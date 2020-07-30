Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4711 Beacon Drive, $73,000, David M. Gerst to Kenneth L. and Patricia A. Alger
43 Berry Drive, $108,500, Terry and Sandra Roe to Patricia A. Newlin
620 W. Division St., $6,000, Darlene M. Allen to Carl J. Dickerson
230 N. East Ave, $700, city of Decatur to Dennis R. Albin
24 Eastmoreland Place, $111,500, Robert Taylor to Gabriella H. Wheat
124 N. Edward St., $12,500, Phillip J. Gehrken to Near West Side Restoration and Preservation Society dba Millikin
269 W. Eldorado St., $10,000, The Illinois Great Rivers Conference of United Methodist Church to The Black Chamber of Commerce
1624 W. Forest Ave., $89,500, John Evan and Cecilia Renee Spencer to Harold Wilson
580 S. Gravel Pit Road, $181,500, Kelly Kabat to Scott Barringer
2951 Nevada Road, $132,000, Taylor A. Maddox to Broderick Rowcliff
4082 N. MacArthur Road, $108,000, Brandon A. Doty to Erika Lee and Alysa Berhardt
1033 W. Macon St., $54,900, Decatur Pilot NFP to Nakeya Thompson
899 W. Main St., $28,000, CM & Sons Family Partnership to Andrew and Sharon Leynes
1590 N. Main St., $6,000, Bruce P. Washburn to Amy M. Walker
2080 Maple St., $1,500, BT Properties to Kenyadda Horne
31 Meadow Terrance Drive, $63,500, Ryan E. Emmons to Madison M. Hoff
4734 Mission Drive, $190,000, Peter A. Hacleman II to John Paul Meek
3058 Lake Bluff Drive, $6,000, John M. Winters to Casey Smith
3104 Lakeland Road, $122,500, Lyndall J. Snow to Matthew and Melissa Christianson
161 S. Lake Shore Drive, $165,000, David B. Cox to Sean Dougherty
2901 S. Long Creek Road, $230,000, John Gregory Mackling to Philip N. Winfrey
2902 S. Long Creek Road, $140,000, Marie A. Spencer to Dylan T. Jensen and Kehly J. Adcock
2008 Oxford Court, $32,500, BBNC Properties to Ntaka Triimar II
110 Pennsylvania Drive, $93,000, Jason Carder to Andre Sykes
857 S. Pine Hill Drive, $170,000, Gary L. and Melissa A. Rhodes to Daniel L. and Kendra Bradshaw
648 W. Sawyer St., $12,000, Jean Ann Hill to Laura Ann Smith
4123 N. Sunderland Drive, $125,500, John Paul and Sara Meek to Jeffrey Auton
1325 N. Union St., $7,600, Roop and Usha Agarwal to Covered Properties Inc
1515 E. Vanderhoof St., $79,899, CTAP, LLC to Arber Emroski
328 Wiley Drive, $89,900, Heidi E Fombelle to Jessica Grunden
3126 S. Wheatland Road, $130,000, James D. McCleery to Alex J. Coffman
1237 E. William St., $9,500, Tiffany Bell to Hardik J. Shah
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in April.
