Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3626 Catherine St., $125,000, Shirley A. Poling to Terry D. and Cathy A. Rhodes
1664 E. Clay St., $12,000 (contract 2018), John C. Frazier to Vernon Wayne Schonerman
1803 E. Clay St., $37,000, David J. and Cynthia . Kates to James A. Jankowitz
933 W. Cushing St., $28,000, Kathryn Wilder to Myra E. Dreibelbis
1569 N. Dennis St., $16,000, Ruby Eileen Schoneman to Charles Brown
119 S. Edward St., $60,000, Katherine J. Williston to Samuel Onate
1443 N. Ellen Ave., $13,000, Kathy Jarrett to Irish Properties LLC
654 W. Elm St., $5,500, Theresa Keller to Sheleona Singleton and Sheila Ambrose
609 W. Forest Ave., $30,000, Brenda Russell to Blair and Joellen Waller
1448 W. Glenn Drive., $112,500, Mary Schueler to Cartus Financial Corporation
1148 W. Glenn Drive, $112,500, Cartus Financial Corporation to Katie Cushing
2477 De Loach Court, $95,000, Brandee N. Carver to Construction & Property Investors, Inc.
1789 N. Lowbar St., $12,000, Willie Lou Young to Jacori Goodwin
1568 N. Main St., $1,000, Desirae Hardy to Jeremy Ruderman
14 Maple Court, $59,000, Mary West to Keith Bobbitt
37 Maple Court, $75,000, John Robert III, Stephen David, Michael Vail, Ann Therese and Mary Kathleen Comerford to Sydney E. Gilbert
1104 E. Mueller Ave., $29,000 (contract 2015), Jerry G. and Florence A. Price to Gwendolyn Perez
457 N. Newcastle Drive, $128,500, Richard A. Hunt to Erin Schall
805 W. North St., $9,500, Dario Duke Jr. to Holeshot Properties LLC
2360 E. Olive St., $10,000, Estate of James L. Bruner, deceased to Rodney K. Bruner
23 Ridge Drive, $84,900, Estate of Dwight L. McKenzie, deceased to Antonio McElrath
4438 E. Rosewood Road, $87,500, Megan M. Musick to Brandon M. Aubert
1188 W. Sunset Ave., $28,100, William R. and Margaret R. Clark to Katheryn G. and Daniel A. Adebeyo
1020 N. Union St., $10,500, Frank Reed to Marc and Christina Doty
3214 N. University Ave., $109,900, Estate of Donna L. Olsen, deceased c/o Jill E. Olsen to Archie J. and Annie L. Levy
1333 E. Walnut Ave., $13,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermillion County LLC to Megan Leann Creamer
410 N. Water St., $533,333, Chicago Trust Company, successor Trustee of the Citizens National Bank of Decatur, trust dated 30th day of March 1987, number 3541 to Decatur City Plaza LLC
426 N. Water St., $266,667, Chicago Trust Company, successor Trustee of the Citizens National Bank of Decatur, trust dated 30th day of March 1987, number 3541 to Decatur City Plaza LLC
832 W. Wood St., 65,800, Rose Marie Thompson to Alexander Campbell
1005 N. 35th St., $19,000, Arthur C. Gearheard to Linda L. Harrelson
1058 N. 35th St., $60,000, Eric M. Bolin to Tina M. Maurer
Argenta
330 E. Park St., $75,000, Paula Rowe Henon, sole heir of Marilyn B. Rowe, deceased to Matthew R. Miles
Dalton City
5145 Goodwin Circle, $398,650, Douglas M. and Kimberly A. Arthur to Charles G. Hines
Forsyth
275 Hickory Point Court, $216,900, Deb Reveille to Jeremy Jones
Macon
120 S. Wall St., $190,000, William H. Otta to Lyle A. and Michela Benson
Mount Zion
1610 Hunters Pointe Court, $28,000, Mount Zion Properties Inc. to Gary and Linda Crull
125 Parkington Court, $432,500, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Edward Elliott III
300 South Drive, $152,900, Robert D. and Phyllis E. Bopp to Robert J. and Michelle W. Cocker
510 E. Walnut St., $110,000, Morgan E. and Zachary T. Anderson to B. Jordan Horath and Elizabeth M. Frye
715 N. Whitetail Circle, $105,000, David and Linda England to Ryan and Victoria Henry
Warrensburg
120 Indiana Court, $130,000, Jeffrey D. Richardson, bankruptcy Trustee in case no. 20-71266
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.