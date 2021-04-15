 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur  

3626 Catherine St., $125,000, Shirley A. Poling to Terry D. and Cathy A. Rhodes

1664 E. Clay St., $12,000 (contract 2018), John C. Frazier to Vernon Wayne Schonerman

1803 E. Clay St., $37,000, David  J. and Cynthia . Kates to James A. Jankowitz

933 W. Cushing St., $28,000, Kathryn Wilder to Myra E. Dreibelbis

1569 N. Dennis St., $16,000, Ruby Eileen Schoneman to Charles Brown

119 S. Edward St., $60,000, Katherine J. Williston to Samuel Onate

1443 N. Ellen Ave., $13,000, Kathy Jarrett to Irish Properties LLC

654 W. Elm St., $5,500, Theresa Keller to Sheleona Singleton and Sheila Ambrose

609 W. Forest Ave., $30,000, Brenda Russell to Blair and Joellen Waller 

1448 W. Glenn Drive., $112,500, Mary Schueler to Cartus Financial Corporation

1148 W. Glenn Drive, $112,500, Cartus Financial Corporation to Katie Cushing

2477 De Loach Court, $95,000, Brandee N. Carver to Construction & Property Investors, Inc.

1789 N. Lowbar St., $12,000, Willie Lou Young to Jacori Goodwin 

1568 N. Main St., $1,000, Desirae Hardy to Jeremy Ruderman

14 Maple Court, $59,000, Mary West to Keith Bobbitt

37 Maple Court, $75,000, John Robert III, Stephen David, Michael Vail, Ann Therese and Mary Kathleen Comerford to Sydney E. Gilbert 

1104 E. Mueller Ave., $29,000 (contract 2015), Jerry G. and Florence A. Price to Gwendolyn Perez

457 N. Newcastle Drive, $128,500, Richard A. Hunt to Erin Schall 

805 W. North St., $9,500, Dario Duke Jr. to Holeshot Properties LLC

2360 E. Olive St., $10,000, Estate of James L. Bruner, deceased to Rodney K. Bruner

23 Ridge Drive, $84,900, Estate of Dwight L. McKenzie, deceased to Antonio McElrath

4438 E. Rosewood Road, $87,500, Megan M. Musick to Brandon M. Aubert

1188 W. Sunset Ave., $28,100, William R. and Margaret R. Clark to Katheryn G. and Daniel A. Adebeyo

1020 N. Union St., $10,500, Frank Reed to Marc and Christina Doty

3214 N. University Ave., $109,900, Estate of Donna L. Olsen, deceased c/o Jill E. Olsen to Archie J. and Annie L. Levy

1333 E. Walnut Ave., $13,000 (contract 2019),  BT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Megan Leann Creamer

410 N. Water St., $533,333, Chicago Trust Company, successor Trustee of the Citizens National Bank of Decatur, trust dated 30th day of March 1987, number 3541 to Decatur City Plaza LLC

426 N. Water St., $266,667,  Chicago Trust Company, successor Trustee of the Citizens National Bank of Decatur, trust dated 30th day of March 1987, number 3541 to Decatur City Plaza LLC

832 W. Wood St., 65,800, Rose Marie Thompson to Alexander Campbell

1005 N. 35th St., $19,000, Arthur C. Gearheard to Linda L. Harrelson

1058 N. 35th St., $60,000, Eric M. Bolin to Tina M. Maurer 

 Argenta

330 E. Park St., $75,000, Paula Rowe Henon, sole heir of Marilyn B. Rowe, deceased to Matthew R. Miles

Dalton City

5145 Goodwin Circle, $398,650, Douglas M. and Kimberly A. Arthur to Charles G. Hines 

Forsyth

275 Hickory Point Court, $216,900, Deb Reveille to Jeremy Jones 

Macon 

120 S. Wall St., $190,000, William H. Otta to Lyle A. and Michela Benson 

Mount Zion

1610 Hunters Pointe Court, $28,000, Mount Zion Properties Inc. to Gary and Linda Crull 

125 Parkington Court, $432,500, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Edward Elliott III

300 South Drive, $152,900, Robert D. and Phyllis E. Bopp to Robert J. and Michelle W. Cocker 

510 E. Walnut St., $110,000, Morgan E. and Zachary T. Anderson to B. Jordan Horath and Elizabeth M. Frye

715 N. Whitetail Circle, $105,000, David and Linda England to Ryan and Victoria Henry 

Warrensburg

120 Indiana Court, $130,000, Jeffrey D. Richardson, bankruptcy Trustee in case no. 20-71266

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

