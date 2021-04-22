 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur  

1826 S. Albany St., $129,900, Gary W. and Susan Wolf, Leslie A. Cosner to Lori A. Morey

974 W. Ashwood Trail, $145,000, Valerie A. Carberry to Stephen A. Woodward

4710 Barberry Court, $200,000, Matthew M. and Sarah J. Erwin to Matthew A. and Megan L. Noel 

1625 E. Barrington Ave., $74,000, Rodney Snow to Robert Buchanan

2125 Buckhead Ave., $57,500, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Alyssa Tener and Cory Brown

2175 W. Center St., $77,900, Leanne and David DeLock to Latosha Agnew

3275 E. Cherry Drive, $145,000, The Richard L. Jacobs Trust to Adam and Leslie Casner

1803 E. Clay St., $37,000, David  J. and Cynthia M. Kates to  Anthony Jay Vosses

1561 N. College St., $30,000, Bourne Enterprises LLC Series 4 to Veronica and Levan Crenshaw

56 Colorado Drive, $91,900, Jeremy A. Richardson to Sarah Hazel Wonder

3766 Cudiff Road, $120,000, Nina M. Walker nka Nina M. Patterson to Hubaldino Lopez

1157 Curtis Ave., $22,000, Richard Young to James R. Vanmeter, Sr.

787 Cushing St., $27,000, Brenda Redmond to Victoria Brenic

2166 N. Dennis Ave., $75,000, Kris Wattelet and J. Ryan Brady to Kelsey E. Wiedenkeller

1725 E. Division St., $12,000, Josie Anderson to Massoud Aliabadi

2367 Du Claire Road, $262,500, Maria T. Granzotti, trustee of the Andrea Grazottti Credit Shelter Trust  to Thomas F. and Theresa J. Ruterford Jr. 

2367 Du Claire Road, $262,500, Maria T. Granzotti to Thomas F. and Theresa J. Rutherford, Jr.

1911 S. Fairview Ave., $92,500, Joann L. Curtis to Steven Charles Frazier and Dawnetta Jean Curtis

1605 N. Foster Ave., $87,500, Phallen N. and Andrew M. Montague to Dustin E. Kendall 

4226 E. Greenhill Road, $58,000, Short Estate c/o Lana Moody to David and Tammy J. Polley

1532 N. Home Park Ave., $79,000, Reco and Betty Lewis to Demarlon Brown

1085 E. Johns Ave., $21,000, Eddie W. and Linda K. Evans to Hui Wang

19 Kaydon Drive, $64,000, Corey M. Gist to Matt Wolter 

1705 W. Leafland St., 17,000, James R. Buam to Deven Majors

1841 N. Maple Ave., $13,525, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Ademeko Maclin-Carney

952 W. Marrietta St., $4,000, Lamont Johnson to Donald L. Stewart Jr.

953 N. Oakland Ave., $50,000, Estate of Virginia A. Cooper to Dennis R. Cooper

3 Ridge Court, $135,000, Jamie Shobe-Brown to Eric William and Ashley Kay Ignatowski

27 Ridgecrest Drive, $71,500, Edward F. and Susan D. Painter to Linda Jones

435 and 445 Sheridan St., $47,000, Alonzo Leake to N&C Properties and Development LLC

4290 South Lake Court, $815,000, Chicago Title Land Trust to Robert D. and Dana Byers

556 E. Waggoner St., $15,000, Johnny and Doris Jean  Barer to Barney Keith Mcforth

2111 E. Wood St., $43,500, Andrea and Benjamin D. West to Jean Eldredge 

246 N. 25th St., $6,000, Lamont Johnson to Donald L. Stewart Jr.

Argenta

320 W. Elm St., $90,000, Michael A. Brown to Samuel T. Nein and Sandra Jean Morrow

Blue Mound 

114 College St., $36, 750, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Ronald R. and Margaret Sanchez

Forsyth

880 Stevens Creek Lane, $275,000, Jeffrey and Michelle Horve to Lauren Horte and Cassie Cole

Maroa

309 S. Locust St., $54,000, Chelsea Force to Cooperman Properties LLC

223 N. Walnut St., $192,000, Dennis and Deborah Helton to Dakota Demoss

Mount Zion

800 Baker Drive, $114,900, Samantha Ground nka Samantha Kitson to Amber Nicole Miller

1506 Hunters View Drive, $33,990, Mount Zion Properties, Inc. to John Beiler 

1619 Hunters View Drive, $36,990, Mount Zion Properties, Inc. to John Beiler

1445 N. State Route 121, $165,000, Darrell A. and Janice L. Timmons to Lewis Rental Properties, LLC

1181 S. State Route 121, $600,000, Sandra A. Brust to Man-Sea Metals, Inc. 

Warrensburg

7 Warren Court, $87,000, Cynthia A. Hundley to Jeffrey T. Law

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden tax plan news sinks U.S. stocks

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marijuana by the numbers as 420, the unofficial high holiday, turns 50
Local

Marijuana by the numbers as 420, the unofficial high holiday, turns 50

There are 110 recreational dispensaries in Illinois as of April 19, the maximum currently allowed under state law. When Illinois legalized recreational marijuana, it allowed each of the 55 medical dispensaries to add adult-use sales at their existing location and open a second adult-use location.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Herald & Review's Clay Jackson talks about community journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News