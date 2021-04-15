Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Mount Zion

1610 Hunters Pointe Court, $28,000, Mount Zion Properties Inc. to Gary and Linda Crull

125 Parkington Court, $432,500, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Edward Elliott III

300 South Drive, $152,900, Robert D. and Phyllis E. Bopp to Robert J. and Michelle W. Cocker

510 E. Walnut St., $110,000, Morgan E. and Zachary T. Anderson to B. Jordan Horath and Elizabeth M. Frye

715 N. Whitetail Circle, $105,000, David and Linda England to Ryan and Victoria Henry

Warrensburg

120 Indiana Court, $130,000, Jeffrey D. Richardson, bankruptcy Trustee in case no. 20-71266

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

