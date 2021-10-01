Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2246 Bajer Drive, $87,000, Randall D. Riddle to Stephen Massey
737 Conard Court, $7,000, The Acciavatti Trust dated Oct. 30, 2009 to Elm Rentals, LLC
940 W. Decatur St., $39,000, Patrick and Editha Stokes to Family Lease LLC
1328 E. Division St., $2,000, Estate of Mary Feetles to The Wilk Company of IL LTD.
265 Dover Drive, $118,500, Michael L. Dunn to Kathleen Marie Davis
40 Eastmoreland Drive, $156,000, Sean M. Stoll to Rudolph and Jerdean Meeks
1400 S. Fairview Ave., $55,000, E. Kenny Cyrulik to Parks Properties Illinois LLC Series No. 8
1375 W. Forest Ave., $16,001, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Charles Constant
1541 W. Forest Ave., $1,501, Sheriff of Macon County to Kristopher D. Thompson
1905 W. Forest Ave., $91,900, Kathrine Hazel aka Katherine A. Hazel-Jackson to Colin Bonner
2831 Grove Court, $55,000, Peggy E. McGuire to Zeya LLC
164 Hightide Drive, $125,000, West Central Bank to Christina and Rhonda O'Brien
1046 N. Hill Ave., $20,000, Wellspring Properties, LLC to SNS Property Management, LLC
1046 N. Hill Ave., $26,000, SNS Properties Management, LLC to Tiko Smith
6535 W. Hill Road, $312,500, Kaitlin B. Matney to Bart Anthony Basi, III
992 N. Karen Drive, $135,000, Kevin M. Voss to Kanisha Young
3009 Kingsley Drive, $100,000, Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams Trustee of the Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams Trust dated April 14, 2004 to Spencer C. Garner
6266 Kitchens Road, $110,000, Lori Lee Declerk to Glenn E. and Teresa F. Linaweaver
2005 E. Lawrence, $14,000 (contract 2017), PSB IRA No, 1127 to John Russell Jr.
1044 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Kerry R. Neilsen
1340 Manor Drive, $275,000, Timothy W. and Tina L. Suzewitz to Thurston L. Maria L. Wiggins
2020 Mars Court, $135,000, Blake A. Smith to Blake Bagley
666 N. Moffet Ave., $63,000, Thomas A. Friend to Deborah F. Hendrick
1240 W. Mound Road, $30,000, Dennis and Judith Ann Gibbs to Ryan and Amy Porter
2659 Pine Meadow Court, $207,000, James W. and Donna L. Hicks, Darcy Leigh Conner to Phillip J. and Gail M. Dougherty
717 W. Prairie Ave, Unit 2B, $85,000, Clifton G. and Judith A. Campbell to Mary C. Brady
2360 Salem School Road, $160,000, Larry E. Oleson to AJR Lawn Care, Inc.
3615 Skyline Ave., $66,000, Estate of David A. Smith, deceased c/o Donna Dippel to Melvin L. Roady
1777 N. Sunnyside Road, $79,570, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
3030 Timber Bluff Trail, $260,000, Kathleen T. Blancett to Andrew J. Richardson
1030 Valley View Court, $89,000, Thurston L. Wiggins to Shikiria Cunningham
763 S. Webster St., $0, City of Decatur to Decatur School District No. 61
1525 E. Whitmer St., $40,150, Connie S. Schabowski to Cody L. Carter
2912 E. Wood St., $30,000, Trisha Redpath and Dana Rozzell to Samantha Kovalick
6055 E. US Route 36, $45,000, LKBS Hideout, LLC to Robby Morse Properties, LLC
975 S. 18th St., $26,500, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIPO2, LLC
Blue Mound
202 S. Saint Marie St., $101,900, Cheryl Jean White to Andrew Levault
Forsyth
271 Cale Court, $248,000, Venkata Darma Veera Vijay Kumar Damarla to Bijoy Shankar Kar
799 Christopher Drive, $260,000, Phillip J. and Gail M. Dougherty to Joe Gipson
Maroa
426 E. Kennedy St., $18,500, Rex R. Donaldson to Jeffrey M. Rusk
Mount Zion
1804 Baltimore Ave., $300,000, Zachary R. and Angela Lancaster to Jordan and Kristie Backes
1625 Fleetwood Court, $159,900, Jay C. Henry to Thomas Beller
1504 Hunters View Drive, $325,000, Bart J. Bradford to Cartus Financial Corporation
1504 Hunters View Drive, $325,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Brandon and Kelly Zerfowski
1625 Kingwood Court, $157,000, Jordon and Kristy Backes to Lisabeth Morrisroe
655 N. Whitetail Circle, $147,000, Rachel Yetter to Ryan Musser
730 S. Whitetail Court, $125,000, Kaitlin Ellen Smith to Whitney N. Odom
Oreana
118 E. Belle St., $100,000, Rebecca L. Altig to William S. Roof III
124 N. Orchard St., $150,000, Trent Lee Trudeau and Cali Marie Melton to Gregory Bournias
Warrensburg
273 N. Main St., $25,500, Robert C. Shafer, Trustee of the Robin L. Shafer Trust to James R. and Darlene A. White
7 McIntyre Drive, $6,000, Corey A. Maloney to Jared Bolt
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.