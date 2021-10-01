Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2246 Bajer Drive, $87,000, Randall D. Riddle to Stephen Massey

737 Conard Court, $7,000, The Acciavatti Trust dated Oct. 30, 2009 to Elm Rentals, LLC

940 W. Decatur St., $39,000, Patrick and Editha Stokes to Family Lease LLC

1328 E. Division St., $2,000, Estate of Mary Feetles to The Wilk Company of IL LTD.

265 Dover Drive, $118,500, Michael L. Dunn to Kathleen Marie Davis

40 Eastmoreland Drive, $156,000, Sean M. Stoll to Rudolph and Jerdean Meeks

1400 S. Fairview Ave., $55,000, E. Kenny Cyrulik to Parks Properties Illinois LLC Series No. 8

1375 W. Forest Ave., $16,001, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Charles Constant

1541 W. Forest Ave., $1,501, Sheriff of Macon County to Kristopher D. Thompson

1905 W. Forest Ave., $91,900, Kathrine Hazel aka Katherine A. Hazel-Jackson to Colin Bonner

2831 Grove Court, $55,000, Peggy E. McGuire to Zeya LLC

164 Hightide Drive, $125,000, West Central Bank to Christina and Rhonda O'Brien

1046 N. Hill Ave., $20,000, Wellspring Properties, LLC to SNS Property Management, LLC

1046 N. Hill Ave., $26,000, SNS Properties Management, LLC to Tiko Smith

6535 W. Hill Road, $312,500, Kaitlin B. Matney to Bart Anthony Basi, III

992 N. Karen Drive, $135,000, Kevin M. Voss to Kanisha Young

3009 Kingsley Drive, $100,000, Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams Trustee of the Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams Trust dated April 14, 2004 to Spencer C. Garner

6266 Kitchens Road, $110,000, Lori Lee Declerk to Glenn E. and Teresa F. Linaweaver

2005 E. Lawrence, $14,000 (contract 2017), PSB IRA No, 1127 to John Russell Jr.

1044 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Kerry R. Neilsen

1340 Manor Drive, $275,000, Timothy W. and Tina L. Suzewitz to Thurston L. Maria L. Wiggins

2020 Mars Court, $135,000, Blake A. Smith to Blake Bagley

666 N. Moffet Ave., $63,000, Thomas A. Friend to Deborah F. Hendrick

1240 W. Mound Road, $30,000, Dennis and Judith Ann Gibbs to Ryan and Amy Porter

2659 Pine Meadow Court, $207,000, James W. and Donna L. Hicks, Darcy Leigh Conner to Phillip J. and Gail M. Dougherty

717 W. Prairie Ave, Unit 2B, $85,000, Clifton G. and Judith A. Campbell to Mary C. Brady

2360 Salem School Road, $160,000, Larry E. Oleson to AJR Lawn Care, Inc.

3615 Skyline Ave., $66,000, Estate of David A. Smith, deceased c/o Donna Dippel to Melvin L. Roady

1777 N. Sunnyside Road, $79,570, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

3030 Timber Bluff Trail, $260,000, Kathleen T. Blancett to Andrew J. Richardson

1030 Valley View Court, $89,000, Thurston L. Wiggins to Shikiria Cunningham

763 S. Webster St., $0, City of Decatur to Decatur School District No. 61

1525 E. Whitmer St., $40,150, Connie S. Schabowski to Cody L. Carter

2912 E. Wood St., $30,000, Trisha Redpath and Dana Rozzell to Samantha Kovalick

6055 E. US Route 36, $45,000, LKBS Hideout, LLC to Robby Morse Properties, LLC

975 S. 18th St., $26,500, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIPO2, LLC

Blue Mound

202 S. Saint Marie St., $101,900, Cheryl Jean White to Andrew Levault

Forsyth

271 Cale Court, $248,000, Venkata Darma Veera Vijay Kumar Damarla to Bijoy Shankar Kar

799 Christopher Drive, $260,000, Phillip J. and Gail M. Dougherty to Joe Gipson

Maroa

426 E. Kennedy St., $18,500, Rex R. Donaldson to Jeffrey M. Rusk

Mount Zion

1804 Baltimore Ave., $300,000, Zachary R. and Angela Lancaster to Jordan and Kristie Backes

1625 Fleetwood Court, $159,900, Jay C. Henry to Thomas Beller

1504 Hunters View Drive, $325,000, Bart J. Bradford to Cartus Financial Corporation

1504 Hunters View Drive, $325,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Brandon and Kelly Zerfowski

1625 Kingwood Court, $157,000, Jordon and Kristy Backes to Lisabeth Morrisroe

655 N. Whitetail Circle, $147,000, Rachel Yetter to Ryan Musser

730 S. Whitetail Court, $125,000, Kaitlin Ellen Smith to Whitney N. Odom

Oreana

118 E. Belle St., $100,000, Rebecca L. Altig to William S. Roof III

124 N. Orchard St., $150,000, Trent Lee Trudeau and Cali Marie Melton to Gregory Bournias

Warrensburg

273 N. Main St., $25,500, Robert C. Shafer, Trustee of the Robin L. Shafer Trust to James R. and Darlene A. White

7 McIntyre Drive, $6,000, Corey A. Maloney to Jared Bolt

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

