Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4772 Arbor Court, $120,000, Shaffer Family Limited Partnership to Richard Kornewald

943 S. Belmont Ave., $30,750, J & H Properties of Illinois, LLC to Kiwon and Sandy Song

4849 E. Boyd Road, $115,000, Debra S. Stivers to Wesley Martin Flory

2 Buttonridge Place, $230,000, R. Ison, Inc. to Shondra Lynch

5909 Camp Warren Road, $425,000, Raymond C. Bandy to Jarod Morgan

2442 Captain Lane, $87,500, Dacoda Twenhafel to Andrew S. Duncan

2601 Cherokee Drive, $122,106, Mary C. Having to Diane Sue McMahon, trustee

1728 E. Clay St., $40,000, Stacy Wenskunas to Bujar Limani

1018 Cornell Drive, $182,000, Tiffany Jo and Andrew Lynch to Deshaun M. Hill

4595 Cresthaven Lane, $172,000, James T. High to Allison M. Rhodes

Recommended for you…

3 Eighth Drive, $89,500, Christopher J. and Linda A. Mauzy to Timothy Allen and Shiela Hartleroad

725 W. Eldorado St., $18,483 (Land only), Andrew R. Hendrain to Decatur-Main LTD

21 E. Emerson Drive, $48,800, Macon County Sheriff to Mark DeVivo

107 Fairies Park, $443,000, ZDJ Holdings LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company to David L. Gordon

2355 S. File Drive, $95,000, Sydney L. Dees to Ashley Bennick

1541 W. Forest Ave., $1,500, Kristopher Thompson to Portia Wilder

2636 S. Forrest Green Drive, $140,000, Paul C. Bateman to Timothy R. and Donna K. Patton

2131 Gary Court, $132,000, Christine Kennedy-Hanlan to Kanimah Abdullah

38 N. Greenridge Drive, $89,000, Evelyn Norris to Jennifer A. Youngblood

4439 Hale Drive, $129,500, Gulshan Rai to Joes Luis Romero and Keylyn Stefany Contreras

4439 Hale Drive, $161,000, Jose L. Romero to Cody Riley

720 Haynes Drive, $62,000, Judith K. Kidd to Sarah J. Lobb and Matt B. Gietl

1039 N. Hill Ave., $29,000, Bourne Enterprises LLC, Series 20 to Chontell Crochet

1163 N. Hill Ave., $17,000, Rickey D. Nichols to Vaughan and Son Realty, LLC

1659 W. Hunt St., $2,000, PCM Real Estate, LLC to Jonathan Boey

930 S. Jasper St., $50,000, Lonzo Leaks to Helena E. Buckner

205 E. Kellar Lane, $87,000, Diana L. Garner to Shanika S. Singleton

555 N. Lake Shore Drive, $85,000, Reyes Properties, LP to Jose Severo S. Ongsiapco

7840 Lehman Road, $125,000, Leslie A. and Marshall Dusenbury to Andrew and Jennifer Hartrich

1480 W. Macon St., $165,000, Michael W. Koprek to Anthony and Heather Raffety

2758 W. Macon St., $138,000, Morgan A. Elliott to Patience J. Davis

6625 Majors Lane, $127,000, Roger and Yvonne Odom to Ryan H. Odom and Kaitlin E. Smith

971 W. Marietta St., $700 (Land only), City of Decatur to Alicia Marin

3651 E. Minnie St., $100,000, Thomas R. and Terry S. Wagner to Drew M. Winterbottom

675 S. Oakland Ave., $38,000, Demp Russell to Walter Bond

5675 Peyton Drive, $110,000, Jaclyn K. Renfro to Timothy Jay Schaefer

1404 E. Prairie St., $15,000, Morgan Brown to SJW Properties LLC

2220 Sangamon Road, $130,000, Debra J. Mullins to Samantha McCoy

1211 W. Scotch Pine Court, $212,000, Joseph M. Eden to Gregory L. Tinch

636 Waterford Lane, $227,500, Arif Syed to Lisa Webb

909 W. Cerro Gordo, $12,000, Bettie J. Kennedy to Brandon Diulou

253 Western Ave., $210,000, John M. and Tammy L. Griffin Trust to Yazel Utility Construction and Excavation Inc.

31 Whippoorwill Drive, $40,000, Janet Dowdell to Walter A. Milla

2517 E. William St., $14,000, Jacquelyn R. Hensen to FJ Properties of Illinois LLC, Series 3

147 Wisconsin Drive, $84,450, White Stable Property LLC to Michelle Buckner

464 N. 33rd St., $80,000, Barry M. Dennis to Laura Cox

1440 S. 35th St., $90,000, Larry and Doris P. Goodbred to Jennifer Turnbo

1506 S. 35th St., $67,500, David L. and Mary Harris to Jean Jaros

Forsyth

910 S. Route 51, $270,000, Hickory Point Plaza, LLC to Xerxes Properties, LLC-2

21 Surrey Lane, $145,000, Emily Artime to Jaxson Nelson

426 Tyrone Drive, $260,000, Estate of Bryan K. Debrun, deceased c/o Michael Debrun to Kristine M. Maloney

Macon

101 N. Miller St., $161,000, Nicholas and Chelsea Wright to Kolten Alexander Postin

669 S. Wall St., $15,000, Ora Dene Turner to Stuart Harris

Maroa

328 W. Jackson St., $30,000, Robert Foster to Robert F. Foster

Mount Zion

530 W. Main St., $98,500, Carolyn J. Knight, deceased to Nancy Anderson

500 Sunset Drive, $155,000, Nathan A. Johnston to Alec Johnston

Niantic

570 Harristown Road, $125,000, Mildred Eckhart to Jacob and Caitlin Eckhard

Oreana

6618 Illinwick Road, $163,000, Jones Family Trust, dated Jan. 17, 2017 to Daniel Likins

5437 Ryan Drive, $349,900, Eric A. Lester to Julia Jones

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Sept.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0