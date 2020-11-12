 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
0 comments
editor's pick
Real estate transfers

Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur

1702 S. Albany St., $84,000, Steven L. and Linda A. Angle to Howard H. Ritzert 

2453 S. Baronette Court, $87,900, Kipton J. and Kristen Reiss to Amber R. Fulk

465 Bayshore Drive, $168,500, Claudia K. Quigg to James and Kathryn Elenbaas

1317 E. Buena Vista Ave., $49,500, Karen M. Williams to Brittany N. Root

1121 E. Division St., $2,500, ABW Properties, LLC to Ola A. Adedeji

3250 Drupage Lane, $239,000, Harvey Hamilton to Terrence M. Kenney 

169 Fenway Drive, $120,000, Lisa A. Roddis to Austin D. Thacker

1660 N. Folk St., $10,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson 

1660 N. Folk St., $10,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Robert D. Henderson

236 W. Garfield Ave., $45,000, Kymie L. Napier to Jamie P. Parsons

403 E. Garfield Ave., $2,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Jeremy A. Henderson 

3060 E. Garfield Ave., $38,900, Carroll and Donna Sperry to Roger T. and Diana L. Flesch 

228 S. Glencoe Ave., $75,000, Estate of Richard L. Smith, decease to Anna Debuhr

48 Glenview Court, $107,500, Estate of Linda K. Feldman, deceased to Ian Bain

4740 E. Glenwood Drive, $195,000, Daniel H. and Joanne Lang to Karah Pritchett

2842 Grove Court, $98,500, Jason Mattison to Lynette Cowger

3935 E. Hickory St., $10,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson 

3146 Lake Bluff Drive, $142,000, Sean M. Gallagher and Fernanda Bes to Whitney Sowers 

855 Lake Shore Drive, $200,000, Curt D. Perkins, Trustee of Trust dated Jan. 24, 200 and restated Feb. 11, 2009 to Richard Grant Smith

1058 W. Main St., $72,500, MEI Farms Inc. to Bruce and Kelly Janek

1064 W. Main St., $72,500, MEI Farms Inc. to Bruce and Kelly Janek

1070 W. Main St., $75,500, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek

1076 W. Main St., $72,500, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek

1080 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek

1082 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek

1090 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek

575 N. Moffett Ave., $61,000, Brittany C. Ginger to Charles Alexander Holste

1005 N. Monroe St., $13,000, Renee Galasinzo to Patty Carter 

718 E. Mound Road, $44,000, Mound Road Christian Church to Cindy A. Walters and Michael W. Lewis

2305 E. North St., $23,500, David F. Berry to Jerrill Halmon

4021 Nottingham Drive, $45,000, Jason Hess to Trevor Webb 

5353 Pin Oak Lane, $282,000, Mark D. and Paula J. Scott to Stephen P. and Bonniejean Marie Tyler Jr.

1903 E. Prairie St., $32,000, Mark Spanhook to Hui Wang 

805 E. Rogers Ave., $1,000, Edwight Francois to Kenyetta Wells

4081 Sheffield Drive, $112,000, Donald D. Aubert Estate to Marva Weisenborn 

20 Southland Drive, $69,000, Valerie L. Doran to Michaela Anne Marler 

2665 South Lake Pkwy, $402,000, (Aires) Like to Dalton Martin 

1724 N. Stevens Ave, $139,900, Joseph E. and Kathleen A. Kelley to Nathan and Jessica Dick 

1750 W. Ravina Park Road, $70,000, Ryan Stuart to Brian J. Dasenbrock

108 Ridgeway Drive, $75,000, Gregory J. Grueter to George O'Brien 

7065 E. US Route 36, $60,000, James and Deborah A. Foster to George S. and Lazetia P. Farnham 

19 Valley Drive, $210,000, Betty J. Newman to Lisa L. Pugsley 

4018 N. Warren St., $77,000, Steven Shepherd to Joseph Gray

4018 N. Warren St., $83,900, Joseph Gray to Christopher A. Nihiser

70 Weber Court, $39,900, Martha E. Cavanaugh to Andrew P. Chiligiris, Attorney, Macon County Title

267 S. Westdale St., $86,050, Darrell A. Bean to Brock Rowland 

2132 S. Windsor Road, $69,000, T. Matthew and Marilyn Stevens to Emily Thibeault

2216 Yorkshire Drive, $65,000, Michael F. and Betty J. Roche to Joshua D. M. Bagger

1314 S. 21st St., $71,000, Curtis N. Everman to Hui Wang

1888 N. 34th St., $37,500, Bridget R. McIntyre to Shannon Jay Baylis

Argenta 

6256 E. Sarver Lane, $371,000, Tracy and Bonnie S. Virden to James and Laurie Brown

Blue Mound 

119 Kathy Court, $159,900, Benjamin G. and Devon Lynn Thomas to Joseph D. and Brooklynn M. Haskell

305 Lincoln St., $68,000, Marlene Miles to Shawna D. Houser

104 Peggy Dee Drive, $148,000, Mark A. and Kimberly Funk to Cheryl Jacobs

  Lovington

4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to David and Tracy Davis

4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to Jeffrey and Ronda Davis

4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Jeffrey and Ronda Davis to David and Tracy Davis

Maroa

320 S. Locust St., $70,000, Tammy S. Trantham to Caleb P. Wilson 

504 N. Locust St., $234,900, Cory J. and Casie D. McCClellan to Kristopher S. and Nicole L. Kahler

203 S. Wood St., $179,350, John F. Griffin to Robert E. Knittle

Mount Zion

1537 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development, LLC to Carol J. and Robbie C. Calhoun 

1541 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development LLC to Donald D. and Dianne M. Asay 

660 Elm St., $150,000, Trisha Nicole Hale to Raven R. Schultz and Brock R. Read

1625 Hunters Point Court, $314,100, John Beiler to Tracy A. and Bonnie Virden 

150 Lexington Circle, $259,000, Cheryl Jacobs to Christopher S. and Molly A. Gregg 

1125 Souders Court, $75,000, Susan J. Chapman to Rosemary Jones Hupp

6381 Whirlaway Drive, $137,000, Adam J. and Breann E. Traxler to Zachary M. Day 

Oreana

120 E. South St., $45,000, Estate of Wenona R. Marshall, deceased c/o Bryan K. Marshall to Donna Louise Chaney

Warrensburg

315 W. North St., $144,500, James C. and Shelly R. Mansfield to Zachary Adam  Vail

 Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Business incubator for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois finds new location

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News