bond to David A. and Casey M. Kibler 

Argenta

142 E. Broadway Ave., $89,000, Chelsia J. Force to Jessica Rene Walston

 241 S. Main St., $100,000, David M. and Lauren R. Dougherty, III to Steven and Stephanie J. Rogers 

Dalton City 

3980 Sulphur Springs Road, $27, 500, 11T Il, LLC to Mark Davis

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg talks about the government response to gasoline shortage in 18 states

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jim Cramer: I've Liked Caterpillar for 100 Points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News