Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur

5 Allen Bend Pointe, $280,000, Susan E. Phipps, Trustee of Trust Agreement dated Jan. 21, 2016 to Cullen D. Whicker

64 Allen Bend Drive, $170,000, Jeffrey E. Stocks to Daniel Lynch

1835 N. Bender Road, $160,000, Lee and Cathy J. Walston to Dave Twaits and Rebekah Olendorf

153 Bretton Court, $105,000, Ryan L. Wicks to Ciera T. Kinnon 

323 Cambridge Drive, $89,900, Jerry E. Purlee Jr. to Patricia M. Smith 

344 W. Cerro Gordo St., $30,000, Fortress Properties LLC to New Vision Urban Ministries

1762 E. Cleveland Ave., $24,000, Melissa and Sherrie L. Doyle to Michael L. Seeley

38 Colorado Drive, $89,900, Lora A. Allen to Jose A. and Julie A. Ortega

57 N. Country Club Road, $154,500, Mary Kay Gessford to Michael and Kristi Littrell

4567 Cresthaven Lane, $216,000, Levi D. and Heather N. Cushing to Christopher M. and Heather B. Stephens

1406 W. Cushing St., $49,900, Estate of Margaret A. Gooding, deceased to Charlie R. and Gina M. Lambert

2983 Danny Drive, $124,900, John D. and Barbara S. Zander to Jesse W. and Casey J. Danbury

1315 E. Dickenson Ave., $13,000 (contract 2018), Andrew R. Hendrian to Jaylen Soules and Eunisha Smith

1637 E. Division St., $1200, Rebecca A. Gollahon to Virgil Workman

3593 Dove Drive, $77,000, Dionte Wheller to Alex Gene Corry 

2302 N. Fairview Ave., $70,000, Joshua and Jennifer Echols to Corey Mathews 

2615 S. Franklin St., Road, $112,000, Estate of Jacob Robinson, deceased to Ridley and Alma O. Miller Jr. 

2345 N. Longwood Drive, $115,000, Dana B. Weiss to Kevin and Lynda R. Hale

45 Lynette Drive, $92,000, Elizabeth M. Taylor to Betty Heggemeier

52 Lynette Place, $104,900, Micah Bouillon to Teddra Sangster

2871 E. Main St., $85,000, James and Tiffany Campbell Jr. to Jeannie Magana

177 W. Mark Ave., $80,000, Steven W. and Gina Crosby to Willie L. and Velma Pryor

1091 N. Oakcrest Ave., $26,500, Georgia D. Mack to Jackie and John Dickey

2003 S. Richmond Road, $100,000, Kristi S. Littrell to Morgan B. Schoonover 

2405 W. Rock Springs Road, $30,000, Steven L. Wilderman to Melody L. Hudley 

1605 W. Stevens Ave., $40,000, Sheriff of Macon County to MILPO2 LLC

2954 E. Wallace Ave., $48,000, Charles and Karen F. Carlson, Jr. to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 1574135

2124 N. Water St., $18,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Monica Dawson 

4673 White Oak Lane, $138,000, D. Michael and Kathleen M. Beube to Wendell L. Baker

962 N. Wilder Ave., $19,900, Robin Hood Investment Group LLC to Richard Jenkins 

2233 N. Wilder Ave., $55,000, CTAP, LLC to Leroy Sayles 

1123 S. 21st St., $30,000, Robert D. Bopp to Hui Wang 

960 N. 34th St., $49,000, Joseph B. Murphy to Wade J. Braye

Argenta

9001 Sheets Road, $165,000, Jay J. Joplin and Kari M. Fenton to Jerod L. Aldridge 

Booty

5814 N. Main St., $48,000, Tamara S. Alderman to Trent Reynolds 

Dalton City 

8785 Countryside Drive, $295,000, Sean D. and Ashley N. Brewer to Travis Mahan and Lora Allen

Forsyth

794 Christopher Drive, $210,000, Michael W. and Chelsea L. Sargeant to Jason M. and Eunique D. Roth

Macon

355 W. Glenn St., $52,500, Rhea Witt to Jack A. Shonwiler

Mount Zion 

1310 Ashland Ave., $285,000, Patricia C. McDonald, Trustee of Patricia C. McDonald Trust dated July 6, 2017 to Johnny L. and Ofelia A. Tenegra

1532 August Hill Place, $245,000, Martha Ann Durbin to Alicia Driver

950 Dee Lee Lane, $197,500, Alicia Drive to John and Susan MacKenzie 

400 Maddox Drive, $114,900, Lois J. Kearns to Ciel J. McNamara

625 W. Main St., $157,500, Donald E. and Evelyn K. Quigley Jr. to Chris and Lindsey Hale

425 W. Roberts St., $94,500, Katie F. Petrowsky to Zachary Day

630 W. Wildwood Drive, $135,000, David R. Browning to John D. Zander 

522 Woodland Court, $107,500, Heather Wright to Chelsey Dart 

Oakley 

9528 Cabin Road, $68,000, Jerry L. Hall to Jeffrey A. Walker 

Warrensburg

248 E. Hamilton Ave., $110,000, Estate of Donald E. Howe, decease to Lillian J. Mayfield 

 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

