Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur 

4736 Arbor Court, $138,000, Betty D. Lacy to Ronda Lea Burcham-Spencer

2307 Baker Drive, $75,000, Valerie Doran to Brock A. Force 

882 S. Belmont Ave., $23,500, Andrea D. Siemons nka Andrea Kovacs to Kellia Hicks

246 Bristol Drive, $90,000, Laura A. Miller to John P. Thompson 

8 Crestview Drive, $72,500, Heath Lane to William Peyton Bodine 

220 Crescent Drive, $56,000, Constance Chandler nka Constance McLaughlin to Ricky G. Connelley

1165 Decatur St., $8,250, Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC to Silver Dollar Trucking LLC

236 Dover Drive, $65,000, Rosalind Y. Pirtle Declaration of Trust to Marlon D. and Tiffany N. Joyner

2746 Essex Place, $159,900, Justin R. and Sonja K. Coon to Cody L. and Pamela J. Talley 

2605 S. Forrest Green Drive, $148,750, Patricia Franke to Jeffrey Runyon 

2622 S. Forrest Green Drive, $83,000, Khensirin Choodam to Charles L. and Linda S. Willis 

4828 Forrest Trail, $309,900, Joseph W. Hodge to Brynn A. and Bryan A. Kickle

215 S. Glencoe Ave., $144,000, Earl F. May Jr. and Melinda A. Peterson to Rebecca Nichols 

4106 E. Grand Ave., $30,000 (contract), Tina Waddington to Debra Warning and Eric Flinn

3146 E. Harrison Ave., $55,000, Leah Martin to Michelle Osborn 

4135 Helen Court, $174,500, Thomas K. and Carla A. Stewart to Zack S. and Dolores R. Shaw 

1574 W. Hunt St., $50,500, Joshua Patterson to Michael, Jennifer and Brayden Wilhoit 

1346 N. Huron St., $4,000, Eric Hintersteiner to Masson D. Aliabadi

1270 S. Jasper St., $63,000, Ed and Cynthia Marquis to Kenneth White

5511 W. Lindale Drive, $90,000, Richard Lee and Stephanie Knecht to Eric D. and Marilyn K. Cearlock

2844 Marcella Drive, $114,900, Estate of Vera M. Williams, deceased to Danielle Lynn and Marcia Palen

1280 Nickey Ave., $27,000, Doris Younker to Matthew Wolter

1607 E. North Port Road, $117,000, Rick A. and Janeen L. Bair to Jonathan Rubio

2325 E. Olive St., $15,000, William B. Atchison to Chazaray L. Carson 

3507 E. Orchard Drive, $87,000, Bryan L. and Jessica R. Niles to Trevor A. Brown 

147 Phillips Drive, $64,000, Jon R. and Sherry Plain to Susan Marie Berg

3555 Plover Drive, $59,900, Lauri A. Young to Aesha Bunch

2088 Ramsey Drive, $64,500, Martha J. Fletcher to Mount Zion Investments, LL

1846 W. Riverview Ave. $74,000, Lindsay F. Abbott to Angela K. Morrell

620 S. Sheridan Drive, $142,900, Mark E. and Rebecca Sue Tozer to Kathryn and Scott Oliver 

782 Stella Drive, $194,284, Pamela J. Blazer to Thomas Kelly and Carla Jo Stewart

96 1st South Shores Ave., $129,000, Virginia A. Franklin to Louis E. Trapp

2623 Tanglewood Drive, $185,000, Robert D. Whitten to Brian L. and Hillary Ekiss

1549 N. Taylor Ave., $16,500, Kingdom Hour, LLC to Robert Lewis 

6020 Verona Drive, $80,000, Samantha Marie Prescher to Rhonda L. Ponder

2255 N. Water St., $75,000, Steven C. and Nancy L. Novak to John T. Cunningham, Jr. 

1973 Westgate Drive, $16,000, Rebecca A. and Olivia J. Tanzyus to Beverly J. Tanzyus Trust

531 W. William St., $73,000, P. Duane and Lynn H. Potter to Jason M. Hood 

130 N. Witt St., $12,000, Etta L. Keck to Carmen V. Smith

7545 W. Wood St., $115,000, Sandra L. Hicks to Kerry and Michelle Pagel 

17 Wyoming Drive, $88,000, Allyson D. Barbee to Chidiebere Wachukwu 

831 S. 19th St., $84,000, Travis Boehm to Andrea Brady 

2021 N. 34th St., $67,000, Sadona M. Maulden to Shawn Nulf 

Argenta

145 N. Melrose St., $78,000, Steven R. Ekiss to Aaric D. Kendall 

4505 N. Prairie View Road, $62,500, James R. and Dorothy L. Bell to Justin M. and Stephanie M. Bettinger

Forsyth

695 S. Elwood St., $212,000, Clint W. Dara L. Johnston to Zachary and Kristim Harman

240 Ponderosa Drive, $129,000, Mark A. and Dani C. Ortmann to David M. and Marilyn D. Newland 

Harristown

8185 W. Second St., $84,500, Courtney J. and Matthew R. Hill to Jason W. and Katelyn D. Bledsaw 

Mount Zion

155 Covington Ave., $299,900, Casa Development LLC to Brent and Martha Taylor 

1020 Dee Lee Lane, $117,000, Bryan A. and Brynn A. Kickle to Joseph W. and Rhonda J. Hodge

1355 Finley Court, $130,000, Michael D. and Heather N. Finch to Benjamin M. Williams 

535 W. Wildwood Drive, $125,000, James Roger Lingafelter to Todd Hawkins

Niantic

2722 Meridian Ave., $38,000, John D. Maddox to Stacey Wenskunas

Oakley 

6214 E. Thumper Drive, $325,000, Lester W. and Karen A. Taylor to Darrick A. and Jeanne M. Hulva

Oreana

5563 Ryan Drive, $295,000, Kyle J. and Kelly A. Sellek to Joseph L. and Cassandra L. Dattoli

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

