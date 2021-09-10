Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
993 W. Aspen Trail, $159,500, Charles E. Fisher to Sally A. Kistler Trust dated 7/1/2020
6322 Autumn Ridge Court, $16,500, (land only) Jeremiah A. and Angela S. Rushing to Samuel E. Bright
6322 Autumn Ridge Court, $16,500, (land only) Jeremiah A. and Angela S. Rushing to Samuel E. Bright and Stefanie H. Hopkins
1850 Buckhead Lane, $48,650, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Terrence M. and Amy L. Graham
4030 Buckingham Drive, $112,500, Audrey J. Mitsdarffer to Jacob and Shanna Woodward
80 Clubview Place, $339,500, James H. and Pamela K. Nuernberger to Mark A. and Deborah L. Reynolds
5210 Cornthwaite Road, $205,000, Mark and Sheryl Moore to Devon R. and Tiffany Simpson
230 Crescent Drive, $130,000, Gary and Trena Baker to Donald Alan Ross
917 W. Cushing St., $6,481, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
656 S. Dennis Ave., $110,000, Joe A. and Carletta Richardson to Richard and Gordon Jr. and Susan Somers Reese
4348 E. Du Frain Ave., $108,500, Bret A. Daykin to Jesse E. Blair
425 N. Edward St., $99,900, Michael P. and Terri S. Soper to Andrew James Miller
3534 Eugene Drive, $155,000, Jonathan A. and Michelle L. Sautelet to Tiara Brown and Brittany Ollis
90 Faires Park, $532,000, Chad and Rose Davis to Joseph F. and Debra A. Norton
2114 S. Franklin St., $38,000, Patricia A. Davis to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust #5675
3404 E. Fulton Ave., $69,500, Lisa K. Jacoby to Geoffery Montgomery and Miranda Davies
255 Galloway Park Drive, $52,000, Quincy D. and Mattisha Houston Jr. to Seth Pittman
381 Greenway Lane, $405,000, Dennis D. and Catherine A. Ballinger to Pamela Kay and James J. Nuernberger, Sr.
704 W. Hazel St., $33,000, Nancy D. Havener and Karen S. Parjani to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, Atty Britt A. Brown, Trustee of Trust No. 7042021
5730 Heritage Lane, $325,000, Kenneth L. and Tamara J. Farison to Dustin and Jodi McDermith
665 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $40,000, Donald Duane Perkins and Mary Louise Schenck to Decatur One, LLC
2294 E. Johns Ave., $39,500, Angela L. Hendren to Richard Dean Blancett
2004 W. Main St., $94,900, Jacob and Emily Stogner to Victoria Brianne Faulkner
3443 W. Marshall Ave., $81,400, Karen S. Torry, Executor if the Estate of Christine Torry to Dean R. and Melissa L. Davis
4727 Mission Drive, $200,500, Hyung Tak Kim and Miyoung Oh to Guiselle M. Haws and Gonzalo Ayoroa
945 E. Mueller Ave., $6,100, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
263 E. Olive St., $5,000 (contract 2020), David Dezelan to Miracle Valley Inc.
4221 E. Park Lane, $79,000, Donald M. Madden to Jason Mattison
440 N. Pine St., $3,000, Montrezil Williams to Valerie Ann Spaulding
2004 E. Prairie St., $1,800 (contract 2020), Rodney Bullock to Crystal C. Sears
314 Southmoreland Place, $285,000, William D. Mitchell to Andrew P. Chiligiris, Trustee, Trust No. 314
253 S. Sunnyside Road, $116,000, Donald C. and Cynthia Nave to Lisa Goodman
1631 W. Sunset Ave., $80,000, Wesley L. Gray to Cody Cannon
130 N. Taylor Ave., $87,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Caleb R. Smart and Coarlin R. Fisher
1085 S. Twin Lake Road, $220,000, Travis and Jill Bodden to Steven L. and Heather K. Wiegand
3033 N. University Ave., $36,000, JICTB Inc. to Pearlie Bunch
1171 Wedgewood Court, 4342,450, Pete Grosso and D. Jane to James F. and Carolyn L. Kresse
1171 Woodridge Court, $350,000, Terry and Kassie Landry to Shane and Jennifer Brandel
1520 S. 31st St., $80,000, Larry L. Pulliam by Darrell Weger, his Attorney-in-fact to Alison and Kip Chumbley
474 N. 33rd St., $115,000, Donna J. Harmon to Marilyn L. Gregory
Argenta
282 N. Kenwood Ave., $29,701, Macon County Sheriff to MLIPO2
138 N. Melrose St., $40,000, Carrie Rolofson to Kimberly D. White
Forsyth
235 W. Forsyth Road, $177,000, Joshua P. Gilbert to Marla Mink-Johnson
528B Park Place Drive, $230,000, Lucille Conner, Lorie Frame and Judith Kogan to Patricia A. Pieske, trustee of the Patricia A. Pieske Declaration of Trust
379 Phillip Circle, $255,000, Sally A. Kistler Trust to David L. Liembach
Macon
185 S. Wiles Ave., $55,000, Matthew M. and Audrey M. Anderson to Sarah E. Rasche
Mount Zion
600 Antler Drive, $125,000, Jesse M. and Shelby Valadares to Michael Summers
1645 Robin Court, $139,500, Anthony D. and Lisa M. Goodman to Brandon and Ashley Lynch
Oakley
6226 Reas Bridge Road, $205,000, First Bankers Trust Company to Macon County Development Group, LLC
Warrensburg
8 Powers Court, $143,000, Lindsey L. Erwin to Jesse B. and Breanna Kay Mayes
