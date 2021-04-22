Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1826 S. Albany St., $129,900, Gary W. and Susan Wolf, Leslie A. Cosner to Lori A. Morey
974 W. Ashwood Trail, $145,000, Valerie A. Carberry to Stephen A. Woodward
4710 Barberry Court, $200,000, Matthew M. and Sarah J. Erwin to Matthew A. and Megan L. Noel
1625 E. Barrington Ave., $74,000, Rodney Snow to Robert Buchanan
2125 Buckhead Ave., $57,500, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Alyssa Tener and Cory Brown
2175 W. Center St., $77,900, Leanne and David DeLock to Latosha Agnew
3275 E. Cherry Drive, $145,000, The Richard L. Jacobs Trust to Adam and Leslie Casner
1803 E. Clay St., $37,000, David J. and Cynthia M. Kates to Anthony Jay Vosses
1561 N. College St., $30,000, Bourne Enterprises LLC Series 4 to Veronica and Levan Crenshaw
56 Colorado Drive, $91,900, Jeremy A. Richardson to Sarah Hazel Wonder
3766 Cudiff Road, $120,000, Nina M. Walker nka Nina M. Patterson to Hubaldino Lopez
1157 Curtis Ave., $22,000, Richard Young to James R. Vanmeter, Sr.
787 Cushing St., $27,000, Brenda Redmond to Victoria Brenic
2166 N. Dennis Ave., $75,000, Kris Wattelet and J. Ryan Brady to Kelsey E. Wiedenkeller
1725 E. Division St., $12,000, Josie Anderson to Massoud Aliabadi
2367 Du Claire Road, $262,500, Maria T. Granzotti, trustee of the Andrea Grazottti Credit Shelter Trust to Thomas F. and Theresa J. Ruterford Jr.
1911 S. Fairview Ave., $92,500, Joann L. Curtis to Steven Charles Frazier and Dawnetta Jean Curtis
1605 N. Foster Ave., $87,500, Phallen N. and Andrew M. Montague to Dustin E. Kendall
4226 E. Greenhill Road, $58,000, Short Estate c/o Lana Moody to David and Tammy J. Polley
1532 N. Home Park Ave., $79,000, Reco and Betty Lewis to Demarlon Brown
1085 E. Johns Ave., $21,000, Eddie W. and Linda K. Evans to Hui Wang
19 Kaydon Drive, $64,000, Corey M. Gist to Matt Wolter
1705 W. Leafland St., 17,000, James R. Buam to Deven Majors
1841 N. Maple Ave., $13,525, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Ademeko Maclin-Carney
952 W. Marrietta St., $4,000, Lamont Johnson to Donald L. Stewart Jr.
953 N. Oakland Ave., $50,000, Estate of Virginia A. Cooper to Dennis R. Cooper
3 Ridge Court, $135,000, Jamie Shobe-Brown to Eric William and Ashley Kay Ignatowski
27 Ridgecrest Drive, $71,500, Edward F. and Susan D. Painter to Linda Jones
435 and 445 Sheridan St., $47,000, Alonzo Leake to N&C Properties and Development LLC
4290 South Lake Court, $815,000, Chicago Title Land Trust to Robert D. and Dana Byers
556 E. Waggoner St., $15,000, Johnny and Doris Jean Barer to Barney Keith Mcforth
2111 E. Wood St., $43,500, Andrea and Benjamin D. West to Jean Eldredge
246 N. 25th St., $6,000, Lamont Johnson to Donald L. Stewart Jr.
Argenta
320 W. Elm St., $90,000, Michael A. Brown to Samuel T. Nein and Sandra Jean Morrow
Blue Mound
114 College St., $36, 750, Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Ronald R. and Margaret Sanchez
Forsyth
880 Stevens Creek Lane, $275,000, Jeffrey and Michelle Horve to Lauren Horte and Cassie Cole
Maroa
309 S. Locust St., $54,000, Chelsea Force to Cooperman Properties LLC
223 N. Walnut St., $192,000, Dennis and Deborah Helton to Dakota Demoss
Mount Zion
800 Baker Drive, $114,900, Samantha Ground nka Samantha Kitson to Amber Nicole Miller
1506 Hunters View Drive, $33,990, Mount Zion Properties, Inc. to John Beiler
1619 Hunters View Drive, $36,990, Mount Zion Properties, Inc. to John Beiler
1445 N. State Route 121, $165,000, Darrell A. and Janice L. Timmons to Lewis Rental Properties, LLC
1181 S. State Route 121, $600,000, Sandra A. Brust to Man-Sea Metals, Inc.
Warrensburg
7 Warren Court, $87,000, Cynthia A. Hundley to Jeffrey T. Law