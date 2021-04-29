Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4009 Bayview Drive, $132,000, James R. and Nancy A. Andrews to Mohammad Unnus Qasim
525 Bradley Court, $87,000, David Ricks to Michael and Lisa R. Campbell
6662 Brush College Road, $144,900, Alan Tyler Marsh to Jeffery L. and Terry K. Lofland
5150 W. Cantrell St., $177,000, Larry E. and Susan Paige Hall to Michael Brincken
210 S. Camp St., $49,000, Cletis E. Yeager to Aubie Endrizzi
2117 N. Charles St., $1,500, Juan Calixto Dominguez to Oma Colorero Munoz
1803 E. Clay St., $37,000, David J. and Cynthia M. Kates to Anthony Jay Vosses
6501 Daybrook Drive, $375,000, James and Linda Gould to Dennis J. Underhile and Michelle . Slaughter
62 Emerson Drive, $112,000, Eric W. and Eilssa K. Winder to Jason Underwood and Jill Ostrander
1417 W. Forest Ave., $78,900, Carissa Owens, Clarence and Marie Shockley to Briana Stephens Quintenz
257 S. Glencoe Ave., $155,900, Darrell Chenault to Anibal Flores and Donna Mendoza
1337 E. Hickory St., $10,000, Collin Properties, LLC to Derek Pfeifer
380 E. Holiday Drive, $132,000, Benjamin J. and Lori L. Nelson
3125 N. Kandy Lane, $135,000, Shumaker Properties, LLC to Matthew A. Shuwenk
951 W. Karen Drive, $125,000, Gloria J. Guy to Arthur Jr. and Alma Young
4366 Leonore Drive, $229,000, William R. and Lisa A. Harvey to Michelle Pettus
2189 N. Maple Ave., $28,500, Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation to Bach Investment Group LLC
1400 Block of E. Marietta St., $1,000, City of Decatur to Ruthie Cobb
263 Marlene Ave., $123,000, Jerry A. and Joy E. Wallace to Jordan Roundcount
4454 Mount Vernon Place, $260,000, Donna K. Swartz, as trustee of the 2004 Trust date the 26th day of Aug. 2004 to William J. Brooks
3915 N. Neeley Ave, $76,000, Jordan M. and Samantha Peck to Luke D. and Luke Jr. Puckett
916 W. North St., $19,200, Craig M. and Mary Jane Norpel to Camisha Salter and James Peavier
3262 E. Orchard Drive, $83,000, Ruth A. Gibson and Alexa G. Tatham and Matthew W. Brown
621 and 629 W. Packard St., $1,200, City of Decatur to Patrick Hunt
961 W. Packart St., $4,000, Brian Tschosik andTerry Lovekamp to Denny R. Cliff
1040 Pearl St., $7,000, Wabel Tool Company to Lieutenant Topps, Jr. and Ricky W. Wofford
440 N. Pine St., $500, Aaron L. Jones to Montrezik WIlliams
2336 E. Prairie St., $29,000, Vicki A. Lynch as Successor Trustee of the James P. Vogel Trust dated June 23, 2010 to John E. Ward
2222 E. Powers Blvd., $77,000, Kimberly D. Fowler to Ran MacArthur
1340 W. Ravina Park Road, $60,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Steven J. Kleist
2538 Redlich Court, $112,000, Nicholas L. and Michelle R. Adkins to Zachary R. Ashe
4252 N. Regina Road, $124,900, Jillian A. Halford to Stephen Pilcher
3127 Sandcreek Road, $143,500, Nicholas Martin Hortenstine to Weston Wigginton
2752 Sangamon Road, $125,000, Robert L. Johnson to Kenneth J. and Jennifer L. Thoms
2752 Sangamon Road, 135,000, Kenneth L. and Jennifer L. Thoms to Claritza Conway
306 Shoreline Place, $390,000, Gregory A. Cruthis and Mary Kay Thompson to Joseph D. and Lois Elaine Perry
747 Shorewood Drive, $85,000, Ella and Carrie Kauffman to Daniel W. Krall and Hoiward K. Spurling
16 Sickles Drive, $81,200, Melinda D. Mosley to Terrance Cannon and Mirna Onate
601 Simpson Ave., $25,000, Al Stork Real Estate LLC to Dana J. Birch
785 S. Sycamore St., $20,350, Ryan D. Benson to David and Kimberly Chaney
5580 E. Twin Bridge Road, $35,000, Estate of George F. Springman, deceased to Yoder Farm Operators, LLC
1695 W. Waggoner St., $14,000, Estate of Richard D. and David W. Dick, exec. to Richard A. Robinson
1637 Walnut Grove Ave., $20,000, Donald W. Emmons to Richard A. Robinson
1120 N. Warren St., $28,800, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Eric and Heather Rickman
4040 N. Warren St., $98,000, Toni Griffin and Jeffrey S. Christopher M. and Charles L. Gaede to Alexis Carmona-Hurtado and Jessica Kellis
1167 Wedgewood Court, $327,500, Brian C. and Karen D. Yocks to Norma T. and Julie L. Jones
1554 W. Wood St., $88,000, Aaron D. and Abigail McIntosh to Kelly R. Stouffer
460 Woodside Trail #A-16, $33,000, Macon County Sheriff to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust 4602021
713 S. 17th St., $12,000, PNC Bank National Association to Brett Richard Huffman
240 N. 23rd Place, $405,500 (contract 2020), Andrew Hendrian to Kristopher D. Thompson - additional addresses included: 2428 E. North St.; 2281 E. William St.; 2308 E. William St.; 1087 N. Summit Ave.; 1808 E. Moore St.; 2329 E. William St.; 1338 Walnut Grove Ave.; 2279 E. Eldorado St.; 2285 E. Main St.; 2304 E. Prairie St,; 2306 E. Prairie St.; 2308 E. Prairie St.; 2283 E. William St.; 2293 E. William St.; 2328 E. William St.; 2402 E. William St., 2007 E. Cantrell St., 920 E. Henderson Ave., 1205 N. Wilder Ave.
Forsyth
225 Lucile Ave., $160,900, Corey and Kam Thompson to Coshanna Parker
1 McDonald Ave., $36,500, Alice J. Hamsmire Revocable Living Trust date Sept. 27, 2005 to Francisco Lopez Bolanos
770 Schroll Court, $274,900, Andrew Brischback, trustee of the AJB Trust and Chong In and Andrew Brischbach, co-trustees of the CIB Trust, both dated June 15, 2018 to Neil A. and Pamela A. Lunsmann
976 Stevens Creek Circle, $370,000, Xiao Yu Zheng to Bitto Singh and Amanpret Kaur
Macon
404 W. Eckhardt St., $32,000, Neal and M. Sue Cole to Brandy Dixon, Justin Taylor, Robert and Patsy Cade
Mount Zion
1358 Kays Court, $158,500, Judith E. Galpin and Susan M. Sams to Phyllis L. Larry
405 McGaughey Drive, $105,000, Robbin R. and Dian M. Goings to William Dale Robinson
1367 Mount Zion Pkwy, $152,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to John and Shelly Beiler
1075 S. Wildwood Drive, $154,500, Regan Radtke and Jamie Apfel to Audrey E. Sheumaker and Robin E. Pygott
Maroa
107 E. Main St., $30,000, Everett Hite to J. P. Doolin Corp.
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.