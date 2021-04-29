 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur  

4009 Bayview Drive, $132,000, James R. and Nancy A. Andrews to Mohammad Unnus Qasim

525 Bradley Court, $87,000, David Ricks to Michael and Lisa R. Campbell

6662 Brush College Road, $144,900, Alan Tyler Marsh to Jeffery L. and Terry K. Lofland

5150 W. Cantrell St., $177,000, Larry E. and Susan Paige Hall to Michael Brincken

210 S. Camp St., $49,000, Cletis E. Yeager to Aubie Endrizzi

2117 N. Charles St., $1,500, Juan Calixto Dominguez to Oma Colorero Munoz

1803 E. Clay St., $37,000, David  J. and Cynthia M. Kates to  Anthony Jay Vosses

6501 Daybrook Drive, $375,000, James and Linda Gould to Dennis J. Underhile and Michelle . Slaughter

62 Emerson Drive, $112,000, Eric W. and Eilssa K. Winder to Jason Underwood and Jill Ostrander 

1417 W. Forest Ave., $78,900, Carissa Owens, Clarence and Marie Shockley to Briana Stephens Quintenz

257 S. Glencoe Ave., $155,900, Darrell Chenault to Anibal Flores and Donna Mendoza

1337 E. Hickory St., $10,000, Collin Properties, LLC to Derek Pfeifer 

380 E. Holiday Drive, $132,000, Benjamin J. and Lori L. Nelson 

3125 N. Kandy Lane, $135,000, Shumaker Properties, LLC to Matthew A. Shuwenk

951 W. Karen Drive, $125,000, Gloria J. Guy to Arthur Jr. and Alma Young

4366 Leonore Drive, $229,000, William R. and Lisa A. Harvey to Michelle Pettus

2189 N. Maple Ave., $28,500, Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation to Bach Investment Group LLC

1400 Block of E. Marietta St., $1,000, City of Decatur to Ruthie Cobb

263 Marlene Ave., $123,000, Jerry A. and Joy E. Wallace to Jordan Roundcount 

4454 Mount Vernon Place, $260,000, Donna K. Swartz, as trustee of the 2004 Trust date the 26th day of Aug. 2004 to William J. Brooks

3915 N. Neeley Ave, $76,000, Jordan M. and Samantha Peck to Luke D. and Luke Jr. Puckett 

916 W. North St., $19,200, Craig M. and Mary Jane Norpel to Camisha Salter and James Peavier

3262 E. Orchard Drive, $83,000, Ruth A. Gibson and Alexa G. Tatham and Matthew W. Brown

621 and 629 W. Packard St., $1,200, City of Decatur to Patrick Hunt 

961 W. Packart St., $4,000, Brian Tschosik andTerry Lovekamp to Denny R. Cliff

1040 Pearl St., $7,000, Wabel Tool Company to Lieutenant Topps, Jr. and Ricky W. Wofford

440 N. Pine St., $500, Aaron L. Jones to Montrezik WIlliams

2336 E. Prairie St., $29,000, Vicki A. Lynch as Successor Trustee of the James P. Vogel Trust dated June 23, 2010 to John E. Ward

2222 E. Powers Blvd., $77,000, Kimberly D. Fowler to Ran MacArthur 

1340 W. Ravina Park Road, $60,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Steven J. Kleist

2538 Redlich Court, $112,000, Nicholas L. and Michelle R. Adkins to Zachary R. Ashe 

4252 N. Regina Road, $124,900, Jillian A. Halford to Stephen Pilcher

3127 Sandcreek Road, $143,500, Nicholas Martin Hortenstine to Weston Wigginton

2752 Sangamon Road, $125,000, Robert L. Johnson to Kenneth J. and Jennifer L. Thoms

2752 Sangamon Road, 135,000, Kenneth L. and Jennifer L. Thoms to Claritza Conway

306 Shoreline Place, $390,000, Gregory A. Cruthis and Mary Kay Thompson to Joseph D. and Lois Elaine Perry 

747 Shorewood Drive, $85,000, Ella and Carrie Kauffman to Daniel W. Krall and Hoiward K. Spurling

16 Sickles Drive, $81,200, Melinda D. Mosley to Terrance Cannon and Mirna Onate

601 Simpson Ave., $25,000, Al Stork Real Estate LLC to Dana J. Birch 

785 S. Sycamore St., $20,350, Ryan D. Benson to David and Kimberly Chaney 

5580 E. Twin Bridge Road, $35,000, Estate of George F. Springman, deceased to Yoder Farm Operators, LLC

1695 W. Waggoner St., $14,000, Estate of Richard D. and David W. Dick, exec. to Richard A. Robinson 

1637 Walnut Grove Ave., $20,000, Donald W. Emmons to Richard A. Robinson 

1120 N. Warren St., $28,800, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Eric and Heather Rickman

4040 N. Warren St., $98,000, Toni Griffin and Jeffrey S. Christopher M. and Charles L. Gaede to Alexis Carmona-Hurtado and Jessica Kellis

1167 Wedgewood Court, $327,500, Brian C. and Karen D. Yocks to Norma T. and Julie L. Jones

1554 W. Wood St., $88,000, Aaron D. and Abigail McIntosh to Kelly R. Stouffer 

460 Woodside Trail #A-16, $33,000, Macon County Sheriff to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust 4602021

713 S. 17th St., $12,000, PNC Bank National Association to Brett Richard Huffman

240 N. 23rd Place, $405,500 (contract 2020), Andrew Hendrian to Kristopher D. Thompson - additional addresses included: 2428 E. North St.; 2281 E. William St.; 2308 E. William St.; 1087 N. Summit Ave.; 1808 E. Moore St.; 2329 E. William St.; 1338 Walnut Grove Ave.; 2279 E. Eldorado St.; 2285 E. Main St.; 2304 E. Prairie St,; 2306 E. Prairie St.; 2308 E. Prairie St.; 2283 E. William St.; 2293 E. William St.; 2328 E. William St.; 2402 E. William St., 2007 E. Cantrell St., 920 E. Henderson Ave., 1205 N. Wilder Ave.

Forsyth

225 Lucile Ave., $160,900, Corey and Kam Thompson to Coshanna Parker 

1 McDonald Ave., $36,500, Alice J. Hamsmire Revocable Living Trust date Sept. 27, 2005 to Francisco Lopez Bolanos

770 Schroll Court, $274,900, Andrew Brischback, trustee of the AJB Trust and Chong In and Andrew Brischbach, co-trustees of the CIB Trust, both dated June 15, 2018 to Neil A. and Pamela A. Lunsmann

976 Stevens Creek Circle, $370,000, Xiao Yu Zheng to Bitto Singh and Amanpret Kaur

Macon

404 W. Eckhardt St., $32,000, Neal and M. Sue Cole to Brandy Dixon, Justin Taylor, Robert and Patsy Cade

Mount Zion

1358 Kays Court, $158,500, Judith E. Galpin and Susan M. Sams to Phyllis L. Larry 

405 McGaughey Drive, $105,000, Robbin R. and Dian M. Goings to William Dale Robinson 

1367 Mount Zion Pkwy, $152,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to John and Shelly Beiler

1075 S. Wildwood Drive, $154,500, Regan Radtke and Jamie Apfel to Audrey E. Sheumaker and Robin E. Pygott

Maroa

107 E. Main St., $30,000, Everett Hite to J. P. Doolin Corp. 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Herald & Review's Donnette Beckett talks about community journalism

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Herald & Review's Donnette Beckett talks about community journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News