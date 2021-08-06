Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2126 Allen Lane, $162,000, Estate of William Atchison, deceased to Michael D. Manion, Jr.
21 Barclay Court, $98,000, Sandra J. Hardin to Hiedi Mills
485 Bayshore Drive, $242,000, Gregory T. and Mary E. Totel to Rebecca Parini
193 Bristol Drive, $59,960, David S. Hnekins to Mohammed Farhan
3434 N. Christine Drive, $80,000, Jose Romero to Yaroslav Roman
3445 N. Christine Drive, $123,000, David Brinkoetter to Nancy Taylor
1578 N. Church St., $18,000, Gary and Chris Hall to John Marcus Steward Jr.
2147 Clearmont Ave., $102,500, Bryce L. Hergenreder to Javonis J. Mabon
961 E. Cleveland St., $77,000 (contract 20170, Lonzo M. Leaks to Troy L. Fuller
1764 N. College St., $25,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Family Lease, LLC
1069 Columbia Drive, $175,000, Gary V. and Bethany M. Roca to Kenneth and Eunice White
Lot 7 Country Club Harbour Estates, $64,500, Frank R. Conoway to Dan and Jackie Bullard
690 Cove Court, $299,500, David W. and Claudia A. Peters to Leo Charles Allen
1556 E. Division St., $22,000 (contract 2015), Rose M. Hooper to James L. Hooper
295 Dover Drive, $125,000, Casey D. Coffman to 295 Dover Drive LLC
720 E. Grove Road, $158,000, Fred L. and Virgie R. Green to Matthew Tyler Wayne Brooks
3563 Heritage Road, 4169,000, Sandra K. Major to Thomas J. Murray
147 Hightide Drive, $197,500, Kristopher D. Thompson to Ko-Lang Tsung
3181 Holly Drive, $142,500, Patrick J. and Ann k. Dawson to Randall L. and Pamela J. Jenkins
3643 Hummingbird Drive, $80,400, Josie Anderson to Purity W. Gacini
2615 E. Lost Bridge Road, $66,000, Dawn Watts to Michelle White
657 W. Main St., $180,000, Macon Resources, Inc. to Walsh Property Services, LLC
2059 N. Maple Ave., $10,000, Gerlad W. Mason to Deborah Sheets
1163 W. Marietta St., $22,000, Joyce D. and Tommy L. (deceased) Mears to Key Enterprises
3470 Martha Drive, $119,900, Brian K. and Amy L. Cassell to Austin Tyler Deardorff
730 S. McClellan St., $78,500, Christine Printzos Trust dated Nov. 7, 2012 amended to Konstantinos Berberidis
356 W. Oak Lane, $103,000, Tyler J. Petri to Derek Schrishuhn
1331 Oak Drive, $45,000, Marcia J. Doering and Lori Baietto to Wesley and Pattie Pfeifer
1621 W. Olive St., $17,500, Autumn Lee Lourash to Gary L. and Constance Mathis
2502 E. Olive St., 45,000, Thomas Russell Moorehead to Andie and Michele Barron
123 Pennsylvania Drive, $100,000, Sandra L. Lucht to Fred L. and Virgie R. Green
364 Point Bluff Drive, $169,000, Wayne Piontek to Hailee Clark
510 Powers Lane, $235,000, John and Linda Fahey to Paul and Kathleen (Ronayne) Sisco
2329 E. Prairie St., $22,265, The Dexter Group Trust, c/o Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Lotus Leaf LLC
2168 Ramsey Drive, $89,900, Devin D. Conner to Ryan C. Kelly
48 Ridge Ave., $215,300, Drake M. and Elizabeth L. Lambdin to Xiao Yu Zheng
1145 E. Riverside Ave., $12,000, Robert Bolin to Trenton Ward
1535 W. Riverside Ave., $64,000, Barbara A. Baum, Trustee of the Barbara A. Baum Trust agreement dated July 1, 2003 to Mount Zion Investment LLC
31 Ronald Drive, $79,900, Richard A. Scholl to James and Antoinette Hansen
3718 Sand Creek Road, $35,000, Thomas E. and Judith Stout to Donald W. Remley II
4455 Sand Creek Road, $349,900, Robert D. and Susan R. Frey to Edward T. Martin
1950 Shore Oak Drive, $265,000, Jolanta Wolf to Robert Lynn and Rosemarie Hauskins
1041 Sunnyside Road, $80,000, Lewis Ruth Traughber to Clifford . Boleyn
246 N. Taylor Ave., $95,000, Shirley Blickesderfer to Susan K. Martin
611 S. Taylor Ave., $145,000, Pamela J. and Jeremy Barnes to Eric J. Dawson
1656 N. Walnut Grove, $15,000, Mary Jane Evans to Chris A. Hall
1078 N. Westlawn Ave., $46,500, BBNC Properties, LLC to Tallauanh Meriweather
1013 W. Wood St., $74,000, Pierce Holdings LLC to Kaream Williams
842 S. 19th St., $84,000, Thomas D. and Lisa F. Nicholls to Maranda N. Wells
1040 S. 35th St., $27,000, Estate of Edith W. Cooley, deceased to Marcus A. Taylor, Jr.
1915 S. 45th St., $77,000, Midwest Properties of Central Illinois, LLC to Brandon Bauer
Argenta
13476 N. Leghorn Road, $200,000, WHA Farm LLC to Danielle and Stephen Marksberry
Elwin
4755 S. Taylor Road, $120,000, Julie McLarey to Sandra K. Major
Forsyth
857 Cara Chris Lane, $353,000, Cynthia A. Van Lyssel to Thomas P. Markwell
722 Stevens Creek Blvd., $329,900, Jeffrey R. and Stephanie S. Jurgens to Rachel N. and Mitchell S. Strode Jr.
Macon
333 W. Bell St., $60,000, Kenneth W. and Willie M. Renfro to Blake and Rachelle Wells
459 W. Cole St., $12,300, Jessica E. Oyler to Kristopher D. Thompson
Maroa
11415 Country Garden Lane, $439,500, Kevin John Swanson to Nathan L. Sheppard
Mount Zion
145 Lexington Circle, $325,000, Shawn C. and Lyndsey M. Peacock to Andy and Kirsten Place
1315 W. Main St., $217,500, William A. Armstrong to Jason W. and Suzanne J. Eckenrod
1395 Noble Drive, $280,000, Susan and Michael Reynolds to Nicolas and Andrea West
515 Sunset Drive, $86,000 (contract 20018), Randolph and Susan Dukeman to Michael Wilhoit and Jeremy Kirkland
Moweaqua
13078 Boody Drive, $212,000, Robert and Rachel Funk to Ross and Remy Wyatt
Oakley
3282 Star Route Road, $380,000, Kyle A. and Sarah N. Matas to c/o Swartz Properties
Oreana
101 N. West St., $40,000, Tammy S. Hogan and Douglas E. Conway to Charles E. and Cheryl A. Conway
Warrensburg
147 N. Lincoln St., $75,000, Daniel Daugherty, Trustee of Homer L. Daugherty Trust to Diana Daugherty and Barry Dennis
288 E. Main St., $65,000, Eleuterio R. Medina to WRCC Properties, LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.