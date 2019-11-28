Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1716 Albany Court, $135,000, Frances J. Vanblaracom, Robin Burgneer and Rhonda G. Birmingham to Charlotte R. Lawler
4075 Bayview Drive, $30,000, estate of Geoffrey Alan Kreuger, deceased c/o William R. Kreuger, independent administrator to Jon Mavis
3610 Christmas Tree Road, $145,000, John L. Leavelle Jr. to Christopher R. Knight and Sharlay D. Knight
614 S. Crea St., $90,000, Kimberly Mungaray to Sharron J. Bailey
469 S. Delmar Ave., $87,500, Denise L. Albert to Lawrence A. Albert and Patricia L. Albert
2009 Dickinson Place, $52,500, Jerome A. Bailey and Betty Sue Page to Thaddeus Vantress
2113 S. Elwin Road, $8,000, Gavin E. McKee and Heather J. McKee to John R. MacIntosh and Lisa MacIntosh
450 W. Forest Ave., $50,000, Dennis L. Peters and Laura A. Peters to Vincenzo Russo
3540 Forest Pkwy., $249,900, Tracy Keen to Jerrime M. Hiser
4105 E. Grand Ave., $48,600, Quicken Loans Inc. to Edward E. Buckles
3541 Gunnar Court, $156,000, Clarence W. Thompson to Diane Hollinger
3485 Jeanette Drive, $84,000, Nellie West to Chad R. Keirl
2521 Lansdowne Drive, $125,000, Perry E. Troxel Jr. to Brian Haney
166 S. Linden Ave., $57,000, Laverne Malone to Michael A. Coslow
462 S. Linden Ave., $182,000, estate of William R. Nelson, deceased to Jermaine Ricks
1305 E. Locust St., $16,500, Arthur Young Jr. to Bobby E. Young
1728 E. Locust St., $13,000, Minnie L. Bond to Sheryl Cage
3331 S. Long Creek Road, $260,000, Victoria Anne Short to Isaac Himanga and Jennifer Himanga
5790 W. Macon St., $146,595, Brett S. McClelland and Vanessa M. McClelland to Robin G. Sowers and Richard A. Sowers
26 Medial Place, $60,000, Susan Prasun, Dale Trueblood, Danny Trueblood and Sandy Trueblood to Carmin Hogan
1228 E. Moore St., $10,205, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua Ledbetter and Desiree Bell
3247 Nevada Road, $148,000, Terry M. Copeland and Sheila A. Copeland to Michael A. Johnson and Russell Morgan
345 N. Oakcrest Ave., $81,000, Elizabeth Abigail Pinedo-Vivero and Andrew Lee Cox to Edward Bacon and Susan Bacon
1564 W. Olive St., $65,000, Christopher A. Gosda to Tanner B. Coventry
4095 E. Park Lane, $25,551, Macon County sheriff to Todd Gober
1239 E. Riverside Ave., $18,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Eric R. Telfer and Colleen L. Telfer
3566 Salem School Road, $202,000, John D. Bruder and Carol A. Bruder to Christina L. Chalmers
2610 W. St. Louis Bridge Road, $372,000, Michael E. Riggs and Karen L. Riggs to David James Rathje
3080 Sangamon Road, $70,000, c/o William Miller to Travis Boehm
4551 Shadow Drive, $146,500, Rease W. Binger Derek M. Robben
2923 Sherwood Drive, $68,000, Barbara A. Peters, trustee of Robert E. McKeown trust to April E. Nuzzi
1702 N. Stevens Ave., $84,000, John W. Myatt and Nancy L. Myatt to Ryan J. McClain and Annie M. McClain
766 W. Waggoner St., $11,000, Barbara Burgess to Jessie R. Bates
2201 W. Waggoner St., $154,000, David M. Peck and Mary A. Peck to James C. Flaugher and Lynn A. Flaugher
1624 N. Water St., $16,500, Free Time Investments LLC to JJ and CC Enterprises LLC
1526 E. Whitmer St., $52,000, Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Deshadria Dale-Wilder
4726 Wisteria Court, $107,500, David L. Spaugh to Shawn M. Maffett and Jessica J. Maffett
1818 E. Wood St., $40,000 (contract dated 2016), Anthony David Bandy, independent executor of estate of Diane Bandy, deceased to Robert Haines
323 N. 35th St., $95,000, Gayle W. Reed to James Eric Yutzy
Argenta
1520 N. Illini Road, $120,000, Tiffany Wagner and Ronald Wagner to Dana M. Wagner
7688 Star Route Road, $69,000, Tony C. Ginger to Jean-Paul R. Tertocha
Blue Mound
221 North St., $50,000, Alice Reed, independent executor of Mary Alice Allgood to Jeffery L. Reed and Alice L. Reed
Forsyth
235 S. Elwood St., $145,000, Timothy Laskowski and Cassandra Laskowski to Danny Lea Hammond II
1069 Greenbrier Blvd., $335,000, Brad Seckler and Lindsey Seckler to Joshua R. VanMeter
531 Park Place Court, $189,000, Pauline T. Lugten to James C. Lugten and Celeste M. Lambert
542B Park Place Court, $120,000, Rasik Daftary and Meeta Evers to Nancy Boriff
Maroa
125 S. Cedar St., $219,900, John G. Cook and Marjorie Cook to Shauna Bohlmann and Matthew J. Bohlmann
Mount Zion
1450 E. Ashland Ave., $277,500, Andrew Gensler aka Drew S. Gensler and Andrea Gensler to Mark Alan Gerber and Lisa Gerber
7 Ashland Court, $250,000, Donald M. Sullivan and Mary Sullivan to John P. Williams and Stephanie L. Williams
11 Morning Glory Court, $220,000, Christina L. Chalmers to Wesley A. Turner and Michelle Turner
Oakley
7191 E. William Street Road, $117,000, Paul Duane Garver to Lance F. Muirheid
Oreana
616 Westmoor Drive, $92,000, James Swearingen to Macy Nelms
Warrensburg
10576 N. Illiniwick Road, $190,000, Jason Lubich to Amy Leverenz
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in November.