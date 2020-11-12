Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1702 S. Albany St., $84,000, Steven L. and Linda A. Angle to Howard H. Ritzert
2453 S. Baronette Court, $87,900, Kipton J. and Kristen Reiss to Amber R. Fulk
465 Bayshore Drive, $168,500, Claudia K. Quigg to James and Kathryn Elenbaas
1317 E. Buena Vista Ave., $49,500, Karen M. Williams to Brittany N. Root
1121 E. Division St., $2,500, ABW Properties, LLC to Ola A. Adedeji
3250 Drupage Lane, $239,000, Harvey Hamilton to Terrence M. Kenney
169 Fenway Drive, $120,000, Lisa A. Roddis to Austin D. Thacker
1660 N. Folk St., $10,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
1660 N. Folk St., $10,000, Jeremy A. Richardson to Robert D. Henderson
236 W. Garfield Ave., $45,000, Kymie L. Napier to Jamie P. Parsons
403 E. Garfield Ave., $2,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Jeremy A. Henderson
3060 E. Garfield Ave., $38,900, Carroll and Donna Sperry to Roger T. and Diana L. Flesch
228 S. Glencoe Ave., $75,000, Estate of Richard L. Smith, decease to Anna Debuhr
48 Glenview Court, $107,500, Estate of Linda K. Feldman, deceased to Ian Bain
4740 E. Glenwood Drive, $195,000, Daniel H. and Joanne Lang to Karah Pritchett
2842 Grove Court, $98,500, Jason Mattison to Lynette Cowger
3935 E. Hickory St., $10,000, Kristopher D. Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
3146 Lake Bluff Drive, $142,000, Sean M. Gallagher and Fernanda Bes to Whitney Sowers
855 Lake Shore Drive, $200,000, Curt D. Perkins, Trustee of Trust dated Jan. 24, 200 and restated Feb. 11, 2009 to Richard Grant Smith
1058 W. Main St., $72,500, MEI Farms Inc. to Bruce and Kelly Janek
1064 W. Main St., $72,500, MEI Farms Inc. to Bruce and Kelly Janek
1070 W. Main St., $75,500, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek
1076 W. Main St., $72,500, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek
1080 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek
1082 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek
1090 W. Main St., $70,000, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Bruce and Kelly Janek
575 N. Moffett Ave., $61,000, Brittany C. Ginger to Charles Alexander Holste
1005 N. Monroe St., $13,000, Renee Galasinzo to Patty Carter
718 E. Mound Road, $44,000, Mound Road Christian Church to Cindy A. Walters and Michael W. Lewis
2305 E. North St., $23,500, David F. Berry to Jerrill Halmon
4021 Nottingham Drive, $45,000, Jason Hess to Trevor Webb
5353 Pin Oak Lane, $282,000, Mark D. and Paula J. Scott to Stephen P. and Bonniejean Marie Tyler Jr.
1903 E. Prairie St., $32,000, Mark Spanhook to Hui Wang
805 E. Rogers Ave., $1,000, Edwight Francois to Kenyetta Wells
4081 Sheffield Drive, $112,000, Donald D. Aubert Estate to Marva Weisenborn
20 Southland Drive, $69,000, Valerie L. Doran to Michaela Anne Marler
2665 South Lake Pkwy, $402,000, (Aires) Like to Dalton Martin
1724 N. Stevens Ave, $139,900, Joseph E. and Kathleen A. Kelley to Nathan and Jessica Dick
1750 W. Ravina Park Road, $70,000, Ryan Stuart to Brian J. Dasenbrock
108 Ridgeway Drive, $75,000, Gregory J. Grueter to George O'Brien
7065 E. US Route 36, $60,000, James and Deborah A. Foster to George S. and Lazetia P. Farnham
19 Valley Drive, $210,000, Betty J. Newman to Lisa L. Pugsley
4018 N. Warren St., $77,000, Steven Shepherd to Joseph Gray
4018 N. Warren St., $83,900, Joseph Gray to Christopher A. Nihiser
70 Weber Court, $39,900, Martha E. Cavanaugh to Andrew P. Chiligiris, Attorney, Macon County Title
267 S. Westdale St., $86,050, Darrell A. Bean to Brock Rowland
2132 S. Windsor Road, $69,000, T. Matthew and Marilyn Stevens to Emily Thibeault
2216 Yorkshire Drive, $65,000, Michael F. and Betty J. Roche to Joshua D. M. Bagger
1314 S. 21st St., $71,000, Curtis N. Everman to Hui Wang
1888 N. 34th St., $37,500, Bridget R. McIntyre to Shannon Jay Baylis
Argenta
6256 E. Sarver Lane, $371,000, Tracy and Bonnie S. Virden to James and Laurie Brown
Blue Mound
119 Kathy Court, $159,900, Benjamin G. and Devon Lynn Thomas to Joseph D. and Brooklynn M. Haskell
305 Lincoln St., $68,000, Marlene Miles to Shawna D. Houser
104 Peggy Dee Drive, $148,000, Mark A. and Kimberly Funk to Cheryl Jacobs
Lovington
4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to David and Tracy Davis
4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to Jeffrey and Ronda Davis
4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Jeffrey and Ronda Davis to David and Tracy Davis
Maroa
320 S. Locust St., $70,000, Tammy S. Trantham to Caleb P. Wilson
504 N. Locust St., $234,900, Cory J. and Casie D. McCClellan to Kristopher S. and Nicole L. Kahler
203 S. Wood St., $179,350, John F. Griffin to Robert E. Knittle
Mount Zion
1537 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development, LLC to Carol J. and Robbie C. Calhoun
1541 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development LLC to Donald D. and Dianne M. Asay
660 Elm St., $150,000, Trisha Nicole Hale to Raven R. Schultz and Brock R. Read
1625 Hunters Point Court, $314,100, John Beiler to Tracy A. and Bonnie Virden
150 Lexington Circle, $259,000, Cheryl Jacobs to Christopher S. and Molly A. Gregg
1125 Souders Court, $75,000, Susan J. Chapman to Rosemary Jones Hupp
6381 Whirlaway Drive, $137,000, Adam J. and Breann E. Traxler to Zachary M. Day
Oreana
120 E. South St., $45,000, Estate of Wenona R. Marshall, deceased c/o Bryan K. Marshall to Donna Louise Chaney
Warrensburg
315 W. North St., $144,500, James C. and Shelly R. Mansfield to Zachary Adam Vail
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.