Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4711 Beacon Drive, $73,000, David M. Gerst to Kenneth L. and Patricia A. Alger

43 Berry Drive, $108,500, Terry and Sandra Roe to Patricia A. Newlin

620 W. Division St., $6,000, Darlene M. Allen to Carl J. Dickerson

230 N. East Ave, $700, city of Decatur to Dennis R. Albin

24 Eastmoreland Place, $111,500, Robert Taylor to Gabriella H. Wheat

124 N. Edward St., $12,500, Phillip J. Gehrken to Near West Side Restoration and Preservation Society dba Millikin

269 W. Eldorado St., $10,000, The Illinois Great Rivers Conference of United Methodist Church to The Black Chamber of Commerce

1624 W. Forest Ave., $89,500, John Evan and Cecilia Renee Spencer to Harold Wilson 

580 S. Gravel Pit Road, $181,500, Kelly Kabat to Scott Barringer

2951 Nevada Road, $132,000, Taylor A. Maddox to Broderick Rowcliff

4082 N. MacArthur Road, $108,000, Brandon A. Doty to Erika Lee and Alysa Berhardt

1033 W. Macon St., $54,900, Decatur Pilot NFP to Nakeya Thompson

899 W. Main St., $28,000, CM & Sons Family Partnership to Andrew and Sharon Leynes

1590 N. Main St., $6,000, Bruce P. Washburn to Amy M. Walker

2080 Maple St., $1,500, BT Properties to Kenyadda Horne

31 Meadow Terrance Drive, $63,500, Ryan E. Emmons to Madison M. Hoff 

4734 Mission Drive, $190,000, Peter A. Hacleman II to John Paul Meek

3058 Lake Bluff Drive, $6,000, John M. Winters to Casey Smith

3104 Lakeland Road, $122,500, Lyndall J. Snow to Matthew and Melissa Christianson

161 S. Lake Shore Drive, $165,000, David B. Cox to Sean Dougherty

2901 S. Long Creek Road, $230,000, John Gregory Mackling to Philip N. Winfrey

2902 S. Long Creek Road, $140,000, Marie A. Spencer to Dylan T. Jensen and Kehly J. Adcock

2008 Oxford Court, $32,500, BBNC Properties to Ntaka Triimar II

110 Pennsylvania Drive, $93,000, Jason Carder to Andre Sykes

857 S. Pine Hill Drive, $170,000, Gary L. and Melissa A. Rhodes to Daniel L. and Kendra Bradshaw

648 W. Sawyer St., $12,000, Jean Ann Hill to Laura Ann Smith

4123 N. Sunderland Drive, $125,500, John Paul and Sara Meek to Jeffrey Auton

1325 N. Union St., $7,600, Roop and Usha Agarwal to Covered Properties Inc

1515 E. Vanderhoof St., $79,899, CTAP, LLC to Arber Emroski

328 Wiley Drive, $89,900, Heidi E Fombelle to Jessica Grunden

3126 S. Wheatland Road, $130,000, James D. McCleery to Alex J. Coffman

1237 E. William St., $9,500, Tiffany Bell to Hardik J. Shah

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.

