Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
5 Allen Bend Drive, $175,000, Andrew J. and Heather Clevenger to Brian and Michelle Townsend
2162 Barding Ave., $138,500, Marc A. and Rebecca D. Reardon to Carlos F. and Leslie A. Brown
1122 Buckeye Lane, $145,500, Lisa D. Kelm to John C. and Betty J. Stowell
1027 E. Buena Vista Ave., $58,000, Aron Buttram to Steven C. Dancer
4045 Cambridge Drive, $95,000, Norman J. Johnson to Debra A. Goveia
64 E. Carroll Drive, $74,500, Ashley N. Bennick to Donita L. Bryant
774 W. Center St., $6,000, Tyler Fegley to Earl Nawls
49 Corman Court, $107,500, Mark A. and Jami S. Hunter to Caleb Gehrken
528 N. Country Club Road, $140,000, James Pusateri to Arunendu Chatterjee
535 Country Club Meadows, $439,000, Hickory Point Bank & Trust, Trust No. HPB0820 to Javier J. Madrigal, Sr.
165 E. Court Manor Place, $101,000, Stuart A. and Marilyn D. Meador to Charity Fisher
8760 Countryside Drive, $312,500, Christopher and Carrie J. Aultman to Jordan T. and Amber L. Girard
1539 W. Decatur St., $95,000, Brandi Jones and Maurice K. Davis to Michelle Atkins
41 Emerson Drive, $95,000, E. Roselle May Rcocable Trust to Natasha Jones and Victoria Austin
90 Fairview Place, $60,000, Richard L. and Georgia L. Clark to Linda D. Gideon
1875 W. Forest Ave., $128,000, Daron L. and Tara R. Drake to Amy L. Marshall
1715 N. Foster Ave., $60,500, Deborah L. Yancy to Darius Box
255 Galloway Park Drive, $42,000 (contract 20190, Kristy Buam to Quincy Jr. and Matisha Houston
1478 W. Glenn Drive, $144,000, Jacqueline and Michael Hollis-George to Darius J. Box
1944 N. Gulick Ave., $19,000, Alberta Bond to Caleb Sims
1631 W. Harrison Ave., $90,000, Brenda K. Yates to Lamontrea Taylor
2307 W. Hunt St., $48,000, Nancy Garner to Katherine J. Williston
400 W. Imboden Drive, $52,000, Lindsay Erbe to Lincoln Land Trust No. 4002021
1095 E. John St., $10,000, Aaron Troglia to Mary Jackson
984 W. Karen Drive, $194,900, David and Sandra K. Stockton to Paula Gonsalves
1916 King Arthur Drive, $85,000, Jackey Bond to David A. and Casey M. Kibler
Argenta
142 E. Broadway Ave., $89,000, Chelsia J. Force to Jessica Rene Walston
241 S. Main St., $100,000, David M. and Lauren R. Dougherty, III to Steven and Stephanie J. Rogers
Dalton City
3980 Sulphur Springs Road, $27, 500, 11T Il, LLC to Mark Davis