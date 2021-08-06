Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2126 Allen Lane, $162,000, Estate of William Atchison, deceased to Michael D. Manion, Jr.

21 Barclay Court, $98,000, Sandra J. Hardin to Hiedi Mills

485 Bayshore Drive, $242,000, Gregory T. and Mary E. Totel to Rebecca Parini

193 Bristol Drive, $59,960, David S. Hnekins to Mohammed Farhan

3434 N. Christine Drive, $80,000, Jose Romero to Yaroslav Roman

3445 N. Christine Drive, $123,000, David Brinkoetter to Nancy Taylor

1578 N. Church St., $18,000, Gary and Chris Hall to John Marcus Steward Jr.

2147 Clearmont Ave., $102,500, Bryce L. Hergenreder to Javonis J. Mabon

961 E. Cleveland St., $77,000 (contract 20170, Lonzo M. Leaks to Troy L. Fuller

1764 N. College St., $25,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Family Lease, LLC

1069 Columbia Drive, $175,000, Gary V. and Bethany M. Roca to Kenneth and Eunice White

Lot 7 Country Club Harbour Estates, $64,500, Frank R. Conoway to Dan and Jackie Bullard

690 Cove Court, $299,500, David W. and Claudia A. Peters to Leo Charles Allen

1556 E. Division St., $22,000 (contract 2015), Rose M. Hooper to James L. Hooper

295 Dover Drive, $125,000, Casey D. Coffman to 295 Dover Drive LLC

720 E. Grove Road, $158,000, Fred L. and Virgie R. Green to Matthew Tyler Wayne Brooks

3563 Heritage Road, 4169,000, Sandra K. Major to Thomas J. Murray

147 Hightide Drive, $197,500, Kristopher D. Thompson to Ko-Lang Tsung

3181 Holly Drive, $142,500, Patrick J. and Ann k. Dawson to Randall L. and Pamela J. Jenkins

3643 Hummingbird Drive, $80,400, Josie Anderson to Purity W. Gacini

2615 E. Lost Bridge Road, $66,000, Dawn Watts to Michelle White

657 W. Main St., $180,000, Macon Resources, Inc. to Walsh Property Services, LLC

2059 N. Maple Ave., $10,000, Gerlad W. Mason to Deborah Sheets

1163 W. Marietta St., $22,000, Joyce D. and Tommy L. (deceased) Mears to Key Enterprises

3470 Martha Drive, $119,900, Brian K. and Amy L. Cassell to Austin Tyler Deardorff

730 S. McClellan St., $78,500, Christine Printzos Trust dated Nov. 7, 2012 amended to Konstantinos Berberidis

356 W. Oak Lane, $103,000, Tyler J. Petri to Derek Schrishuhn

1331 Oak Drive, $45,000, Marcia J. Doering and Lori Baietto to Wesley and Pattie Pfeifer

1621 W. Olive St., $17,500, Autumn Lee Lourash to Gary L. and Constance Mathis

2502 E. Olive St., 45,000, Thomas Russell Moorehead to Andie and Michele Barron

123 Pennsylvania Drive, $100,000, Sandra L. Lucht to Fred L. and Virgie R. Green

364 Point Bluff Drive, $169,000, Wayne Piontek to Hailee Clark

510 Powers Lane, $235,000, John and Linda Fahey to Paul and Kathleen (Ronayne) Sisco

2329 E. Prairie St., $22,265, The Dexter Group Trust, c/o Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Lotus Leaf LLC

2168 Ramsey Drive, $89,900, Devin D. Conner to Ryan C. Kelly

48 Ridge Ave., $215,300, Drake M. and Elizabeth L. Lambdin to Xiao Yu Zheng

1145 E. Riverside Ave., $12,000, Robert Bolin to Trenton Ward

1535 W. Riverside Ave., $64,000, Barbara A. Baum, Trustee of the Barbara A. Baum Trust agreement dated July 1, 2003 to Mount Zion Investment LLC

31 Ronald Drive, $79,900, Richard A. Scholl to James and Antoinette Hansen

3718 Sand Creek Road, $35,000, Thomas E. and Judith Stout to Donald W. Remley II

4455 Sand Creek Road, $349,900, Robert D. and Susan R. Frey to Edward T. Martin

1950 Shore Oak Drive, $265,000, Jolanta Wolf to Robert Lynn and Rosemarie Hauskins

1041 Sunnyside Road, $80,000, Lewis Ruth Traughber to Clifford . Boleyn

246 N. Taylor Ave., $95,000, Shirley Blickesderfer to Susan K. Martin

611 S. Taylor Ave., $145,000, Pamela J. and Jeremy Barnes to Eric J. Dawson

1656 N. Walnut Grove, $15,000, Mary Jane Evans to Chris A. Hall

1078 N. Westlawn Ave., $46,500, BBNC Properties, LLC to Tallauanh Meriweather

1013 W. Wood St., $74,000, Pierce Holdings LLC to Kaream Williams

842 S. 19th St., $84,000, Thomas D. and Lisa F. Nicholls to Maranda N. Wells

1040 S. 35th St., $27,000, Estate of Edith W. Cooley, deceased to Marcus A. Taylor, Jr.

1915 S. 45th St., $77,000, Midwest Properties of Central Illinois, LLC to Brandon Bauer

Argenta

13476 N. Leghorn Road, $200,000, WHA Farm LLC to Danielle and Stephen Marksberry

Elwin

4755 S. Taylor Road, $120,000, Julie McLarey to Sandra K. Major

Forsyth

857 Cara Chris Lane, $353,000, Cynthia A. Van Lyssel to Thomas P. Markwell

722 Stevens Creek Blvd., $329,900, Jeffrey R. and Stephanie S. Jurgens to Rachel N. and Mitchell S. Strode Jr.

Macon

333 W. Bell St., $60,000, Kenneth W. and Willie M. Renfro to Blake and Rachelle Wells

459 W. Cole St., $12,300, Jessica E. Oyler to Kristopher D. Thompson

Maroa

11415 Country Garden Lane, $439,500, Kevin John Swanson to Nathan L. Sheppard

Mount Zion

145 Lexington Circle, $325,000, Shawn C. and Lyndsey M. Peacock to Andy and Kirsten Place

1315 W. Main St., $217,500, William A. Armstrong to Jason W. and Suzanne J. Eckenrod

1395 Noble Drive, $280,000, Susan and Michael Reynolds to Nicolas and Andrea West

515 Sunset Drive, $86,000 (contract 20018), Randolph and Susan Dukeman to Michael Wilhoit and Jeremy Kirkland

Moweaqua

13078 Boody Drive, $212,000, Robert and Rachel Funk to Ross and Remy Wyatt

Oakley

3282 Star Route Road, $380,000, Kyle A. and Sarah N. Matas to c/o Swartz Properties

Oreana

101 N. West St., $40,000, Tammy S. Hogan and Douglas E. Conway to Charles E. and Cheryl A. Conway

Warrensburg

147 N. Lincoln St., $75,000, Daniel Daugherty, Trustee of Homer L. Daugherty Trust to Diana Daugherty and Barry Dennis

288 E. Main St., $65,000, Eleuterio R. Medina to WRCC Properties, LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

