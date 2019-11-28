Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur

1716 Albany Court, $135,000, Frances J. Vanblaracom, Robin Burgneer and Rhonda G. Birmingham to Charlotte R. Lawler

4075 Bayview Drive, $30,000, estate of Geoffrey Alan Kreuger, deceased c/o William R. Kreuger, independent administrator to Jon Mavis

3610 Christmas Tree Road, $145,000, John L. Leavelle Jr. to Christopher R. Knight and Sharlay D. Knight

614 S. Crea St., $90,000, Kimberly Mungaray to Sharron J. Bailey

469 S. Delmar Ave., $87,500, Denise L. Albert to Lawrence A. Albert and Patricia L. Albert

2009 Dickinson Place, $52,500, Jerome A. Bailey and Betty Sue Page to Thaddeus Vantress

2113 S. Elwin Road, $8,000, Gavin E. McKee and Heather J. McKee to John R. MacIntosh and Lisa MacIntosh

450 W. Forest Ave., $50,000, Dennis L. Peters and Laura A. Peters to Vincenzo Russo

3540 Forest Pkwy., $249,900, Tracy Keen to Jerrime M. Hiser

4105 E. Grand Ave., $48,600, Quicken Loans Inc. to Edward E. Buckles

3541 Gunnar Court, $156,000, Clarence W. Thompson to Diane Hollinger

3485 Jeanette Drive, $84,000, Nellie West to Chad R. Keirl

2521 Lansdowne Drive, $125,000, Perry E. Troxel Jr. to Brian Haney

166 S. Linden Ave., $57,000, Laverne Malone to Michael A. Coslow

462 S. Linden Ave., $182,000, estate of William R. Nelson, deceased to Jermaine Ricks

1305 E. Locust St., $16,500, Arthur Young Jr. to Bobby E. Young

1728 E. Locust St., $13,000, Minnie L. Bond to Sheryl Cage

3331 S. Long Creek Road, $260,000, Victoria Anne Short to Isaac Himanga and Jennifer Himanga

5790 W. Macon St., $146,595, Brett S. McClelland and Vanessa M. McClelland to Robin G. Sowers and Richard A. Sowers

26 Medial Place, $60,000, Susan Prasun, Dale Trueblood, Danny Trueblood and Sandy Trueblood to Carmin Hogan

1228 E. Moore St., $10,205, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua Ledbetter and Desiree Bell

3247 Nevada Road, $148,000, Terry M. Copeland and Sheila A. Copeland to Michael A. Johnson and Russell Morgan

345 N. Oakcrest Ave., $81,000, Elizabeth Abigail Pinedo-Vivero and Andrew Lee Cox to Edward Bacon and Susan Bacon

1564 W. Olive St., $65,000, Christopher A. Gosda to Tanner B. Coventry

4095 E. Park Lane, $25,551, Macon County sheriff to Todd Gober

1239 E. Riverside Ave., $18,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Eric R. Telfer and Colleen L. Telfer

3566 Salem School Road, $202,000, John D. Bruder and Carol A. Bruder to Christina L. Chalmers

2610 W. St. Louis Bridge Road, $372,000, Michael E. Riggs and Karen L. Riggs to David James Rathje 

3080 Sangamon Road, $70,000, c/o William Miller to Travis Boehm

4551 Shadow Drive, $146,500, Rease W. Binger Derek M. Robben

2923 Sherwood Drive, $68,000, Barbara A. Peters, trustee of Robert E. McKeown trust to April E. Nuzzi

1702 N. Stevens Ave., $84,000, John W. Myatt and Nancy L. Myatt to Ryan J. McClain and Annie M. McClain

766 W. Waggoner St., $11,000, Barbara Burgess to Jessie R. Bates

2201 W. Waggoner St., $154,000, David M. Peck and Mary A. Peck to James C. Flaugher and Lynn A. Flaugher

1624 N. Water St., $16,500, Free Time Investments LLC to JJ and CC Enterprises LLC

1526 E. Whitmer St., $52,000, Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Deshadria Dale-Wilder

4726 Wisteria Court, $107,500, David L. Spaugh to Shawn M. Maffett and Jessica J. Maffett

1818 E. Wood St., $40,000 (contract dated 2016), Anthony David Bandy, independent executor of estate of Diane Bandy, deceased to Robert Haines

323 N. 35th St., $95,000, Gayle W. Reed to James Eric Yutzy

Argenta

1520 N. Illini Road, $120,000, Tiffany Wagner and Ronald Wagner to Dana M. Wagner

7688 Star Route Road, $69,000, Tony C. Ginger to Jean-Paul R. Tertocha

Blue Mound

221 North St., $50,000, Alice Reed, independent executor of Mary Alice Allgood to Jeffery L. Reed and Alice L. Reed

Forsyth

235 S. Elwood St., $145,000, Timothy Laskowski and Cassandra Laskowski to Danny Lea Hammond II

1069 Greenbrier Blvd., $335,000, Brad Seckler and Lindsey Seckler to Joshua R. VanMeter

531 Park Place Court, $189,000, Pauline T. Lugten to James C. Lugten and Celeste M. Lambert

542B Park Place Court, $120,000, Rasik Daftary and Meeta Evers to Nancy Boriff

Maroa

125 S. Cedar St., $219,900, John G. Cook and Marjorie Cook to Shauna Bohlmann and Matthew J. Bohlmann

Mount Zion

1450 E. Ashland Ave., $277,500, Andrew Gensler aka Drew S. Gensler and Andrea Gensler to Mark Alan Gerber and Lisa Gerber

7 Ashland Court, $250,000, Donald M. Sullivan and Mary Sullivan to John P. Williams and Stephanie L. Williams

11 Morning Glory Court, $220,000, Christina L. Chalmers to Wesley A. Turner and Michelle Turner

Oakley

7191 E. William Street Road, $117,000, Paul Duane Garver to Lance F. Muirheid

Oreana

616 Westmoor Drive, $92,000, James Swearingen to Macy Nelms

Warrensburg

10576 N. Illiniwick Road, $190,000, Jason Lubich to Amy Leverenz

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in November.

