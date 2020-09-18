Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1353 W. California Ave., $37,000, David Dean and Gerald A. Shulke to Zachary R. Luka
4082 E. Cerro Gordo St., $4,000, Anthony Todd Watkins to Shawna Howell
3109 Colorado Drive, $115,000, Shelby L. Smith to Jessica and Robert Herbert
3414 N. Christine Drive, $80,000, Glynda M. Hagymasy, Jolan and Andrew Cirks to Cortez D. Jackson and Starlet M. Jackson
1412 E. Decatur St., $40,000, Christopher Long to Terry Hall
2034 E. Decatur St., $20,000, Anthony S. and Andrea N. Bennett to Courtney N. Bennett
1953 Dagmar Place, $153,000, Kyle Richardson and Ashlea Ragsdale to Tyler J. and Shelby L. Smith
312 S. Delmar Ave., $120,000, Dennis Drew to Amy Brinkmeyer
17 Fenton Drive, $120,000, Gerald Miller to Carrol and Donna Sperry
2615 S. Forrest Green Drive, $146,000, Karley M. Brady to Jerry W. Davis Jr.
1820 N. Graceland Ave., $3,900, Debra K. Maretti to Kris Thompson
441 E. Kellar Lane, $65,000, Amanda Smith Kasper, Harlan and Lochin Smith to Sarah E. Hemer
1704 E. Main St., $20,000, David Beery to SJW Properties
3190 Mount Zion Road, $65,000, Charles and Jeane Holderby to John D. Jr. and Kathleen Anne Wilson
3875 E. Park Lane, $115,000, Lillian Jean Mayfield to Scott A. Muth
2577 Pheasant Run, $189,000, Justin J. and Heather R. Johnson to Kyle Nernberger
1537 Plainview St., $107,000, Andrew Hastings to Cari Enloe
1712 Race Drive, $158,000, Donald C. and Cynthia A. Nave Nave to John Raney
2823 Sangamon Road, $260,000, Cloyd D. Bolt to Christopher R. and Amber N. Ridgeway
417 S. Siegel St., $5,000, John C. and Thomas W. Frazier to Jalissa Boatman
5105 Swashbucker Lane, $222,000, Scott and Debra Ann Alexander to Dustin C. Chapman and Karmina C. Gant
5160 Swashbuckler Lane, $250,000, Jennifer K. Preston to Cartus Financial Corporation
5160 Swashbuckler Lane, $250,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Lori L. Fuerstenberg
6 Tall Oaks Lane, $300,000, R. Keith and Carol L. Ray, Jr. to Bryan D. Hays
10 Tall Oaks Lane, $273,500, Adam C. and Tessa F. McCoy to Michael W. and Chelsea L. Sargeant
1060 S. Veech Lane, $119,900, Robert Houdeshell to Dale A. and Linda A. Workman
404 S. Westlawn Ave., $139,000, Daniel Lynch to Marie J. Vercellino and Alexander S. Highley
685 S. Westlawn Ave., $119,000, Michael and Rodney Nash to Kevin and Cynthia Farrington
2025 W. Woodbine Drive, $43,000, Sammy and Theona D. Brooks to Thomas Walker
3304 Zangle Drive, $102,500, Steven Morris to Terri L. Whitsel
2378 70th St., $32,500, Nancy R. Lingenfelter to Kevin Greenfield
Blue Mound
306 W. Aholt St., $74,000, Cathy A. Rice to Levi A. W. and Jessica L. Steinacher
Forsyth
145 Lea Lane, $254,382, Sullivan Developers, LLC to Kristen Sue Peters
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
