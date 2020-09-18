 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur

1353 W. California Ave., $37,000, David Dean and Gerald A. Shulke to Zachary R. Luka 

4082 E. Cerro Gordo St., $4,000, Anthony Todd Watkins to Shawna Howell

3109 Colorado Drive, $115,000, Shelby L. Smith to Jessica and Robert Herbert

3414 N. Christine Drive, $80,000, Glynda M. Hagymasy, Jolan and Andrew Cirks  to Cortez D. Jackson and Starlet M. Jackson

1412 E. Decatur St., $40,000, Christopher Long to Terry Hall 

2034 E. Decatur St., $20,000, Anthony S. and Andrea N. Bennett to Courtney N. Bennett

1953 Dagmar Place, $153,000, Kyle Richardson and Ashlea Ragsdale to Tyler J. and Shelby L. Smith 

312 S. Delmar Ave., $120,000, Dennis Drew to Amy Brinkmeyer 

17 Fenton Drive, $120,000, Gerald Miller to Carrol and Donna Sperry

2615 S. Forrest Green Drive, $146,000, Karley M. Brady to Jerry W. Davis Jr.

1820 N. Graceland Ave., $3,900, Debra K. Maretti to Kris Thompson

441 E. Kellar Lane, $65,000, Amanda Smith Kasper, Harlan and Lochin Smith to Sarah E. Hemer

1704 E. Main St., $20,000, David Beery to SJW Properties

3190 Mount Zion Road, $65,000, Charles and Jeane Holderby to John D. Jr. and Kathleen Anne Wilson

3875 E. Park Lane, $115,000, Lillian Jean Mayfield to Scott A. Muth 

2577 Pheasant Run, $189,000, Justin J. and Heather R. Johnson to Kyle Nernberger

1537 Plainview St., $107,000, Andrew Hastings to Cari Enloe

1712 Race Drive, $158,000, Donald C. and Cynthia A. Nave Nave to John Raney

2823 Sangamon Road, $260,000, Cloyd D. Bolt to Christopher R. and Amber N. Ridgeway

417 S. Siegel St., $5,000, John C. and Thomas W. Frazier to Jalissa Boatman

5105 Swashbucker Lane, $222,000, Scott and Debra Ann Alexander to Dustin C. Chapman and Karmina C. Gant

5160 Swashbuckler Lane, $250,000, Jennifer K. Preston to Cartus Financial Corporation 

5160 Swashbuckler Lane, $250,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Lori L. Fuerstenberg

6 Tall Oaks Lane, $300,000, R. Keith and Carol L. Ray, Jr. to Bryan D. Hays 

10 Tall Oaks Lane, $273,500, Adam C. and Tessa F. McCoy to Michael W. and Chelsea L. Sargeant 

1060 S. Veech Lane, $119,900, Robert Houdeshell to Dale A. and Linda A. Workman

404 S. Westlawn Ave., $139,000, Daniel Lynch to Marie J. Vercellino and Alexander S. Highley

685 S. Westlawn Ave., $119,000, Michael and Rodney Nash to Kevin and Cynthia Farrington

2025 W. Woodbine Drive, $43,000, Sammy and Theona D. Brooks to Thomas Walker

3304 Zangle Drive, $102,500, Steven Morris to Terri L. Whitsel 

2378 70th St., $32,500, Nancy R. Lingenfelter to Kevin Greenfield

Blue Mound

306 W. Aholt St., $74,000, Cathy A. Rice to Levi A. W. and Jessica L. Steinacher

Forsyth

145 Lea Lane, $254,382, Sullivan Developers, LLC to Kristen Sue Peters 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

