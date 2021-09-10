Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

993 W. Aspen Trail, $159,500, Charles E. Fisher to Sally A. Kistler Trust dated 7/1/2020

6322 Autumn Ridge Court, $16,500, (land only) Jeremiah A. and Angela S. Rushing to Samuel E. Bright

6322 Autumn Ridge Court, $16,500, (land only) Jeremiah A. and Angela S. Rushing to Samuel E. Bright and Stefanie H. Hopkins

1850 Buckhead Lane, $48,650, Romano Family Limited Partnership to Terrence M. and Amy L. Graham

4030 Buckingham Drive, $112,500, Audrey J. Mitsdarffer to Jacob and Shanna Woodward

80 Clubview Place, $339,500, James H. and Pamela K. Nuernberger to Mark A. and Deborah L. Reynolds

5210 Cornthwaite Road, $205,000, Mark and Sheryl Moore to Devon R. and Tiffany Simpson

230 Crescent Drive, $130,000, Gary and Trena Baker to Donald Alan Ross

917 W. Cushing St., $6,481, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

656 S. Dennis Ave., $110,000, Joe A. and Carletta Richardson to Richard and Gordon Jr. and Susan Somers Reese

4348 E. Du Frain Ave., $108,500, Bret A. Daykin to Jesse E. Blair

425 N. Edward St., $99,900, Michael P. and Terri S. Soper to Andrew James Miller

3534 Eugene Drive, $155,000, Jonathan A. and Michelle L. Sautelet to Tiara Brown and Brittany Ollis

90 Faires Park, $532,000, Chad and Rose Davis to Joseph F. and Debra A. Norton

2114 S. Franklin St., $38,000, Patricia A. Davis to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust #5675

3404 E. Fulton Ave., $69,500, Lisa K. Jacoby to Geoffery Montgomery and Miranda Davies

255 Galloway Park Drive, $52,000, Quincy D. and Mattisha Houston Jr. to Seth Pittman

381 Greenway Lane, $405,000, Dennis D. and Catherine A. Ballinger to Pamela Kay and James J. Nuernberger, Sr.

704 W. Hazel St., $33,000, Nancy D. Havener and Karen S. Parjani to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, Atty Britt A. Brown, Trustee of Trust No. 7042021

5730 Heritage Lane, $325,000, Kenneth L. and Tamara J. Farison to Dustin and Jodi McDermith

665 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $40,000, Donald Duane Perkins and Mary Louise Schenck to Decatur One, LLC

2294 E. Johns Ave., $39,500, Angela L. Hendren to Richard Dean Blancett

2004 W. Main St., $94,900, Jacob and Emily Stogner to Victoria Brianne Faulkner

3443 W. Marshall Ave., $81,400, Karen S. Torry, Executor if the Estate of Christine Torry to Dean R. and Melissa L. Davis

4727 Mission Drive, $200,500, Hyung Tak Kim and Miyoung Oh to Guiselle M. Haws and Gonzalo Ayoroa

945 E. Mueller Ave., $6,100, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

263 E. Olive St., $5,000 (contract 2020), David Dezelan to Miracle Valley Inc.

4221 E. Park Lane, $79,000, Donald M. Madden to Jason Mattison

440 N. Pine St., $3,000, Montrezil Williams to Valerie Ann Spaulding

2004 E. Prairie St., $1,800 (contract 2020), Rodney Bullock to Crystal C. Sears

314 Southmoreland Place, $285,000, William D. Mitchell to Andrew P. Chiligiris, Trustee, Trust No. 314

253 S. Sunnyside Road, $116,000, Donald C. and Cynthia Nave to Lisa Goodman

1631 W. Sunset Ave., $80,000, Wesley L. Gray to Cody Cannon

130 N. Taylor Ave., $87,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Caleb R. Smart and Coarlin R. Fisher

1085 S. Twin Lake Road, $220,000, Travis and Jill Bodden to Steven L. and Heather K. Wiegand

3033 N. University Ave., $36,000, JICTB Inc. to Pearlie Bunch

1171 Wedgewood Court, 4342,450, Pete Grosso and D. Jane to James F. and Carolyn L. Kresse

1171 Woodridge Court, $350,000, Terry and Kassie Landry to Shane and Jennifer Brandel

1520 S. 31st St., $80,000, Larry L. Pulliam by Darrell Weger, his Attorney-in-fact to Alison and Kip Chumbley

474 N. 33rd St., $115,000, Donna J. Harmon to Marilyn L. Gregory

Argenta

282 N. Kenwood Ave., $29,701, Macon County Sheriff to MLIPO2

138 N. Melrose St., $40,000, Carrie Rolofson to Kimberly D. White

Forsyth

235 W. Forsyth Road, $177,000, Joshua P. Gilbert to Marla Mink-Johnson

528B Park Place Drive, $230,000, Lucille Conner, Lorie Frame and Judith Kogan to Patricia A. Pieske, trustee of the Patricia A. Pieske Declaration of Trust

379 Phillip Circle, $255,000, Sally A. Kistler Trust to David L. Liembach

Macon

185 S. Wiles Ave., $55,000, Matthew M. and Audrey M. Anderson to Sarah E. Rasche

Mount Zion

600 Antler Drive, $125,000, Jesse M. and Shelby Valadares to Michael Summers

1645 Robin Court, $139,500, Anthony D. and Lisa M. Goodman to Brandon and Ashley Lynch

Oakley

6226 Reas Bridge Road, $205,000, First Bankers Trust Company to Macon County Development Group, LLC

Warrensburg

8 Powers Court, $143,000, Lindsey L. Erwin to Jesse B. and Breanna Kay Mayes

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.