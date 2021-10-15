Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4772 Arbor Court, $120,000, Shaffer Family Limited Partnership to Richard Kornewald
943 S. Belmont Ave., $30,750, J & H Properties of Illinois, LLC to Kiwon and Sandy Song
4849 E. Boyd Road, $115,000, Debra S. Stivers to Wesley Martin Flory
2 Buttonridge Place, $230,000, R. Ison, Inc. to Shondra Lynch
5909 Camp Warren Road, $425,000, Raymond C. Bandy to Jarod Morgan
2442 Captain Lane, $87,500, Dacoda Twenhafel to Andrew S. Duncan
2601 Cherokee Drive, $122,106, Mary C. Having to Diane Sue McMahon, trustee
1728 E. Clay St., $40,000, Stacy Wenskunas to Bujar Limani
1018 Cornell Drive, $182,000, Tiffany Jo and Andrew Lynch to Deshaun M. Hill
4595 Cresthaven Lane, $172,000, James T. High to Allison M. Rhodes
3 Eighth Drive, $89,500, Christopher J. and Linda A. Mauzy to Timothy Allen and Shiela Hartleroad
725 W. Eldorado St., $18,483 (Land only), Andrew R. Hendrain to Decatur-Main LTD
21 E. Emerson Drive, $48,800, Macon County Sheriff to Mark DeVivo
107 Fairies Park, $443,000, ZDJ Holdings LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company to David L. Gordon
2355 S. File Drive, $95,000, Sydney L. Dees to Ashley Bennick
1541 W. Forest Ave., $1,500, Kristopher Thompson to Portia Wilder
2636 S. Forrest Green Drive, $140,000, Paul C. Bateman to Timothy R. and Donna K. Patton
2131 Gary Court, $132,000, Christine Kennedy-Hanlan to Kanimah Abdullah
38 N. Greenridge Drive, $89,000, Evelyn Norris to Jennifer A. Youngblood
4439 Hale Drive, $129,500, Gulshan Rai to Joes Luis Romero and Keylyn Stefany Contreras
4439 Hale Drive, $161,000, Jose L. Romero to Cody Riley
720 Haynes Drive, $62,000, Judith K. Kidd to Sarah J. Lobb and Matt B. Gietl
1039 N. Hill Ave., $29,000, Bourne Enterprises LLC, Series 20 to Chontell Crochet
1163 N. Hill Ave., $17,000, Rickey D. Nichols to Vaughan and Son Realty, LLC
1659 W. Hunt St., $2,000, PCM Real Estate, LLC to Jonathan Boey
930 S. Jasper St., $50,000, Lonzo Leaks to Helena E. Buckner
205 E. Kellar Lane, $87,000, Diana L. Garner to Shanika S. Singleton
555 N. Lake Shore Drive, $85,000, Reyes Properties, LP to Jose Severo S. Ongsiapco
7840 Lehman Road, $125,000, Leslie A. and Marshall Dusenbury to Andrew and Jennifer Hartrich
1480 W. Macon St., $165,000, Michael W. Koprek to Anthony and Heather Raffety
2758 W. Macon St., $138,000, Morgan A. Elliott to Patience J. Davis
6625 Majors Lane, $127,000, Roger and Yvonne Odom to Ryan H. Odom and Kaitlin E. Smith
971 W. Marietta St., $700 (Land only), City of Decatur to Alicia Marin
3651 E. Minnie St., $100,000, Thomas R. and Terry S. Wagner to Drew M. Winterbottom
675 S. Oakland Ave., $38,000, Demp Russell to Walter Bond
5675 Peyton Drive, $110,000, Jaclyn K. Renfro to Timothy Jay Schaefer
1404 E. Prairie St., $15,000, Morgan Brown to SJW Properties LLC
2220 Sangamon Road, $130,000, Debra J. Mullins to Samantha McCoy
1211 W. Scotch Pine Court, $212,000, Joseph M. Eden to Gregory L. Tinch
636 Waterford Lane, $227,500, Arif Syed to Lisa Webb
909 W. Cerro Gordo, $12,000, Bettie J. Kennedy to Brandon Diulou
253 Western Ave., $210,000, John M. and Tammy L. Griffin Trust to Yazel Utility Construction and Excavation Inc.
31 Whippoorwill Drive, $40,000, Janet Dowdell to Walter A. Milla
2517 E. William St., $14,000, Jacquelyn R. Hensen to FJ Properties of Illinois LLC, Series 3
147 Wisconsin Drive, $84,450, White Stable Property LLC to Michelle Buckner
464 N. 33rd St., $80,000, Barry M. Dennis to Laura Cox
1440 S. 35th St., $90,000, Larry and Doris P. Goodbred to Jennifer Turnbo
1506 S. 35th St., $67,500, David L. and Mary Harris to Jean Jaros
Forsyth
910 S. Route 51, $270,000, Hickory Point Plaza, LLC to Xerxes Properties, LLC-2
21 Surrey Lane, $145,000, Emily Artime to Jaxson Nelson
426 Tyrone Drive, $260,000, Estate of Bryan K. Debrun, deceased c/o Michael Debrun to Kristine M. Maloney
Macon
101 N. Miller St., $161,000, Nicholas and Chelsea Wright to Kolten Alexander Postin
669 S. Wall St., $15,000, Ora Dene Turner to Stuart Harris
Maroa
328 W. Jackson St., $30,000, Robert Foster to Robert F. Foster
Mount Zion
530 W. Main St., $98,500, Carolyn J. Knight, deceased to Nancy Anderson
500 Sunset Drive, $155,000, Nathan A. Johnston to Alec Johnston
Niantic
570 Harristown Road, $125,000, Mildred Eckhart to Jacob and Caitlin Eckhard
Oreana
6618 Illinwick Road, $163,000, Jones Family Trust, dated Jan. 17, 2017 to Daniel Likins
5437 Ryan Drive, $349,900, Eric A. Lester to Julia Jones
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.