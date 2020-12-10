Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4736 Arbor Court, $138,000, Betty D. Lacy to Ronda Lea Burcham-Spencer
2307 Baker Drive, $75,000, Valerie Doran to Brock A. Force
882 S. Belmont Ave., $23,500, Andrea D. Siemons nka Andrea Kovacs to Kellia Hicks
246 Bristol Drive, $90,000, Laura A. Miller to John P. Thompson
8 Crestview Drive, $72,500, Heath Lane to William Peyton Bodine
220 Crescent Drive, $56,000, Constance Chandler nka Constance McLaughlin to Ricky G. Connelley
1165 Decatur St., $8,250, Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC to Silver Dollar Trucking LLC
236 Dover Drive, $65,000, Rosalind Y. Pirtle Declaration of Trust to Marlon D. and Tiffany N. Joyner
2746 Essex Place, $159,900, Justin R. and Sonja K. Coon to Cody L. and Pamela J. Talley
2605 S. Forrest Green Drive, $148,750, Patricia Franke to Jeffrey Runyon
2622 S. Forrest Green Drive, $83,000, Khensirin Choodam to Charles L. and Linda S. Willis
4828 Forrest Trail, $309,900, Joseph W. Hodge to Brynn A. and Bryan A. Kickle
215 S. Glencoe Ave., $144,000, Earl F. May Jr. and Melinda A. Peterson to Rebecca Nichols
4106 E. Grand Ave., $30,000 (contract), Tina Waddington to Debra Warning and Eric Flinn
3146 E. Harrison Ave., $55,000, Leah Martin to Michelle Osborn
4135 Helen Court, $174,500, Thomas K. and Carla A. Stewart to Zack S. and Dolores R. Shaw
1574 W. Hunt St., $50,500, Joshua Patterson to Michael, Jennifer and Brayden Wilhoit
1346 N. Huron St., $4,000, Eric Hintersteiner to Masson D. Aliabadi
1270 S. Jasper St., $63,000, Ed and Cynthia Marquis to Kenneth White
5511 W. Lindale Drive, $90,000, Richard Lee and Stephanie Knecht to Eric D. and Marilyn K. Cearlock
2844 Marcella Drive, $114,900, Estate of Vera M. Williams, deceased to Danielle Lynn and Marcia Palen
1280 Nickey Ave., $27,000, Doris Younker to Matthew Wolter
1607 E. North Port Road, $117,000, Rick A. and Janeen L. Bair to Jonathan Rubio
2325 E. Olive St., $15,000, William B. Atchison to Chazaray L. Carson
3507 E. Orchard Drive, $87,000, Bryan L. and Jessica R. Niles to Trevor A. Brown
147 Phillips Drive, $64,000, Jon R. and Sherry Plain to Susan Marie Berg
3555 Plover Drive, $59,900, Lauri A. Young to Aesha Bunch
2088 Ramsey Drive, $64,500, Martha J. Fletcher to Mount Zion Investments, LL
1846 W. Riverview Ave. $74,000, Lindsay F. Abbott to Angela K. Morrell
620 S. Sheridan Drive, $142,900, Mark E. and Rebecca Sue Tozer to Kathryn and Scott Oliver
782 Stella Drive, $194,284, Pamela J. Blazer to Thomas Kelly and Carla Jo Stewart
96 1st South Shores Ave., $129,000, Virginia A. Franklin to Louis E. Trapp
2623 Tanglewood Drive, $185,000, Robert D. Whitten to Brian L. and Hillary Ekiss
1549 N. Taylor Ave., $16,500, Kingdom Hour, LLC to Robert Lewis
6020 Verona Drive, $80,000, Samantha Marie Prescher to Rhonda L. Ponder
2255 N. Water St., $75,000, Steven C. and Nancy L. Novak to John T. Cunningham, Jr.
1973 Westgate Drive, $16,000, Rebecca A. and Olivia J. Tanzyus to Beverly J. Tanzyus Trust
531 W. William St., $73,000, P. Duane and Lynn H. Potter to Jason M. Hood
130 N. Witt St., $12,000, Etta L. Keck to Carmen V. Smith
7545 W. Wood St., $115,000, Sandra L. Hicks to Kerry and Michelle Pagel
17 Wyoming Drive, $88,000, Allyson D. Barbee to Chidiebere Wachukwu
831 S. 19th St., $84,000, Travis Boehm to Andrea Brady
2021 N. 34th St., $67,000, Sadona M. Maulden to Shawn Nulf
Argenta
145 N. Melrose St., $78,000, Steven R. Ekiss to Aaric D. Kendall
4505 N. Prairie View Road, $62,500, James R. and Dorothy L. Bell to Justin M. and Stephanie M. Bettinger
Forsyth
695 S. Elwood St., $212,000, Clint W. Dara L. Johnston to Zachary and Kristim Harman
240 Ponderosa Drive, $129,000, Mark A. and Dani C. Ortmann to David M. and Marilyn D. Newland
Harristown
8185 W. Second St., $84,500, Courtney J. and Matthew R. Hill to Jason W. and Katelyn D. Bledsaw
Mount Zion
155 Covington Ave., $299,900, Casa Development LLC to Brent and Martha Taylor
1020 Dee Lee Lane, $117,000, Bryan A. and Brynn A. Kickle to Joseph W. and Rhonda J. Hodge
1355 Finley Court, $130,000, Michael D. and Heather N. Finch to Benjamin M. Williams
535 W. Wildwood Drive, $125,000, James Roger Lingafelter to Todd Hawkins
Niantic
2722 Meridian Ave., $38,000, John D. Maddox to Stacey Wenskunas
Oakley
6214 E. Thumper Drive, $325,000, Lester W. and Karen A. Taylor to Darrick A. and Jeanne M. Hulva
Oreana
5563 Ryan Drive, $295,000, Kyle J. and Kelly A. Sellek to Joseph L. and Cassandra L. Dattoli
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
